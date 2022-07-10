Live music and more in valleys' venues: July

July 21 Anthony Hamilton

July 30 War + The Commodores (Elmwood Park)

Aug. 5 Daryl Hall with Todd Rundgren (Elmwood Park)

July 15 Brothers Osborne at Elmwood Park

July 29 - Hank Williams Jr.

July 23 - Jekalyn Carr

Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount

July 24: Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox

07/12/22 Gote FREE

07/13/22 Mountain Walrus FREE

07/14/22 Y.H.A.L.E. FREE

07/15/22 Dr. Bacon $10

07/16/22 Grizzly Goat $8

07/19/22 Gote FREE

07/20/22 Bad Cameo FREE

07/21/22 Kind Hearted Strangers FREE

07/22/22 Disco Risque, with Natalie Brooke $10

07/23/22 Pathway $5

07/26/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE

07/27/22 Ben Trout FREE

07/28/22 Gordon Sterling FREE

07/29/22 Eric Wayne Band $8

07/30/22 Virginia Electric, with OmegaWolfe $8

6 p.m. gates. Warren G. Lineberry Park, Floyd

July 21 — Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, with Justin Golden

Honky Tonk Thursdays

7:00-9:00pm - (suggested $10 donation)

***HONKY TONK THURSDAYS WILL NOT HAPPEN ON FLOYD SMALL TOWN SUMMER EVENINGS IN JUNE - NO HONKY TONK ON JUNE 9 or JUNE 23***

7/14/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Rachael Hester & The Tennessee Walkers (suggested $10 donation)

7/21/22 - NO Honky Tonk Thursdays due to Floyd Small Town Summer event

7/28/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Classic Country Revue with JC Radford & Guitar Floyd and friends (suggested $10 donation)

Saturday, 7/9/22 - 7:00 pm - Square Dance with caller Becky Hill featuring music by Nobody's Business Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets $12 in advance / $15 day of show (*inclusive of ticketing fees) (special pricing for Friends and Fixture: Friends $10 / Fixtures $8 at door)

Saturday, 7/16/22 - 7:30pm - The Quebe Sisters in Concert Admission $28 in Advance / $32 day of show (*inclusive of ticketing fees)

Wednesday, 7/20/22 - 6:00pm - Dinner & A Show with Star City Swag Admission $42 for dinner and a show / $22 for show only (*inclusive of ticketing fees)

Saturday, 7/23/22 - Dedicated Men of Zion in Concert Admission $22 in Advance / $28 day of show (*inclusive of ticketing fees)

Saturday, 7/30/22 - 7:00pm - The Kody Norris Show in Concert Admission $17 in advance / $22 day of show (*inclusive of ticketing fees)

——

The Friday Night Jamboree

Tickets for Friday Night Jamboree available at the door starting at 4:45pm, $8 admission ($5 kids under 12, under 6 free). Some reserved seating available in advance (purchased online $15 advance / $20 day of show (*inclusive of ticketing fees)

7/8/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: Josh Blankenship & Friends 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: Twin Creeks Stringband

7/15/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: The Farleys 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: TBD

7/22/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: TBD 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: The Mustard Cutters

7/29/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: Harrison Ridge 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: Rocky Creek Ramblers

——

Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:

Free

7/9/22 - 12:00: American Roots

7/16/22 - 12:00: Grizzly Goat / David Cannaday & Seph Custer

7/23/22 - 12:00: TBD

7/30/22 - 12:00: The Brothers Young

——

Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-5:30 Bluegrass Jam. Free.

——

Handmade Music School Events:

7/6/22 - Support The Tune: A dance workshop with Becky Hill

Live music on Fridays, Saturdays and some Wednesdays

July 12 Line Dance Night

July 14 Sidewinders Country Club

July 15-16 Michael Leatherman

July 19 Line Dance Night

July 21 Sidewinders Country Club

July 22-23 Matt Gatewood

July 26 Line Dance Night

July 27 Concert Series with Ryan Hurd & Chase Beckham

July 28 Sidewinders Country Club

July 29-30 Matt Tucker

Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington

July 23 – Tim O’Brien

First Fridays, downtown Roanoke

July 15 - Fuzzy Logic

Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax, Summer Concert Series

July 16: Bill and the Belles + ShadowGrass

July 23: Rissi Palmer + Joe Troop & Friends

July 30: Amanda Cook Band + Unspoken Tradition

Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke

July 15 - Flashback Fridays: Fooz Fighters

July 16 - Quiet Riot

July 22 - Flashback Rewind-Rumours LA

July 23 - Aaron Lewis & the Stateliners

7/23 - Summer Music Series: The Harwell Grice Band 6-10

7/15: The Kruger Brothers GA $42.50 ADV/$50.50 DOS, VIP Upgrade Available seetickets.us/07152022

7/16: An Evening with Marty Stuart and HIs Fabulous Superlatives GA Field $53.50, GA Gold $73.50, VIP Upgrades Available seetickets.us/07162022

July 22 Emme Cannon / Wyatt Moran / Samantha McKaige

July 16 Indie Love Fest w/ The Phat Anchovies and Harvest Blaque & Soul Squad

July 24 Jared Stout / Jaded Ravins

July 28 Waylon Payne

July 30 Andrew & The Noise / The Scoots

Music most weekday evenings, weekend afternoons and evenings

7/12 Katie & Co. 5-8 pm

7/13: The Danktet (Brian Mesko's Birthday) 5:30-8:30

7/14: Leonard Blush and the Camelcals

7/15: Isaac Hadden Organ Trio, Sisters and Brothers 5:30-11 pm

7/16: Jodie Davis 1:30-4:30 and The Floorboards 5:30-8:30

7/17: Alex Arbaugh 1-4 pm Christian Q. and The Groove 5-8 pm

7/19: Jeremy Davall 5-8 pm

7/20: Seph Custer 5:30-8:30

7/21: GOTE 5:30-8:30

7/22: Mad Iguanas 5:30-8:30

7/23: Dan it John 1:30-4:30 The Thrillbillys 5:30-8:30

7/24: Music Road Co. Trio 1-4 pm La Sopa Latin Soul 5-8 pm

7/26: TBD

7/27: Palmyra 5:30-8:30

7/28: The Wildwoods 5:30-8:30

7/29: Virginia Electric 5:30-8:30

7/30: Jesse Ray Carter 1:30-4:30 Chad Nickell and The Loose Change 5:30-8:30

7/31: Jacob Paul Allen 1-4 pm Terry Brown Ascension Project 5-8 pm

8/3: Isaac Hadden (solo) 5:30-8:30

8/4: Jakob's Ferry Stragglers 5:30-8:30

8/5: GOTE 5:30-8:30

8/6: TBD 1:30-4:30 Zach Wiley Trio 5:30-8:30

8/7: Alex Arbaugh 1-4 pm Mason Creek 5-8 pm

Live music Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

7/15 - The Floorboards 8pm, $8 cover

7/16 - Isaac Hadden Organ Trio 8pm, $8 cover

July 15th: The Jon Spear Band, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

July 16th: Billingsley, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

July 22nd: Cinematheque, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

July 23rd: Kevin Daniel & The Bottom Line, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

July 24th: Carrington Kay, 4 - 7 pm

July 28th: The Chuck Johnson Experience, 6 - 9 pm

July 29th: Three's Company Blues, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

July 30th: Jack Marion & The Pearl Snap Prophets, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

Music every Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.

7.10 Adam Markham

7.15 Cinemathique

7.16 Terry Brown Ascension Band

7.17 Jeremy Davall

7.22 Empty Bottles

7.23 Seedpicker

7.24 Leon Whistler Band

7.29 Wildwoods

7.30 Runaway Grooms

7.31 JD Sutphin Solo

7/15: Shane Cooley & Lori Ellen 6-9

7/16: Eric Wayne Trio 6-9

Can Garden Weekend:

7/22: Ryan Greer Trio 6-8 Can Garden Stage | Jordan Harman 8-10 Side Stage

7/23: Evergreen 2-4 & 4:30-6:30 Can Garden Stage | $2 Shake 6:30-9:30 Side Stage

7/24: Corey Hunley & Matt Powell 4-7 Can Garden Stage

7/29: TBD 6-9

7/30: Ryan Ward 6-9

July 10 Charissa Joy 4-7pm

July 15 Five Dollar Shake 9-12 $5 or free with First Fridays wristband

July 16 Mad Iguanas $5

July 17 Ben Trout 4-7pm

July 24 Matt Powell 4-7pm

Bands start at 9pm

July 23 Andy Burnette trio $10 cover

8/13 The Blinky Moon Boys

9/17 JoJo Stockton & Solacoustix

$5 cover, children 12 and under free (no pets, outside containers, food/beverages, tents or umbrellas).

Sun 7/10 Christian Q 2:00-6:00 pm

Wed July 13 The Embers (Summer Concert Series, tix at eventbrite.com

Fri 7/15 Out of Spite 7:30-11:30 pm

Sat 7/16 Pizazz 7:30-11:30 pm

Sun 7/17 Holly Bos 2:00-6:00 pm

Fri 7/22 Eric Wayne Band 7:30-11:30 pm

Sat 7/23 Vinyl Nation 7:30-11:30 pm

Sun 7/28 Barry Young 2:00-6:00 pm

Sun 7/24 Marie Anderson 2:00-6:00 pm

Fri 7/29 Adam Rutledge 7:30-11:30 pm

Sat 7/30 The Frequency 7:30-11:30 pm

Sun 7/31 Annalyse Marie 2 :00- 6 :00 pm

$10 for all evening music events on the weekend.

Pizza Den, Salem

Shows at 8:45 p.m.; doors 8 p.m.

7/15 - Big Homie X & Nito Hip Hop $10

7/16 - Wykyd Birthday Bash (TBA) $10

07/23- Succumbing/Nucleartomb/State of Aggression thrash/metal

7/22 TBA

Tickets available online via www.aberrationmusicgroup.com | Cash and cards accepted at the door

Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016.

All shows open to public and streaming at venue's Facebook.

July 21st - Guitars Under The Star guitar pull / song circle. Meet at Mill Mountain by lower observation deck, 7:00 pm to dark

July 15th - Southwest Virginia Songwriters Association Summer Showcase. Doors open at 7:00 pm, music starts at 7:30 pm.

July 22nd - Keith Goggin featured, Mike DeGiorgi opening. Doors open at 7:00 pm, music starts at 7:30 pm.

July 29th - Two To Tango featured, The Dan and Adonna Show opening. Doors open at 7:00 pm, music starts at 7:30 pm.

Friday music at 6 p.m., Sundays music at 5 p.m.

Fork in the Alley

July 15 Christian Q band 6pm

July 17 Jared Stout Band 5pm

July 22 Kyle Forry 6pm

July 24 Fretwell 5pm

July 29 Five Dollar Shake 6pm

July 31 Will Farmer

Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite every Wednesday

Fridays at 9 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

July 15 Jesse Ray Carter

July 22 Phat Anchovies

July 10 - Troublesome Blues Band

July 13 - Tommy Gill

July 17 - MansGottaEat feat. Foster Burton, Paul Tressel & Kris Hodges

July 20 - Christian Q

July 24 - Virginia Electric

July 27 - Tim Rowlett

July 30 - Jive Exchange

July 15 Colby Helms and the Virginia Creepers

July 22 Paulo Franco

July 29 Dylan Dent

11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market (weather permitting)

Every Saturday (weather permitting) 11:00am - 1:00 pm. LIVE Music on The Village Green & The Farmers Market, Downtown Floyd VA outside of Heathers of Floyd Boutique.

Bring your lunch and a chair and join us! Donations are greatly appreciated.

7/10 - Leslie and Al Duo - 5-8pm (*inclusive of ticketing fees)

7/15 - The WORX Band 7-11pm ($15 cover)

7/16 - The Groovehounds - 5-8pm (*inclusive of ticketing fees)

7/17 - Last Chance Band - 5-8pm (*inclusive of ticketing fees)

7/22 - Dan Marshall (American Idol performer and former Virginia Tech Football Player) 5-8pm (*inclusive of ticketing fees)

7/23 - Last Chance Band 3-5pm and Dan Marshall (American Idol performer and former Virginia Tech Football Player) - 5-8pm (*inclusive of ticketing fees)

7/24 - Jerry Wimmer solo (Lead Singer of The WORX) - 5-8pm (*inclusive of ticketing fees)

Gates open at 6 p.m.; bands at 7 p.m. Food trucks, beer and wine on site. Tickets at gate or in advance at www.SinklandFarms.com.

The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston

Music on Sundays at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

July 10 - Mood Swing | Bobby Parker

July 17 - Eric Stafford | Seph Custer

July 24 - Velvet Spruce | Becki and the Boom Booms

July 31 - Pubknockers | Bob McGraw

The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg

11 a.m. lunch, 5 p.m. dinner | Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays

July 10 - Bobby Parker

July 17 - Seph Custer

July 24 - Marc Baskind

July 31 - TBA

2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke

Weekend music

(All events 5-9pm). $5 admission and children 12 and under free

July 16 - JoJo Stockton & Soulacoustix

August 6 - Fuzzy Logic

September 3 - The Bogeys

October 8 - Mended Fences