all shows free, 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

June 29 The Kings

June 30 Glen Shelton

July 1 Filthy Souls (Adam Rutledge's new band)

July 2 Last Chance Band

July 3 Mon Midnight Blue

July 4 Vinyl Nation

July 5 Creedence Clearwater Recital

July 6 Nu Blu

July 7 Cimmaron

July 8 Cimmaron

July 9 Phat Boys Band

June 30 Ashley McBryde at Elmwood

Aug. 4 Fortune Feimster at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

Aug. 5-6 Big Lick Comic Con

Aug. 15-16 Bluey's Big Play, The Stage Show

Through July 9 Salem Fair

Aug. 9 Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount

July 13: The Weight Band

July 22: Homegrown Music Series - Alum Ridge Boys & Ashlee

Aug. 6: Dustbowl Revival

Aug. 10: Chatham Rabbits

Aug. 11: Yellow Brick Road

Aug. 13: Sierra Hull (rescheduled from May)

Aug. 16: Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band w/ King Solomon Hicks

The Lyric Theatre, Blacksburg

Sept. 6, 2023 – Kendra Morris

Sept. 26, 2023 – Molly Tuttle

Oct. 25, 2023 – Jonathan Richman

Grandin Theatre, Roanoke

Aug. 24 - Rock 97.3 and Wheeler Broadcasting presents Jared James Nichols, with Jordan Harman

All shows 8 p.m.-11 p.m. All shows free to anyone 21-older.

June 30 – The Oddfellows

06/29/23 Balkun Brothers FREE

06/30/23 Flip Flop Republic, with Stoney Banks $8

07/01/23 Soul Patch $10

07/04/23 CLOSED

07/05/23 Karaoke FREE

07/06/23 Gote FREE

07/07/23 Chad Nickell & the Loose Change $8

07/08/23 Vintage Pistol $10

07/11/23 JSB Variety Show (Jared Stout w/ Special Guests) FREE

07/12/23 Rossdafareye FREE

07/13/23 Virginia Electric FREE

07/14/23 Liv Sloan & the Die Hards $8

07/15/23 OmegaWolfe, with Mark Perry, Doc McClintock $10

07/18/23 Eggs with Legs FREE

07/19/23 Joint Operation FREE

07/20/23 Khaliko FREE

07/21/23 Machine Funk - Widespread Panic Tribute $12/$15

07/22/23 Thrillbillyz $8

07/25/23 JSB Variety Show (Jared Stout w/ Special Guests) FREE

07/26/23 Mountain Grass Unit $10

07/27/23 Laid Back Country Picker, with Luna & the Mountain Jets $5

07/28/23 The Settlement $10

07/29/23 Glam'r Kiti $8

08/01/23 Eggs with Legs FREE

08/02/23 Karaoke FREE

July 6 Lonesome River Band, Nobody's Business, "Minions: The Rise of Gru"

July 20 Bio Ritmo, Beleza

Aug. 3 Sol Roots Band, Shawn Spencer & Star City Swag, "Hotel Transylvania: Transformania"

Aug. 17 Jonathan Scales Fourchestra, Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers Of Soul

Aug. 31 JP Harris, Rachael Hester & The Tennessee Walkers

Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30 - 3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00 - 6:00 Bluegrass Jam (*Bluegrass Jam may end early if there is a Sunday night concert)

Fridays from 10:30 - 11:30 am - The Handmade Music School: Joy Jammers Music Class for Babies, Toddlers, and Young Children on the Back Porch of The Floyd Country Store Cost is $15 per child for drop-in, four-class passes are available for $48 (or $12 per class). Additional siblings are half price. www.handmademusicschool.com

6/29/23 - Honky Tonk Thursdays Live at The Floyd Country Store - FREE: Suggested donation of $10 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band

6/30/23 - Friday Night Jamboree 6:30 Gospel Set: Harrison Ridge 7:30 Dance Set: The Crooked Road Ramblers

Saturday, 7/1/23 - 6:00 pm - Willard Gayheart & Scott Freeman - Free admission, suggested donation $10

7/1/23 - Americana Afternoon 12:00 PM: TBA 1:30 PM: Bob Chew

Monday, 7/3/2023 - Friday, 7/7/2023 - 9:00 am - 2:00 pm - Floyd Youth Get Together (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday, 7/4/23 - 5:00 pm - Tuesday Tunes | Jesse Smathers & Friends - Free admission, suggested donation $10

7/6/23 - Small Town Summer Warren G. Lineberry Park - FREE 6:00 PM: Lonesome River Band, Nobody’s Business, Handmade Music School Student Performance and Movie Night: Minions: The Rise of Gru

7/7/23 - Friday Night Jamboree 6:30 Gospel Set: The Comptons 7:30 (2) Dance Sets: Gap Civil

Saturday, 7/8/23 - 7:00 pm - Junior Sisk Band - $25 general admission, $30 reserved seating

7/8/23 - Americana Afternoon 12:00 PM: The Java Brothers 1:30 PM: Lara Taubman

Tuesday, 7/11/23 - 5:00 pm - Tuesday Tunes | Raistlin Brabson & Friends - Free admission, suggested donation $10

7/13/23 - Honky Tonk Thursdays - FREE: Suggested donation of $10 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Kelley & The Cowboys

7/14/23 - Friday Night Jamboree 6:30 Gospel Set: Josh Blankenship & Friends 7:30 (2) Dance Sets: The Jugbusters

Saturday, 7/15/23 - 6:00 pm - Lonesome Heart - Free admission, suggested donation $10

7/15/23 - Americana Afternoon 12:00 PM: David Cannaday & Seph Custer 1:30 PM: Dell Iron Project

Sunday, 7/2/23 - 7:30 pm - Dom Flemons $25 general admission, $30 reserved seating

Monday, 7/17/2023 - 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Handmade Music School: Let’s Jam with Jesse Smathers Workshop at The Floyd Country Store - Cost is $50

Tuesday, 7/18/23 - 5:00 pm - Tuesday Tunes | Jesse Smathers & Friends - Free admission, suggested donation $10

7/20/23 - Small Town Summer Warren G. Lineberry Park - FREE 6:00 PM: Bio Ritmo & Beleza

7/21/23 - Friday Night Jamboree 6:30 Gospel Set: The Farleys 7:30 (2) Dance Sets: Mac Traynham & Friends

Saturday, 7/22/23 - 7:00 pm - The Amanda Cook Band - $20 general admission, $25 reserved seating

7/22/23 - Americana Afternoon 12:00 PM: Virginia Hollow 1:30 PM: Yardweedz

Tuesday, 7/25/23 - 5:00 pm - Tuesday Tunes | Raistlin Brabson & Friends - Free admission, suggested donation $10

7/27/23 - Honky Tonk Thursdays - FREE: Suggested donation of $10 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Rachael Hester & The Tennessee Walkers

7/28/23 - Friday Night Jamboree 6:30 Gospel Set: TBA 7:30 Dance Set: Nobody’s Business

Saturday, 7/29/23 - 7:00 pm - Old Time Dance | Twin Creeks Stringband - $12, Friends & Fixtures tickets are $8

7/29/23 - Americana Afternoon 12:00 PM: Willard Gayheart & Scott Freeman 1:30 PM: Hazy Mountain Stringband

Live music on Fridays, Saturdays and some Wednesdays

June 29 Sidewinders Country Club

June 30-July 1 Clay Barker

FRI 6/30: The Dead Reckoning - Grateful Dead Tribute GA $20 ADV/$22 DOS, Stool $27, Bench $40, Mezzanine $35 https://seetickets.us/06302023

SAT 7/1: 5PTS Outdoors at The Dog Bowl LITZ + The Kind Thieves GA $13 ADV/$15 DOS, VIP $25 https://seetickets.us/07012023

FRI 7/21: Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel GA $22 ADV/$25 DOS, Stool $30, Bench $40, Mezzanine $35 https://seetickets.us/07212023

SAT 7/22: Fireside Collective GA $15 ADV/$17 DOS, Stool $20, Bench & Mezzanine $25 https://seetickets.us/07222023

THU 7/27: Town Mountain GA $22 ADV/$25 DOS, Stool $30, Bench $40, Mezzanine $35 https://seetickets.us/07272023

Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington

June 30: Sam Bush

July 8-July 9: Garrison Keillor featuring Robin and Linda Williams

July 21: Seldom Scene

July 29: Romeo & Juliet

Aug. 12: Julian Lage, with Danny Knicely and Aimee Curl

Aug. 25-Aug. 26: Dan Tyminski, with Maya De Vitry (8.25) Zach Top (8.26)

Sept. 2: Scott Miller, with Colby Helms & The Virginia Creepers

Sept. 15: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

Oct. 6: Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors

First Fridays, downtown Roanoke

July 7 - Brightside

Aug. 4 - Fuzzy Logic

Sept. 1 - The Kings

Oct. 6 - The Worx

Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax, Summer Concert Series

July 1: Sam Bush Band

July 8: Jeff Little Trio + DaShawn & Wendy Hickman with Sacred Steel

July 15: Rissi Palmer + The Martha Bassett Band

July 22: Sierra Ferrell

July 29: John R. Miller

Aug. 5: Kody Norris Show + Slate Mountain Ramblers

Aug. 19: Doc at 100: A Doc Watson Tribute Concert

Aug. 26: Larry & Joe + Shay Martin Lovette

Sept. 2: An Evening with Steep Canyon Rangers

Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke

July 8 Satisfaction

July 12 Thompson Square

July 14 Colt Ford and Creed Fisher

July 15 Slaughter & Vixen

July 21 Steel Panther

July 22 Yächtley Crëw

July 28 Gabby Barrett

July 30 Pop 2K

Aug. 1 Melissa Etheridge

Aug. 4 Rumours LA

Aug. 5 Shot to The Heart

Aug. 6 Candlebox

Aug. 19 Ace Frehley

Aug. 26 Roanoke Wing Fest

Aug. 25-27 WA Fest

FRI 7/7: Michael Franti & Spearhead ADV Field $57.50, Gold Seating $87.50 https://seetickets.us/070723

SAT 7/15: Rodney Crowell w. Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley ADV Field $47.50, Gold Seating $77.50 https://seetickets.us/071523

SUN 7/16: Tommy Emmanuel, CGP w. Richard Smith ADV Field $47.50, Gold Seating $77.50 https://seetickets.us/071623

MON 7/24: Nickel Creek w. Aoife O'Donovan ADV Field $57.50, Gold Seating $87.50 https://seetickets.us/072423

Tickets via seetickets.us/profile/The-Coves-Amphitheater/7744310

6/30 - Kinnfolk Presents: Star Above The Mountain

7/3 - Lost In Space Camp, Times Tables, Ultradeluxe, & MirrorXLake

7/7 - Washer with L.A. Dies & The Stray Lions

7/8 - Maiden & Crow Tattoo Presents: Dying Oath, Blackwater Drowning, & Nail Bite

7/9 - Lara Taubman

7/13 - Maiden & Crow Tattoo Presents: Neverfail, Fall Of Babylon, Trainwrecked, & Cadvceus

7/14 - Willi Carlisle with Special Guest Jobi Riccio

7/22 - Tony Furtado

7/25 - The R.E.A.L. Funny Comedy Show

Music most weekday evenings, weekend afternoons and evenings

6/29- GOTE 5:30-8:30

6/30- The What Four 5:30-8:30

7/1- Drew Foust and The Wheelhouse 5:30-8:30

7/2- Seph Custer 1:30-4:30 | Flat Five Jazz 5:30-8:30

Live music Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

6/29 - Trivia Night - Free

6/30 - Creamery Station - 8pm, $10 cover

Music at 6:30 p.m., 4 p.m. Sundays

Fri. 6/30: Jared Stout Band 6:30-9:30

7/1- Tin Can Locomotive 6:30-9:30

7/6- The CJE Experience (Chuck Johnson) 6-8:30

7/7- Virginia Electric 6:30-9:30

7/8- James Lageaux Band 6:30-9:30

7/9- Lenny Marcus & Friends 4-7:00

7/14- Gypsy Reign 6:30-9:30

7/15- Chad Nickell & Loose Change - West Station Block Party

7/19- Leonard Blush Trio 6-8:30

7/20- Katy Guillen & the Drive 7-8:30

7/21- The Shoobies 6:30-9:30

7/22- Billingsley 6:30-9:30

7/23- Lenny Marcus & Friends 4-7:00

7/28- Virginia Sweet 6:30-9:30

7/29 - Melissa Mesko & Bob Casey 3-5:00 | Matt Deal w/Bill Fraley 6:30-9:30

7/30- Jive Exchange 4-7:00

Music 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays

6.30 Ella Folk

Music most weekends

July 1 Chad Nickell and The Loose Change $5

Aug. 18 Mended Fences 9 p.m. $15

Karaoke Thursdays begins 7-11

Friday and Saturday night Music 7:30-11:30, Sundays 2-6pm. Friday and Saturdays are $10 cover unless noted.

6/30 The Dundies 7:30-11:30 pm

7/1 That 80’s Band 7:30-11:30 pm

7/2 Kristen Daniel Band 7:00-11:00 pm

7/7 Gasoline Alley 7:30-11:30 pm

7/8 Pizzaz 7:30-11:30 pm

7/9 Annalyse Marie 2:00-6:00 pm

7/12 The Embers $25 via eventbrite.com

7/14 PIRATE BALL 7:30-11:30 pm $15

7/15 Fuzzy Logic 7:30-11:30 pm

7/16 Seph Custer 2:00-6:00 pm

7/21 Out of Spite 7:30-11:30 pm

7/22 Gypsy Nicks 7:30-11:30 pm

7/28 Barry Young 2:00-6:00 pm

7/23 Christian Q 2:00-6:00 pm

7/28 Eric Wayne Band 7:30-11:30 pm

7/29 The Frequency 7:30-11:30 pm

7/30 Tate Tuck 2 :00- 6 :00 pm

8/4 Rare Form 7:30-11:30 pm

8/5 Breaking the Chain 7:30-11:30 pm

8/6 Jodie Davis 2:00-6:00 pm

8/11 Apple Butter Soul 7:30-11:30 pm

8/12 Martin & Kelly 7:30-11:30 pm

8/13 Battle of the Bands 2:00-6:00 pm

8/18 $5 Shake 7:30-11:30 pm

8/19 Fuzzy Logic 7:30-11:30 pm

8/20 Jimmy Wilson 2:00-6:00 pm

8/25 UBU The Band 7:30-11:30 pm

8/26 The Frequency 7:30-11:30 pm

8/27 Dave & Becky 2:00-6:00 pm

9/1 The Oddfellows 7:30-11:30 pm

9/2 That 80’s Band 7:30-11:30 pm

9/3 Fuzzy Logic 7:00-11:00 pm

9/8 Eric Wayne Band 7:30-11:30 pm

9/9 Megan Doss Band 7:30-11:30 pm

9/10 Analyse Marie Duo 2:00-6:00 pm

9/15 5 $ Shake 7:30-11:30 pm

9/16 Vinyl Nation 7:30-11:30 pm

9/17 Marie Anderson 2:00-6:00 pm

9/22 The Frequency 7:30-11:30 pm

9/23 Fuzzy Logic 7:30-11:30 pm

9/29 Karlee Raye Band 7:30-11:30pm

9/30 Misbehavin 7:30-11:30pm

Pizza Den, Salem

July 7, 9pm: Acoustic Night #1 $10

July 15, 6:30pm: PLAYLIST 4 LIFE EVENT (Ozzy & Motley Crue/Poison tributes, Radio Rehab) $15

July 20, 8pm: The Wrath of Autumn, Fleshworm, Final Punishment, Onikuma, Dragged (Metal) $10

July 21, 9pm: Pinky’s Brains, The Apurna Project, Ancient Ape, MDD WRLD (Punk) $10

July 29, 9pm: Dark Harvest, Shattered Earth, Below 7 (Hard Rock) $10

Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016. All shows live and live-streamed from the venue. Doors at 7 p.m., opening act 7:30 p.m., headliner 8 p.m.

6/30/23 Tony Low, Bob Schmucker

6 p.m. music

Friday music 7 p.m., Sunday music 5 p.m. No cover

June 29- Circus Mutt 6-9

June 30- Christian Q Band

Friday July 7 The Shoobies 6pm

Sunday July 9 William Seymour 5pm

Friday July 14 Kyle Forry 6pm

Sunday July 16 JOJO JAM WITH SOLACOUSTIX (VARIOUS MUSICIANS) 5PM

Thursday July 20 Lyndsay Bella Prillaman 6pm

Friday July 21 Crooked Road Misfits 6pm

Sunday July 23 TBA

Friday July 28 The Rarely Available 6pm

Sunday July 30 Eric Wayne Band 5pm

Friday Aug 4 In The Pocket 6pm

Sunday Aug 6 Hoppie Vaughan and The Ministers of Soul 5pm

Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite every Wednesday

Live music Fridays at 9 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

Live music 9 p.m. Free

Friday June 30- Virginia Electric

Sunday July 2- Cottonmouth

Fork in the Market

All Fridays start 9pm to Midnight

Friday June 30 Virginia Electric

Friday July 7 Jesse Ray Carter

Sunday July 9 Frank and Carly Hatfield 5pm

Friday July 14 Of the Oceans

Sunday July 16 B-Mac 5pm

Friday July 21 Frank and Carly Hatfield

Sunday July 23 B-Mac 5pm

Friday July 28 TBA

Friday Aug 4 TBA

Sunday Aug 6 Frank and Carly Hatfield 5pm

Music on Friday evenings

The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston

Music at 5 p.m. Sundays

The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg

Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays, 5 p.m. Thursdays

June 29 - Marc Baskind

2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke

Music most weekends

All shows 5 p.m. unless noted. All shows $5, 12-younger free

July 8 - Bananas at Large Reunion Show

July 14 - Bottom of the Barrel

July 22 - Five Shade of Gray

August 5 - The Ben Trout Party Band

August 11 - Martin & Kelly

September 2 - The Bogeys

September 15 – Morgan Myles

October 7 - Big Daddy Ray

June 29 Jerry Wimmer Duo 6 p.m. $5

June 30 Mended Fences 7 p.m. $15

July 1 Rick Slone (indoors) 5 p.m. free

July 1 369 Music 7 p.m. $10

July 6 Ella Folk 6 p.m. $5

July 7 Midnight Blue 7 p.m. $10

July 8 Touch of Class 7 p.m. $5

July 13 Jerry Wimmer Duo 6 p.m. $5

July 14 The Blend 7 p.m. $15

July 15 Rare Form 7 p.m. $10

Rocky Mount Burger Company, Rocky Mount

All shows at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Living Proof Beer Company, Rocky Mount

Shows at 6:30 p.m. unless noted

Buddy's BBQ, Rocky Mount

Hot Shots, Moneta

Music 7:30 p.m. $10 cover

Fillin Station, Roanoke

7 p.m. music

Los Amigos, Roanoke

3424 Orange Ave.

Mountain Lake, Pembroke

6 p.m. weekends Jazz in Harvest Restaurant | Salt Pond Pub 11 a.m. 11 p.m. 7 days a week https://www.mtnlakelodge.com 540-626-7121

July 1 Paul Deck Piano Trio (Harvest Restaurant)

July 2 Mike Mitchell (Salt Pond Pub)

July 7 Renate Kehlenbeck (restaurant)

July 8 Vince Lewis Guitar Trio (restaurant)

July 9 The Woogemen (pub)

July 14 Jared Gibbs Piano Trio (restaurant)

July 15 Lew Woodall (restaurant)

July 16 Ball and Chain (pub)

July 21 Bob McGraw & Vince Lewis (restaurant)

July 22 Kris Hale (restaurant)

July 23 Mike Mitchell (pub)

July 28-29 "Dirty Dancing Music" with Justin Craig, Nick Romantini, Doug Nortom (restaurant)

July 30 Velvet Spruce (pub)

Aug. 6 The Poor Boys

Aug. 13 Fats Holler

Aug. 20 Kat Mills

Friday, Sept, 22, 7:30 p.m. Brentano String Quartet with Hsin-Yun Huang, viola

Tuesday, Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m. “The Book of Life”

Sunday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m. Mountain Stage with Kathy Mattea

Saturday, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m. Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, and Shahzad Ismaily “Love in Exile”

Monday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m. Winona LaDuke “The Next Energy Economy”

Thursday, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m. Garage Dance Ensemble “Krummelpap, Scandals Wrapped with Prayer”

Thursday, Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m. Vox Luminis Lionel Meunier, artistic director

Friday, Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m. Pink Martini featuring China Forbes

Friday, Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m. Javon Jackson with Nikki Giovanni and Nnenna Freelon “The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni”

Wednesday, Nov. 8, and Thursday, Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m. Seongbukdong Beedoolkee Theatre “MEDEA on Media”

Thursday, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m. Invoke

Thursday, Nov. 30, 7 and 9 p.m. Deantoni Parks

Saturday, Dec. 2, 4 p.m. Roanoke Symphony Orchestra “Holiday Pops Spectacular”

Sunday, Dec. 17, 4 p.m. Blacksburg Master Chorale “Messiah”

Tuesday, Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m. Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m. Cirque Mechanics “Zephyr: A Whirlwind of a Circus”

Saturday, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m. Mark Morris Dance Group “The Look of Love”

Tuesday, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m. “An Evening with Elizabeth Kolbert”

Friday, March 15, 7:30 p.m. Meshell Ndegeocello

Wednesday, March 20, 7:30 p.m. Sō Percussion with Caroline Shaw and special guest Shodekeh

Tuesday, March 26, 7:30 p.m. Las Cafeteras

Thursday, April 4, 7:30 p.m. Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain

Saturday, April 13, 7:30 p.m. Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

Wednesday, April 17, 7:30 p.m. “Small Island, Big Song”

Friday, April 26, 7:30 p.m. Bamberg Symphony Jakub Hrůša, conductor Hélène Grimaud, piano

Saturday, May 4, 2024, 7:30 p.m. “An Evening with Leslie Odom Jr.”