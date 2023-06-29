all shows free, 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
June 29 The Kings
June 30 Glen Shelton
July 1 Filthy Souls (Adam Rutledge's new band)
July 2 Last Chance Band
July 3 Mon Midnight Blue
July 4 Vinyl Nation
July 5 Creedence Clearwater Recital
July 6 Nu Blu
July 7 Cimmaron
July 8 Cimmaron
July 9 Phat Boys Band
June 30 Ashley McBryde at Elmwood
Aug. 4 Fortune Feimster at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
Aug. 5-6 Big Lick Comic Con
Aug. 15-16 Bluey's Big Play, The Stage Show
Through July 9 Salem Fair
Aug. 9 Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount
July 13: The Weight Band
July 22: Homegrown Music Series - Alum Ridge Boys & Ashlee
Aug. 6: Dustbowl Revival
Aug. 10: Chatham Rabbits
Aug. 11: Yellow Brick Road
Aug. 13: Sierra Hull (rescheduled from May)
Aug. 16: Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band w/ King Solomon Hicks
The Lyric Theatre, Blacksburg
Sept. 6, 2023 – Kendra Morris
Sept. 26, 2023 – Molly Tuttle
Oct. 25, 2023 – Jonathan Richman
Grandin Theatre, Roanoke
Aug. 24 - Rock 97.3 and Wheeler Broadcasting presents Jared James Nichols, with Jordan Harman
Rosie's Gaming Emporium, Vinton
All shows 8 p.m.-11 p.m. All shows free to anyone 21-older.
June 30 – The Oddfellows
Martin's Downtown, Roanoke
06/29/23 Balkun Brothers FREE
06/30/23 Flip Flop Republic, with Stoney Banks $8
07/01/23 Soul Patch $10
07/04/23 CLOSED
07/05/23 Karaoke FREE
07/06/23 Gote FREE
07/07/23 Chad Nickell & the Loose Change $8
07/08/23 Vintage Pistol $10
07/11/23 JSB Variety Show (Jared Stout w/ Special Guests) FREE
07/12/23 Rossdafareye FREE
07/13/23 Virginia Electric FREE
07/14/23 Liv Sloan & the Die Hards $8
07/15/23 OmegaWolfe, with Mark Perry, Doc McClintock $10
07/18/23 Eggs with Legs FREE
07/19/23 Joint Operation FREE
07/20/23 Khaliko FREE
07/21/23 Machine Funk - Widespread Panic Tribute $12/$15
07/22/23 Thrillbillyz $8
07/25/23 JSB Variety Show (Jared Stout w/ Special Guests) FREE
07/26/23 Mountain Grass Unit $10
07/27/23 Laid Back Country Picker, with Luna & the Mountain Jets $5
07/28/23 The Settlement $10
07/29/23 Glam'r Kiti $8
08/01/23 Eggs with Legs FREE
08/02/23 Karaoke FREE
July 6 Lonesome River Band, Nobody's Business, "Minions: The Rise of Gru"
July 20 Bio Ritmo, Beleza
Aug. 3 Sol Roots Band, Shawn Spencer & Star City Swag, "Hotel Transylvania: Transformania"
Aug. 17 Jonathan Scales Fourchestra, Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers Of Soul
Aug. 31 JP Harris, Rachael Hester & The Tennessee Walkers
Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30 - 3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00 - 6:00 Bluegrass Jam (*Bluegrass Jam may end early if there is a Sunday night concert)
Fridays from 10:30 - 11:30 am - The Handmade Music School: Joy Jammers Music Class for Babies, Toddlers, and Young Children on the Back Porch of The Floyd Country Store Cost is $15 per child for drop-in, four-class passes are available for $48 (or $12 per class). Additional siblings are half price. www.handmademusicschool.com
6/29/23 - Honky Tonk Thursdays Live at The Floyd Country Store - FREE: Suggested donation of $10 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band
6/30/23 - Friday Night Jamboree 6:30 Gospel Set: Harrison Ridge 7:30 Dance Set: The Crooked Road Ramblers
Saturday, 7/1/23 - 6:00 pm - Willard Gayheart & Scott Freeman - Free admission, suggested donation $10
7/1/23 - Americana Afternoon 12:00 PM: TBA 1:30 PM: Bob Chew
Monday, 7/3/2023 - Friday, 7/7/2023 - 9:00 am - 2:00 pm - Floyd Youth Get Together (SOLD OUT)
Tuesday, 7/4/23 - 5:00 pm - Tuesday Tunes | Jesse Smathers & Friends - Free admission, suggested donation $10
7/6/23 - Small Town Summer Warren G. Lineberry Park - FREE 6:00 PM: Lonesome River Band, Nobody’s Business, Handmade Music School Student Performance and Movie Night: Minions: The Rise of Gru
7/7/23 - Friday Night Jamboree 6:30 Gospel Set: The Comptons 7:30 (2) Dance Sets: Gap Civil
Saturday, 7/8/23 - 7:00 pm - Junior Sisk Band - $25 general admission, $30 reserved seating
7/8/23 - Americana Afternoon 12:00 PM: The Java Brothers 1:30 PM: Lara Taubman
Tuesday, 7/11/23 - 5:00 pm - Tuesday Tunes | Raistlin Brabson & Friends - Free admission, suggested donation $10
7/13/23 - Honky Tonk Thursdays - FREE: Suggested donation of $10 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Kelley & The Cowboys
7/14/23 - Friday Night Jamboree 6:30 Gospel Set: Josh Blankenship & Friends 7:30 (2) Dance Sets: The Jugbusters
Saturday, 7/15/23 - 6:00 pm - Lonesome Heart - Free admission, suggested donation $10
7/15/23 - Americana Afternoon 12:00 PM: David Cannaday & Seph Custer 1:30 PM: Dell Iron Project
Sunday, 7/2/23 - 7:30 pm - Dom Flemons $25 general admission, $30 reserved seating
Monday, 7/17/2023 - 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Handmade Music School: Let’s Jam with Jesse Smathers Workshop at The Floyd Country Store - Cost is $50
Tuesday, 7/18/23 - 5:00 pm - Tuesday Tunes | Jesse Smathers & Friends - Free admission, suggested donation $10
7/20/23 - Small Town Summer Warren G. Lineberry Park - FREE 6:00 PM: Bio Ritmo & Beleza
7/21/23 - Friday Night Jamboree 6:30 Gospel Set: The Farleys 7:30 (2) Dance Sets: Mac Traynham & Friends
Saturday, 7/22/23 - 7:00 pm - The Amanda Cook Band - $20 general admission, $25 reserved seating
7/22/23 - Americana Afternoon 12:00 PM: Virginia Hollow 1:30 PM: Yardweedz
Tuesday, 7/25/23 - 5:00 pm - Tuesday Tunes | Raistlin Brabson & Friends - Free admission, suggested donation $10
7/27/23 - Honky Tonk Thursdays - FREE: Suggested donation of $10 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Rachael Hester & The Tennessee Walkers
7/28/23 - Friday Night Jamboree 6:30 Gospel Set: TBA 7:30 Dance Set: Nobody’s Business
Saturday, 7/29/23 - 7:00 pm - Old Time Dance | Twin Creeks Stringband - $12, Friends & Fixtures tickets are $8
7/29/23 - Americana Afternoon 12:00 PM: Willard Gayheart & Scott Freeman 1:30 PM: Hazy Mountain Stringband
Live music on Fridays, Saturdays and some Wednesdays
June 29 Sidewinders Country Club
June 30-July 1 Clay Barker
FRI 6/30: The Dead Reckoning - Grateful Dead Tribute GA $20 ADV/$22 DOS, Stool $27, Bench $40, Mezzanine $35 https://seetickets.us/06302023
SAT 7/1: 5PTS Outdoors at The Dog Bowl LITZ + The Kind Thieves GA $13 ADV/$15 DOS, VIP $25 https://seetickets.us/07012023
FRI 7/21: Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel GA $22 ADV/$25 DOS, Stool $30, Bench $40, Mezzanine $35 https://seetickets.us/07212023
SAT 7/22: Fireside Collective GA $15 ADV/$17 DOS, Stool $20, Bench & Mezzanine $25 https://seetickets.us/07222023
THU 7/27: Town Mountain GA $22 ADV/$25 DOS, Stool $30, Bench $40, Mezzanine $35 https://seetickets.us/07272023
Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington
June 30: Sam Bush
July 8-July 9: Garrison Keillor featuring Robin and Linda Williams
July 21: Seldom Scene
July 29: Romeo & Juliet
Aug. 12: Julian Lage, with Danny Knicely and Aimee Curl
Aug. 25-Aug. 26: Dan Tyminski, with Maya De Vitry (8.25) Zach Top (8.26)
Sept. 2: Scott Miller, with Colby Helms & The Virginia Creepers
Sept. 15: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives
Oct. 6: Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors
First Fridays, downtown Roanoke
July 7 - Brightside
Aug. 4 - Fuzzy Logic
Sept. 1 - The Kings
Oct. 6 - The Worx
Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax, Summer Concert Series
July 1: Sam Bush Band
July 8: Jeff Little Trio + DaShawn & Wendy Hickman with Sacred Steel
July 15: Rissi Palmer + The Martha Bassett Band
July 22: Sierra Ferrell
July 29: John R. Miller
Aug. 5: Kody Norris Show + Slate Mountain Ramblers
Aug. 19: Doc at 100: A Doc Watson Tribute Concert
Aug. 26: Larry & Joe + Shay Martin Lovette
Sept. 2: An Evening with Steep Canyon Rangers
Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke
July 8 Satisfaction
July 12 Thompson Square
July 14 Colt Ford and Creed Fisher
July 15 Slaughter & Vixen
July 21 Steel Panther
July 22 Yächtley Crëw
July 28 Gabby Barrett
July 30 Pop 2K
Aug. 1 Melissa Etheridge
Aug. 4 Rumours LA
Aug. 5 Shot to The Heart
Aug. 6 Candlebox
Aug. 19 Ace Frehley
Aug. 26 Roanoke Wing Fest
Aug. 25-27 WA Fest
FRI 7/7: Michael Franti & Spearhead ADV Field $57.50, Gold Seating $87.50 https://seetickets.us/070723
SAT 7/15: Rodney Crowell w. Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley ADV Field $47.50, Gold Seating $77.50 https://seetickets.us/071523
SUN 7/16: Tommy Emmanuel, CGP w. Richard Smith ADV Field $47.50, Gold Seating $77.50 https://seetickets.us/071623
MON 7/24: Nickel Creek w. Aoife O'Donovan ADV Field $57.50, Gold Seating $87.50 https://seetickets.us/072423
6/30 - Kinnfolk Presents: Star Above The Mountain
7/3 - Lost In Space Camp, Times Tables, Ultradeluxe, & MirrorXLake
7/7 - Washer with L.A. Dies & The Stray Lions
7/8 - Maiden & Crow Tattoo Presents: Dying Oath, Blackwater Drowning, & Nail Bite
7/9 - Lara Taubman
7/13 - Maiden & Crow Tattoo Presents: Neverfail, Fall Of Babylon, Trainwrecked, & Cadvceus
7/14 - Willi Carlisle with Special Guest Jobi Riccio
7/22 - Tony Furtado
7/25 - The R.E.A.L. Funny Comedy Show
Music most weekday evenings, weekend afternoons and evenings
6/29- GOTE 5:30-8:30
6/30- The What Four 5:30-8:30
7/1- Drew Foust and The Wheelhouse 5:30-8:30
7/2- Seph Custer 1:30-4:30 | Flat Five Jazz 5:30-8:30
Live music Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays
6/29 - Trivia Night - Free
6/30 - Creamery Station - 8pm, $10 cover
Music at 6:30 p.m., 4 p.m. Sundays
Fri. 6/30: Jared Stout Band 6:30-9:30
7/1- Tin Can Locomotive 6:30-9:30
7/6- The CJE Experience (Chuck Johnson) 6-8:30
7/7- Virginia Electric 6:30-9:30
7/8- James Lageaux Band 6:30-9:30
7/9- Lenny Marcus & Friends 4-7:00
7/14- Gypsy Reign 6:30-9:30
7/15- Chad Nickell & Loose Change - West Station Block Party
7/19- Leonard Blush Trio 6-8:30
7/20- Katy Guillen & the Drive 7-8:30
7/21- The Shoobies 6:30-9:30
7/22- Billingsley 6:30-9:30
7/23- Lenny Marcus & Friends 4-7:00
7/28- Virginia Sweet 6:30-9:30
7/29 - Melissa Mesko & Bob Casey 3-5:00 | Matt Deal w/Bill Fraley 6:30-9:30
7/30- Jive Exchange 4-7:00
Music 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays
6.30 Ella Folk
Music most weekends
July 1 Chad Nickell and The Loose Change $5
Aug. 18 Mended Fences 9 p.m. $15
Karaoke Thursdays begins 7-11
Friday and Saturday night Music 7:30-11:30, Sundays 2-6pm. Friday and Saturdays are $10 cover unless noted.
6/30 The Dundies 7:30-11:30 pm
7/1 That 80’s Band 7:30-11:30 pm
7/2 Kristen Daniel Band 7:00-11:00 pm
7/7 Gasoline Alley 7:30-11:30 pm
7/8 Pizzaz 7:30-11:30 pm
7/9 Annalyse Marie 2:00-6:00 pm
7/12 The Embers $25 via eventbrite.com
7/14 PIRATE BALL 7:30-11:30 pm $15
7/15 Fuzzy Logic 7:30-11:30 pm
7/16 Seph Custer 2:00-6:00 pm
7/21 Out of Spite 7:30-11:30 pm
7/22 Gypsy Nicks 7:30-11:30 pm
7/28 Barry Young 2:00-6:00 pm
7/23 Christian Q 2:00-6:00 pm
7/28 Eric Wayne Band 7:30-11:30 pm
7/29 The Frequency 7:30-11:30 pm
7/30 Tate Tuck 2 :00- 6 :00 pm
8/4 Rare Form 7:30-11:30 pm
8/5 Breaking the Chain 7:30-11:30 pm
8/6 Jodie Davis 2:00-6:00 pm
8/11 Apple Butter Soul 7:30-11:30 pm
8/12 Martin & Kelly 7:30-11:30 pm
8/13 Battle of the Bands 2:00-6:00 pm
8/18 $5 Shake 7:30-11:30 pm
8/19 Fuzzy Logic 7:30-11:30 pm
8/20 Jimmy Wilson 2:00-6:00 pm
8/25 UBU The Band 7:30-11:30 pm
8/26 The Frequency 7:30-11:30 pm
8/27 Dave & Becky 2:00-6:00 pm
9/1 The Oddfellows 7:30-11:30 pm
9/2 That 80’s Band 7:30-11:30 pm
9/3 Fuzzy Logic 7:00-11:00 pm
9/8 Eric Wayne Band 7:30-11:30 pm
9/9 Megan Doss Band 7:30-11:30 pm
9/10 Analyse Marie Duo 2:00-6:00 pm
9/15 5 $ Shake 7:30-11:30 pm
9/16 Vinyl Nation 7:30-11:30 pm
9/17 Marie Anderson 2:00-6:00 pm
9/22 The Frequency 7:30-11:30 pm
9/23 Fuzzy Logic 7:30-11:30 pm
9/29 Karlee Raye Band 7:30-11:30pm
9/30 Misbehavin 7:30-11:30pm
Pizza Den, Salem
July 7, 9pm: Acoustic Night #1 $10
July 15, 6:30pm: PLAYLIST 4 LIFE EVENT (Ozzy & Motley Crue/Poison tributes, Radio Rehab) $15
July 20, 8pm: The Wrath of Autumn, Fleshworm, Final Punishment, Onikuma, Dragged (Metal) $10
July 21, 9pm: Pinky’s Brains, The Apurna Project, Ancient Ape, MDD WRLD (Punk) $10
July 29, 9pm: Dark Harvest, Shattered Earth, Below 7 (Hard Rock) $10
Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016. All shows live and live-streamed from the venue. Doors at 7 p.m., opening act 7:30 p.m., headliner 8 p.m.
6/30/23 Tony Low, Bob Schmucker
6 p.m. music
Friday music 7 p.m., Sunday music 5 p.m. No cover
June 29- Circus Mutt 6-9
June 30- Christian Q Band
Friday July 7 The Shoobies 6pm
Sunday July 9 William Seymour 5pm
Friday July 14 Kyle Forry 6pm
Sunday July 16 JOJO JAM WITH SOLACOUSTIX (VARIOUS MUSICIANS) 5PM
Thursday July 20 Lyndsay Bella Prillaman 6pm
Friday July 21 Crooked Road Misfits 6pm
Sunday July 23 TBA
Friday July 28 The Rarely Available 6pm
Sunday July 30 Eric Wayne Band 5pm
Friday Aug 4 In The Pocket 6pm
Sunday Aug 6 Hoppie Vaughan and The Ministers of Soul 5pm
Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite every Wednesday
Live music Fridays at 9 p.m. unless noted otherwise.
Live music 9 p.m. Free
Friday June 30- Virginia Electric
Sunday July 2- Cottonmouth
Fork in the Market
All Fridays start 9pm to Midnight
Friday June 30 Virginia Electric
Friday July 7 Jesse Ray Carter
Sunday July 9 Frank and Carly Hatfield 5pm
Friday July 14 Of the Oceans
Sunday July 16 B-Mac 5pm
Friday July 21 Frank and Carly Hatfield
Sunday July 23 B-Mac 5pm
Friday July 28 TBA
Friday Aug 4 TBA
Sunday Aug 6 Frank and Carly Hatfield 5pm
Music on Friday evenings
The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston
Music at 5 p.m. Sundays
The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg
Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays, 5 p.m. Thursdays
June 29 - Marc Baskind
2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke
Music most weekends
All shows 5 p.m. unless noted. All shows $5, 12-younger free
July 8 - Bananas at Large Reunion Show
July 14 - Bottom of the Barrel
July 22 - Five Shade of Gray
August 5 - The Ben Trout Party Band
August 11 - Martin & Kelly
September 2 - The Bogeys
September 15 – Morgan Myles
October 7 - Big Daddy Ray
The Hangout Sports Bar & Lounge, Roanoke
June 29 Jerry Wimmer Duo 6 p.m. $5
June 30 Mended Fences 7 p.m. $15
July 1 Rick Slone (indoors) 5 p.m. free
July 1 369 Music 7 p.m. $10
July 6 Ella Folk 6 p.m. $5
July 7 Midnight Blue 7 p.m. $10
July 8 Touch of Class 7 p.m. $5
July 13 Jerry Wimmer Duo 6 p.m. $5
July 14 The Blend 7 p.m. $15
July 15 Rare Form 7 p.m. $10
Rocky Mount Burger Company, Rocky Mount
All shows at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Living Proof Beer Company, Rocky Mount
Shows at 6:30 p.m. unless noted
Buddy's BBQ, Rocky Mount
Hot Shots, Moneta
Music 7:30 p.m. $10 cover
Fillin Station, Roanoke
7 p.m. music
Los Amigos, Roanoke
3424 Orange Ave.
Mountain Lake, Pembroke
6 p.m. weekends Jazz in Harvest Restaurant | Salt Pond Pub 11 a.m. 11 p.m. 7 days a week https://www.mtnlakelodge.com 540-626-7121
July 1 Paul Deck Piano Trio (Harvest Restaurant)
July 2 Mike Mitchell (Salt Pond Pub)
July 7 Renate Kehlenbeck (restaurant)
July 8 Vince Lewis Guitar Trio (restaurant)
July 9 The Woogemen (pub)
July 14 Jared Gibbs Piano Trio (restaurant)
July 15 Lew Woodall (restaurant)
July 16 Ball and Chain (pub)
July 21 Bob McGraw & Vince Lewis (restaurant)
July 22 Kris Hale (restaurant)
July 23 Mike Mitchell (pub)
July 28-29 "Dirty Dancing Music" with Justin Craig, Nick Romantini, Doug Nortom (restaurant)
July 30 Velvet Spruce (pub)
Aug. 6 The Poor Boys
Aug. 13 Fats Holler
Aug. 20 Kat Mills
Friday, Sept, 22, 7:30 p.m. Brentano String Quartet with Hsin-Yun Huang, viola
Tuesday, Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m. “The Book of Life”
Sunday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m. Mountain Stage with Kathy Mattea
Saturday, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m. Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, and Shahzad Ismaily “Love in Exile”
Monday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m. Winona LaDuke “The Next Energy Economy”
Thursday, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m. Garage Dance Ensemble “Krummelpap, Scandals Wrapped with Prayer”
Thursday, Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m. Vox Luminis Lionel Meunier, artistic director
Friday, Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m. Pink Martini featuring China Forbes
Friday, Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m. Javon Jackson with Nikki Giovanni and Nnenna Freelon “The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni”
Wednesday, Nov. 8, and Thursday, Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m. Seongbukdong Beedoolkee Theatre “MEDEA on Media”
Thursday, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m. Invoke
Thursday, Nov. 30, 7 and 9 p.m. Deantoni Parks
Saturday, Dec. 2, 4 p.m. Roanoke Symphony Orchestra “Holiday Pops Spectacular”
Sunday, Dec. 17, 4 p.m. Blacksburg Master Chorale “Messiah”
Tuesday, Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m. Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis
Wednesday, Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m. Cirque Mechanics “Zephyr: A Whirlwind of a Circus”
Saturday, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m. Mark Morris Dance Group “The Look of Love”
Tuesday, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m. “An Evening with Elizabeth Kolbert”
Friday, March 15, 7:30 p.m. Meshell Ndegeocello
Wednesday, March 20, 7:30 p.m. Sō Percussion with Caroline Shaw and special guest Shodekeh
Tuesday, March 26, 7:30 p.m. Las Cafeteras
Thursday, April 4, 7:30 p.m. Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Saturday, April 13, 7:30 p.m. Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo
Wednesday, April 17, 7:30 p.m. “Small Island, Big Song”
Friday, April 26, 7:30 p.m. Bamberg Symphony Jakub Hrůša, conductor Hélène Grimaud, piano
Saturday, May 4, 2024, 7:30 p.m. “An Evening with Leslie Odom Jr.”