Live music and more in valleys' venues: June-July

June 17 Air Supply, with Little River Band (Elmwood)
July 4 Sugar Ray (Freedom First Festival, at Elmwood Park)
July 7 Brian Regan (Berglund Performing Arts Theatre)
July 21 Anthony Hamilton
July 30 War + The Commodores (Elmwood Park)
Aug. 5 Daryl Hall with Todd Rundgren (Elmwood Park)
June 17 - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles
June 29 - Salem Fair begins
July 29 - Hank Williams Jr.
June 17 Margaret Glaspy Fostek Hall 8 p.m.
Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount
June 23: Natalie Hemby
July 9: Live at The Fillmore
July 24: Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox
06/14/22 Gote FREE
06/15/22 Chris Timbers Band FREE
06/16/22 Memphis Lightning FREE
06/17/22 The Ambassador $10
06/18/22 Hustle Souls $5
06/21/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE
06/22/22 Will Easter 7 the Nomads FREE
06/23/22 Space Koi FREE
06/24/22 Jared Stout Band, with Holy Roller $10
06/25/22 TBD
06/28/22 Gote FREE
06/29/22 Ben Trout Band FREE
06/30/22 The Settlement FREE
6 p.m. gates. Warren G. Lineberry Park, Floyd
June 23 — The Daiquiri Queens, with The Blue Ridge Girls. Movie: "Encanto"
July 7 — Scythian, with Palmyra
July 21 — Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, with Justin Golden
Aug. 4 — The Junior Sisk Band, with Twin Creeks Stringband. Movie: "Sing 2"
Aug. 18 — Terry Brown’s Ascension Project, with The Jordan Harman Band.
Sept. 1 — Music Road Co., with Isaac Hadden Organ Trio
Special Events:
Saturday, 6/25/22 - 7:30pm - Old Time Dance with The Whitetop Mountain Band Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets $10 in advance / $12 day of show (*inclusive of ticketing fees) (special pricing for Friends and Fixture: Friends $8 / Fixtures $5)
Honky Tonk Thursdays
7:00-9:00pm - (suggested $10 donation)
***HONKY TONK THURSDAYS WILL NOT HAPPEN ON FLOYD SMALL TOWN SUMMER EVENINGS IN JUNE - NO HONKY TONK ON JUNE 9 or JUNE 23***
6/16/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays
6/23/22 - NO Honky Tonk Thursdays due to Floyd Small Town Summer event
6/30/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band (suggested $10 donation)
The Friday Night Jamboree
Tickets at the door starting at 4:45pm, $8 admission ($5 kids under 12, under 6 free). Some reserved seating available in advance (purchased online $15 advance / $20 day of show (*inclusive of ticketing fees)).
6/17/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: TBD | 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: Mac Traynham & Mountain Locomotive
6/24/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: The Farleys | 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: TBD
Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:
6/18/22 - 12:00: The Brothers Young | 1:30: Hazy Mountain Stringband
6/25/22 - 12:00: Barry & The Mudflaps
Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-5:30 Bluegrass Jam
Handmade Music School Events:
The Handmade Music School is a sister organization to The Floyd Country Store and is dedicated to teaching old time, bluegrass, and traditional music and dances from Floyd County, Virginia and throughout the Blue Ridge Mountains.
6/12/22 - Harmony Singing with Sammy & Nadine - This workshop is for anyone who wants to spend their late-Sunday morning singing traditional old time and bluegrass songs together in harmony. $30
June 14 Line Dance Night
June 16 Sidewinders Country Club
June 17-18 Trisdan Frederic
June 21 Line Dance Night
June 22 Matt Stell (Concert Night with Star Country)
June 23 Sidewinders Country Club
June 24-25 Presley Aaron
6/15: Dinner in the Dark feat. Dennis Helms $150, table for eight $1,200 seetickets.us/06152022
Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington
June 17- Shakey Graves SOLD OUT
June 18 – Madison Cunningham with Jordan Tice
July 2 – Chris Knight with John R. Miller - SOLD OUT
July 23 – Tim O’Brien
First Fridays, downtown Roanoke
June 17 - Mended Fences
Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax, Summer Concert Series
June 18: Kruger Brothers accompanied by Kontras Quartet
June 25: Zoe & Cloyd + The Burnett Sisters Band with Colin Ray
July 2: Old Time Dance Party with Five Mile Mountain Road + Earl White Stringband
July 9: Mike Mitchell Band + None of the Above
July 16: Bill and the Belles + ShadowGrass
July 23: Rissi Palmer + Joe Troop & Friends
July 30: Amanda Cook Band + Unspoken Tradition
Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke
June 17 - The Outlaws
June 18 - Andy Grammer
June 24 - Flashback Rewind: Absolute Queen
Jun 25 - Kip Moore
July 1- Dylan Scott
July 8 - Kidd G, Chase Matthews
July 15 - Flashback Fridays: Fooz Fighters
July 16 - Quiet Riot
July 22 - Flashback Rewind-Rumours LA
July 23 - Aaron Lewis & the Stateliners
6/18 - Summer Music Series: Born Cross Eyed 6-10
6/25: Legacy Motown Revue
June 15 - Ex Parents / Science Man / Times Table
June 18 - Water Culture / Regen Tate / Through The Tallwoods
6/14 - Katie & Co. 5-8
6/15 - Leonard Blush and The Camelcals 5:30-8:30
6/16 - Buck & Griz Show 5:30-8:30
6/17 - Isaac Hadden Project 5:30-8:30
6/18 - Zach Wiley 1:30-4:30 \ Ambassador and The Chosen Few 5:30-8:30
6/19 - Jazzalachian Playboys 1-4 | Jstop Latin Soul 5-8
6/21 - Alex Arbaugh 5-8
6/22 - Bar Jay Bar 5:30-8:30
6/23 - Mercy Creek 5:30-8:30
6/24 - Ripejive 5:30-8:30
6/25 - Jake Retting 1:30-4:30 | The Kind 5:30-8:30
6/26 - Palmyra 1-4 | Alex Arbaugh 5-8
6/28 - Jeremy Davall 5-8
6/29 - The Oddfellows 5;30-8:30
6/30 - Jared Stout Band 5:30-8:30
7/1 - Dirty Grass Players 5:30-8:30
6/17 Doby 8pm $5 Cover
6/18 Ryan Greer Band 8pm $5 Cover
6/19 Sunday Open Mic Night
6/24 Will Easter & The Nomads 8pm $5 Cover
6/25 Brad Heller & The Fustics 8pm $5 Cover
6/26 Sunday Open Mic Night
6/17: Zach Wiley & The Pariahs, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
6/18: Virginia Man, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
6/23: Leonard Blush & The Camelcals, 5:30 - 8:30 pm
6/24: Sam Collie & The Roustabouts, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
6/26: Palmyra Duo, 4 - 7 pm
July 1st: Michael McArther, 4 - 5:30 pm
July 1st: McFadden & Friends, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
July 2nd: Five Dollar Shake, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
July 4th: Mason Creek, 1 - 4 pm
July 7th: Jared Stout Trio, 5:30 - 8:30 pm
July 8th: Jesse Ray Carter Duo, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
July 9th: Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
July 15th: The Jon Spear Band, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
July 16th: Billingsley, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
July 22nd: Cinematheque, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
July 23rd: Kevin Daniel & The Bottom Line, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
July 24th: Carrington Kay, 4 - 7 pm
July 28th: The Chuck Johnson Experience, 6 - 9 pm
July 29th: Three's Company Blues, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
July 30th: Jack Marion & The Pearl Snap Prophets, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
Music every Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.
6.17 Black Mountain Revival
6.18 The Wilson Springs Hotel
6.19 Brady Heck
6.23 Grass Puppies
6.24 Blue Mule
6.25 Cinematique
7.1 Kemistry
7.2 William Seymour
7.8 Virginia Electric
7.9 The Oddfellows
7.10 Adam Markham
7.15 Cinemathique
7.16 Terry Brown Ascension Band
7.17 Jeremy Davall
7.22 Empty Bottles
7.23 Seedpicker
7.24 Leon Whistler Band
7.29 Wildwoods
7.30 Runaway Grooms
7.31 JD Sutphin Solo
6/17: Barefoot West Trio 6-9
6/18: Bryan Elijah Smith 6-9
6/19: Daniel Neihoff 4-7
6/24: Solacoustix Duo 6-9
6/25: Paulo Franco & Chad Bennett 6-9
7/1: Travis Fitch 6-9
7/2: Charissa Morrison 6-9
7/8: William Seymour 6-9
7/9: TJ Ellis 6-9
7/15: Shane Cooley & Lori Ellen 6-9
7/16: Eric Wayne Trio 6-9
Can Garden Weekend:
7/22: Ryan Greer Trio 6-8 Can Garden Stage | Jordan Harman 8-10 Side Stage
7/23: Evergreen 2-4 & 4:30-6:30 Can Garden Stage | $2 Shake 6:30-9:30 Side Stage
7/24: Corey Hunley & Matt Powell 4-7 Can Garden Stage
7/29: TBD 6-9
7/30: Ryan Ward 6-9
19th Ben Trout 4 p.m.
26th Marie Anderson 4 p.m.
July 3 Daniel McRae 4-7pm
July 10 Charissa Joy 4-7pm
July 15 Five Dollar Shake 9-12 $5 or free with First Fridays wristband
July 16 Mad Iguanas $5
July 17 Ben Trout 4-7pm
July 24 Matt Powell 4-7pm
Bands start at 9pm
June 11 Mended Fences Band $15 cover
June 17 Five Dollar Shake $10 cover
July 23 Andy Burnette trio $10 cover
7/9 The Kings
8/13 The Blinky Moon Boys
9/17 JoJo Stockton & Solacoustix
$5 cover, children 12 and under free (no pets, outside containers, food/beverages, tents or umbrellas).
Sat 6/11 Fuzzy Logic 7:30-11:30 pm
Sun 6/12 Jimmie Wilson 2:00-6:00 pm
Fri 6/17 Apple Butter Soul 7:30-11:30pm
Sat 6/18 Pizazz 7:30-11:30 pm
Sun 6/19 Doug & Robin 2:00-6:00 pm
Fri 6/24 TBD 7:30-11:30 pm
Sat 6/25 Cooper Allan 7:30-11:30 pm
Sun 6/26 Robinson Treacher 2:00-6:00 pm
$10 for all evening music events on the weekend.
Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016.
All shows open to public and streaming at venue's Facebook.
June 10 - featured performer is Russ Rentler. Opener is Frank Deiter. For details, see https://fb.me/e/1ltJRLx2x
June 16 – Guitars Under The Star Guitar Pull. 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm on top of Mill Mountain by the lower observation deck. No charge, open to all experience levels.
June 17 – Kelly Hoppenjans featured, Larry Sakayama Opening. For details, see https://fb.me/e/3eTDRIVfb. This should be a standout show.
June 24 – Tony Low featured, Cardiac Puppets Opening. For details, see https://www.reverbnation.com/tonylow. I don’t know anything about the Cardiac Puppets yet.
June 25 – Musicians Swap Meet. 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. For details, see https://fb.me/e/1LS63IYwE
June 30 – Guitars Under The Star Guitar Pull. 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm on top of Mill Mountain by the lower observation deck. No charge, open to all experience levels.
Friday music at 6 p.m., Sundays music at 5 p.m.
Friday June 10 Possum (Fork in Front) 6 pm
Sunday June 12 Dog Rocket Blues Band 5 pm
Friday June 17 Electric Road Band 6 pm
Saturday June 18 Danny Brooks and Lil Ms. Debi 7 pm
Sunday June 19 Daniel McBroom 5-8 pm
Friday June 24 Kyle Forry 6-9 pm
Sunday June 26 Empty Bottle 5-8 pm
Friday July 1 Jonathan Barker and Ministers of Soul 6-9 pm
Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite every Wednesday
Fridays at 9 p.m.
Saturday June 11 Pabst A Polooza 2 p.m. Market Street
Friday June 17 Danny Brooks and Lil Ms. Debi 9 pm
Sunday June 19 Brady Heck 5-8 pm
Friday June 24 Tides Away 9 pm
Friday July 1 Lucy and the Spy 9 pm
June 8 - William Seymour
June10 - Grandin Get Down feat. The Kind
June 12 - MansGottaEat
June 15 - Jared stout
June 19 - Seph Custer
June 22 - Isaac Hadden
June 26 - Charissa joy
June 29 - Christian Q
June 10 Isaac Hadden
June 17 Tyler Parrish
June 24 Dan & DK
July 1 The Schoobies
July 3 Charissa Joy for Sunday’s city firework show
July 8 Ash Devine
July 15 Colby Helms and the Virginia Creepers
July 22 Paulo Franco
July 29 Dylan Dent
11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market (weather permitting)
Every Saturday (weather permitting) 11:00am - 1:00 pm. LIVE Music on The Village Green & The Farmers Market, Downtown Floyd VA outside of Heathers of Floyd Boutique.
June 11 - Jake Retting
Bring your lunch and a chair and join us! Donations are greatly appreciated.
The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston
June 12 Velvet Spruce- Americana 1 p.m | Bob McGraw- Jazz 5 p.m.
June 19 Hayden Brockman- Country soul 1 p.m. | Keith Goggin- Flat picking 5 p.m.
June 26 Marc Baskind- Jazz 1 p.m. | Attic Static- Americana 5 p.m.
The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg
11 a.m. lunch, 5 p.m. dinner | Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays
June 12- Indian Run- Old time
June 19- Marc Baskind- Jazz
June 26 - Attic Static- Americana
2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke
Weekend music
Pizza Den, Salem
Shows at 8:45 p.m.; doors 8 p.m.
06/10 - Terrafirma, with BOLO, 1037 and tba $7 (METAL AND PUNK)
06/11 - Volume, Earrelevant and Nito $10 (DUBSTEP/HIP HOP)
06/14 - The Queers, with Reppertons, Dragnun, The Good Goddamn, Muckrackers $10 (PUNK)*** {PRESENTED BY DMP & DAMMIT DAVE
06/17 - Ilimbers, with DD WRID, Lucy The Spy $7 INDIE/PUNK
06/18 - Last Nights Villain, Forever Yours, Graffiti Nightclub $10 (HARD ROCK)
06/24 - Eighth & 11, Paul, Reach 1 $10 (JAM/ROCK/HIPHOP)
06/25 - Sever The Wicked, State Of Aggression $7 (METAL)
Tickets available online via www.aberrationmusicgroup.com | Cash and cards accepted at the door