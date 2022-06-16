Live music and more in valleys' venues: June-July

June 17 Air Supply, with Little River Band (Elmwood)

July 4 Sugar Ray (Freedom First Festival, at Elmwood Park)

July 7 Brian Regan (Berglund Performing Arts Theatre)

July 21 Anthony Hamilton

July 30 War + The Commodores (Elmwood Park)

Aug. 5 Daryl Hall with Todd Rundgren (Elmwood Park)

June 17 - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles

June 29 - Salem Fair begins

July 29 - Hank Williams Jr.

June 17 Margaret Glaspy Fostek Hall 8 p.m.

Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount

June 23: Natalie Hemby

July 9: Live at The Fillmore

July 24: Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox

06/14/22 Gote FREE

06/15/22 Chris Timbers Band FREE

06/16/22 Memphis Lightning FREE

06/17/22 The Ambassador $10

06/18/22 Hustle Souls $5

06/21/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE

06/22/22 Will Easter 7 the Nomads FREE

06/23/22 Space Koi FREE

06/24/22 Jared Stout Band, with Holy Roller $10

06/25/22 TBD

06/28/22 Gote FREE

06/29/22 Ben Trout Band FREE

06/30/22 The Settlement FREE

6 p.m. gates. Warren G. Lineberry Park, Floyd

June 23 — The Daiquiri Queens, with The Blue Ridge Girls. Movie: "Encanto"

July 7 — Scythian, with Palmyra

July 21 — Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, with Justin Golden

Aug. 4 — The Junior Sisk Band, with Twin Creeks Stringband. Movie: "Sing 2"

Aug. 18 — Terry Brown’s Ascension Project, with The Jordan Harman Band.

Sept. 1 — Music Road Co., with Isaac Hadden Organ Trio

Special Events:

Saturday, 6/25/22 - 7:30pm - Old Time Dance with The Whitetop Mountain Band Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets $10 in advance / $12 day of show (*inclusive of ticketing fees) (special pricing for Friends and Fixture: Friends $8 / Fixtures $5)

Honky Tonk Thursdays

7:00-9:00pm - (suggested $10 donation)

***HONKY TONK THURSDAYS WILL NOT HAPPEN ON FLOYD SMALL TOWN SUMMER EVENINGS IN JUNE - NO HONKY TONK ON JUNE 9 or JUNE 23***

6/16/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays

6/23/22 - NO Honky Tonk Thursdays due to Floyd Small Town Summer event

6/30/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band (suggested $10 donation)

The Friday Night Jamboree

Tickets at the door starting at 4:45pm, $8 admission ($5 kids under 12, under 6 free). Some reserved seating available in advance (purchased online $15 advance / $20 day of show (*inclusive of ticketing fees)).

6/17/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: TBD | 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: Mac Traynham & Mountain Locomotive

6/24/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: The Farleys | 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: TBD

Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:

6/18/22 - 12:00: The Brothers Young | 1:30: Hazy Mountain Stringband

6/25/22 - 12:00: Barry & The Mudflaps

Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-5:30 Bluegrass Jam

Handmade Music School Events:

The Handmade Music School is a sister organization to The Floyd Country Store and is dedicated to teaching old time, bluegrass, and traditional music and dances from Floyd County, Virginia and throughout the Blue Ridge Mountains.

6/12/22 - Harmony Singing with Sammy & Nadine - This workshop is for anyone who wants to spend their late-Sunday morning singing traditional old time and bluegrass songs together in harmony. $30

June 14 Line Dance Night

June 16 Sidewinders Country Club

June 17-18 Trisdan Frederic

June 21 Line Dance Night

June 22 Matt Stell (Concert Night with Star Country)

June 23 Sidewinders Country Club

June 24-25 Presley Aaron

6/15: Dinner in the Dark feat. Dennis Helms $150, table for eight $1,200 seetickets.us/06152022

Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington

June 17- Shakey Graves SOLD OUT

June 18 – Madison Cunningham with Jordan Tice

July 2 – Chris Knight with John R. Miller - SOLD OUT

July 23 – Tim O’Brien

First Fridays, downtown Roanoke

June 17 - Mended Fences

Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax, Summer Concert Series

June 18: Kruger Brothers accompanied by Kontras Quartet

June 25: Zoe & Cloyd + The Burnett Sisters Band with Colin Ray

July 2: Old Time Dance Party with Five Mile Mountain Road + Earl White Stringband

July 9: Mike Mitchell Band + None of the Above

July 16: Bill and the Belles + ShadowGrass

July 23: Rissi Palmer + Joe Troop & Friends

July 30: Amanda Cook Band + Unspoken Tradition

Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke

June 17 - The Outlaws

June 18 - Andy Grammer

June 24 - Flashback Rewind: Absolute Queen

Jun 25 - Kip Moore

July 1- Dylan Scott

July 8 - Kidd G, Chase Matthews

July 15 - Flashback Fridays: Fooz Fighters

July 16 - Quiet Riot

July 22 - Flashback Rewind-Rumours LA

July 23 - Aaron Lewis & the Stateliners

6/18 - Summer Music Series: Born Cross Eyed 6-10

6/25: Legacy Motown Revue

June 15 - Ex Parents / Science Man / Times Table June 18 - Water Culture / Regen Tate / Through The Tallwoods Parkway Brewing Co., Salem

6/14 - Katie & Co. 5-8

6/15 - Leonard Blush and The Camelcals 5:30-8:30

6/16 - Buck & Griz Show 5:30-8:30

6/17 - Isaac Hadden Project 5:30-8:30

6/18 - Zach Wiley 1:30-4:30 \ Ambassador and The Chosen Few 5:30-8:30

6/19 - Jazzalachian Playboys 1-4 | Jstop Latin Soul 5-8

6/21 - Alex Arbaugh 5-8

6/22 - Bar Jay Bar 5:30-8:30

6/23 - Mercy Creek 5:30-8:30

6/24 - Ripejive 5:30-8:30

6/25 - Jake Retting 1:30-4:30 | The Kind 5:30-8:30

6/26 - Palmyra 1-4 | Alex Arbaugh 5-8

6/28 - Jeremy Davall 5-8

6/29 - The Oddfellows 5;30-8:30

6/30 - Jared Stout Band 5:30-8:30

7/1 - Dirty Grass Players 5:30-8:30

6/17 Doby 8pm $5 Cover

6/18 Ryan Greer Band 8pm $5 Cover

6/19 Sunday Open Mic Night

6/24 Will Easter & The Nomads 8pm $5 Cover

6/25 Brad Heller & The Fustics 8pm $5 Cover

6/26 Sunday Open Mic Night

6/17: Zach Wiley & The Pariahs, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

6/18: Virginia Man, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

6/23: Leonard Blush & The Camelcals, 5:30 - 8:30 pm

6/24: Sam Collie & The Roustabouts, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

6/26: Palmyra Duo, 4 - 7 pm

July 1st: Michael McArther, 4 - 5:30 pm

July 1st: McFadden & Friends, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

July 2nd: Five Dollar Shake, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

July 4th: Mason Creek, 1 - 4 pm

July 7th: Jared Stout Trio, 5:30 - 8:30 pm

July 8th: Jesse Ray Carter Duo, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

July 9th: Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

July 15th: The Jon Spear Band, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

July 16th: Billingsley, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

July 22nd: Cinematheque, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

July 23rd: Kevin Daniel & The Bottom Line, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

July 24th: Carrington Kay, 4 - 7 pm

July 28th: The Chuck Johnson Experience, 6 - 9 pm

July 29th: Three's Company Blues, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

July 30th: Jack Marion & The Pearl Snap Prophets, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

Music every Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.

6.17 Black Mountain Revival

6.18 The Wilson Springs Hotel

6.19 Brady Heck

6.23 Grass Puppies

6.24 Blue Mule

6.25 Cinematique

7.1 Kemistry

7.2 William Seymour

7.8 Virginia Electric

7.9 The Oddfellows

7.10 Adam Markham

7.15 Cinemathique

7.16 Terry Brown Ascension Band

7.17 Jeremy Davall

7.22 Empty Bottles

7.23 Seedpicker

7.24 Leon Whistler Band

7.29 Wildwoods

7.30 Runaway Grooms

7.31 JD Sutphin Solo

6/17: Barefoot West Trio 6-9

6/18: Bryan Elijah Smith 6-9

6/19: Daniel Neihoff 4-7

6/24: Solacoustix Duo 6-9

6/25: Paulo Franco & Chad Bennett 6-9

7/1: Travis Fitch 6-9

7/2: Charissa Morrison 6-9

7/8: William Seymour 6-9

7/9: TJ Ellis 6-9

7/15: Shane Cooley & Lori Ellen 6-9

7/16: Eric Wayne Trio 6-9

Can Garden Weekend:

7/22: Ryan Greer Trio 6-8 Can Garden Stage | Jordan Harman 8-10 Side Stage

7/23: Evergreen 2-4 & 4:30-6:30 Can Garden Stage | $2 Shake 6:30-9:30 Side Stage

7/24: Corey Hunley & Matt Powell 4-7 Can Garden Stage

7/29: TBD 6-9

7/30: Ryan Ward 6-9

19th Ben Trout 4 p.m.

26th Marie Anderson 4 p.m.

July 3 Daniel McRae 4-7pm

July 10 Charissa Joy 4-7pm

July 15 Five Dollar Shake 9-12 $5 or free with First Fridays wristband

July 16 Mad Iguanas $5

July 17 Ben Trout 4-7pm

July 24 Matt Powell 4-7pm

Bands start at 9pm

June 11 Mended Fences Band $15 cover

June 17 Five Dollar Shake $10 cover

July 23 Andy Burnette trio $10 cover

7/9 The Kings

8/13 The Blinky Moon Boys

9/17 JoJo Stockton & Solacoustix

$5 cover, children 12 and under free (no pets, outside containers, food/beverages, tents or umbrellas).

Sat 6/11 Fuzzy Logic 7:30-11:30 pm

Sun 6/12 Jimmie Wilson 2:00-6:00 pm

Fri 6/17 Apple Butter Soul 7:30-11:30pm

Sat 6/18 Pizazz 7:30-11:30 pm

Sun 6/19 Doug & Robin 2:00-6:00 pm

Fri 6/24 TBD 7:30-11:30 pm

Sat 6/25 Cooper Allan 7:30-11:30 pm

Sun 6/26 Robinson Treacher 2:00-6:00 pm

$10 for all evening music events on the weekend.

Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016.

All shows open to public and streaming at venue's Facebook.

June 10 - featured performer is Russ Rentler. Opener is Frank Deiter. For details, see https://fb.me/e/1ltJRLx2x

June 16 – Guitars Under The Star Guitar Pull. 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm on top of Mill Mountain by the lower observation deck. No charge, open to all experience levels.

June 17 – Kelly Hoppenjans featured, Larry Sakayama Opening. For details, see https://fb.me/e/3eTDRIVfb. This should be a standout show.

June 24 – Tony Low featured, Cardiac Puppets Opening. For details, see https://www.reverbnation.com/tonylow. I don’t know anything about the Cardiac Puppets yet.

June 25 – Musicians Swap Meet. 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. For details, see https://fb.me/e/1LS63IYwE

June 30 – Guitars Under The Star Guitar Pull. 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm on top of Mill Mountain by the lower observation deck. No charge, open to all experience levels.

Friday music at 6 p.m., Sundays music at 5 p.m.

Friday June 10 Possum (Fork in Front) 6 pm

Sunday June 12 Dog Rocket Blues Band 5 pm

Friday June 17 Electric Road Band 6 pm

Saturday June 18 Danny Brooks and Lil Ms. Debi 7 pm

Sunday June 19 Daniel McBroom 5-8 pm

Friday June 24 Kyle Forry 6-9 pm

Sunday June 26 Empty Bottle 5-8 pm

Friday July 1 Jonathan Barker and Ministers of Soul 6-9 pm

Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite every Wednesday

Fridays at 9 p.m.

Saturday June 11 Pabst A Polooza 2 p.m. Market Street

Friday June 17 Danny Brooks and Lil Ms. Debi 9 pm

Sunday June 19 Brady Heck 5-8 pm

Friday June 24 Tides Away 9 pm

Friday July 1 Lucy and the Spy 9 pm

June 8 - William Seymour

June10 - Grandin Get Down feat. The Kind

June 12 - MansGottaEat

June 15 - Jared stout

June 19 - Seph Custer

June 22 - Isaac Hadden

June 26 - Charissa joy

June 29 - Christian Q

June 10 Isaac Hadden

June 17 Tyler Parrish

June 24 Dan & DK

July 1 The Schoobies

July 3 Charissa Joy for Sunday’s city firework show

July 8 Ash Devine

July 15 Colby Helms and the Virginia Creepers

July 22 Paulo Franco

July 29 Dylan Dent

11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market (weather permitting)

Every Saturday (weather permitting) 11:00am - 1:00 pm. LIVE Music on The Village Green & The Farmers Market, Downtown Floyd VA outside of Heathers of Floyd Boutique.

June 11 - Jake Retting

Bring your lunch and a chair and join us! Donations are greatly appreciated.

The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston

June 12 Velvet Spruce- Americana 1 p.m | Bob McGraw- Jazz 5 p.m.

June 19 Hayden Brockman- Country soul 1 p.m. | Keith Goggin- Flat picking 5 p.m.

June 26 Marc Baskind- Jazz 1 p.m. | Attic Static- Americana 5 p.m.

The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg

11 a.m. lunch, 5 p.m. dinner | Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays

June 12- Indian Run- Old time

June 19- Marc Baskind- Jazz

June 26 - Attic Static- Americana

2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke

Weekend music

Pizza Den, Salem

Shows at 8:45 p.m.; doors 8 p.m.

06/10 - Terrafirma, with BOLO, 1037 and tba $7 (METAL AND PUNK)

06/11 - Volume, Earrelevant and Nito $10 (DUBSTEP/HIP HOP)

06/14 - The Queers, with Reppertons, Dragnun, The Good Goddamn, Muckrackers $10 (PUNK)*** {PRESENTED BY DMP & DAMMIT DAVE

06/17 - Ilimbers, with DD WRID, Lucy The Spy $7 INDIE/PUNK

06/18 - Last Nights Villain, Forever Yours, Graffiti Nightclub $10 (HARD ROCK)

06/24 - Eighth & 11, Paul, Reach 1 $10 (JAM/ROCK/HIPHOP)

06/25 - Sever The Wicked, State Of Aggression $7 (METAL)

Tickets available online via www.aberrationmusicgroup.com | Cash and cards accepted at the door

