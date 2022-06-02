Live music and more in valleys' venues: June

POSTPONED to Dec. 9 - June 3 Alabama with Scotty McCreery (coliseum) - POSTPONED

June 3 Parker McCollum (Elmwood Park)

June 4 KC & The Sunshine Band, with The Village People (Elmwood)

June 17 Air Supply, with Little River Band (Elmwood)

June 17 - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles

June 17 Margaret Glaspy Fostek Hall 8 p.m.

Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount

June 3: Blind Boys of Alabama

June 23: Natalie Hemby

June 10 Ranky Tanky 7:30 PM Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre Virginia Tech Reunion Weekend $25 general admission $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/ranky-tanky.html

06/02/22 Charissa Joy & the HIgh Frequency FREE

06/03/22 The Company Stores $8

06/04/22 Five Dollar Shake $5

06/07/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE

06/08/22 Anthony Wayne Vibe FREE

06/09/22 Dropping Julia FREE

06/10/22 Rebekah Todd $10

06/11/22 Chad Nickell & the Loose Change $8

06/14/22 Gote FREE

06/15/22 Chris Timbers Band FREE

06/16/22 Memphis Lightning FREE

06/17/22 The Ambassador $10

06/18/22 Hustle Souls $5

06/21/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE

06/22/22 Will Easter 7 the Nomads FREE

06/23/22 Space Koi FREE

06/24/22 Jared Stout Band, with Holy Roller $10

06/25/22 TBD

06/28/22 Gote FREE

06/29/22 Ben Trout Band FREE

06/30/22 The Settlement FREE

Special Events:

Saturday, 6/4/22 - 7:30 pm - The Slocan Ramblers Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets $17 in advance / $22 day of show (*inclusive of ticketing fees)

Sunday, 6/5/22 - 7:30pm - Tim O'Brien & Jan Fabricius Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets $32 in advance / $37 day of show (*inclusive of ticketing fees)

Saturday, 6/11/22 - 7:30 pm - Old Time Dance with The New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets $10 in advance / $12 day of show (*inclusive of ticketing fees) (special pricing for Friends and Fixture: Friends $8 / Fixtures $5)

Sunday, 6/12/22 - 6:00pm - Dinner & Show with Sammy Lind & Nadine Landry Admission $42 in Advance for Dinner & Show, (*$22 for show only) (*inclusive of ticketing fees)

Saturday, 6/18/22 - TBD

Saturday, 6/25/22 - 7:30pm - Old Time Dance with The Whitetop Mountain Band Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets $10 in advance / $12 day of show (*inclusive of ticketing fees) (special pricing for Friends and Fixture: Friends $8 / Fixtures $5)

Honky Tonk Thursdays

7:00-9:00pm - (suggested $10 donation)

***HONKY TONK THURSDAYS WILL NOT HAPPEN ON FLOYD SMALL TOWN SUMMER EVENINGS IN JUNE - NO HONKY TONK ON JUNE 9 or JUNE 23***

6/2/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band (suggested $10 donation)

6/9/22 - NO Honky Tonk Thursdays due to Floyd Small Town Summer event

6/16/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays

7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band (suggested $10 donation)

6/23/22 - NO Honky Tonk Thursdays due to Floyd Small Town Summer event

6/30/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays

7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band (suggested $10 donation)

The Friday Night Jamboree

Tickets at the door starting at 4:45pm, $8 admission ($5 kids under 12, under 6 free). Some reserved seating available in advance (purchased online $15 advance / $20 day of show (*inclusive of ticketing fees)).

6/3/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: The Comptons | 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: Friday Night Band

6/10/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: Josh Blankenship & Friends | 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: The Jugbusters

6/17/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: TBD | 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: Mac Traynham & Mountain Locomotive

6/24/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: The Farleys | 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: TBD

Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:

6/4/22 - 12:00: Jus Cauz Bluegrass Band

6/11/22 - 12:00: Songwriters in the Round

6/18/22 - 12:00: The Brothers Young | 1:30: Hazy Mountain Stringband

6/25/22 - 12:00: Barry & The Mudflaps

Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-5:30 Bluegrass Jam

Handmade Music School Events:

The Handmade Music School is a sister organization to The Floyd Country Store and is dedicated to teaching old time, bluegrass, and traditional music and dances from Floyd County, Virginia and throughout the Blue Ridge Mountains.

6/4/22 through 6/10/22 - 2022 Youth Get Together

$200 per student / half price for siblings - Register at https://handmademusicschool.com/floyd-youth-get-together/register/

6/11/22 - Southern Appalachian Fiddle with Eddie Bond - We will learn a couple of Eddie’s favorite tunes, and concentrate on the fiddling of Uncle Charlie Higgins, a world renown Galax fiddler. $30

6/12/22 - Harmony Singing with Sammy & Nadine - This workshop is for anyone who wants to spend their late-Sunday morning singing traditional old time and bluegrass songs together in harmony. $30

June 3-4 Frank Viera

June 3 Jason Owens (The Next Level) Parker McCollum after party

June 7 Line Dance Night

June 9 Sidewinders Country Club

June 10,11 Cody Bradley

June 14 Line Dance Night

June 16 Sidewinders Country Club

June 17-18 Trisdan Frederic

June 21 Line Dance Night

June 22 Matt Stell (Concert Night with Star Country)

June 23 Sidewinders Country Club

June 24-25 Presley Aaron

6/10: Travelin' McCourys $50 advance, $52 day of show general admission, seating upgrades available seetickets.us/06102022

6/15: Dinner in the Dark feat. Dennis Helms $150, table for eight $1,200 seetickets.us/06152022

Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington

June 4 – Sierra Hull

June 17- Shakey Graves

June 18 – Madison Cunningham with Jordan Tice

First Fridays, downtown Roanoke

June 3 - The Dundies

June 17 - Mended Fences

Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax, Summer Concert Series

June 4: Symphony Unbound with Dori Freeman accompanied by Winston-Salem Symphony String Quintet

June 18: Kruger Brothers accompanied by Kontras Quartet

June 25: Zoe & Cloyd + The Burnett Sisters Band with Colin Ray

Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke

June 10 - Flashback Rewind-Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones

June 11 - Tom Keiffer/LA Guns/Faster Pussycat

June 17 - The Outlaws

June 18 - Andy Grammer

June 24 - Flashback Rewind: Absolute Queen

Jun 25 - Kip Moore

6/4 - Summer Music Series: GOTE 6-10

6/18 - Summer Music Series: Born Cross Eyed 6-10

6/11: The Mavericks 'En Español' World Tour

6/25: Legacy Motown Revue

June 3 - Big Gorgeous / Minus July / Dover & The Elevators / Asylum 213 June 9 - Lung / Swamp Serpent / Gaffer Project June 15 - Ex Parents / Science Man / Times Table June 18 - Water Culture / Regen Tate / Through The Tallwoods Parkway Brewing Co., Salem

6/2 - GOTE 5;30-8:30

6/3 - Becki & The Boom Booms 5:30-8:30

6/4 - Jive Exchange 1:30-4:30 | Mars Hotel (Jake Dempsey, George Penn, John McBroom, Paul Tressel) 5:30-8:30

6/5 - Christian Q Trio 1-4 | The Floorboards 5-8

6/7 - Allan & Lynwood 5-8

6/8 - Ben "Jamin" Trout 5;30-8:30

6/9 - Jojo Stockton and Solacoustix 5:30-8:30

6/10 - Eric Wayne Band 5:30-8:30

6/11 - Clover Hollow 1:30-4:30 | Black Mountain Revival 5;30-8:30

6/12 - Mason Creek Bluegrass 1-4 | Craver, Chrishold and Shay 5-8

6/14 - Katie & Co. 5-8

6/15 - Leonard Blush and The Camelcals 5:30-8:30

6/16 - Buck & Griz Show 5:30-8:30

6/17 - Isaac Hadden Project 5:30-8:30

6/18 - Zach Wiley 1:30-4:30 \ Ambassador and The Chosen Few 5:30-8:30

6/19 - Jazzalachian Playboys 1-4 | Jstop Latin Soul 5-8

6/21 - Alex Arbaugh 5-8

6/22 - Bar Jay Bar 5:30-8:30

6/23 - Mercy Creek 5:30-8:30

6/24 - Ripejive 5:30-8:30

6/25 - Jake Retting 1:30-4:30 | The Kind 5:30-8:30

6/26 - Palmyra 1-4 | Alex Arbaugh 5-8

6/28 - Jeremy Davall 5-8

6/29 - The Oddfellows 5;30-8:30

6/30 - Jared Stout Band 5:30-8:30

7/1 - Dirty Grass Players 5:30-8:30

6/3 Isaac Hadden Project 8pm $5 Cover

6/4 Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks 8pm $5 Cover

6/5 Sunday Open Mic Night 5pm (Sign ups are at 4:30) Free

6/10 Music Road Co 8pm $5 Cover

6/11 TBD

6/12 Sunday Open Mic Night

6/17 Doby 8pm $5 Cover

6/18 Ryan Greer Band 8pm $5 Cover

6/19 Sunday Open Mic Night

6/24 Will Easter & The Nomads 8pm $5 Cover

6/25 Brad Heller & The Fustics 8pm $5 Cover

6/26 Sunday Open Mic Night

6/3: Blueprint, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

6/4: Lefty Luke, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

6/9: Blue Mule, 5:30 - 8:30 pm

6/10: Florencia & The Feeling, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

6/11: Virginia Electric, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

6/12: Haunted Like Human, 6 - 8 pm

6/17: Zach Wiley & The Pariahs, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

6/18: Virginia Man, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

6/23: Leonard Blush & The Camelcals, 5:30 - 8:30 pm

6/24: Sam Collie & The Roustabouts, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

6/26: Palmyra Duo, 4 - 7 pm

Music every Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.

6/2: Tristan Dougherty 6-9

6/3: Palmyra 6-8 Can Garden Stage | 6/3: Ryan Greer Trio 8-10 Side Stade

6/4: JStop Latin Soul 2-4 & 4:30-6:30 Can Garden Stage | 6/4: Jeremy Davall 6:30-9:30 Side Stage

6/5: Terry Brown Ascension Product 4-7 Can Garden Stage

6/10: J. Jeffrey Messerole 6-9

6/11: Evergreen 6-9

6/17: Barefoot West Trio 6-9

6/18: Bryan Elijah Smith 6-9

6/19: Daniel Neihoff 4-7

6/24: Solacoustix Duo 6-9

6/25: Paulo Franco & Chad Bennett 6-9

Bands start at 9pm

June 3 Full Circle Band $10 cover

June 11 Mended Fences Band $15 cover

June 17 Five Dollar Shake $10 cover

Sat 6/11 Fuzzy Logic 7:30-11:30 pm

Sun 6/12 Jimmie Wilson 2:00-6:00 pm

Fri 6/17 Apple Butter Soul 7:30-11:30pm

Sat 6/18 Pizazz 7:30-11:30 pm

Sun 6/19 Doug & Robin 2:00-6:00 pm

Fri 6/24 TBD 7:30-11:30 pm

Sat 6/25 Cooper Allan 7:30-11:30 pm

Sun 6/26 Robinson Treacher 2:00-6:00 pm

$10 for all evening music events on the weekend.

Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016.

All shows open to public and streaming at venue's Facebook.

June 10 - featured performer is Russ Rentler. Opener is Frank Deiter. For details, see https://fb.me/e/1ltJRLx2x

June 16 – Guitars Under The Star Guitar Pull. 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm on top of Mill Mountain by the lower observation deck. No charge, open to all experience levels.

June 17 – Kelly Hoppenjans featured, Larry Sakayama Opening. For details, see https://fb.me/e/3eTDRIVfb. This should be a standout show.

June 24 – Tony Low featured, Cardiac Puppets Opening. For details, see https://www.reverbnation.com/tonylow. I don’t know anything about the Cardiac Puppets yet.

June 25 – Musicians Swap Meet. 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. For details, see https://fb.me/e/1LS63IYwE

June 30 – Guitars Under The Star Guitar Pull. 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm on top of Mill Mountain by the lower observation deck. No charge, open to all experience levels.

Friday music at 6 p.m., Sundays music at 5 p.m.

Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite every Wednesday

Fridays at 9 p.m.

June 5 - MansGottaEat feat. Forster Burton, Kris Hodges and Paul Tressel

June 8 - William Seymour

June10 - Grandin Get Down feat. The Kind

June 12 - MansGottaEat

June 15 - Jared stout

June 19 - Seph Custer

June 22 - Isaac Hadden

June 26 - Charissa joy

June 29 - Christian Q

June 3 Landon Carder

June 10 Isaac Hadden

June 17 Tyler Parrish

June 24 Dan & DK

11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market (weather permitting)

Every Saturday (weather permitting) 11:00am - 1:00 pm. LIVE Music on The Village Green & The Farmers Market, Downtown Floyd VA outside of Heathers of Floyd Boutigue.

June 4 - Carrie Hinkley

June 11 - Jake Retting

Bring your lunch and a chair and join us! Donations are greatly appreciated.

The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston

June 5 Jim Crandall 1 p.m. | Mist on the Mtn- Irish folk 5 p.m.

June 12 Velvet Spruce- Americana 1 p.m | Bob McGraw- Jazz 5 p.m.

June 19 Hayden Brockman- Country soul 1 p.m. | Keith Goggin- Flat picking 5 p.m.

June 26 Marc Baskind- Jazz 1 p.m. | Attic Static- Americana 5 p.m.

The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg

11 a.m. lunch, 5 p.m. dinner | Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays

June 5 - Dean Trimble- Country

June 12- Indian Run- Old time

June 19- Marc Baskind- Jazz

June 26 - Attic Static- Americana

2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke

Weekend music

Pizza Den, Salem

Shows at 8:45 p.m.; doors 8 p.m.

5/27 - Yearning / Half Fortune / TBA (punk/Metal) $7

5/28 - Desolations Edge / State Of Aggression / Dying Oath (Metal) $10

06/03 - Mourn The Illusion and Shattered Earth $10 (METAL)

06/04 - Eggs with Legs, Graffiti Nightclub $7 (FUNK/ROCK/JAM/POP PUNK)

06/10 - Terrafirma, with BOLO, 1037 and tba $7 (METAL AND PUNK)

06/11 - Volume, Earrelevant and Nito $10 (DUBSTEP/HIP HOP)

06/14 - The Queers, with Reppertons, Dragnun, The Good Goddamn, Muckrackers $10 (PUNK)*** {PRESENTED BY DMP & DAMMIT DAVE

06/17 - Ilimbers, with DD WRID, Lucy The Spy $7 INDIE/PUNK

06/18 - Last Nights Villain, Forever Yours, Graffiti Nightclub $10 (HARD ROCK)

06/24 - Eighth & 11, Paul, Reach 1 $10 (JAM/ROCK/HIPHOP)

06/25 - Sever The Wicked, State Of Aggression $7 (METAL)

Tickets available online via www.aberrationmusicgroup.com | Cash and cards accepted at the door

