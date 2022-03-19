 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Live music and more in valleys' venues: March-April

Freekbass & The Bump Assembly

Freekbass & The Bump Assembly (from left): Sky White, Chris “Freekbass” Sherman, Sammi Garett and Rico Lewis, play 5 Points Music Sanctuary on April 2. The show is part of 5PTS Outdoors on Maple Ave presents: Neomenia — A Celebration of the New Moon.

 Tony Arrasmith photo

Berglund Center, Roanoke

March 24 - Harlem Globetrotters

March 25 - Walker Hayes

April 7 - "The Bachelor" Live on Stage

April 13 - "The Price Is Right" Live!

Aprl 14 - "Cats"

April 16 The Wallflowers for Down by Downtown

April 22 "Baby Shark" Live!

Salem Civic Center, Salem

April 22 - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Sweet Caroline - The Music of Neil Diamond

Jefferson Center, Roanoke

March 19 - Samara Joy 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Fostek Hall (Jazz Club)

March 23 - Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis 7:30 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall

Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount

March 18 - Jimmy Fortune

March 20 - Langhorne Slim w/ Riddy Arman

March 26 - Eli Young Band

Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg

March 24 Chontadelia 7:30 PM $25 general admission $10 students and youth 18 and under https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/chontadelia.html

March 31 Edgar Meyer and Scottish Ensemble 7:30 PM Category A $55 | Category B $40 | Category C $25 $10 students and youth 18 and under https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/meyer-scottish-ensemble.html

The Lyric Theatre, Blacksburg

April 20 – Shawn Colvin, with Clarence Bucaro 

Martin's Downtown, Roanoke

03/18/22 Jared Stout Band, with Honest Debts $10

03/19/22 The Plate Scrapers $8

03/22/22 Gote FREE

03/23/22 Mystik Fool FREE

03/24/22 Sun Dried Vibes FREE

03/25/22 Sam Fribush $10

03/26/22 Five Dollar Shake $5

03/29/22 Seph Custer FREE

03/30/22 Ben Trout Band FREE

03/31/22 Ranford Almond FREE

04/01/22 Hogslop String Band

04/02/22 Kentucky Ruckus, with Andrew Scotchie

04/05/22 Gote

04/06/22 Laid Back Country Picker

04/07/22 Florencia Rusinol

04/08/22 Ripejive

04/09/22 War Chile

04/12/22 Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks

04/13/22 EG Vines

04/14/22 Dale and the ZDubs

04/15/22 Lady Couch

04/16/22 Wilson Springs Hotel

04/19/22 Gote

04/20/22 Kemistry

04/21/22 Charissa Joy & the High Frequency

04/22/22 Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Hustle

04/23/22 Seedpicker

04/26/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks

04/27/22 Ben Trout Band

04/28/22 Airshow

04/29/22 Cinémathèque

04/30/22 Skydog Allman Brothers Tribute

The Floyd Country Store, Floyd

Honky Tonk Thursdays

3/24/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays with Redd Volkaert - FREE (suggested $10 donation)

3/31/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays with TBD - FREE (suggested $10 donation)

Special events:

3/19/22 - 7:30pm - Linda Lay Mountain Fever CD Release Show - Featuring Linda Lay, Sammy Shelor, David Lay and more. $15 adv / $20 day of show

3/26/22 - 7:30pm - Caroline & Company - FREE (suggested $10 donation)

3/26/22 - 8:00pm - Get Together Square Dance (at Floyd Eco Village) - $10 at the door

3/27/22 - 6:00pm - Foghorn Stringband - $12 adv. / $15 day of show

4/2/22 - 7:30pm - The Floyd Radio Show - Concert/Variety Show - $15 adv, $18 day of show - With special guests: Earl White Stringband & Momma Molasses

4/10/22 - 7:30pm - The Chatham Rabbits - $15 in advance, $20 day of show

The Friday Night Jamboree – every week, all year — 6:30-10:00 PM:

3/18/22 - The Farleys at 6:30pm, Cheddar Biscuit & The Gravy Soppers at 7:30pm

3/25/22 - The Get Together Gospel Band at 6:30pm, and The Get Together All-Star Stringband at 7:30pm

Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:

3/19/22 - Fork Mountain Ramblers at 12pm

3/26/22 - Root 2 Music at 12pm, Bob Chew at 1:30pm

Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam

Upcoming Handmade Music School Music & Dance Workshops

March 24-27, 2022 - SOLD OUT - The 3rd Annual Floyd County Old Time Music Get Together: Four-day old time music camp at the Floyd EcoVillage with daily workshops, concerts, dances, jamming, area history, and delicious food. Instructors for this third-annual camp include members of Foghorn Stringband (Caleb Klauder, Sammy Lind, Reeb Willms, Nadine Landry), Adam Hurt, Tatiana Hargreaves, Rachel Eddy, and Phil Jamison.

Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke

March 18-19 Martin & Kelly

March 22 Line Dance Night

March 24 Sidewinders Country Club

March 25-26 TBD

March 29 Line Dance Night

March 30 Jameson Rodgers (concert night with Star Country)

March 31 Sidewinders Country Club

5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke

3/19: Wednesday Night Titans w. GAK GA $12 ADV/$15 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/03192022

3/24: Consider The Source Tickets $18-35, Seated Show seetickets.us/03242022

3/26: Phat Laces GA $10, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/03262022

April 1-2 5PTS Outdoors on Maple Ave presents: Neomenia - A Celebration of the New Moon

4/1: Toubab Krewe, with Bajah, Joslyn & The Sweet Compression. GA $20 ADV/$22 DOS, Weekend Pass $40. seetickets.us/04012022 | FRI 4/1 Afterparty Inside The Sanctuary: Lespecial GA $12 ADV/$15 DOS, Weekend Pass $40, Seating Upgrades Available. seetickets.us/04012022b

4/2 Afternoon: YALE, EMPTY BOTTLES. Free featuring Kids Tent, Merchants, and Entertainment

4/2: Freekbass & The Bump Assembly feat. Sammi Garett, with Marcus Rezak's Shred Is Dead. Afternoon Lineup: Empty Bottles, Y.H.A.L.E., War Chile GA $15 ADV/$22 DOS, Weekend Pass $40

4/6: Boombox, with cryptoWAVEradio. GA $22 ADV/$24 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/04062022

4/8: Tree Of Forgiveness Band (John Prine Tribute), with The Floorboards. GA $25 ADV/$27 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/04082022

4/14: The Nth Power, with Jonathan Scales Fourchestra - DxDT. GA $18 ADV/$20 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/04142022

4/22: Neighbor. GA $16 ADV/$18 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/04222022

4/23: Felix + Orange Culture. GA $5 ADV/$7 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/04232022

5PTS OUTDOORS on Maple Avenue presents MAY DAZE

4/30: Acoustic Syndicate with Dr. Bacon ACOUSTIC SYNDICATE w. DR. BACON GA $15 ADV/$17 DOS, $50 Weekend Passseetickets.us/04302022

4/30: 5PTS Afterparty Inside the Sanctuary: tbaseetickets.us/04302022c

SUN 5/1: 5PTS OUTDOORS: MAY DAZE ft. Melvin Seals & JGB, with Larry Keel Experience (afternoon headline), RipejiveGA $35 ADV/$40 DOS, $50 Weekend Passseetickets.us/05012022

The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke

March 24 - Jaded Ravins

March 27 - Ari Hest

Parkway Brewing Co., Salem

3/18 - Richie and The Wildlife 5:30-8:30

3/19 - Jesse Ray Carter solo 1:30-4:30 | Isaac Hadden 5:30-8:30

3/20 - Mason Creek 1-4pm | Seedpicker 5-8pm

3/23 - Three Eyed Tiger 5:30-8:30

3/24 - Jeff Miller 5:30-8:30

3/25 - Jstop Latin Soul 5:30-8:30 (Parkway's Kim Salyers' birthday!)

3/26 - Jive Exchange 1:30-4:30 | War Chile 5:30-8:30

3/27 - Molly Murphy (Judy Chops) and Ash Devine 1-4pm | Charissa Joy and The High Frequency 5-8pm

3/29 - Alex Arbaugh 5-8pm

3/30 - Matt Walsh 5:30-8:30

3/31 - Jared Stout Trio 5:30-8:30pm

Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd

March 18 - The CC Coates Band • 8 pm $5

March 19 - Charissa Joy & the High Frequency • 8pm $5

March 20 - Sunday Open Mic Night • 5pm Free

March 25 - Sirens of Folk • 8pm $8

March 26 - Virginia Electric • 8pm $5

March 27 - Sunday Open Mic Night • 5pm Free

Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke

3/19: Chad Nickell & The Loose Change, 6 - 9 pm

3/25: Blue Mule, 6 - 9 pm

3/26: Orange Culture, 6 - 9 pm

3/31: Jared Stout Trio, 6 - 8:30 pm

Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke

Music every Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.

3.18 The Live Rehearsal

3.19 TBD

3.25 William Seymour

3.26 Eric Wayne Band

Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke

March Can Garden

3/18: Solacoustix 6-8 outside | $2 Shake 8-10 inside

3/19: Terry Brown Ascension Project 2-4 & 4:30-6:30 outside | Forrest Baldwin 7-10 inside

3/20: Empty Bottles 3-6 outside

3/25: Dan & DK 6-9

3/26: Isaac Hadden 6-9

Mango's Bar & Grill, Moneta

April 2 Annalyse Marie duo 6-9

April 8 the Boomer Band supporting the Smith Mountain Arts Counsel 7-9

April 9 The Eric Wayne Duo 6-9

April 16 Dave and Becky 6-9

April 23 Holly Bos 6-9

April 30 the Kemistry Band 7-11

$10 for all evening music events on the weekend.

Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke

Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016.

3/18 - Toney Rocks, Johnny Lex and the Allies

3/22 – Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia: Britt Mistele

3/25 - Joe Jencks, Greg Trafidlo

3/29 – Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia: Becki Morrison

Fork in the Alley, Roanoke

March 19: Forkapalooza Returns - Alley Anniversary Street Party: Starts 2pm Solacoustix 3pm and 6:30pm | Erin and The Wildfire 5pm | Jordan Harmon Band 7:30pm

March 20: William Seymour 5pm

March 25: Hoppie Vaughan and Ministers of Soul 6pm

March 27: Christian Q. 5pm

March 31: Palmyra 6pm

Fork in the Market, Roanoke

Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite is every wed. 

Shows 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

March 18: Jesse Ray Carter 9pm

March 25: Phat Anchovies 9pm

Village Grill, Roanoke

4/8 - Grandin Get Down (second Friday of the month) Tin Can Locomotive

4/20 - Seph Custer w/ plant pop-up

4/24 - Colby Helms

4/27 - Jeremy Duvall

4/30 - Foster Burton and friends

The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston

March 20 - 1 p.m. Bobby Parker - Blues and folk | 5 p.m. Jeff Miller from Nashville

March 27 - 1 p.m. Dean Trimble - Country | 5 p.m. Bob McGraw- Jazz

The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg

Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays

March 20 - Jeff Miller from Nashville

March 27 - Bob McGraw - Jazz

2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke

3/12 8-11 pm Kemistry Band

3/18 8pm-11pm Becki and the Boom Booms

3/19 8pm-11pm Hoppie Vaughan and the Ministers of Soul

3/26 The Boptet Live Jazz

Pizza Den, Salem

April 2 - The Mums, Unspoken Manner, Lucy The Spy, Lonesome Bones 8 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/296069332549594/

First Fridays, downtown Roanoke

May 6 - Spank

May 20 - On The Border

June 3 - The Dundies

June 17 - Mended Fences

July 1 - Five Dollar Shake

July 15 - Fuzzy Logic

Aug. 5 - Led Head

Aug. 19 - Mended Fences

Sept. 2 - The Kings

Sept. 16 - Fuzzy Logic

Oct. 7 - The Worx

Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax, Summer Concert Series

May 28: Tuba Skinny

June 4: Symphony Unbound with Dori Freeman accompanied by Winston-Salem Symphony String Quintet

June 18: Kruger Brothers accompanied by Kontras Quartet

June 25: Zoe & Cloyd + The Burnett Sisters Band with Colin Ray

July 2: Old Time Dance Party with Five Mile Mountain Road + Earl White Stringband

July 9: Mike Mitchell Band + None of the Above

July 16: Bill and the Belles + ShadowGrass

July 23: Rissi Palmer + Joe Troop & Friends

July 30: Amanda Cook Band + Unspoken Tradition

August 6: An Evening with the Steep Canyon Rangers

August 20: The Slocan Ramblers + Nobody's Business

August 27: The Steel Wheels + Chatham County Line

September 3: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway + Wayne Henderson & Herb Key

