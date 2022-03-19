Live music and more in valleys' venues: March-April

March 24 - Harlem Globetrotters
March 25 - Walker Hayes
April 7 - "The Bachelor" Live on Stage
April 13 - "The Price Is Right" Live!
Aprl 14 - "Cats"
April 16 The Wallflowers for Down by Downtown
April 22 "Baby Shark" Live!
April 22 - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Sweet Caroline - The Music of Neil Diamond
March 19 - Samara Joy 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Fostek Hall (Jazz Club)
People are also reading…
March 23 - Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis 7:30 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall
Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount
March 18 - Jimmy Fortune
March 20 - Langhorne Slim w/ Riddy Arman
March 26 - Eli Young Band
March 24 Chontadelia 7:30 PM $25 general admission $10 students and youth 18 and under https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/chontadelia.html
March 31 Edgar Meyer and Scottish Ensemble 7:30 PM Category A $55 | Category B $40 | Category C $25 $10 students and youth 18 and under https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/meyer-scottish-ensemble.html
April 20 – Shawn Colvin, with Clarence Bucaro
03/18/22 Jared Stout Band, with Honest Debts $10
03/19/22 The Plate Scrapers $8
03/22/22 Gote FREE
03/23/22 Mystik Fool FREE
03/24/22 Sun Dried Vibes FREE
03/25/22 Sam Fribush $10
03/26/22 Five Dollar Shake $5
03/29/22 Seph Custer FREE
03/30/22 Ben Trout Band FREE
03/31/22 Ranford Almond FREE
04/01/22 Hogslop String Band
04/02/22 Kentucky Ruckus, with Andrew Scotchie
04/05/22 Gote
04/06/22 Laid Back Country Picker
04/07/22 Florencia Rusinol
04/08/22 Ripejive
04/09/22 War Chile
04/12/22 Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks
04/13/22 EG Vines
04/14/22 Dale and the ZDubs
04/15/22 Lady Couch
04/16/22 Wilson Springs Hotel
04/19/22 Gote
04/20/22 Kemistry
04/21/22 Charissa Joy & the High Frequency
04/22/22 Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Hustle
04/23/22 Seedpicker
04/26/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks
04/27/22 Ben Trout Band
04/28/22 Airshow
04/29/22 Cinémathèque
04/30/22 Skydog Allman Brothers Tribute
Honky Tonk Thursdays
3/24/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays with Redd Volkaert - FREE (suggested $10 donation)
3/31/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays with TBD - FREE (suggested $10 donation)
Special events:
3/19/22 - 7:30pm - Linda Lay Mountain Fever CD Release Show - Featuring Linda Lay, Sammy Shelor, David Lay and more. $15 adv / $20 day of show
3/26/22 - 7:30pm - Caroline & Company - FREE (suggested $10 donation)
3/26/22 - 8:00pm - Get Together Square Dance (at Floyd Eco Village) - $10 at the door
3/27/22 - 6:00pm - Foghorn Stringband - $12 adv. / $15 day of show
4/2/22 - 7:30pm - The Floyd Radio Show - Concert/Variety Show - $15 adv, $18 day of show - With special guests: Earl White Stringband & Momma Molasses
4/10/22 - 7:30pm - The Chatham Rabbits - $15 in advance, $20 day of show
The Friday Night Jamboree – every week, all year — 6:30-10:00 PM:
3/18/22 - The Farleys at 6:30pm, Cheddar Biscuit & The Gravy Soppers at 7:30pm
3/25/22 - The Get Together Gospel Band at 6:30pm, and The Get Together All-Star Stringband at 7:30pm
Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:
3/19/22 - Fork Mountain Ramblers at 12pm
3/26/22 - Root 2 Music at 12pm, Bob Chew at 1:30pm
Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam
Upcoming Handmade Music School Music & Dance Workshops
March 24-27, 2022 - SOLD OUT - The 3rd Annual Floyd County Old Time Music Get Together: Four-day old time music camp at the Floyd EcoVillage with daily workshops, concerts, dances, jamming, area history, and delicious food. Instructors for this third-annual camp include members of Foghorn Stringband (Caleb Klauder, Sammy Lind, Reeb Willms, Nadine Landry), Adam Hurt, Tatiana Hargreaves, Rachel Eddy, and Phil Jamison.
March 18-19 Martin & Kelly
March 22 Line Dance Night
March 24 Sidewinders Country Club
March 25-26 TBD
March 29 Line Dance Night
March 30 Jameson Rodgers (concert night with Star Country)
March 31 Sidewinders Country Club
3/19: Wednesday Night Titans w. GAK GA $12 ADV/$15 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/03192022
3/24: Consider The Source Tickets $18-35, Seated Show seetickets.us/03242022
3/26: Phat Laces GA $10, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/03262022
April 1-2 5PTS Outdoors on Maple Ave presents: Neomenia - A Celebration of the New Moon
4/1: Toubab Krewe, with Bajah, Joslyn & The Sweet Compression. GA $20 ADV/$22 DOS, Weekend Pass $40. seetickets.us/04012022 | FRI 4/1 Afterparty Inside The Sanctuary: Lespecial GA $12 ADV/$15 DOS, Weekend Pass $40, Seating Upgrades Available. seetickets.us/04012022b
4/2 Afternoon: YALE, EMPTY BOTTLES. Free featuring Kids Tent, Merchants, and Entertainment
4/2: Freekbass & The Bump Assembly feat. Sammi Garett, with Marcus Rezak's Shred Is Dead. Afternoon Lineup: Empty Bottles, Y.H.A.L.E., War Chile GA $15 ADV/$22 DOS, Weekend Pass $40
4/6: Boombox, with cryptoWAVEradio. GA $22 ADV/$24 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/04062022
4/8: Tree Of Forgiveness Band (John Prine Tribute), with The Floorboards. GA $25 ADV/$27 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/04082022
4/14: The Nth Power, with Jonathan Scales Fourchestra - DxDT. GA $18 ADV/$20 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/04142022
4/22: Neighbor. GA $16 ADV/$18 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/04222022
4/23: Felix + Orange Culture. GA $5 ADV/$7 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/04232022
5PTS OUTDOORS on Maple Avenue presents MAY DAZE
4/30: Acoustic Syndicate with Dr. Bacon ACOUSTIC SYNDICATE w. DR. BACON GA $15 ADV/$17 DOS, $50 Weekend Passseetickets.us/04302022
4/30: 5PTS Afterparty Inside the Sanctuary: tbaseetickets.us/04302022c
SUN 5/1: 5PTS OUTDOORS: MAY DAZE ft. Melvin Seals & JGB, with Larry Keel Experience (afternoon headline), RipejiveGA $35 ADV/$40 DOS, $50 Weekend Passseetickets.us/05012022
March 24 - Jaded Ravins
March 27 - Ari Hest
3/18 - Richie and The Wildlife 5:30-8:30
3/19 - Jesse Ray Carter solo 1:30-4:30 | Isaac Hadden 5:30-8:30
3/20 - Mason Creek 1-4pm | Seedpicker 5-8pm
3/23 - Three Eyed Tiger 5:30-8:30
3/24 - Jeff Miller 5:30-8:30
3/25 - Jstop Latin Soul 5:30-8:30 (Parkway's Kim Salyers' birthday!)
3/26 - Jive Exchange 1:30-4:30 | War Chile 5:30-8:30
3/27 - Molly Murphy (Judy Chops) and Ash Devine 1-4pm | Charissa Joy and The High Frequency 5-8pm
3/29 - Alex Arbaugh 5-8pm
3/30 - Matt Walsh 5:30-8:30
3/31 - Jared Stout Trio 5:30-8:30pm
March 18 - The CC Coates Band • 8 pm $5
March 19 - Charissa Joy & the High Frequency • 8pm $5
March 20 - Sunday Open Mic Night • 5pm Free
March 25 - Sirens of Folk • 8pm $8
March 26 - Virginia Electric • 8pm $5
March 27 - Sunday Open Mic Night • 5pm Free
3/19: Chad Nickell & The Loose Change, 6 - 9 pm
3/25: Blue Mule, 6 - 9 pm
3/26: Orange Culture, 6 - 9 pm
3/31: Jared Stout Trio, 6 - 8:30 pm
Music every Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.
3.18 The Live Rehearsal
3.19 TBD
3.25 William Seymour
3.26 Eric Wayne Band
March Can Garden
3/18: Solacoustix 6-8 outside | $2 Shake 8-10 inside
3/19: Terry Brown Ascension Project 2-4 & 4:30-6:30 outside | Forrest Baldwin 7-10 inside
3/20: Empty Bottles 3-6 outside
3/25: Dan & DK 6-9
3/26: Isaac Hadden 6-9
April 2 Annalyse Marie duo 6-9
April 8 the Boomer Band supporting the Smith Mountain Arts Counsel 7-9
April 9 The Eric Wayne Duo 6-9
April 16 Dave and Becky 6-9
April 23 Holly Bos 6-9
April 30 the Kemistry Band 7-11
$10 for all evening music events on the weekend.
Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016.
3/18 - Toney Rocks, Johnny Lex and the Allies
3/22 – Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia: Britt Mistele
3/25 - Joe Jencks, Greg Trafidlo
3/29 – Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia: Becki Morrison
March 19: Forkapalooza Returns - Alley Anniversary Street Party: Starts 2pm Solacoustix 3pm and 6:30pm | Erin and The Wildfire 5pm | Jordan Harmon Band 7:30pm
March 20: William Seymour 5pm
March 25: Hoppie Vaughan and Ministers of Soul 6pm
March 27: Christian Q. 5pm
March 31: Palmyra 6pm
Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite is every wed.
Shows 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.
March 18: Jesse Ray Carter 9pm
March 25: Phat Anchovies 9pm
4/8 - Grandin Get Down (second Friday of the month) Tin Can Locomotive
4/20 - Seph Custer w/ plant pop-up
4/24 - Colby Helms
4/27 - Jeremy Duvall
4/30 - Foster Burton and friends
The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston
March 20 - 1 p.m. Bobby Parker - Blues and folk | 5 p.m. Jeff Miller from Nashville
March 27 - 1 p.m. Dean Trimble - Country | 5 p.m. Bob McGraw- Jazz
The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg
Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays
March 20 - Jeff Miller from Nashville
March 27 - Bob McGraw - Jazz
2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke
3/12 8-11 pm Kemistry Band
3/18 8pm-11pm Becki and the Boom Booms
3/19 8pm-11pm Hoppie Vaughan and the Ministers of Soul
3/26 The Boptet Live Jazz
Pizza Den, Salem
April 2 - The Mums, Unspoken Manner, Lucy The Spy, Lonesome Bones 8 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/296069332549594/
First Fridays, downtown Roanoke
May 6 - Spank
May 20 - On The Border
June 3 - The Dundies
June 17 - Mended Fences
July 1 - Five Dollar Shake
July 15 - Fuzzy Logic
Aug. 5 - Led Head
Aug. 19 - Mended Fences
Sept. 2 - The Kings
Sept. 16 - Fuzzy Logic
Oct. 7 - The Worx
Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax, Summer Concert Series
May 28: Tuba Skinny
June 4: Symphony Unbound with Dori Freeman accompanied by Winston-Salem Symphony String Quintet
June 18: Kruger Brothers accompanied by Kontras Quartet
June 25: Zoe & Cloyd + The Burnett Sisters Band with Colin Ray
July 2: Old Time Dance Party with Five Mile Mountain Road + Earl White Stringband
July 9: Mike Mitchell Band + None of the Above
July 16: Bill and the Belles + ShadowGrass
July 23: Rissi Palmer + Joe Troop & Friends
July 30: Amanda Cook Band + Unspoken Tradition
August 6: An Evening with the Steep Canyon Rangers
August 20: The Slocan Ramblers + Nobody's Business
August 27: The Steel Wheels + Chatham County Line
September 3: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway + Wayne Henderson & Herb Key