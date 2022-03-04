 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Live music and more in valleys' venues: March

Wynton Marsalis performing in October 2015 at Jefferson Center with Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. They return to the venue on March 23.

First Fridays, downtown Roanoke

May 6 - Spank

May 20 - On The Border

June 3 - The Dundies

June 17 - Mended Fences

July 1 - Five Dollar Shake

July 15 - Fuzzy Logic

Aug. 5 - Led Head

Aug. 19 - Mended Fences

Sept. 2 - The Kings

Sept. 16 - Fuzzy Logic

Oct. 7 - The Worx

Berglund Center, Roanoke

March 5 - The British Invasion

March 11 - Loverboy

March 24 - Harlem Globetrotters

March 25 - Walker Hayes

Salem Civic Center, Salem

March 10 - Casting Crowns

March 18 - Travis Tritt with Crawford & Power

Jefferson Center, Roanoke

March 5 - Cinematheque 3:00 p.m. at Taubman Museum of Art (Presented by Jefferson Center for Roanoke Arts POP!)

March 13 - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Presents: Transcendent Mozart

March 19 - Samara Joy 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Fostek Hall (Jazz Club)

March 23 - Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis 7:30 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall

Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount

March 5 - Graham Nash

March 18 - Jimmy Fortune

March 20 - Langhorne Slim w/ Riddy Arman

March 26 - Eli Young Band

Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg

March 17 Memphis Jookin’: The Show, Featuring Lil Buck. 7:30 PM $35 general admission $10 students and youth 18 and under. https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/memphis-jookin.html

March 24 Chontadelia 7:30 PM $25 general admission $10 students and youth 18 and under https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/chontadelia.html

March 31 Edgar Meyer and Scottish Ensemble 7:30 PM Category A $55 | Category B $40 | Category C $25 $10 students and youth 18 and under https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/meyer-scottish-ensemble.html

The Lyric Theatre, Blacksburg

March 5 – Southern Culture on the Skids

March 17 – Galactic

Martin's Downtown, Roanoke

03/05/22 Soulpatch $10

03/08/22 Gote FREE

03/09/22 Denny Zinger, with Phase Materia FREE

03/10/22 Sons of Paradise FREE

03/11/22 Nice Couch $5

03/12/22 ST PATS STREET PARTY $15/$20

Outside: Eric Wayne Band, Audacity Brass Band, The Wooks, The Reverend Peytons Big Damn Band, Sexbruise? | Inside: Gote, Empty Bottles, Villanova, Half Moon

03/15/22 Seph Custer FREE

03/16/22 Jack Marion and the Pearl Snap Prophets FREE

03/17/22 Jojo Stockton & Solacoustix FREE

03/18/22 Jared Stout Band, with Honest Debts $10

03/19/22 The Plate Scrapers $8

03/22/22 Gote FREE

03/23/22 Mystik Fool FREE

03/24/22 Sun Dried Vibes FREE

03/25/22 Sam Fribush $10

03/26/22 Five Dollar Shake $5

03/29/22 Seph Custer FREE

03/30/22 Ben Trout Band FREE

03/31/22 Ranford Almond FREE

The Floyd Country Store, Floyd

Honky Tonk Thursdays

3/10/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays with Kelley & The Cowboys - FREE (suggested $10 donation)

3/17/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays with Redd Volkaert - FREE (suggested $10 donation)

3/24/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays with Redd Volkaert - FREE (suggested $10 donation)

3/31/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays with TBD - FREE (suggested $10 donation)

Special events:

3/12/22 - 7:30pm - Miss Tess - $15 adv. $20 day of show

3/19/22 - 7:30pm - Linda Lay Mountain Fever CD Release Show - Featuring Linda Lay, Sammy Shelor, David Lay and more. $15 adv / $20 day of show

3/26/22 - 7:30pm - Caroline & Company - FREE (suggested $10 donation)

3/26/22 - 8:00pm - Get Together Square Dance (at Floyd Eco Village) - $10 at the door

3/27/22 - 6:00pm - Foghorn Stringband - $12 adv. / $15 day of show

4/2/22 - 7:30pm - The Floyd Radio Show - Concert/Variety Show - $15 adv, $18 day of show - With special guests: Earl White Stringband & Momma Molasses

4/10/22 - 7:30pm - The Chatham Rabbits - $15 in advance, $20 day of show

The Friday Night Jamboree – every week, all year — 6:30-10:00 PM:

3/11/22 - The Comptons at 6:30pm, Twin Creeks Stringband at 7:30pm

3/18/22 - The Farleys at 6:30pm, Cheddar Biscuit & The Gravy Soppers at 7:30pm

3/25/22 - The Get Together Gospel Band at 6:30pm, and The Get Together All-Star Stringband at 7:30pm

Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:

3/5/22 - Gina & Jason Dilg at 12pm, Ron Fetner at 1:30pm

3/12/22 - The Brothers Young at 12pm, Hazy Mountain Stringband at 1:30pm

3/19/22 - Fork Mountain Ramblers at 12pm

3/26/22 - Root 2 Music at 12pm, Bob Chew at 1:30pm

Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam

Upcoming Handmade Music School Music & Dance Workshops

March 24-27, 2022 - SOLD OUT - The 3rd Annual Floyd County Old Time Music Get Together: Four-day old time music camp at the Floyd EcoVillage with daily workshops, concerts, dances, jamming, area history, and delicious food. Instructors for this third-annual camp include members of Foghorn Stringband (Caleb Klauder, Sammy Lind, Reeb Willms, Nadine Landry), Adam Hurt, Tatiana Hargreaves, Rachel Eddy, and Phil Jamison.

Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke

March 4-5 Roads Below

March 8 Line Dance Night

March 10 Sidewinders Country Club

March 11-12 Shelby Lee Lowe

March 12 Gump Fiction (Upstairs Next Level )

March 12 Jake Dodds (outdoor Campbell Ave Stage 2 pm)

March 15 Line Dance Night

March 17 Sidewinders Country Club

March 18-19 Martin & Kelly

March 22 Line Dance Night

March 24 Sidewinders Country Club

March 25-26 TBD

March 29 Line Dance Night

March 30 Jameson Rodgers (concert night with Star Country)

March 31 Sidewinders Country Club

5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke

3/5: Lengthwise - A Tribute to Phish GA $10, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/03052022

3/19: Wednesday Night Titans w. GAK GA $12 ADV/$15 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/03192022

3/24: Consider The Source Tickets $18-35, Seated Show seetickets.us/03242022

3/26: Phat Laces GA $10, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/03262022

The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke

March 5 - Africa Unplugged

March 14 - Ben Sollee

March 17 - Opera Roanoke: A Way With Words

March 20 - Steve Forbert

March 24 - Jaded Ravins

March 27 - Ari Hest

Parkway Brewing Co., Salem

3/5 - Eric Wayne Duo 1:30-4:30 | Becki & The Boom Booms 5:30-8:30

3/6 - Jazzalachian Playboys 1-4pm | Terry Brown Ascension Project 5-8pm

3/8 - Katie & Co. 5-8pm

3/9 - Three Eyed Tiger (Formerly JGC) 5:30-8:30

3/10 - GOTE 5:30-8:30

3/11 - Mad Iguanas 5:30-8:30

3/12 - Tom Floyd Trio 1:30-4:30 | Cinematheque 5:30-8:30

3/13 - Troublesome Blues Band 1-4pm | Jared Stout Trio 5-8pm

3/15 - Tyler Westcott (of FolkFaces) 5-8pm

3/16 - Derek Kelley & Dan Carroll 5:30-8:30

3/17 - GOTE 5:30-8:30

3/18 - Richie and The Wildlife 5:30-8:30

3/19 - Jesse Ray Carter solo 1:30-4:30 | Isaac Hadden 5:30-8:30

3/20 - Mason Creek 1-4pm | Seedpicker 5-8pm

3/23 - Three Eyed Tiger 5:30-8:30

3/24 - Jeff Miller 5:30-8:30

3/25 - Jstop Latin Soul 5:30-8:30 (my birthday!)

3/26 - Jive Exchange 1:30-4:30 | War Chile 5:30-8:30

3/27 - Molly Murphy (Judy Chops) and Ash Devine 1-4pm | Charissa Joy and The High Frequency 5-8pm

3/29 - Alex Arbaugh 5-8pm

3/30 - Matt Walsh 5:30-8:30

3/31 - Jared Stout Trio 5:30-8:30pm

Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd

March 5 - Awen Family Band • 8pm $5 Cover

March 6 - Sunday Open Mic Night • Sun • 5pm (Sign ups are at 4:30) Free

March 11 - Solacoustix • 8pm $5 Cover

March 12 - The Wildlife • 8pm $5 Cover

March 13 - Sunday Open Mic Night • 5pm Free

March 18 - TBD

March 19 - Charissa Joy & the High Frequency • 8pm $5 Cover

March 20 - Sunday Open Mic Night • 5pm Free

March 25 - Sirens of Folk • 8pm $8 Cover

March 26 - Virginia Electric • 8pm $5 Cover

March 27 - Sunday Open Mic Night • 5pm Free

Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke

3/5: Virginia Electric, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

3/11: Jesse Ray Carter Duo, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

3/12: Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns, 5 - 8 pm

3/19: Chad Nickell & The Loose Change, 6 - 9 pm

3/25: Blue Mule, 6 - 9 pm

3/26: Orange Culture, 6 - 9 pm

3/31: Jared Stout Trio, 6 - 8:30 pm

Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke

Music every Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.

3.5 Merty & The Monumentals

3.7 Jeremy DuVall

3.11 Jody & David Duo

3.12 Carrington Kay Saint Patrick's Day Celebration

3.17 The Wilson Springs Hotel

3.18 The Live Rehearsal

3.19 TBD

3.25 William Seymour

3.26 Eric Wayne Band

Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke

3/5: William Seymour 6-9

3/11: Daniel Neihoff 6-9

3/12: Kyle Forry & Adam Hill 6-9

3/17: Marie Anderson 6-9

March Can Garden

3/18: Solacoustix 6-8 outside | $2 Shake 8-10 inside

3/19: Terry Brown Ascension Project 2-4 & 4:30-6:30 outside | Forrest Baldwin 7-10 inside

3/20: Empty Bottles 3-6 outside

3/25: Dan & DK 6-9

3/26: Isaac Hadden 6-9

Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke

Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016.

3/11 - Probably Whiskey

3/15 – Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia: Panini Brothers

3/18 - Toney Rocks, Johnny Lex and the Allies

3/22 – Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia: Britt Mistele

3/25 - Joe Jencks, Greg Trafidlo

3/29 – Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia: Becki Morrison

Fork in the Alley, Roanoke

March 6: Danny Brooks and Little Miss Debi

March 11: Thrillbillyz 6pm

March 12: Black Mountain Revival 7pm

March 13: Kinnfolk kickoff St Paddy’s Week

March 19: Forkapalooza Returns - Alley Anniversary Street Party: Starts 2pm Solacoustix 3pm and 6:30pm | Erin and The Wildfire 5pm | Jordan Harmon Band 7:30pm

March 20: William Seymour 5pm

March 25: Hoppie Vaughan and Ministers of Soul 6pm

March 27: Christian Q. 5pm

March 31: Palmyra 6pm

Fork in the Market, Roanoke

Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite is every wed. 

Shows 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

March 11: Black Mountain Revival 9pm

March 18: Jesse Ray Carter 9pm

March 25: Phat Anchovies 9pm

The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston

March 6 - 1 p.m. Marc Baskind - Jazz | 5 p.m. - Mist on the Mtn- Irish folk

March 13 - 1 p.m. Velvet Spruce - Americana | 5p.m. Indian Run string- old time

March 20 - 1 p.m. Bobby Parker - Blues and folk | 5 p.m. Jeff Miller from Nashville

March 27 - 1 p.m. Dean Trimble - Country | 5 p.m. Bob McGraw- Jazz

The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg

Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays

March 6 - Hayden Brockman - country and folk

March 13 - Bobby Parker - Blues and folk

March 20 - Jeff Miller from Nashville

March 27 - Bob McGraw - Jazz

Pizza Den, Salem

March 12 - Eggs With Legs, Dé Meré, TerraFirma, Of The Oceans. 8 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/4724526744289969/

April 2 - The Mums, Unspoken Manner, Lucy The Spy, Lonesome Bones 8 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/296069332549594/

