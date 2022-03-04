Live music and more in valleys' venues: March

First Fridays, downtown Roanoke

May 6 - Spank

May 20 - On The Border

June 3 - The Dundies

June 17 - Mended Fences

July 1 - Five Dollar Shake

July 15 - Fuzzy Logic

Aug. 5 - Led Head

Aug. 19 - Mended Fences

Sept. 2 - The Kings

Sept. 16 - Fuzzy Logic

Oct. 7 - The Worx

March 5 - The British Invasion

March 11 - Loverboy

March 24 - Harlem Globetrotters

March 25 - Walker Hayes

March 10 - Casting Crowns

March 18 - Travis Tritt with Crawford & Power

March 5 - Cinematheque 3:00 p.m. at Taubman Museum of Art (Presented by Jefferson Center for Roanoke Arts POP!)

March 13 - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Presents: Transcendent Mozart

March 19 - Samara Joy 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Fostek Hall (Jazz Club)

March 23 - Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis 7:30 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall

Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount

March 5 - Graham Nash

March 18 - Jimmy Fortune

March 20 - Langhorne Slim w/ Riddy Arman

March 26 - Eli Young Band

March 17 Memphis Jookin’: The Show, Featuring Lil Buck. 7:30 PM $35 general admission $10 students and youth 18 and under. https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/memphis-jookin.html

March 24 Chontadelia 7:30 PM $25 general admission $10 students and youth 18 and under https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/chontadelia.html

March 31 Edgar Meyer and Scottish Ensemble 7:30 PM Category A $55 | Category B $40 | Category C $25 $10 students and youth 18 and under https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/meyer-scottish-ensemble.html

March 5 – Southern Culture on the Skids

March 17 – Galactic

03/05/22 Soulpatch $10

03/08/22 Gote FREE

03/09/22 Denny Zinger, with Phase Materia FREE

03/10/22 Sons of Paradise FREE

03/11/22 Nice Couch $5

03/12/22 ST PATS STREET PARTY $15/$20

Outside: Eric Wayne Band, Audacity Brass Band, The Wooks, The Reverend Peytons Big Damn Band, Sexbruise? | Inside: Gote, Empty Bottles, Villanova, Half Moon

03/15/22 Seph Custer FREE

03/16/22 Jack Marion and the Pearl Snap Prophets FREE

03/17/22 Jojo Stockton & Solacoustix FREE

03/18/22 Jared Stout Band, with Honest Debts $10

03/19/22 The Plate Scrapers $8

03/22/22 Gote FREE

03/23/22 Mystik Fool FREE

03/24/22 Sun Dried Vibes FREE

03/25/22 Sam Fribush $10

03/26/22 Five Dollar Shake $5

03/29/22 Seph Custer FREE

03/30/22 Ben Trout Band FREE

03/31/22 Ranford Almond FREE

Honky Tonk Thursdays

3/10/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays with Kelley & The Cowboys - FREE (suggested $10 donation)

3/17/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays with Redd Volkaert - FREE (suggested $10 donation)

3/24/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays with Redd Volkaert - FREE (suggested $10 donation)

3/31/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays with TBD - FREE (suggested $10 donation)

Special events:

3/12/22 - 7:30pm - Miss Tess - $15 adv. $20 day of show

3/19/22 - 7:30pm - Linda Lay Mountain Fever CD Release Show - Featuring Linda Lay, Sammy Shelor, David Lay and more. $15 adv / $20 day of show

3/26/22 - 7:30pm - Caroline & Company - FREE (suggested $10 donation)

3/26/22 - 8:00pm - Get Together Square Dance (at Floyd Eco Village) - $10 at the door

3/27/22 - 6:00pm - Foghorn Stringband - $12 adv. / $15 day of show

4/2/22 - 7:30pm - The Floyd Radio Show - Concert/Variety Show - $15 adv, $18 day of show - With special guests: Earl White Stringband & Momma Molasses

4/10/22 - 7:30pm - The Chatham Rabbits - $15 in advance, $20 day of show

The Friday Night Jamboree – every week, all year — 6:30-10:00 PM:

3/11/22 - The Comptons at 6:30pm, Twin Creeks Stringband at 7:30pm

3/18/22 - The Farleys at 6:30pm, Cheddar Biscuit & The Gravy Soppers at 7:30pm

3/25/22 - The Get Together Gospel Band at 6:30pm, and The Get Together All-Star Stringband at 7:30pm

Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:

3/5/22 - Gina & Jason Dilg at 12pm, Ron Fetner at 1:30pm

3/12/22 - The Brothers Young at 12pm, Hazy Mountain Stringband at 1:30pm

3/19/22 - Fork Mountain Ramblers at 12pm

3/26/22 - Root 2 Music at 12pm, Bob Chew at 1:30pm

Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam

Upcoming Handmade Music School Music & Dance Workshops

March 24-27, 2022 - SOLD OUT - The 3rd Annual Floyd County Old Time Music Get Together: Four-day old time music camp at the Floyd EcoVillage with daily workshops, concerts, dances, jamming, area history, and delicious food. Instructors for this third-annual camp include members of Foghorn Stringband (Caleb Klauder, Sammy Lind, Reeb Willms, Nadine Landry), Adam Hurt, Tatiana Hargreaves, Rachel Eddy, and Phil Jamison.

March 4-5 Roads Below

March 8 Line Dance Night

March 10 Sidewinders Country Club

March 11-12 Shelby Lee Lowe

March 12 Gump Fiction (Upstairs Next Level )

March 12 Jake Dodds (outdoor Campbell Ave Stage 2 pm)

March 15 Line Dance Night

March 17 Sidewinders Country Club

March 18-19 Martin & Kelly

March 22 Line Dance Night

March 24 Sidewinders Country Club

March 25-26 TBD

March 29 Line Dance Night

March 30 Jameson Rodgers (concert night with Star Country)

March 31 Sidewinders Country Club

3/5: Lengthwise - A Tribute to Phish GA $10, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/03052022

3/19: Wednesday Night Titans w. GAK GA $12 ADV/$15 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/03192022

3/24: Consider The Source Tickets $18-35, Seated Show seetickets.us/03242022

3/26: Phat Laces GA $10, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/03262022

March 5 - Africa Unplugged March 14 - Ben Sollee March 17 - Opera Roanoke: A Way With Words March 20 - Steve Forbert March 24 - Jaded Ravins March 27 - Ari Hest

3/5 - Eric Wayne Duo 1:30-4:30 | Becki & The Boom Booms 5:30-8:30

3/6 - Jazzalachian Playboys 1-4pm | Terry Brown Ascension Project 5-8pm

3/8 - Katie & Co. 5-8pm

3/9 - Three Eyed Tiger (Formerly JGC) 5:30-8:30

3/10 - GOTE 5:30-8:30

3/11 - Mad Iguanas 5:30-8:30

3/12 - Tom Floyd Trio 1:30-4:30 | Cinematheque 5:30-8:30

3/13 - Troublesome Blues Band 1-4pm | Jared Stout Trio 5-8pm

3/15 - Tyler Westcott (of FolkFaces) 5-8pm

3/16 - Derek Kelley & Dan Carroll 5:30-8:30

3/17 - GOTE 5:30-8:30

3/18 - Richie and The Wildlife 5:30-8:30

3/19 - Jesse Ray Carter solo 1:30-4:30 | Isaac Hadden 5:30-8:30

3/20 - Mason Creek 1-4pm | Seedpicker 5-8pm

3/23 - Three Eyed Tiger 5:30-8:30

3/24 - Jeff Miller 5:30-8:30

3/25 - Jstop Latin Soul 5:30-8:30 (my birthday!)

3/26 - Jive Exchange 1:30-4:30 | War Chile 5:30-8:30

3/27 - Molly Murphy (Judy Chops) and Ash Devine 1-4pm | Charissa Joy and The High Frequency 5-8pm

3/29 - Alex Arbaugh 5-8pm

3/30 - Matt Walsh 5:30-8:30

3/31 - Jared Stout Trio 5:30-8:30pm

March 5 - Awen Family Band • 8pm $5 Cover

March 6 - Sunday Open Mic Night • Sun • 5pm (Sign ups are at 4:30) Free

March 11 - Solacoustix • 8pm $5 Cover

March 12 - The Wildlife • 8pm $5 Cover

March 13 - Sunday Open Mic Night • 5pm Free

March 18 - TBD

March 19 - Charissa Joy & the High Frequency • 8pm $5 Cover

March 20 - Sunday Open Mic Night • 5pm Free

March 25 - Sirens of Folk • 8pm $8 Cover

March 26 - Virginia Electric • 8pm $5 Cover

March 27 - Sunday Open Mic Night • 5pm Free

3/5: Virginia Electric, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

3/11: Jesse Ray Carter Duo, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

3/12: Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns, 5 - 8 pm

3/19: Chad Nickell & The Loose Change, 6 - 9 pm

3/25: Blue Mule, 6 - 9 pm

3/26: Orange Culture, 6 - 9 pm

3/31: Jared Stout Trio, 6 - 8:30 pm

Music every Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.

3.5 Merty & The Monumentals

3.7 Jeremy DuVall

3.11 Jody & David Duo

3.12 Carrington Kay Saint Patrick's Day Celebration

3.17 The Wilson Springs Hotel

3.18 The Live Rehearsal

3.19 TBD

3.25 William Seymour

3.26 Eric Wayne Band

3/5: William Seymour 6-9

3/11: Daniel Neihoff 6-9

3/12: Kyle Forry & Adam Hill 6-9

3/17: Marie Anderson 6-9

March Can Garden

3/18: Solacoustix 6-8 outside | $2 Shake 8-10 inside

3/19: Terry Brown Ascension Project 2-4 & 4:30-6:30 outside | Forrest Baldwin 7-10 inside

3/20: Empty Bottles 3-6 outside

3/25: Dan & DK 6-9

3/26: Isaac Hadden 6-9

Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016.

3/11 - Probably Whiskey

3/15 – Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia: Panini Brothers

3/18 - Toney Rocks, Johnny Lex and the Allies

3/22 – Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia: Britt Mistele

3/25 - Joe Jencks, Greg Trafidlo

3/29 – Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia: Becki Morrison

March 6: Danny Brooks and Little Miss Debi

March 11: Thrillbillyz 6pm

March 12: Black Mountain Revival 7pm

March 13: Kinnfolk kickoff St Paddy’s Week

March 19: Forkapalooza Returns - Alley Anniversary Street Party: Starts 2pm Solacoustix 3pm and 6:30pm | Erin and The Wildfire 5pm | Jordan Harmon Band 7:30pm

March 20: William Seymour 5pm

March 25: Hoppie Vaughan and Ministers of Soul 6pm

March 27: Christian Q. 5pm

March 31: Palmyra 6pm

Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite is every wed.

Shows 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

March 11: Black Mountain Revival 9pm

March 18: Jesse Ray Carter 9pm

March 25: Phat Anchovies 9pm

The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston

March 6 - 1 p.m. Marc Baskind - Jazz | 5 p.m. - Mist on the Mtn- Irish folk

March 13 - 1 p.m. Velvet Spruce - Americana | 5p.m. Indian Run string- old time

March 20 - 1 p.m. Bobby Parker - Blues and folk | 5 p.m. Jeff Miller from Nashville

March 27 - 1 p.m. Dean Trimble - Country | 5 p.m. Bob McGraw- Jazz

The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg

Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays

March 6 - Hayden Brockman - country and folk

March 13 - Bobby Parker - Blues and folk

March 20 - Jeff Miller from Nashville

March 27 - Bob McGraw - Jazz

Pizza Den, Salem

March 12 - Eggs With Legs, Dé Meré, TerraFirma, Of The Oceans. 8 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/4724526744289969/

April 2 - The Mums, Unspoken Manner, Lucy The Spy, Lonesome Bones 8 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/296069332549594/

