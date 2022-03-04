Live music and more in valleys' venues: March

First Fridays, downtown Roanoke
May 6 - Spank
May 20 - On The Border
June 3 - The Dundies
June 17 - Mended Fences
July 1 - Five Dollar Shake
July 15 - Fuzzy Logic
Aug. 5 - Led Head
Aug. 19 - Mended Fences
Sept. 2 - The Kings
Sept. 16 - Fuzzy Logic
Oct. 7 - The Worx
March 5 - The British Invasion
March 11 - Loverboy
March 24 - Harlem Globetrotters
March 25 - Walker Hayes
March 10 - Casting Crowns
March 18 - Travis Tritt with Crawford & Power
March 5 - Cinematheque 3:00 p.m. at Taubman Museum of Art (Presented by Jefferson Center for Roanoke Arts POP!)
March 13 - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Presents: Transcendent Mozart
March 19 - Samara Joy 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Fostek Hall (Jazz Club)
March 23 - Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis 7:30 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall
Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount
March 5 - Graham Nash
March 18 - Jimmy Fortune
March 20 - Langhorne Slim w/ Riddy Arman
March 26 - Eli Young Band
March 17 Memphis Jookin’: The Show, Featuring Lil Buck. 7:30 PM $35 general admission $10 students and youth 18 and under. https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/memphis-jookin.html
March 24 Chontadelia 7:30 PM $25 general admission $10 students and youth 18 and under https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/chontadelia.html
March 31 Edgar Meyer and Scottish Ensemble 7:30 PM Category A $55 | Category B $40 | Category C $25 $10 students and youth 18 and under https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/meyer-scottish-ensemble.html
March 5 – Southern Culture on the Skids
March 17 – Galactic
03/05/22 Soulpatch $10
03/08/22 Gote FREE
03/09/22 Denny Zinger, with Phase Materia FREE
03/10/22 Sons of Paradise FREE
03/11/22 Nice Couch $5
03/12/22 ST PATS STREET PARTY $15/$20
Outside: Eric Wayne Band, Audacity Brass Band, The Wooks, The Reverend Peytons Big Damn Band, Sexbruise? | Inside: Gote, Empty Bottles, Villanova, Half Moon
03/15/22 Seph Custer FREE
03/16/22 Jack Marion and the Pearl Snap Prophets FREE
03/17/22 Jojo Stockton & Solacoustix FREE
03/18/22 Jared Stout Band, with Honest Debts $10
03/19/22 The Plate Scrapers $8
03/22/22 Gote FREE
03/23/22 Mystik Fool FREE
03/24/22 Sun Dried Vibes FREE
03/25/22 Sam Fribush $10
03/26/22 Five Dollar Shake $5
03/29/22 Seph Custer FREE
03/30/22 Ben Trout Band FREE
03/31/22 Ranford Almond FREE
Honky Tonk Thursdays
3/10/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays with Kelley & The Cowboys - FREE (suggested $10 donation)
3/17/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays with Redd Volkaert - FREE (suggested $10 donation)
3/24/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays with Redd Volkaert - FREE (suggested $10 donation)
3/31/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays with TBD - FREE (suggested $10 donation)
Special events:
3/12/22 - 7:30pm - Miss Tess - $15 adv. $20 day of show
3/19/22 - 7:30pm - Linda Lay Mountain Fever CD Release Show - Featuring Linda Lay, Sammy Shelor, David Lay and more. $15 adv / $20 day of show
3/26/22 - 7:30pm - Caroline & Company - FREE (suggested $10 donation)
3/26/22 - 8:00pm - Get Together Square Dance (at Floyd Eco Village) - $10 at the door
3/27/22 - 6:00pm - Foghorn Stringband - $12 adv. / $15 day of show
4/2/22 - 7:30pm - The Floyd Radio Show - Concert/Variety Show - $15 adv, $18 day of show - With special guests: Earl White Stringband & Momma Molasses
4/10/22 - 7:30pm - The Chatham Rabbits - $15 in advance, $20 day of show
The Friday Night Jamboree – every week, all year — 6:30-10:00 PM:
3/11/22 - The Comptons at 6:30pm, Twin Creeks Stringband at 7:30pm
3/18/22 - The Farleys at 6:30pm, Cheddar Biscuit & The Gravy Soppers at 7:30pm
3/25/22 - The Get Together Gospel Band at 6:30pm, and The Get Together All-Star Stringband at 7:30pm
Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:
3/5/22 - Gina & Jason Dilg at 12pm, Ron Fetner at 1:30pm
3/12/22 - The Brothers Young at 12pm, Hazy Mountain Stringband at 1:30pm
3/19/22 - Fork Mountain Ramblers at 12pm
3/26/22 - Root 2 Music at 12pm, Bob Chew at 1:30pm
Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam
Upcoming Handmade Music School Music & Dance Workshops
March 24-27, 2022 - SOLD OUT - The 3rd Annual Floyd County Old Time Music Get Together: Four-day old time music camp at the Floyd EcoVillage with daily workshops, concerts, dances, jamming, area history, and delicious food. Instructors for this third-annual camp include members of Foghorn Stringband (Caleb Klauder, Sammy Lind, Reeb Willms, Nadine Landry), Adam Hurt, Tatiana Hargreaves, Rachel Eddy, and Phil Jamison.
March 4-5 Roads Below
March 8 Line Dance Night
March 10 Sidewinders Country Club
March 11-12 Shelby Lee Lowe
March 12 Gump Fiction (Upstairs Next Level )
March 12 Jake Dodds (outdoor Campbell Ave Stage 2 pm)
March 15 Line Dance Night
March 17 Sidewinders Country Club
March 18-19 Martin & Kelly
March 22 Line Dance Night
March 24 Sidewinders Country Club
March 25-26 TBD
March 29 Line Dance Night
March 30 Jameson Rodgers (concert night with Star Country)
March 31 Sidewinders Country Club
3/5: Lengthwise - A Tribute to Phish GA $10, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/03052022
3/19: Wednesday Night Titans w. GAK GA $12 ADV/$15 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/03192022
3/24: Consider The Source Tickets $18-35, Seated Show seetickets.us/03242022
3/26: Phat Laces GA $10, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/03262022
March 5 - Africa Unplugged
March 14 - Ben Sollee
March 17 - Opera Roanoke: A Way With Words
March 20 - Steve Forbert
March 24 - Jaded Ravins
March 27 - Ari Hest
3/5 - Eric Wayne Duo 1:30-4:30 | Becki & The Boom Booms 5:30-8:30
3/6 - Jazzalachian Playboys 1-4pm | Terry Brown Ascension Project 5-8pm
3/8 - Katie & Co. 5-8pm
3/9 - Three Eyed Tiger (Formerly JGC) 5:30-8:30
3/10 - GOTE 5:30-8:30
3/11 - Mad Iguanas 5:30-8:30
3/12 - Tom Floyd Trio 1:30-4:30 | Cinematheque 5:30-8:30
3/13 - Troublesome Blues Band 1-4pm | Jared Stout Trio 5-8pm
3/15 - Tyler Westcott (of FolkFaces) 5-8pm
3/16 - Derek Kelley & Dan Carroll 5:30-8:30
3/17 - GOTE 5:30-8:30
3/18 - Richie and The Wildlife 5:30-8:30
3/19 - Jesse Ray Carter solo 1:30-4:30 | Isaac Hadden 5:30-8:30
3/20 - Mason Creek 1-4pm | Seedpicker 5-8pm
3/23 - Three Eyed Tiger 5:30-8:30
3/24 - Jeff Miller 5:30-8:30
3/25 - Jstop Latin Soul 5:30-8:30 (my birthday!)
3/26 - Jive Exchange 1:30-4:30 | War Chile 5:30-8:30
3/27 - Molly Murphy (Judy Chops) and Ash Devine 1-4pm | Charissa Joy and The High Frequency 5-8pm
3/29 - Alex Arbaugh 5-8pm
3/30 - Matt Walsh 5:30-8:30
3/31 - Jared Stout Trio 5:30-8:30pm
March 5 - Awen Family Band • 8pm $5 Cover
March 6 - Sunday Open Mic Night • Sun • 5pm (Sign ups are at 4:30) Free
March 11 - Solacoustix • 8pm $5 Cover
March 12 - The Wildlife • 8pm $5 Cover
March 13 - Sunday Open Mic Night • 5pm Free
March 18 - TBD
March 19 - Charissa Joy & the High Frequency • 8pm $5 Cover
March 20 - Sunday Open Mic Night • 5pm Free
March 25 - Sirens of Folk • 8pm $8 Cover
March 26 - Virginia Electric • 8pm $5 Cover
March 27 - Sunday Open Mic Night • 5pm Free
3/5: Virginia Electric, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
3/11: Jesse Ray Carter Duo, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
3/12: Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns, 5 - 8 pm
3/19: Chad Nickell & The Loose Change, 6 - 9 pm
3/25: Blue Mule, 6 - 9 pm
3/26: Orange Culture, 6 - 9 pm
3/31: Jared Stout Trio, 6 - 8:30 pm
Music every Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.
3.5 Merty & The Monumentals
3.7 Jeremy DuVall
3.11 Jody & David Duo
3.12 Carrington Kay Saint Patrick's Day Celebration
3.17 The Wilson Springs Hotel
3.18 The Live Rehearsal
3.19 TBD
3.25 William Seymour
3.26 Eric Wayne Band
3/5: William Seymour 6-9
3/11: Daniel Neihoff 6-9
3/12: Kyle Forry & Adam Hill 6-9
3/17: Marie Anderson 6-9
March Can Garden
3/18: Solacoustix 6-8 outside | $2 Shake 8-10 inside
3/19: Terry Brown Ascension Project 2-4 & 4:30-6:30 outside | Forrest Baldwin 7-10 inside
3/20: Empty Bottles 3-6 outside
3/25: Dan & DK 6-9
3/26: Isaac Hadden 6-9
Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016.
3/11 - Probably Whiskey
3/15 – Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia: Panini Brothers
3/18 - Toney Rocks, Johnny Lex and the Allies
3/22 – Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia: Britt Mistele
3/25 - Joe Jencks, Greg Trafidlo
3/29 – Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia: Becki Morrison
March 6: Danny Brooks and Little Miss Debi
March 11: Thrillbillyz 6pm
March 12: Black Mountain Revival 7pm
March 13: Kinnfolk kickoff St Paddy’s Week
March 19: Forkapalooza Returns - Alley Anniversary Street Party: Starts 2pm Solacoustix 3pm and 6:30pm | Erin and The Wildfire 5pm | Jordan Harmon Band 7:30pm
March 20: William Seymour 5pm
March 25: Hoppie Vaughan and Ministers of Soul 6pm
March 27: Christian Q. 5pm
March 31: Palmyra 6pm
Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite is every wed.
Shows 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.
March 11: Black Mountain Revival 9pm
March 18: Jesse Ray Carter 9pm
March 25: Phat Anchovies 9pm
The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston
March 6 - 1 p.m. Marc Baskind - Jazz | 5 p.m. - Mist on the Mtn- Irish folk
March 13 - 1 p.m. Velvet Spruce - Americana | 5p.m. Indian Run string- old time
March 20 - 1 p.m. Bobby Parker - Blues and folk | 5 p.m. Jeff Miller from Nashville
March 27 - 1 p.m. Dean Trimble - Country | 5 p.m. Bob McGraw- Jazz
The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg
Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays
March 6 - Hayden Brockman - country and folk
March 13 - Bobby Parker - Blues and folk
March 20 - Jeff Miller from Nashville
March 27 - Bob McGraw - Jazz
Pizza Den, Salem
March 12 - Eggs With Legs, Dé Meré, TerraFirma, Of The Oceans. 8 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/4724526744289969/
April 2 - The Mums, Unspoken Manner, Lucy The Spy, Lonesome Bones 8 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/296069332549594/