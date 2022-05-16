Live music and more in valleys' venues: May-June

May 25 Theresa Caputo

June 3 Alabama with Scotty McCreery (coliseum)

June 3 Parker McCollum (Elmwood Park)

June 4 KC & The Sunshine Band, with The Village People (Elmwood)

June 17 Air Supply, with Little River Band (Elmwood)

May 20 George Colligan Trio Jazz Club / Fostek Hall 7 p.m. 9 p.m.

May 21 Joey DeFrancesco Jazz Club / Fostek Hall 7 p.m. 9 p.m.

Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount

May 21: Rodney Crowell

05/17/22 Gote FREE

05/18/22 Leon III FREE

05/19/22 Golden Shoals FREE

05/20/22 Empty Bottles $5

05/21/22 Dark Moon Hollow $10

05/24/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE

05/25/22 Ben Trout Band FREE

05/26/22 TBD FREE

05/27/22 Solacoustix $5

05/28/22 Eric Wayne Band $8

05/31/22 Gote FREE

Honky Tonk Thursdays

5/19/22 - 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band (suggested $10 donation)

5/26/22 - 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band (suggested $10 donation)

Special events:

5/18/22 - 6:00pm - Dinner & Show with Tatiana Hargreaves & Allison De Groot Admission $33 in Advance for Dinner & Show, (*$17 for show only) (*inclusive of ticketing fees)

5/21/22 - 7:30pm - Appalachian Road Show Live at The Floyd Country Store - Admission $29 adv. / $34 day of show (*inclusive of ticketing fees)

5/28/22 - 7:30pm - Old Time Dance with Nobody's Business Live at The Floyd Country Store - $10 adv. / $12 day of show (*$5 adv./$8 day of show for Friends & Fixtures)

The Friday Night Jamboree – every week, all year — 6:30-10:00 PM. Tickets at the door starting at 4:45pm, $8 admission ($5 kids under 12, under 6 free). Some reserved seating available in advance (purchased online $15 advance / $20 day of show (*inclusive of ticketing fees)).

5/20/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: The Farleys | 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: Twin Creeks Stringband

5/27/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: TBD | 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: Alum Ridge Boys & Ashlee

Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon. Free.

every Saturday at noon. Free.

5/21/22 - 12:00: Casey Lewis & Albert Newberry | 1:30: Rick Krajnyak

5/28/22 - 12:00: Allen Surface & Glenn Skaggs | 1:30: Keith Goggin

Sunday Music Jams

every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-5:30 Bluegrass Jam

5/19: Eric Gales GA $35 ADV/$37 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/05192022

5/29: Harrison Greenbaum (stand-up comedy) GA $25, Seating Upgrades Available 7pm Show: seetickets.us/05202022 | 9:30pm Show: seetickets.us/05202022b

Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington

May 21 – Aoife O’Donovan with The Wildmans

June 4 – Sierra Hull

June 17- Shakey Graves

June 18 – Madison Cunningham with Jordan Tice

First Fridays, downtown Roanoke

May 20 - On The Border

June 3 - The Dundies

June 17 - Mended Fences

Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax, Summer Concert Series

May 28: Tuba Skinny

June 4: Symphony Unbound with Dori Freeman accompanied by Winston-Salem Symphony String Quintet

June 18: Kruger Brothers accompanied by Kontras Quartet

June 25: Zoe & Cloyd + The Burnett Sisters Band with Colin Ray

Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke

June 10 - Flashback Rewind-Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones

June 11 - Tom Keiffer/LA Guns/Faster Pussycat

June 17 - The Outlaws

June 18 - Andy Grammer

June 24 - Flashback Rewind: Absolute Queen

Jun 25 - Kip Moore

5/20-5/22 - Brian Mesko Solo on Friday night (6-9) | Square Dancing on Saturday (7:30-9:30)

5/28 - Summer Music Series: The Meskos & Terry Brown

6/4 - Summer Music Series: GOTE 6-10

6/18 - Summer Music Series: Born Cross Eyed 6-10

5/22: An Evening with Kenny G

6/11: The Mavericks 'En Español' World Tour

6/25: Legacy Motown Revue

May 21 - D’Angelo Reynolds presents PWR Poetry Jam May 28 - Eugene Woodz presents Eugene Woodz & Friends Parkway Brewing Co., Salem

5/17- Seph Custer 5-8pm

5/18- Travers Brothers Duo 5:30-8:30 (solo opener TBD)

5/19- The What Four (Brian Mesko) 5:30-8:30pm

5/20- Jared Stout Band 5:30-8:30

5/21- Ben Trout 1:30-4:30 | Little Roger and The Cheap Thrills 5:30-8:30

5/22- Jazzalachian Playboys 1-4pm | Anthony Wayne Vibe 5-8pm

5/25- Alex Arbaugh 5:30-8:30

5/26- Leonard Blush and The Camcelcals 5:30-8:30pm

5/27- Matt Mullins and The Bringdowns 5:30-8:30pm

5/28- Jordan Harman 1:30-4:30 | Jesse Ray Carter 5:30-8:30

5/29- Palmyra (duo) 1-4pm | Groove Kontrol 5-9pm

5/20 Chad Nickell & The Loose Change 8pm $5

5/21 Jake Retting & Friends 8pm $5

5/22 Sunday Open Mic Night

5/27 T.C. Carter Band 8pm $5 Cover

5/28 The Wildlife 8pm $5

5/29 Sunday Open Mic Night

5/20: Dropping Ugly, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

5/21: Oceanography, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

5/22: Sam Ness, 3 - 6 pm

5/26: Ryan Zimmerman, 5:30 - 8:30 pm

5/27: Ward Hayden & The Outliers, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

5/28: Beggars Clan, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

Music every Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.

5.20 The Ben Trout Band

5.21 5 Dollar Shake

5.22 Adam Markham

5/20: Forry & Arnett 6-9

5/21: Ryan Ward 6-9

5/27: Drew Dodson 6-9

5/28: Forrest Baldwin 6-9

May 20 - Five Dollar Shake 8:30 p.m. First Fridays after-party, free with wristband, $5 without

May 21 - Charissa Joy and the High Frequency 9 p.m. $5

May 22 - Justin Prillaman Solo Sunday Show 4 p.m. Free

Bands start at 9pm

May 20 Karlee Raye Band

June 3 Full Circle Band $10 cover

June 11 Mended Fences Band $15 cover

June 17 Five Dollar Shake $10 cover

Sat 6/11 Fuzzy Logic 7:30-11:30 pm

Sun 6/12 Jimmie Wilson 2:00-6:00 pm

Fri 6/17 Apple Butter Soul 7:30-11:30pm

Sat 6/18 Pizazz 7:30-11:30 pm

Sun 6/19 Doug & Robin 2:00-6:00 pm

Fri 6/24 TBD 7:30-11:30 pm

Sat 6/25 Cooper Allan 7:30-11:30 pm

Sun 6/26 Robinson Treacher 2:00-6:00 pm

$10 for all evening music events on the weekend.

Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016.

All shows open to public and streaming at venue's Facebook.

5/17 - Tuesday Tunes: Keith Goggin 9 p.m.

5/20 - Davis Bradley Duo, with Bill Hudson 7:30 p.m.

5/24 - Tuesday Tunes Season finale: Kinnfolk 8 p.m. We’ll be inviting back all the season 2 performers for a celebration of what we’ve accomplished and will resume Tuesday Tunes in the fall.

5/26 - Special Thursday Show: Reckless Saints (Roy Schneider & Kim Mayfield), with Bob Schmucker 7:30 p.m.

5/27 - Andrew Kasab, with opener TBD 7:30 p.m.

Friday music at 6 p.m., Sundays music at 5 p.m.

May 20 Becki and The Boom Booms 6 p.m.

May 22 Thrillbillyz 5 p.m.

May 29 Eric Wayne Band 5 p.m.

Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite every Wednesday

Fridays at 9 p.m.

May 20 Harvest Blaque

May 27 J.E. Feazell and th' Dive Bar Stars

May 18 Christian Quesenberry

May 22 Troublesome Blues Band

May 25 Isaac Hadden

May 29 Charissa Joy

May 20 Zach Wiley duo

May 27 TBD

11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market (weather permitting)

Every Saturday (weather permitting) 11:00am - 1:00 pm. LIVE Music on The Village Green & The Farmers Market, Downtown Floyd VA outside of Heathers of Floyd Boutigue.

May 21 - Mack Belcher

May 28 - Common Thread w/Jeff Levy

June 4 - Carrie Hinkley

June 11 - Jake Retting

Bring your lunch and a chair and join us! Donations are greatly appreciated.

The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston

May 22 - 1 p.m. Bobby Parker | 5 p.m. Stella Truesdel

May 29 - 1 p.m. Marc Baskind | 5 p.m. Fort Vause

The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg

11 a.m. lunch, 5 p.m. dinner | Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays

May 22 - Lee Worley

May 20 - Fred Benfield

2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke

May 20 - Clarissa Joy 7:30 p.m.

May 21 TBD

May 27 TBD

May 28 - Boptet 7:30 p.m.

Pizza Den, Salem

Shows at 8:45 p.m.; doors 8 p.m.

5/21 - Pinkys Brains / Orphan Riot / Graffiti Nightclub (punk/Pop Punk) $7

5/27 - Yearning / Half Fortune / TBA (punk/Metal) $7

5/28 - Desolations Edge / State Of Aggression / Dying Oath (Metal) $10

Tickets available online via www.aberrationmusicgroup.com | Cash and cards accepted at the door

