Live music and more in valleys' venues: May

May 4 - Limp Bizkit
May 12 - Patti LaBelle
May 15 - WWE “Sunday Stunner”
May 15 - Blue Man Group
May 25 Theresa Caputo
May 5 - Whiskey Myers
May 20 George Colligan Trio Jazz Club / Fostek Hall 7 p.m. 9 p.m.
May 21 Joey DeFrancesco Jazz Club / Fostek Hall 7 p.m. 9 p.m.
Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount
May 4: Willie Watson w/ Wound Tight
May 5: Victor Wooten - Bass Extremes
May 6: Jade Bird & Katie Pruitt
May 13: The Steeldrivers
May 14: The Steeldrivers
May 21: Rodney Crowell
05/04/22 Disco Risque FREE
05/05/22 Chad Nickell & the Loose Change FREE
05/06/22 Mad Iguanas $8
05/07/22 Walk Talk, with Music Road Company $10
05/10/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE
05/11/22 Grub FREE
05/12/22 Virginia Electric FREE
05/13/22 The Mighty Good Times $10
05/14/22 Villanova $8
05/17/22 Gote FREE
05/18/22 Leon III FREE
05/19/22 Golden Shoals FREE
05/20/22 Empty Bottles $5
05/21/22 Dark Moon Hollow $10
05/24/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE
05/25/22 Ben Trout Band FREE
05/26/22 TBD FREE
05/27/22 Solacoustix $5
05/28/22 Eric Wayne Band $8
05/31/22 Gote FREE
Honky Tonk Thursdays
5/5/22 - 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band (suggested $10 donation)
5/12/22 - 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band (suggested $10 donation)
5/19/22 - 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band (suggested $10 donation)
5/26/22 - 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band (suggested $10 donation)
Special events:
4/30/22 - 7:30pm - The Po' Ramblin' Boys $22 in advance / $28 day of show (*inclusive of ticketing fees)
5/7/22 - 7:30 pm - The Floyd Radio Show Hosted by Ashlee Watkins & Andrew Small, with Guests: The New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters & Golden Shoals Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets $15 in advance / $18 day of show (*plus ticketing fees)
5/14/22 - 7:30pm - Hogslop Stringband Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets $22 in advance / $27 day of show (*inclusive of ticketing fees)
5/15/22 - 7:30pm - Jesse Smathers CD Release Party Tickets $17 in advance / $22 day of show (*inclusive of ticketing fees)
5/18/22 - 6:00pm - Dinner & Show with Tatiana Hargreaves & Allison De Groot Admission $33 in Advance for Dinner & Show, (*$17 for show only) (*inclusive of ticketing fees)
5/21/22 - 7:30pm - Appalachian Road Show Live at The Floyd Country Store - Admission $29 adv. / $34 day of show (*inclusive of ticketing fees)
5/28/22 - 7:30pm - Old Time Dance with Nobody's Business Live at The Floyd Country Store - $10 adv. / $12 day of show (*$5 adv./$8 day of show for Friends & Fixtures)
The Friday Night Jamboree – every week, all year — 6:30-10:00 PM. Tickets at the door starting at 4:45pm, $8 admission ($5 kids under 12, under 6 free). Some reserved seating available in advance (purchased online $15 advance / $20 day of show (*inclusive of ticketing fees)).
5/6/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: The Comptons | 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: Cheddar Biscuit & The Gravy Soppers
5/13/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: Josh Blankenship & Friends | 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: Little Stony Nighthawks
5/20/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: The Farleys | 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: Twin Creeks Stringband
5/27/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: TBD | 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: Alum Ridge Boys & Ashlee
Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon. Free.
4/30/22 - The Brothers Young | 1:30: Common Thread
every Saturday at noon. Free.
5/7/22 - 12:00: Lucas Pasley | 1:30: Cocobolo
5/14/22 - 12:00: Jaelyn Taylor & 21 South | 1:30: American Roots
5/21/22 - 12:00: Casey Lewis & Albert Newberry | 1:30: Rick Krajnyak
5/28/22 - 12:00: Allen Surface & Glenn Skaggs | 1:30: Keith Goggin
Sunday Music Jams
every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-5:30 Bluegrass Jam
5/19: Eric Gales GA $35 ADV/$37 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/05192022
5/29: Harrison Greenbaum (stand-up comedy) GA $25, Seating Upgrades Available 7pm Show: seetickets.us/05202022 | 9:30pm Show: seetickets.us/05202022b
May 6 - Orange Culture Album Release
May 11 - The Hawthorns / Charissa Joy
May 13 - Lost In Space Camp / North Star Rail Car / Rosy Cross
May 14 - Maiden & Crow Tattoo presents Joey's Birthday Beatings with Curses / Laniidae / Fractured Frames
May 21 - D’Angelo Reynolds presents PWR Poetry Jam
May 28 - Eugene Woodz presents Eugene Woodz & Friends
5/4 - Sean Stroud 5:30-8:30pm
5/5 - GOTE 5:30-8:30
5/6 - Jake Dempsey, Paul Tressel, George Penn and John McBroom 5:30-8:30
5/7- Colby Helms and The Virginia Creepers 1:30-4:30 | Mad Iguanas 5:30-8:30
5/8- Alex Arbaugh 1-4pm | Jive Exchange 5-8pm
5/10 - Katie & Co. 5-8pm
5/11 - Mercy Creek 5:30-8:30pm
5/12 - Benefit for Regional Center for Animal Protection (Jake Dempsey and Friends) 5:30-8:30
5/13- McFadden and Friends 5:30-8:30
5/14- Jesse Ray Carter (solo) 1-4pm | Ambassador and The Chosen Few 5:30-8:30
5/15- Mason Creek Bluegrass 1-4pm | Terry Brown Ascension Project 5-8pm
5/17- Seph Custer 5-8pm
5/18- Travers Brothers Duo 5:30-8:30 (solo opener TBD)
5/19- The What Four (Brian Mesko) 5:30-8:30pm
5/20- Jared Stout Band 5:30-8:30
5/21- Ben Trout 1:30-4:30 | Little Roger and The Cheap Thrills 5:30-8:30
5/22- Jazzalachian Playboys 1-4pm | Anthony Wayne Vibe 5-8pm
5/25- Alex Arbaugh 5:30-8:30
5/26- Leonard Blush and The Camcelcals 5:30-8:30pm
5/27- Matt Mullins and The Bringdowns 5:30-8:30pm
5/28- Jordan Harman 1:30-4:30 | Jesse Ray Carter 5:30-8:30
5/29- Palmyra (duo) 1-4pm | Groove Kontrol 5-9pm
5/6 Walk Talk & MRCO Trio 8pm $8 Cover
Sat 5/7 DJ Rahbee Through the Decades 8pm $5
5/8 Sunday Open Mic Night (Sign ups are at 4:30) Free
5/13 Jordan Harman Band 8pm $5
Sat 5/14 Mighty Joshua 8pm **Ticket Event** $20 dogtownroadhouse.com
5/15 Sunday Open Mic Night
5/20 Chad Nickell & The Loose Change 8pm $5
5/21 Jake Retting & Friends 8pm $5
5/22 Sunday Open Mic Night
5/27 T.C. Carter Band 8pm $5 Cover
5/28 The Wildlife 8pm $5
5/29 Sunday Open Mic Night
5/6: Breakfast at Noon, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
5/7: The Floorboards, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
5/12: Cameron Moore, 6 - 8:30 pm
5/13: Sweet Pickles, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
5/14: Eric Wayne Band, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
5/20: Dropping Ugly, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
5/21: Oceanography, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
5/22: Sam Ness, 3 - 6 pm
5/26: Ryan Zimmerman, 5:30 - 8:30 pm
5/27: Ward Hayden & The Outliers, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
5/28: Beggars Clan, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
Music every Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.
4.29 Zach Wiley & The Pariahs
4.30 Guia Salsa Noke Latin Dance Party
5.1 Seph Custer Solo
5.6 Anthony Wayne Vibe
5.13 Leanord Blush
5.14 Electric Road
5.15 Seph Custer Solo
5.20 The Ben Trout Band
5.21 5 Dollar Shake
5.22 Adam Markham
5/5: Aaron Oberg 6-9
5/6: Charissa Morrison 6-9
5/7: Jake Retting 6-9
5/13: Isaac Hadden 6-8 Can Garden Stage
5/13: Johnny Stanec 8-10 Inside Stage
5/14: Travis Fitch 2-4 & 4:30-6:30 Can Garden Stage
5/14: Corey Hunley & Matt Powell 6:30-9:30 Inside Stage
5/15: Dan & DK 4-7 Can Garden Stage
5/20: Forry & Arnett 6-9
5/21: Ryan Ward 6-9
5/27: Drew Dodson 6-9
5/28: Forrest Baldwin 6-9
May 6 - Empty Bottles 9pm $5
May 7 - Tate Tuck Trio 8pm Free
May 12 - Jared Stout Trio 8 p.m. Free
May 20 - Five Dollar Shake 8:30 p.m. First Fridays after-party, free with wristband, $5 without
May 21 - Charissa Joy and the High Frequency 9 p.m. $5
May 22 - Justin Prillaman Solo Sunday Show 4 p.m. Free
Bands start at 9pm
May 6 Mended Fences $15 cover
May 13 Andy Burnett Trio $10 cover
May 14 Surrender Dorothy $10 cover
May 20 Karlee Raye Band
Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016.
All shows open to public and streaming at venue's Facebook.
5/6 - Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs, with Luke Whittaker 7:30 p.m.
5/10 - Tuesday Tunes: Tate Tuck 9 p.m.
5/13 - Hayden Spears, with Vintz Desert 7:30 p.m.
5/17 - Tuesday Tunes: Keith Goggin 9 p.m.
5/20 - Davis Bradley Duo, with Bill Hudson 7:30 p.m.
5/24 - Tuesday Tunes Season finale: Kinnfolk 8 p.m. We’ll be inviting back all the season 2 performers for a celebration of what we’ve accomplished and will resume Tuesday Tunes in the fall.
5/26 - Special Thursday Show: Reckless Saints (Roy Schneider & Kim Mayfield), with Bob Schmucker 7:30 p.m.
5/27 - Andrew Kasab, with opener TBD 7:30 p.m.
Friday music at 6 p.m., Sundays music at 5 p.m.
May 5 Cinco de Mayo with Solacoustix 5 p.m.
May 6 Hoppie Vaughan and Ministers of Soul 6 p.m.
May 8 Mother's Day with Phat Anchovies 5 p.m.
May 13 Seed Picker 6 p.m.
May 15 Jared Stout Band 5 p.m.
May 20 Becki and The Boom Booms 6 p.m.
May 22 Thrillbillyz 5 p.m.
May 29 Eric Wayne Band 5 p.m.
Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite every Wednesday
Fridays at 9 p.m.
May 6 Ska in the Market
May 13 Jesse Ray Carter
May 20 Harvest Blaque
May 27 J.E. Feazell and th' Dive Bar Stars
May 4 William Seymour
May 7 The Jive Exchange
May 11 Jared Stout solo
May 13 GRANDIN GET DOWN ft Empty Bottles
May 14 Virginia Electric
May 18 Christian Quesenberry
May 22 Troublesome Blues Band
May 25 Isaac Hadden
May 29 Charissa Joy
May 6 Kinnfolk
May 13 Dan Carrell and Derek Kelly
May 20 Zach Wiley duo
May 27 TBD
11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market (weather permitting)
Every Saturday (weather permitting) 11:00am - 1:00 pm. LIVE Music on The Village Green & The Farmers Market, Downtown Floyd VA outside of Heathers of Floyd Boutigue.
May 7 - Seph Custer (Farmers Market opens)
May 14 - Chico & Willy
May 21 - Mack Belcher
May 28 - Common Thread w/Jeff Levy
Bring your lunch and a chair and join us! Donations are greatly appreciated.
The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston
May 8 - 5 p.m. Bob Mcgraw
May 15 - 1 p.m. Eric Stafford | 5 p.m. Freddie Modad
May 22 - 1 p.m. Bobby Parker | 5 p.m. Chad Cox
May 29 - 1 p.m. Marc Baskind | 5 p.m. Fort Vause
The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg
Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays
May 8 - Stella Truesdel
May 15 - Marc Baskind
May 22 - Lee Worley
May 20 - Fred Benfield
2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke
4/29 Becki and the Boom Booms 8 p.m.
Pizza Den, Salem
Shows at 8:45 p.m.; doors 8 p.m.
April 29 - BOLO 1037/GTI/TBA (Punk) $10
April 30 - Of The Oceans/TBA (Death Metal) $10
5/06 - Rockbridge/ Lux Arcada/ Systematic Devastation (Metal/Punk) $10
5/13 - Eggs With Legs / Honey (Rock/Funk/Jam) $10
5/14 - Blodhren / Dirtyfoot / Inferior Design (Metal) $
5/21 - Pinkys Brains / Orphan Riot / Graffiti Nightclub (punk/Pop Punk) $7
5/27 - Yearning / Half Fortune / TBA (punk/Metal) $7
5/28 - Desolations Edge / State Of Aggression / Dying Oath (Metal) $10
Tickets available online via www.aberrationmusicgroup.com | Cash and cards accepted at the door
5/22: An Evening with Kenny G
6/11: The Mavericks 'En Español' World Tour
6/25: Legacy Motown Revue
7/8: Paul Thorn
7/15: The Kruger Brothers
7/16: An Evening with Marty Stuart and HIs Fabulous Superlatives
8/20: The Marshall Tucker Band 50th Anniversary Tour
8/26: Chris Knight
8/28: Roanoke Symphony Orchestra
9/9: Asleep at the Wheel
Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington
May 21 – Aoife O’Donovan with The Wildmans
June 4 – Sierra Hull
June 17- Shakey Graves
June 18 – Madison Cunningham with Jordan Tice
July 2 – Chris Knight with John R. Miller
July 23 – Tim O’Brien
Aug. 27 – Dan Tyminski Band
Sept. 3 – Love Canon with Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley
Sept. 17 – The Milk Carton Kids with Kaia Kater
Oct. 8 – The Steel Wheels with Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno
First Fridays, downtown Roanoke
May 6 - Spank
May 20 - On The Border
June 3 - The Dundies
June 17 - Mended Fences
July 1 - Five Dollar Shake
July 15 - Fuzzy Logic
Aug. 5 - Led Head
Aug. 19 - Mended Fences
Sept. 2 - The Kings
Sept. 16 - Fuzzy Logic
Oct. 7 - The Worx
Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax, Summer Concert Series
May 28: Tuba Skinny
June 4: Symphony Unbound with Dori Freeman accompanied by Winston-Salem Symphony String Quintet
June 18: Kruger Brothers accompanied by Kontras Quartet
June 25: Zoe & Cloyd + The Burnett Sisters Band with Colin Ray
July 2: Old Time Dance Party with Five Mile Mountain Road + Earl White Stringband
July 9: Mike Mitchell Band + None of the Above
July 16: Bill and the Belles + ShadowGrass
July 23: Rissi Palmer + Joe Troop & Friends
July 30: Amanda Cook Band + Unspoken Tradition
August 6: An Evening with the Steep Canyon Rangers
August 20: The Slocan Ramblers + Nobody's Business
August 27: The Steel Wheels + Chatham County Line
September 3: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway + Wayne Henderson & Herb Key
Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke
May 7th - Granger Smith
May 12 - Blues Traveler
May 13 - Flashback Fridays: Simply the Best (Tina Turner Tribute)
June 10 - Flashback Rewind-Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones
June 11 - Tom Keiffer/LA Guns/Faster Pussycat
June 17 - The Outlaws
June 18 - Andy Grammer
June 24 - Flashback Rewind: Absolute Queen
Jun 25 - Kip Moore
July 1- Dylan Scott
July 8 - Kidd G, Chase Matthews
July 15 - Flashback Fridays: Fooz Fighters
July 16 - Quiet Riot
July 22 - Flashback Rewind-Rumours LA
July 23 - Aaron Lewis & the Stateliners
Aug. 12 - Flashback Fridays-Face 2 Face (Elton John/Billy Joel Tribute)
Aug. 13 - JJ Grey & Mofro
Aug. 17 - Indigo Girls
Aug. 27 - Roanoke Wing Fest
Sept. 2 - Flashback Fridays-Bee Gees Gold
Sept. 23 - Flashback Fridays-US & Floyd (Rescheduled Date)
Oct. 6 - Jamey Johnson
Oct. 14 - Flashback Rewind - KISS America
5/8 - Mothers Day Brunch: Isaac Hadden Solo (9-1)
5/13-5/15 - Camp Reckoning (Dead Reckoning, Sisters & Brothers, The Kind Thieves, and more) 5/13 @ 2pm to 5/15 @ 12pm
5/20-5/22 - Brian Mesko Solo on Friday night (6-9) | Square Dancing on Saturday (7:30-9:30)
5/28 - Summer Music Series: The Meskos & Terry Brown
6/4 - Summer Music Series: GOTE 6-10
6/18 - Summer Music Series: Born Cross Eyed 6-10
7/2 - Summer Music Series: The Kind, Professional Fireworks Display 6-10
7/23 - Summer Music Series: The Harwell Grice Band 6-10
8/6 - Summer Music Series: Monster Atlantic 6-10
8/26-8/28 - WA Fest Lots of different music all weekend long, more info to come!
9/17 - Summer Music Series: Black Mountain Revival 6-10
10/22 - Summer Music Series: Palmyra 6-10
11/5 - Appalachian Mountaineer | Summer Music Series: The Floorboards 6-10