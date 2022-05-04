Live music and more in valleys' venues: May

May 4 - Limp Bizkit

May 12 - Patti LaBelle

May 15 - WWE “Sunday Stunner”

May 15 - Blue Man Group

May 25 Theresa Caputo

May 5 - Whiskey Myers

May 20 George Colligan Trio Jazz Club / Fostek Hall 7 p.m. 9 p.m.

May 21 Joey DeFrancesco Jazz Club / Fostek Hall 7 p.m. 9 p.m.

Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount

May 4: Willie Watson w/ Wound Tight

May 5: Victor Wooten - Bass Extremes

May 6: Jade Bird & Katie Pruitt

May 13: The Steeldrivers

May 14: The Steeldrivers

May 21: Rodney Crowell

05/04/22 Disco Risque FREE

05/05/22 Chad Nickell & the Loose Change FREE

05/06/22 Mad Iguanas $8

05/07/22 Walk Talk, with Music Road Company $10

05/10/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE

05/11/22 Grub FREE

05/12/22 Virginia Electric FREE

05/13/22 The Mighty Good Times $10

05/14/22 Villanova $8

05/17/22 Gote FREE

05/18/22 Leon III FREE

05/19/22 Golden Shoals FREE

05/20/22 Empty Bottles $5

05/21/22 Dark Moon Hollow $10

05/24/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE

05/25/22 Ben Trout Band FREE

05/26/22 TBD FREE

05/27/22 Solacoustix $5

05/28/22 Eric Wayne Band $8

05/31/22 Gote FREE

Honky Tonk Thursdays

5/5/22 - 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band (suggested $10 donation)

5/12/22 - 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band (suggested $10 donation)

5/19/22 - 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band (suggested $10 donation)

5/26/22 - 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band (suggested $10 donation)

Special events:

4/30/22 - 7:30pm - The Po' Ramblin' Boys $22 in advance / $28 day of show (*inclusive of ticketing fees)

5/7/22 - 7:30 pm - The Floyd Radio Show Hosted by Ashlee Watkins & Andrew Small, with Guests: The New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters & Golden Shoals Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets $15 in advance / $18 day of show (*plus ticketing fees)

5/14/22 - 7:30pm - Hogslop Stringband Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets $22 in advance / $27 day of show (*inclusive of ticketing fees)

5/15/22 - 7:30pm - Jesse Smathers CD Release Party Tickets $17 in advance / $22 day of show (*inclusive of ticketing fees)

5/18/22 - 6:00pm - Dinner & Show with Tatiana Hargreaves & Allison De Groot Admission $33 in Advance for Dinner & Show, (*$17 for show only) (*inclusive of ticketing fees)

5/21/22 - 7:30pm - Appalachian Road Show Live at The Floyd Country Store - Admission $29 adv. / $34 day of show (*inclusive of ticketing fees)

5/28/22 - 7:30pm - Old Time Dance with Nobody's Business Live at The Floyd Country Store - $10 adv. / $12 day of show (*$5 adv./$8 day of show for Friends & Fixtures)

The Friday Night Jamboree – every week, all year — 6:30-10:00 PM. Tickets at the door starting at 4:45pm, $8 admission ($5 kids under 12, under 6 free). Some reserved seating available in advance (purchased online $15 advance / $20 day of show (*inclusive of ticketing fees)).

5/6/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: The Comptons | 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: Cheddar Biscuit & The Gravy Soppers

5/13/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: Josh Blankenship & Friends | 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: Little Stony Nighthawks

5/20/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: The Farleys | 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: Twin Creeks Stringband

5/27/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: TBD | 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: Alum Ridge Boys & Ashlee

Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon. Free.

4/30/22 - The Brothers Young | 1:30: Common Thread

every Saturday at noon. Free.

5/7/22 - 12:00: Lucas Pasley | 1:30: Cocobolo

5/14/22 - 12:00: Jaelyn Taylor & 21 South | 1:30: American Roots

5/21/22 - 12:00: Casey Lewis & Albert Newberry | 1:30: Rick Krajnyak

5/28/22 - 12:00: Allen Surface & Glenn Skaggs | 1:30: Keith Goggin

Sunday Music Jams

every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-5:30 Bluegrass Jam

5/19: Eric Gales GA $35 ADV/$37 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/05192022

5/29: Harrison Greenbaum (stand-up comedy) GA $25, Seating Upgrades Available 7pm Show: seetickets.us/05202022 | 9:30pm Show: seetickets.us/05202022b

May 6 - Orange Culture Album Release May 11 - The Hawthorns / Charissa Joy May 13 - Lost In Space Camp / North Star Rail Car / Rosy Cross May 14 - Maiden & Crow Tattoo presents Joey's Birthday Beatings with Curses / Laniidae / Fractured Frames May 21 - D’Angelo Reynolds presents PWR Poetry Jam May 28 - Eugene Woodz presents Eugene Woodz & Friends Parkway Brewing Co., Salem

5/4 - Sean Stroud 5:30-8:30pm

5/5 - GOTE 5:30-8:30

5/6 - Jake Dempsey, Paul Tressel, George Penn and John McBroom 5:30-8:30

5/7- Colby Helms and The Virginia Creepers 1:30-4:30 | Mad Iguanas 5:30-8:30

5/8- Alex Arbaugh 1-4pm | Jive Exchange 5-8pm

5/10 - Katie & Co. 5-8pm

5/11 - Mercy Creek 5:30-8:30pm

5/12 - Benefit for Regional Center for Animal Protection (Jake Dempsey and Friends) 5:30-8:30

5/13- McFadden and Friends 5:30-8:30

5/14- Jesse Ray Carter (solo) 1-4pm | Ambassador and The Chosen Few 5:30-8:30

5/15- Mason Creek Bluegrass 1-4pm | Terry Brown Ascension Project 5-8pm

5/17- Seph Custer 5-8pm

5/18- Travers Brothers Duo 5:30-8:30 (solo opener TBD)

5/19- The What Four (Brian Mesko) 5:30-8:30pm

5/20- Jared Stout Band 5:30-8:30

5/21- Ben Trout 1:30-4:30 | Little Roger and The Cheap Thrills 5:30-8:30

5/22- Jazzalachian Playboys 1-4pm | Anthony Wayne Vibe 5-8pm

5/25- Alex Arbaugh 5:30-8:30

5/26- Leonard Blush and The Camcelcals 5:30-8:30pm

5/27- Matt Mullins and The Bringdowns 5:30-8:30pm

5/28- Jordan Harman 1:30-4:30 | Jesse Ray Carter 5:30-8:30

5/29- Palmyra (duo) 1-4pm | Groove Kontrol 5-9pm

5/6 Walk Talk & MRCO Trio 8pm $8 Cover

Sat 5/7 DJ Rahbee Through the Decades 8pm $5

5/8 Sunday Open Mic Night (Sign ups are at 4:30) Free

5/13 Jordan Harman Band 8pm $5

Sat 5/14 Mighty Joshua 8pm **Ticket Event** $20 dogtownroadhouse.com

5/15 Sunday Open Mic Night

5/20 Chad Nickell & The Loose Change 8pm $5

5/21 Jake Retting & Friends 8pm $5

5/22 Sunday Open Mic Night

5/27 T.C. Carter Band 8pm $5 Cover

5/28 The Wildlife 8pm $5

5/29 Sunday Open Mic Night

5/6: Breakfast at Noon, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

5/7: The Floorboards, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

5/12: Cameron Moore, 6 - 8:30 pm

5/13: Sweet Pickles, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

5/14: Eric Wayne Band, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

5/20: Dropping Ugly, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

5/21: Oceanography, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

5/22: Sam Ness, 3 - 6 pm

5/26: Ryan Zimmerman, 5:30 - 8:30 pm

5/27: Ward Hayden & The Outliers, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

5/28: Beggars Clan, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

Music every Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.

4.29 Zach Wiley & The Pariahs

4.30 Guia Salsa Noke Latin Dance Party

5.1 Seph Custer Solo

5.6 Anthony Wayne Vibe

5.13 Leanord Blush

5.14 Electric Road

5.15 Seph Custer Solo

5.20 The Ben Trout Band

5.21 5 Dollar Shake

5.22 Adam Markham

5/5: Aaron Oberg 6-9

5/6: Charissa Morrison 6-9

5/7: Jake Retting 6-9

5/13: Isaac Hadden 6-8 Can Garden Stage

5/13: Johnny Stanec 8-10 Inside Stage

5/14: Travis Fitch 2-4 & 4:30-6:30 Can Garden Stage

5/14: Corey Hunley & Matt Powell 6:30-9:30 Inside Stage

5/15: Dan & DK 4-7 Can Garden Stage

5/20: Forry & Arnett 6-9

5/21: Ryan Ward 6-9

5/27: Drew Dodson 6-9

5/28: Forrest Baldwin 6-9

May 6 - Empty Bottles 9pm $5

May 7 - Tate Tuck Trio 8pm Free

May 12 - Jared Stout Trio 8 p.m. Free

May 20 - Five Dollar Shake 8:30 p.m. First Fridays after-party, free with wristband, $5 without

May 21 - Charissa Joy and the High Frequency 9 p.m. $5

May 22 - Justin Prillaman Solo Sunday Show 4 p.m. Free

Bands start at 9pm

May 6 Mended Fences $15 cover

May 13 Andy Burnett Trio $10 cover

May 14 Surrender Dorothy $10 cover

May 20 Karlee Raye Band

Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016.

All shows open to public and streaming at venue's Facebook.

5/6 - Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs, with Luke Whittaker 7:30 p.m.

5/10 - Tuesday Tunes: Tate Tuck 9 p.m.

5/13 - Hayden Spears, with Vintz Desert 7:30 p.m.

5/17 - Tuesday Tunes: Keith Goggin 9 p.m.

5/20 - Davis Bradley Duo, with Bill Hudson 7:30 p.m.

5/24 - Tuesday Tunes Season finale: Kinnfolk 8 p.m. We’ll be inviting back all the season 2 performers for a celebration of what we’ve accomplished and will resume Tuesday Tunes in the fall.

5/26 - Special Thursday Show: Reckless Saints (Roy Schneider & Kim Mayfield), with Bob Schmucker 7:30 p.m.

5/27 - Andrew Kasab, with opener TBD 7:30 p.m.

Friday music at 6 p.m., Sundays music at 5 p.m.

May 5 Cinco de Mayo with Solacoustix 5 p.m.

May 6 Hoppie Vaughan and Ministers of Soul 6 p.m.

May 8 Mother's Day with Phat Anchovies 5 p.m.

May 13 Seed Picker 6 p.m.

May 15 Jared Stout Band 5 p.m.

May 20 Becki and The Boom Booms 6 p.m.

May 22 Thrillbillyz 5 p.m.

May 29 Eric Wayne Band 5 p.m.

Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite every Wednesday

Fridays at 9 p.m.

May 6 Ska in the Market

May 13 Jesse Ray Carter

May 20 Harvest Blaque

May 27 J.E. Feazell and th' Dive Bar Stars

May 4 William Seymour

May 7 The Jive Exchange

May 11 Jared Stout solo

May 13 GRANDIN GET DOWN ft Empty Bottles

May 14 Virginia Electric

May 18 Christian Quesenberry

May 22 Troublesome Blues Band

May 25 Isaac Hadden

May 29 Charissa Joy

May 6 Kinnfolk

May 13 Dan Carrell and Derek Kelly

May 20 Zach Wiley duo

May 27 TBD

11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market (weather permitting)

Every Saturday (weather permitting) 11:00am - 1:00 pm. LIVE Music on The Village Green & The Farmers Market, Downtown Floyd VA outside of Heathers of Floyd Boutigue.

May 7 - Seph Custer (Farmers Market opens)

May 14 - Chico & Willy

May 21 - Mack Belcher

May 28 - Common Thread w/Jeff Levy

Bring your lunch and a chair and join us! Donations are greatly appreciated.

The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston

May 8 - 5 p.m. Bob Mcgraw

May 15 - 1 p.m. Eric Stafford | 5 p.m. Freddie Modad

May 22 - 1 p.m. Bobby Parker | 5 p.m. Chad Cox

May 29 - 1 p.m. Marc Baskind | 5 p.m. Fort Vause

The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg

Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays

May 8 - Stella Truesdel

May 15 - Marc Baskind

May 22 - Lee Worley

May 20 - Fred Benfield

2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke

4/29 Becki and the Boom Booms 8 p.m.

Pizza Den, Salem

Shows at 8:45 p.m.; doors 8 p.m.

April 29 - BOLO 1037/GTI/TBA (Punk) $10

April 30 - Of The Oceans/TBA (Death Metal) $10

5/06 - Rockbridge/ Lux Arcada/ Systematic Devastation (Metal/Punk) $10

5/13 - Eggs With Legs / Honey (Rock/Funk/Jam) $10

5/14 - Blodhren / Dirtyfoot / Inferior Design (Metal) $

5/21 - Pinkys Brains / Orphan Riot / Graffiti Nightclub (punk/Pop Punk) $7

5/27 - Yearning / Half Fortune / TBA (punk/Metal) $7

5/28 - Desolations Edge / State Of Aggression / Dying Oath (Metal) $10

Tickets available online via www.aberrationmusicgroup.com | Cash and cards accepted at the door

5/22: An Evening with Kenny G

6/11: The Mavericks 'En Español' World Tour

6/25: Legacy Motown Revue

7/8: Paul Thorn

7/15: The Kruger Brothers

7/16: An Evening with Marty Stuart and HIs Fabulous Superlatives

8/20: The Marshall Tucker Band 50th Anniversary Tour

8/26: Chris Knight

8/28: Roanoke Symphony Orchestra

9/9: Asleep at the Wheel

Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington

May 21 – Aoife O’Donovan with The Wildmans

June 4 – Sierra Hull

June 17- Shakey Graves

June 18 – Madison Cunningham with Jordan Tice

July 2 – Chris Knight with John R. Miller

July 23 – Tim O’Brien

Aug. 27 – Dan Tyminski Band

Sept. 3 – Love Canon with Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

Sept. 17 – The Milk Carton Kids with Kaia Kater

Oct. 8 – The Steel Wheels with Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno

First Fridays, downtown Roanoke

May 6 - Spank

May 20 - On The Border

June 3 - The Dundies

June 17 - Mended Fences

July 1 - Five Dollar Shake

July 15 - Fuzzy Logic

Aug. 5 - Led Head

Aug. 19 - Mended Fences

Sept. 2 - The Kings

Sept. 16 - Fuzzy Logic

Oct. 7 - The Worx

Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax, Summer Concert Series

May 28: Tuba Skinny

June 4: Symphony Unbound with Dori Freeman accompanied by Winston-Salem Symphony String Quintet

June 18: Kruger Brothers accompanied by Kontras Quartet

June 25: Zoe & Cloyd + The Burnett Sisters Band with Colin Ray

July 2: Old Time Dance Party with Five Mile Mountain Road + Earl White Stringband

July 9: Mike Mitchell Band + None of the Above

July 16: Bill and the Belles + ShadowGrass

July 23: Rissi Palmer + Joe Troop & Friends

July 30: Amanda Cook Band + Unspoken Tradition

August 6: An Evening with the Steep Canyon Rangers

August 20: The Slocan Ramblers + Nobody's Business

August 27: The Steel Wheels + Chatham County Line

September 3: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway + Wayne Henderson & Herb Key

Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke

May 7th - Granger Smith

May 12 - Blues Traveler

May 13 - Flashback Fridays: Simply the Best (Tina Turner Tribute)

June 10 - Flashback Rewind-Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones

June 11 - Tom Keiffer/LA Guns/Faster Pussycat

June 17 - The Outlaws

June 18 - Andy Grammer

June 24 - Flashback Rewind: Absolute Queen

Jun 25 - Kip Moore

July 1- Dylan Scott

July 8 - Kidd G, Chase Matthews

July 15 - Flashback Fridays: Fooz Fighters

July 16 - Quiet Riot

July 22 - Flashback Rewind-Rumours LA

July 23 - Aaron Lewis & the Stateliners

Aug. 12 - Flashback Fridays-Face 2 Face (Elton John/Billy Joel Tribute)

Aug. 13 - JJ Grey & Mofro

Aug. 17 - Indigo Girls

Aug. 27 - Roanoke Wing Fest

Sept. 2 - Flashback Fridays-Bee Gees Gold

Sept. 23 - Flashback Fridays-US & Floyd (Rescheduled Date)

Oct. 6 - Jamey Johnson

Oct. 14 - Flashback Rewind - KISS America

5/8 - Mothers Day Brunch: Isaac Hadden Solo (9-1)

5/13-5/15 - Camp Reckoning (Dead Reckoning, Sisters & Brothers, The Kind Thieves, and more) 5/13 @ 2pm to 5/15 @ 12pm

5/20-5/22 - Brian Mesko Solo on Friday night (6-9) | Square Dancing on Saturday (7:30-9:30)

5/28 - Summer Music Series: The Meskos & Terry Brown

6/4 - Summer Music Series: GOTE 6-10

6/18 - Summer Music Series: Born Cross Eyed 6-10

7/2 - Summer Music Series: The Kind, Professional Fireworks Display 6-10

7/23 - Summer Music Series: The Harwell Grice Band 6-10

8/6 - Summer Music Series: Monster Atlantic 6-10

8/26-8/28 - WA Fest Lots of different music all weekend long, more info to come!

9/17 - Summer Music Series: Black Mountain Revival 6-10

10/22 - Summer Music Series: Palmyra 6-10

11/5 - Appalachian Mountaineer | Summer Music Series: The Floorboards 6-10

