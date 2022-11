Live music and more in valleys' venues: November-December

Nov. 23 A Charlie Brown Christmas Live

Dec. 2 Mannheim Steamroller

Dec. 3 Steve-O

Dec. 9 Alabama, with Scotty McCreery

Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount

Nov. 30: Nikki Lane w/ Drayton Farley

All shows 8 p.m.-11 p.m. All shows free to anyone 21-older.

Nov. 25 - Rare Form

Nov. 26 - Eric Wayne Band

Also: Dec. 31 - Tony Camm & The Funk Allstars (Special NYE show 8pm-midnight)

11/22/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE

11/23/22 Dead Reckoning (Thankful Dead Night) $15

11/24/22 CLOSED

11/25/22 Isaac Hadden Organ Trio $8

11/26/22 Wilson Springs Hotel $10

11/29/22 Gote FREE

11/30/22 Ben Trout Band FREE

Upcoming Special Events:

Saturday, 11/26/22 - 7:00 pm - Dori Freeman & Friends Live Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $20

>>>

Honky Tonk Thursdays

7 p.m. Free ($10 suggested donation)

>>>

The Friday Night Jamboree

11/25/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: TBA | 7:30 Dance Set: Larry Sigmon & the Unique Sound of the Mountains

>>>

Americana Afternoons

every Saturday at noon. Free

11/26/22 - 12:00 PM: Albert Newberry & Casey Lewis | 1:30 PM: David Cannaday & Seph Custer

Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam

>>>

Live music on Fridays, Saturdays and some Wednesdays

11/25: Phat Laces GA $16 ADV/$18 DOS, seating upgrades available seetickets.us/11252022

11/26: Darkside Experience GA$18 ADV/$20 DOS, seating upgrades available seetickets.us/11262023

11/29: Holly Bowling w. John Kadlecik GA $40, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/11292022

11/26- Woolens / Sleepybeef

Music most weekday evenings, weekend afternoons and evenings

Live music Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

Fri 11/25 - Becki & The Boom Booms - 8pm, $8 cover

Sat 11/26 - Appalachian Space Train - 8pm, $8 cover

11/25: Black Friday w/TBD 6:30-9:30

11/26: Zach Wiley & the Pariahs 6:30-9:30

Music every Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.

11.23 Josh Clark's Visible Spectrum

11.25 William Seymour Solo

11.26 Cinémathèque

12.1 Sasha from PALMYRA

12.2 Jeff Craft

12.3 Anthony Wayne Vibe

12.8 Hoppie Vaughan

12.9 Blue Mule

12.10 Jouwala Collective (don't miss this band from RVA)

12.15 Jared Stout Duo

12.16 Becki & The Boom Booms

12.17 The Floorboards

12.22 Hoppie Vaughan

12.23 A Very Bettie Christmas (with special guest John Pence)

12.29 William Seymour

12.30 DogRocket Blues Band

12.31 Twisted Track & RunAbout Sports present Adult Prom Night with music by: The Grand Total & DJ Jack Carter

11/23: Eric Wayne Trio 6-9

11/25: Southern Shine 6-9

11/26: William Seymour 6-9

11.23 GAK

12.2 PALMYRA Duo

12.9 William Seymour Solo

12.10 Sam Fribush Organ Trio

12.17 5 Dollar Shake

12.31 Tate Tuck Band

Bands start at 9 p.m. unless noted

Nov. 25 Jerry Wimmer Trio $10

Nov. 26 - Mended Fences

Dec. 9 - Travis Reigh (solo) 8 p.m.

Dec. 16 - Karlee Raye Band

Dec. 31 - Mended Fences

Pizza Den, Salem

Shows at 9 p.m.; doors 8 p.m.

Dec. 9 - Sugar, System of a Down tribute with local support

Dec. 10 - Batmotorfinger, Soundgarden tribute with local support

Dec. 31 - New Years Eve concert with lineup to be announced DOORS AT 6PM

Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016. All shows live and live-streamed from the venue.

Nov. 25 Judy Paster with Bob Schmucker 7:30 pm.

Music most weekends

Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite every Wednesday

Live music Fridays at 9 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston

Music at 5 p.m. Sundays

Nov. 13 Marc Baskind

Nov. 20 Bobby Parker

Nov. 27 Bob McGraw

The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg

Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays

Nov. 13 Bob McGraw

Nov. 20 Bobby Parker

Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving) Marc Baskind Duo 11 a.m.

Nov. 27 Dean Trimble

2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke

Music most weekends

Rocky Mount Burger Company, Rocky Mount

All shows at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Nov. 25 - closed for holiday

Nov. 26 - Matt Powell

Nov. 27 - Seph Custer 4 p.m.

Dec. 2 - Andy Burnette

Dec. 3 - Annalyse Marie and Tim Rowlett

Dec. 9 - Zach Burnette

Dec. 10 - Karlee Raye

Dec. 16 - One Dollar Shake

Dec. 17 - Matt Powell

Dec. 23 - Bill Fuller

Dec. 30 - TBD

Dec. 31 - TBD

Living Proof Beer Company, Rocky Mount

Shows at 6:30 p.m. unless noted

Nov. 25 - Karlee Raye

Nov. 26 - Ray Eanes

Dec. 3 - Karlee Raye

Dec. 4 - Porch Dogs

Dec. 9 - Rarely Available Band

Dec. 10 - Marie Anderson

Dec. 16 - Karaoke

Dec. 17 - Zach Burnette

Dec. 18 - Foster Burton

Dec. 30 - TBD

Dec. 31 - TBD

Buddy's BBQ, Rocky Mount

6 p.m. music unless noted

Nov. 25 - Zach Burnette Duo

Nov. 26 - Karlee Raye

Dec. 2 - Jake Earles

Dec. 3 - Shaunna Rae & Paul Mallory

Dec. 9 - Andy Burnette Duo

Dec. 10 - Annalyse Marie & Tim Rowlett

Dec. 16 - The MC Trio

Dec. 17 - Seph Custer

Dec. 23 - Chaz Knapp

Dec. 30 - Annalyse Marie & Tim Rowlett

Hot Shots, Moneta

Music 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 25 - Mike Stoddard

Dec. 2 - Wood and Strings

Dec. 9 - Annalyse & Tim Rowlett

Dec. 16 - Mended Fences

Dec. 23 - Ella Folk

Dec. 30 - Two Dollar Shake

Music 7 p.m.

Dec. 9 - Five Dollar Shake

Beacon Seafood Pub at The Virginia Dare Marina, Moneta

6 p.m. music, 3 p.m. Sundays

Nov. 27 - Christian Quesenberry 3 p.m.

Dec. 4 - Karlee Raye 3 p.m.

Dec. 9 - Justin Prillaman

Dec. 17 - Christian Quesenberry

Fillin Station, Roanoke

7 p.m. music

Dec. 3 - Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks

Dec. 16 - Doug & Robin

Los Amigos, Roanoke

Dec. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 - line dancing. 7 p.m.

Dec. 31 - Axis 5, 9:30 p.m.; DJ Bori Suave 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1