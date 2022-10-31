Live music and more in valleys' venues: November

Nov. 4 Disney Junior Live
Nov. 5 Material Girls, Tribute to Madonna, Lady Gaga, Cher, Shania Twain, Adele
Nov. 17 Alton Brown
Nov. 19 Nate Bargatze
Nov. 23 A Charlie Brown Christmas Live
Dec. 2 Mannheim Steamroller
Dec. 3 Steve-O
Dec. 9 Alabama, with Scotty McCreery
Nov. 4 Godwin Louis Quintet Jazz Club 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Fostek Hall https://www.jeffcenter.org/events/godwin-louis
Nov. 15 Lindsey Buckingham 7:30 PM (7 p.m. doors) Shaftman Performance Hall https://www.jeffcenter.org/events/lindsey-buckingham
Nov. 17 Morgan Wade (SOLD OUT)
Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount
Nov. 6: John Moreland w/ Christopher Paul Stelling
Nov. 10: Zoso - The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
Nov. 18: Chris Knight
Nov. 30: Nikki Lane w/ Drayton Farley
The Lyric Theatre, Blacksburg
Nov. 16 - Shawn Mullins
Rosie's Gaming Emporium, Vinton
All shows 8 p.m.-11 p.m. All shows free to anyone 21-older.
Nov. 4 - Midnight Blue
Nov. 5 - Empty Bottles
Nov. 11 - The Low Low Chariot
Nov. 12 - That 80s Show
Nov. 18 - Andy Burnette Trio
Nov. 19 - Travis Reigh Band
Nov. 25 - Rare Form
Nov. 26 - Eric Wayne Band
Also: Dec. 31 - Tony Camm & The Funk Allstars (Special NYE show 8pm-midnight)
Martin's Downtown, Roanoke
11/01/22 Gote FREE
11/02/22 Space Koi FREE
11/03/22 Chestnut Grove FREE
11/04/22 Natalie Brooke $8
11/05/22 Paper Aliens $10
11/08/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE
11/09/22 River Tramps FREE
11/10/22 Mike Miz FREE
11/11/22 Travers Brothership $10
11/12/22 Nice Couch $5
11/15/22 Gote FREE
11/16/22 Full Time Fraud with Don't Bite Your Tongue FREE
11/17/22 Eggs with Legs FREE
11/18/22 The Snozzberries $8
11/19/22 Lady Couch - Last Waltz Tribute $12
11/20/22 Crazy Town with Zeistencroix $20
11/22/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE
11/23/22 Dead Reckoning (Thankful Dead Night) $15
11/24/22 CLOSED
11/25/22 Isaac Hadden Organ Trio $8
11/26/22 Wilson Springs Hotel $10
11/29/22 Gote FREE
11/30/22 Ben Trout Band FREE
Upcoming Special Events:
Saturday, 11/5/22 - 7:00 pm - Empty Bottle String Band Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $16
Saturday, 11/12/22 - 7:00 pm - Lonesome River Band Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $30
Saturday, 11/19/22 - Celebration of Banjo Day All-Day Event at The Floyd Country Store - Free Admission to all events except the Square Dance (Tickets are $12)
Saturday, 11/26/22 - 7:00 pm - Dori Freeman & Friends Live Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $20
Honky Tonk Thursdays
7 p.m. Free ($10 suggested donation)
11/3/22 - Redd Volkaert & Friends
11/10/22 - Redd Volkaert & Friends
11/17/22 - Kelley & The Cowboys
11/24/22 - holiday - no show
The Friday Night Jamboree
11/4/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: The Comptons | 7:30 (2) Dance Sets: Gap Civil
11/11/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: Josh Blankenship & Friends | 7:30 (2) Dance Sets: Locust Street Ramblers
11/18/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: The Farleys | 7:30 (2) Dance Sets: Nobody’s Business
11/25/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: TBA | 7:30 Dance Set: Larry Sigmon & the Unique Sound of the Mountains
Americana Afternoons
every Saturday at noon. Free
11/5/22 - 12:00 PM: Ten String Tales | 1:30 PM: Scott Fore
11/12/22 - 12:00 PM: Dell Iron Project | 1:30 PM: Spring Fed Roots
11/19/22 - Celebration of Banjo Day with 12:00 PM: Mac Traynham, 1:00 PM: Corbin Hayslett, 2:00 PM: Dena Jennings
11/26/22 - 12:00 PM: Albert Newberry & Casey Lewis | 1:30 PM: David Cannaday & Seph Custer
Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam
Handmade Music School Workshops
Saturday, 11/5/22 - 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm - Handmade Music School Presents: Round Peak Clawhammer Banjo with Adam Hurt Workshop at The Floyd Country Store - Cost is $30. Learn clawhammer banjo with banjo virtuoso Adam Hurt. Explore the clawhammer banjo style of Tommy Jarrell, the legendary source musician from Surry County, North Carolina. Learn characteristic tunes from Tommy’s playing, and develop a sense of his distinctive musical aesthetic in the process. Participants will enjoy the detail in these tune settings and get added benefit from learning several of Tommy’s signature “licks,” which can be used beyond our case-study repertoire to add color to any tune.
Live music on Fridays, Saturdays and some Wednesdays
11/5: Town Mountain with Colby Helms & the Virginia Creepers GA $20 ADV/$22 DOS, seating upgrades available seetickets.us/11052022
11/11: Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast with Fireside Collective GA $16 ADV/$18 DOS, seating upgrades available seetickets.us/1111202
11/12: Runaway Gin - A Tribute to Phish GA $17 ADV/$20 DOS, seating upgrades available seetickets.us/11122022
1/13: 5PTS Open Mic Coffey Jams Suggested $10 Donation 5pointsmusic.com/events/open-mic
11/25: Phat Laces GA $16 ADV/$18 DOS, seating upgrades available seetickets.us/11252022
11/26: Darkside Experience GA$18 ADV/$20 DOS, seating upgrades available seetickets.us/11262023
11/29: Holly Bowling w. John Kadlecik GA $40, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/11292022
11/5 - Appalachian Mountaineer | Summer Music Series: The Floorboards 6-10
Music most weekday evenings, weekend afternoons and evenings
11/1: Allan & Lynwood
11/2: Charissa Joy and The High Frequency
11/3: Liv Sloan
11/4: War Chile
11/5: Jared Stout Trio 1:30-4:30 | Jesse Ray Carter Duo 5:30-8:30
11/6: Jazzalachian Playboys 1-4pm | Rachael Hester and The Tennessee Walkers 5-8pm
11/8: Katie & Co. 5-8pm
11/9: Christian Q. and The Groove
11/10: Leonard Blush and The Camelcals 5:30-8:30
11/11: Becki & The Boom Booms 5:30-8:30
11/12: Jordan Harman Band 5:30-8:30
11/13: 1-4 TBD | 5-8pm Michael and The Pentecost
Live music Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays
Fri 11/4 - Empty Bottles - 8pm, $8 cover
Sat 11/5 - Mad Iguanas - 8pm, $8 cover
Fri 11/11 - Royal Horses - 8pm, $8 cover
Sat 11/12 - Jared Stout Band - 8pm, $10 cover
Fri 11/18 - Thrillbillyz - 8pm, $8 cover
Sat 11/19 - Surrender Dorothy - 8pm, $8 cover
Fri 11/25 - Becki & The Boom Booms - 8pm, $8 cover
Sat 11/26 - Appalachian Space Train - 8pm, $8 cover
11/4: Dara James 6:30-9:30
11/5: Liv Sloan & the Diehards 6:30-9:30
11/6: Lenny Marcus & Friends 4-7:00
11/11: Katy Guillen & the Drive 6:30-9:30
11/12: Ben DeHan Duo 6:30-9:30
11/18: Jared Stout Band 6:30-9:30
11/19: 1North 3South 6:30-9:30
11/20: Lenny Marcus & Friends 4-7:00
11/25: Black Friday w/TBD 6:30-9:30
11/26: Zach Wiley & the Pariahs 6:30-9:30
Music every Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.
11.4 Mason Creek
11.5 Virginia Electric
11.11 Tail Light Rebellion
11.12 The Oddfellows
11.13 Haley Spoor Duo
11.18 Leanord Blush & The Camelcals
11.19 Black Mountain Revival
11.20 Charissa Joy Solo
11.23 Josh Clark's Visible Spectrum
11.25 William Seymour Solo
11.26 Cinémathèque
11/4: Foster Burton & PJ George 6-9
11/5: Marie Anderson 6-9
11/11: Tristan Dougherty Band 6-9
11/12: Daneil Neihoff 6-9
11/18: Bryan Toney Duo 6-9
11/19: Thomas Hinds 6-9
11/23: Eric Wayne Trio 6-9
11/25: Southern Shine 6-9
11/26: William Seymour 6-9
11.4 Cherry Moon
11.17 Jared Stout Trio
11.23 GAK
Bands start at 9pm
Nov. 4 Five Dollar Shake $10
Nov. 11 Mended Fences $15
Nov. 18 Breaking The Chain $10
Nov. 25 Jerry Wimmer Trio $10
Pizza Den, Salem
Shows at 9 p.m.; doors 8 p.m.
Nov. 4 - The Wrath of Autumn and Mourn the Illusion
Nov. 11 - Happy Hour Homicide, Sever The Wicked, and Within The Mist
Nov. 12 - PLAYLIST 4 LIFE fundraiser show- GOTE, jam rock.
Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016. All shows live and live-streamed from the venue.
Nov. 4 Keith Rea with Michael Gutierrez-May 7:30 pm
Nov. 6 2 p.m. Guitars Under the Star Guitar at Mill Mt.(weather dependent)
Nov. 11 Ben Hurt with Caleb Myer 7:30 pm
Nov. 18 Eric Sommer with Art Katz 7:30 pm
Nov. 20, Kinnfolk CD release party 3 p.m.
Nov. 20 2 p.m. Guitars Under the Star Guitar at Mill Mt.(weather dependent)
Nov. 25 Judy Paster with Bob Schmucker 7:30 pm.
Music most weekends
Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite every Wednesday
Live music Fridays at 9 p.m. unless noted otherwise.
11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market (weather permitting)
Every Saturday (weather permitting) 11:00am - 1:00 pm. LIVE Music on The Village Green & The Farmers Market, Downtown Floyd VA outside of Heathers of Floyd Boutique.
The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston
Music at 5 p.m. Sundays
Nov. 6 Mist on the Mountain
Nov. 13 Marc Baskind
Nov. 20 Bobby Parker
Nov. 27 Bob McGraw
The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg
Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays
Nov. 6 Lee Worley
Nov. 13 Bob McGraw
Nov. 20 Bobby Parker
Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving) Marc Baskind Duo 11 a.m.
Nov. 27 Dean Trimble
2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke
Music most weekends