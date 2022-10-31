Live music and more in valleys' venues: November

Nov. 4 Disney Junior Live

Nov. 5 Material Girls, Tribute to Madonna, Lady Gaga, Cher, Shania Twain, Adele

Nov. 17 Alton Brown

Nov. 19 Nate Bargatze

Nov. 23 A Charlie Brown Christmas Live

Dec. 2 Mannheim Steamroller

Dec. 3 Steve-O

Dec. 9 Alabama, with Scotty McCreery

Nov. 4 Godwin Louis Quintet Jazz Club 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Fostek Hall https://www.jeffcenter.org/events/godwin-louis

Nov. 15 Lindsey Buckingham 7:30 PM (7 p.m. doors) Shaftman Performance Hall https://www.jeffcenter.org/events/lindsey-buckingham

Nov. 17 Morgan Wade (SOLD OUT)

Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount

Nov. 6: John Moreland w/ Christopher Paul Stelling

Nov. 10: Zoso - The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

Nov. 18: Chris Knight

Nov. 30: Nikki Lane w/ Drayton Farley

The Lyric Theatre, Blacksburg

Nov. 16 - Shawn Mullins

All shows 8 p.m.-11 p.m. All shows free to anyone 21-older.

Nov. 4 - Midnight Blue

Nov. 5 - Empty Bottles

Nov. 11 - The Low Low Chariot

Nov. 12 - That 80s Show

Nov. 18 - Andy Burnette Trio

Nov. 19 - Travis Reigh Band

Nov. 25 - Rare Form

Nov. 26 - Eric Wayne Band

Also: Dec. 31 - Tony Camm & The Funk Allstars (Special NYE show 8pm-midnight)

11/01/22 Gote FREE

11/02/22 Space Koi FREE

11/03/22 Chestnut Grove FREE

11/04/22 Natalie Brooke $8

11/05/22 Paper Aliens $10

11/08/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE

11/09/22 River Tramps FREE

11/10/22 Mike Miz FREE

11/11/22 Travers Brothership $10

11/12/22 Nice Couch $5

11/15/22 Gote FREE

11/16/22 Full Time Fraud with Don't Bite Your Tongue FREE

11/17/22 Eggs with Legs FREE

11/18/22 The Snozzberries $8

11/19/22 Lady Couch - Last Waltz Tribute $12

11/20/22 Crazy Town with Zeistencroix $20

11/22/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE

11/23/22 Dead Reckoning (Thankful Dead Night) $15

11/24/22 CLOSED

11/25/22 Isaac Hadden Organ Trio $8

11/26/22 Wilson Springs Hotel $10

11/29/22 Gote FREE

11/30/22 Ben Trout Band FREE

Upcoming Special Events:

Saturday, 11/5/22 - 7:00 pm - Empty Bottle String Band Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $16

Saturday, 11/12/22 - 7:00 pm - Lonesome River Band Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $30

Saturday, 11/19/22 - Celebration of Banjo Day All-Day Event at The Floyd Country Store - Free Admission to all events except the Square Dance (Tickets are $12)

Saturday, 11/26/22 - 7:00 pm - Dori Freeman & Friends Live Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $20

>>>

Honky Tonk Thursdays

7 p.m. Free ($10 suggested donation)

11/3/22 - Redd Volkaert & Friends

11/10/22 - Redd Volkaert & Friends

11/17/22 - Kelley & The Cowboys

11/24/22 - holiday - no show

>>>

The Friday Night Jamboree

11/4/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: The Comptons | 7:30 (2) Dance Sets: Gap Civil

11/11/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: Josh Blankenship & Friends | 7:30 (2) Dance Sets: Locust Street Ramblers

11/18/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: The Farleys | 7:30 (2) Dance Sets: Nobody’s Business

11/25/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: TBA | 7:30 Dance Set: Larry Sigmon & the Unique Sound of the Mountains

>>>

Americana Afternoons

every Saturday at noon. Free

11/5/22 - 12:00 PM: Ten String Tales | 1:30 PM: Scott Fore

11/12/22 - 12:00 PM: Dell Iron Project | 1:30 PM: Spring Fed Roots

11/19/22 - Celebration of Banjo Day with 12:00 PM: Mac Traynham, 1:00 PM: Corbin Hayslett, 2:00 PM: Dena Jennings

11/26/22 - 12:00 PM: Albert Newberry & Casey Lewis | 1:30 PM: David Cannaday & Seph Custer

Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam

>>>

Handmade Music School Workshops

Saturday, 11/5/22 - 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm - Handmade Music School Presents: Round Peak Clawhammer Banjo with Adam Hurt Workshop at The Floyd Country Store - Cost is $30. Learn clawhammer banjo with banjo virtuoso Adam Hurt. Explore the clawhammer banjo style of Tommy Jarrell, the legendary source musician from Surry County, North Carolina. Learn characteristic tunes from Tommy’s playing, and develop a sense of his distinctive musical aesthetic in the process. Participants will enjoy the detail in these tune settings and get added benefit from learning several of Tommy’s signature “licks,” which can be used beyond our case-study repertoire to add color to any tune.

Live music on Fridays, Saturdays and some Wednesdays

11/5: Town Mountain with Colby Helms & the Virginia Creepers GA $20 ADV/$22 DOS, seating upgrades available seetickets.us/11052022

11/11: Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast with Fireside Collective GA $16 ADV/$18 DOS, seating upgrades available seetickets.us/1111202

11/12: Runaway Gin - A Tribute to Phish GA $17 ADV/$20 DOS, seating upgrades available seetickets.us/11122022

1/13: 5PTS Open Mic Coffey Jams Suggested $10 Donation 5pointsmusic.com/events/open-mic

11/25: Phat Laces GA $16 ADV/$18 DOS, seating upgrades available seetickets.us/11252022

11/26: Darkside Experience GA$18 ADV/$20 DOS, seating upgrades available seetickets.us/11262023

11/29: Holly Bowling w. John Kadlecik GA $40, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/11292022

11/5 - Appalachian Mountaineer | Summer Music Series: The Floorboards 6-10

Music most weekday evenings, weekend afternoons and evenings

11/1: Allan & Lynwood

11/2: Charissa Joy and The High Frequency

11/3: Liv Sloan

11/4: War Chile

11/5: Jared Stout Trio 1:30-4:30 | Jesse Ray Carter Duo 5:30-8:30

11/6: Jazzalachian Playboys 1-4pm | Rachael Hester and The Tennessee Walkers 5-8pm

11/8: Katie & Co. 5-8pm

11/9: Christian Q. and The Groove

11/10: Leonard Blush and The Camelcals 5:30-8:30

11/11: Becki & The Boom Booms 5:30-8:30

11/12: Jordan Harman Band 5:30-8:30

11/13: 1-4 TBD | 5-8pm Michael and The Pentecost

Live music Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

Fri 11/4 - Empty Bottles - 8pm, $8 cover

Sat 11/5 - Mad Iguanas - 8pm, $8 cover

Fri 11/11 - Royal Horses - 8pm, $8 cover

Sat 11/12 - Jared Stout Band - 8pm, $10 cover

Fri 11/18 - Thrillbillyz - 8pm, $8 cover

Sat 11/19 - Surrender Dorothy - 8pm, $8 cover

Fri 11/25 - Becki & The Boom Booms - 8pm, $8 cover

Sat 11/26 - Appalachian Space Train - 8pm, $8 cover

11/4: Dara James 6:30-9:30

11/5: Liv Sloan & the Diehards 6:30-9:30

11/6: Lenny Marcus & Friends 4-7:00

11/11: Katy Guillen & the Drive 6:30-9:30

11/12: Ben DeHan Duo 6:30-9:30

11/18: Jared Stout Band 6:30-9:30

11/19: 1North 3South 6:30-9:30

11/20: Lenny Marcus & Friends 4-7:00

11/25: Black Friday w/TBD 6:30-9:30

11/26: Zach Wiley & the Pariahs 6:30-9:30

Music every Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.

11.4 Mason Creek

11.5 Virginia Electric

11.11 Tail Light Rebellion

11.12 The Oddfellows

11.13 Haley Spoor Duo

11.18 Leanord Blush & The Camelcals

11.19 Black Mountain Revival

11.20 Charissa Joy Solo

11.23 Josh Clark's Visible Spectrum

11.25 William Seymour Solo

11.26 Cinémathèque

11/4: Foster Burton & PJ George 6-9

11/5: Marie Anderson 6-9

11/11: Tristan Dougherty Band 6-9

11/12: Daneil Neihoff 6-9

11/18: Bryan Toney Duo 6-9

11/19: Thomas Hinds 6-9

11/23: Eric Wayne Trio 6-9

11/25: Southern Shine 6-9

11/26: William Seymour 6-9

11.4 Cherry Moon

11.17 Jared Stout Trio

11.23 GAK

Bands start at 9pm

Nov. 4 Five Dollar Shake $10

Nov. 11 Mended Fences $15

Nov. 18 Breaking The Chain $10

Nov. 25 Jerry Wimmer Trio $10

Pizza Den, Salem

Shows at 9 p.m.; doors 8 p.m.

Nov. 4 - The Wrath of Autumn and Mourn the Illusion

Nov. 11 - Happy Hour Homicide, Sever The Wicked, and Within The Mist

Nov. 12 - PLAYLIST 4 LIFE fundraiser show- GOTE, jam rock.

Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016. All shows live and live-streamed from the venue.

Nov. 4 Keith Rea with Michael Gutierrez-May 7:30 pm

Nov. 6 2 p.m. Guitars Under the Star Guitar at Mill Mt.(weather dependent)

Nov. 11 Ben Hurt with Caleb Myer 7:30 pm

Nov. 18 Eric Sommer with Art Katz 7:30 pm

Nov. 20, Kinnfolk CD release party 3 p.m.

Nov. 20 2 p.m. Guitars Under the Star Guitar at Mill Mt.(weather dependent)

Nov. 25 Judy Paster with Bob Schmucker 7:30 pm.

Music most weekends

Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite every Wednesday

Live music Fridays at 9 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market (weather permitting)

Every Saturday (weather permitting) 11:00am - 1:00 pm. LIVE Music on The Village Green & The Farmers Market, Downtown Floyd VA outside of Heathers of Floyd Boutique.

The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston

Music at 5 p.m. Sundays

Nov. 6 Mist on the Mountain

Nov. 13 Marc Baskind

Nov. 20 Bobby Parker

Nov. 27 Bob McGraw

The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg

Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays

Nov. 6 Lee Worley

Nov. 13 Bob McGraw

Nov. 20 Bobby Parker

Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving) Marc Baskind Duo 11 a.m.

Nov. 27 Dean Trimble

2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke

Music most weekends