Live music and more in valleys' venues: October-November

Oct. 15 GO Outside Festival - Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears With Shemekia Copeland. 4:30 p.m. Elmwood Park. $20
Oct. 22 Zach Williams, with Ben Fuller 7 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. VIP $201.75, $71.75, $31.75, $21.75, parking $5
Oct. 25 "Weird Al" Yankovic, with Emo Phillips 7:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $99, $84, $64, $44, VIP $329, parking $5
Oct. 27 MercyMe 7 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $129, $89, $65, $45, $32, parking $5
Oct. 29 Who’s Bad, Michael Jackson Tribute Band 7:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $49, $30, $25, parking $5
Oct. 21 - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Romantic Broadway
Oct. 22 - Koe Wetzel
Oct. 28-30 - Kazim Shrine Circus
Oct. 15 Lenny Marcus Trio 7 p.m. 9 p.m. Jazz Club in Fostek Hall https://www.jeffcenter.org/events/lenny-marcus-trio
Nov. 4 Godwin Louis Quintet Jazz Club 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Fostek Hall https://www.jeffcenter.org/events/godwin-louis
Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount
Oct. 15: Christopher Cross
Oct. 16: Keller Williams with Dave Watts and Tye North
Oct. 22: Bob Mould with H.C. McEntire
Oct. 28: Chayce Beckham
The Lyric Theatre, Blacksburg
Nov. 16 - Shawn Mullins
Martin's Downtown, Roanoke
10/14/22 Dance Candy $10
10/15/22 Wilson Springs Hotel $10
10/18/22 Gote FREE
10/19/22 Jack Marion & the Pearl Snap Prophets FREE
10/20/22 Chris Timbers Band FREE
10/21/22 Five Dollar Shake $8
10/22/22 The Kind $10
10/25/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE
10/26/22 Ben Trout Band FREE
10/27/22 Wright Ave. FREE
10/28/22 Black Mountain Revival $5
10/29/22 Halloween Street Party: Disco Risque, Kentucky Ruckus, Soul Patch $10
Upcoming Special Events:
Sunday, 10/16/22 - 7:00 pm - Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys Celebrate 76 Years of the Stanley Brothers - $25
Monday, 10/17/22 - Monday, 11/7/2022 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm - Southwest Virginia Old Time Style & Repertoire with Mac Traynham and Andy Buckman Class held at the Floyd Country Store - Cost is $90 for four weeks
Tuesday, 10/18/22 - 5:00 pm - Bluegrass and Dinner with Jesse Smathers & Friends - Free Admission (suggested donation $10)
Saturday, 10/22/22 - 7:00 pm - Jeff Little Trio Live - $22.50
Saturday, 10/29/22 - 7:00 pm - Halloween Dance Party with Whitetop Mountain Band - $12 (Friends & Fixtures cardholder tickets are $5-$8, available at the door)
——
Honky Tonk Thursdays
10/20/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Kelley & The Cowboys - FREE: Suggested donation of $10
10/27/22 - 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert & Friends - FREE: Suggested donation of $10
——
The Friday Night Jamboree
10/14/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: Josh Blankenship & Friends | 7:30 (2) Dance Sets: Alum Ridge Boys & Ashlee
10/21/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: The Farleys | 7:30 (2) Dance Sets: Twin Creeks Stringband
10/28/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: Harrison Ridge | 7:30 (2) Dance Sets: Mac Traynham & The Mountain Locomotive
——
Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:
Free
10/15/22 - 12:00: Barry & The Mudflaps
10/22/22 - 12:00: Willard Gayheart and Scott Freeman
10/29/22 - 12:00: Jaelyn Taylor & 21 South
——
Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam
Live music on Fridays, Saturdays and some Wednesdays
Oct. 14-15 Shelby Lee Lowe
Oct. 18 Line Dance Night
Oct. 20 Sidewinders Country Club
Oct. 21-22 Michael Leatherman
Oct. 25 Line Dance Night
Oct. 27 Sidewinders Country Club
Oct. 28-29 Jason Owens (Halloween Party Weekend)
Oct. 14 Josyln & The Sweet Compression GA $17 ADV/$19 DOS seetickets.us/10142022
Oct. 20 Kitchen Dwellers with Daniel Donaoto GA $22 ADV/$24 DOS seetickets.us/10202022
Oct. 22 Skydog GA $17 ADV/$19 DOS seetickets.us/10222022
Oct. 27 Lespecial with The Sweet Life GA $16 ADV/$20 DOS seetickets.us/10272022
Oct. 29 Dead Reckoning Halloween GA $22 ADV/$24 DOS seetickets.us/10292022
Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke
Oct. 14 Flashback Rewind-KISS America with Last Nights Villain
Oct. 15 Flashback Fridays-Night Train-Opener TBA
Oct. 24 Dr Pepper Day *Market Square-Downtown Roanoke*
Oct. 28 Chris Cagle with the Eric Wayne Band
10/22 - Summer Music Series: Palmyra 6-10
Oct. 15 Scott Miller
Oct. 16 Steve Forbert
Oct. 20 A Way With Words Vol. 2 The Leap Chronicles
Oct. 21 Eternal Summers / Carlos Truly / Lost In Space Camp
Oct. 28 Todd Sheaffer (Railroad Earth) & Chris Thompson (Coral Creek)
Oct. 29 Maiden & Crow: Halloween Bash
Oct. 31 MSPAINT / Public Opinion / Ex Parents
Music most weekday evenings, weekend afternoons and evenings
10/14: Leonard Blush and The Camelcals 5:30-8:30
10/15: Adam Markham 1:30-4:30 | Nice Couch: 5:30-8:30
10/16: Mason Creek 1-4pm | Terry Brown Benefit 5-8pm
10/18: Gary John Duo 5-8pm
10/19: Dan it John 5:30-8:30pm
10/20: Jeff Miller 5:30-8:30
10/21: Josh Clark's Visible Spectrum (from Asheville) 5:30-8:30
10/22: Jesse Ray Carter (solo) 1:30-4:30 | Jive Exchange 5:30-8:30
10/23: Keith Goggin 1-4pm | Liv Sloan 5-8pm
10/25: Leonard Blush and The Camelcals 5-8pm
10/26: Mercy Creek 5:30-8:30
10/27: Blue Mule 5:30-8:30
10/28: Mad Iguanas 5:30-8:30
10/29: Willis Landon & Friends 1:30-4:30 | Cinematheque 5:30-8:30
10/30: Seedpicker 5-8pm
11/1: Allan & Lynwood
11/2: Charissa Joy and The High Frequency
11/3: Liv Sloan
11/4: War Chile
11/5: Jared Stout Trio 1:30-4:30 | Jesse Ray Carter Duo 5:30-8:30
11/6: Jazzalachian Playboys 1-4pm | Rachael Hester and The Tennessee Walkers 5-8pm
11/8: Katie & Co. 5-8pm
11/9: Christian Q. and The Groove
11/10: Leonard Blush and The Camelcals 5:30-8:30
11/11: Becki & The Boom Booms 5:30-8:30
11/12: Jordan Harman Band 5:30-8:30
11/13: 1-4 TBD | 5-8pm Michael and The Pentecost
Live music Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays
Fri 10/14 - Camp Culture - 8pm, $8 cover
Sat 10/15 - Darkside Experience - 8pm, Ticket Event $15 advance/$18 day of. Tickets can be purchased online at dogtownroadhouse.com, or in person the day of the show
Fri 10/21 - Chris Timbers Band - 8pm, $10 cover
Sat 10/22 - Seedpicker - 8pm, $8 cover
Fri 10/28 - MG Bailey - 8pm, $5 cover
Sat 10/29 - Funk -n- Disco Halloween Party: DJ Boomerang, party favors, photo booth, costume contest w/ prizes, Parkway Brewing Co tap takeover - 8pm, Ticket Event $15 advance/$18 day of
Tickets can be purchased online at dogtownroadhouse.com, or in person the day of the show
10/14: Pi Jacobs Trio, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
10/15: Ben McLaughlin, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
10/21: The Rarely Available Band, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
10/23: Lenny Marcus & Friends, 4 - 7 pm
10/27: Cameron Moore, 6 - 8:30 pm
10/28: Kyle Kelly, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
10/29: Chad Nickell & The Loose Change, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
10/30: Lenny Marcus & Friends, 4 - 7 pm
Music every Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.
10.14 Zach Wiley
10.15 Charissa Joy & Friends
10.16 Christian Q
10.21 Salsa Noke "Brewchata"
10.22 *CLOSED FOR JDRF PINTS & PEARLS*
10.23 Jeremy Davall
10.27 John Wheeler
10.28 The Boptet
10.29 The Pirates of Piedmont Halloween Jam
10/14: Daniel Neihoff 6-9
10:15: TBA
10/21: Brian McMahan 6-9
10/22: Ben Trout 6-9
10/28: TBA
10/29: Amanda Bocchi 6-9
Bands start at 9pm
Oct. 14 Mended Fences $15
Oct. 21 The Frequency $10
Oct. 28 Karlee Raye Band $10
Pizza Den, Salem
Shows at 9 p.m.; doors 8 p.m.
Oct. 14 - Four Thirty Four, Shattered Earth, and October
Oct. 22 - Dirtyfoot and local support (tba)
Oct. 29 - 1st annual Festival of Frights featuring Of the Oceans, Watersdeep, and London Dungeon (6 p.m. doors)
Nov. 4 - The Wrath of Autumn and Mourn the Illusion
Nov. 11 - Happy Hour Homicide, Sever The Wicked, and Within The Mist
Nov. 12 - PLAYLIST 4 LIFE fundraiser show- GOTE, jam rock.
Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016. All shows live and live-streamed from the venue.
Oct 14 - Davis Bradley Duo (4 Random Notes opening)
Oct 21 - Drew Gibson (Betsy Biesenbach opening)
Oct 23 - Special Sunday Show: Grace Pettis (no opener)
Oct 28 - Lana And Kim (Jeremy Elder opening)
10.14 Empty Bottles 6pm
10.16 Grass Puppies 5pm
10.20 Circus Mutt 6pm
10.21 Dog Rocket Blues Band 6pm
10.23 Hoppie Vaughan and Ministers of Soul 5pm
10.27 Jeremy Duvall and Brian Mckee 6pm
10.28 Jonathan Barker and Ministers of Soul 6pm
10.29 Mercy Creek 7pm
10.30 Dereck Kelly Trio 5pm
Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite every Wednesday
Fridays at 9 p.m. unless noted otherwise.
Friday Oct 14: Reckless Threat 9pm
Friday Oct 21: Harvest Blaque 9pm
Monday Oct. 24: Hillbilly Casino
11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market (weather permitting)
Every Saturday (weather permitting) 11:00am - 1:00 pm. LIVE Music on The Village Green & The Farmers Market, Downtown Floyd VA outside of Heathers of Floyd Boutique.
Bring your lunch and a chair and join us! Donations are greatly appreciated.
The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston
Music at 5 p.m. Sundays
Oct. 16 - Indian Run
Oct. 23 - Jeff Miller
Oct. 30 - Sam St. John
The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg
Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays
Oct. 16 - Velvet Spruce
Oct. 23 - Jeff Miller
Oct. 30 - Marc Baskind
2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke
10/14 Music Road Co Trio 8:00pm-11:00pm
10/15 Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul 8:00pm-11:00pm
10/29 Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul 8:00pm-11:00pm