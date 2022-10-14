Live music and more in valleys' venues: October-November

Oct. 15 GO Outside Festival - Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears With Shemekia Copeland. 4:30 p.m. Elmwood Park. $20

Oct. 22 Zach Williams, with Ben Fuller 7 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. VIP $201.75, $71.75, $31.75, $21.75, parking $5

Oct. 25 "Weird Al" Yankovic, with Emo Phillips 7:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $99, $84, $64, $44, VIP $329, parking $5

Oct. 27 MercyMe 7 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $129, $89, $65, $45, $32, parking $5

Oct. 29 Who’s Bad, Michael Jackson Tribute Band 7:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $49, $30, $25, parking $5

Oct. 21 - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Romantic Broadway

Oct. 22 - Koe Wetzel

Oct. 28-30 - Kazim Shrine Circus

Oct. 15 Lenny Marcus Trio 7 p.m. 9 p.m. Jazz Club in Fostek Hall https://www.jeffcenter.org/events/lenny-marcus-trio

Nov. 4 Godwin Louis Quintet Jazz Club 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Fostek Hall https://www.jeffcenter.org/events/godwin-louis

Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount

Oct. 15: Christopher Cross

Oct. 16: Keller Williams with Dave Watts and Tye North

Oct. 22: Bob Mould with H.C. McEntire

Oct. 28: Chayce Beckham

The Lyric Theatre, Blacksburg

Nov. 16 - Shawn Mullins

10/14/22 Dance Candy $10

10/15/22 Wilson Springs Hotel $10

10/18/22 Gote FREE

10/19/22 Jack Marion & the Pearl Snap Prophets FREE

10/20/22 Chris Timbers Band FREE

10/21/22 Five Dollar Shake $8

10/22/22 The Kind $10

10/25/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE

10/26/22 Ben Trout Band FREE

10/27/22 Wright Ave. FREE

10/28/22 Black Mountain Revival $5

10/29/22 Halloween Street Party: Disco Risque, Kentucky Ruckus, Soul Patch $10

Upcoming Special Events:

Sunday, 10/16/22 - 7:00 pm - Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys Celebrate 76 Years of the Stanley Brothers - $25

Monday, 10/17/22 - Monday, 11/7/2022 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm - Southwest Virginia Old Time Style & Repertoire with Mac Traynham and Andy Buckman Class held at the Floyd Country Store - Cost is $90 for four weeks

Tuesday, 10/18/22 - 5:00 pm - Bluegrass and Dinner with Jesse Smathers & Friends - Free Admission (suggested donation $10)

Saturday, 10/22/22 - 7:00 pm - Jeff Little Trio Live - $22.50

Saturday, 10/29/22 - 7:00 pm - Halloween Dance Party with Whitetop Mountain Band - $12 (Friends & Fixtures cardholder tickets are $5-$8, available at the door)

——

Honky Tonk Thursdays

10/20/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Kelley & The Cowboys - FREE: Suggested donation of $10

10/27/22 - 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert & Friends - FREE: Suggested donation of $10

——

The Friday Night Jamboree

10/14/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: Josh Blankenship & Friends | 7:30 (2) Dance Sets: Alum Ridge Boys & Ashlee

10/21/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: The Farleys | 7:30 (2) Dance Sets: Twin Creeks Stringband

10/28/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: Harrison Ridge | 7:30 (2) Dance Sets: Mac Traynham & The Mountain Locomotive

——

Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:

Free

10/15/22 - 12:00: Barry & The Mudflaps

10/22/22 - 12:00: Willard Gayheart and Scott Freeman

10/29/22 - 12:00: Jaelyn Taylor & 21 South

——

Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam

Live music on Fridays, Saturdays and some Wednesdays

Oct. 14-15 Shelby Lee Lowe

Oct. 18 Line Dance Night

Oct. 20 Sidewinders Country Club

Oct. 21-22 Michael Leatherman

Oct. 25 Line Dance Night

Oct. 27 Sidewinders Country Club

Oct. 28-29 Jason Owens (Halloween Party Weekend)

Oct. 14 Josyln & The Sweet Compression GA $17 ADV/$19 DOS seetickets.us/10142022

Oct. 20 Kitchen Dwellers with Daniel Donaoto GA $22 ADV/$24 DOS seetickets.us/10202022

Oct. 22 Skydog GA $17 ADV/$19 DOS seetickets.us/10222022

Oct. 27 Lespecial with The Sweet Life GA $16 ADV/$20 DOS seetickets.us/10272022

Oct. 29 Dead Reckoning Halloween GA $22 ADV/$24 DOS seetickets.us/10292022

Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke

Oct. 14 Flashback Rewind-KISS America with Last Nights Villain

Oct. 15 Flashback Fridays-Night Train-Opener TBA

Oct. 24 Dr Pepper Day *Market Square-Downtown Roanoke*

Oct. 28 Chris Cagle with the Eric Wayne Band

10/22 - Summer Music Series: Palmyra 6-10

Oct. 15 Scott Miller

Oct. 16 Steve Forbert

Oct. 20 A Way With Words Vol. 2 The Leap Chronicles

Oct. 21 Eternal Summers / Carlos Truly / Lost In Space Camp

Oct. 28 Todd Sheaffer (Railroad Earth) & Chris Thompson (Coral Creek)

Oct. 29 Maiden & Crow: Halloween Bash

Oct. 31 MSPAINT / Public Opinion / Ex Parents

Music most weekday evenings, weekend afternoons and evenings

10/14: Leonard Blush and The Camelcals 5:30-8:30

10/15: Adam Markham 1:30-4:30 | Nice Couch: 5:30-8:30

10/16: Mason Creek 1-4pm | Terry Brown Benefit 5-8pm

10/18: Gary John Duo 5-8pm

10/19: Dan it John 5:30-8:30pm

10/20: Jeff Miller 5:30-8:30

10/21: Josh Clark's Visible Spectrum (from Asheville) 5:30-8:30

10/22: Jesse Ray Carter (solo) 1:30-4:30 | Jive Exchange 5:30-8:30

10/23: Keith Goggin 1-4pm | Liv Sloan 5-8pm

10/25: Leonard Blush and The Camelcals 5-8pm

10/26: Mercy Creek 5:30-8:30

10/27: Blue Mule 5:30-8:30

10/28: Mad Iguanas 5:30-8:30

10/29: Willis Landon & Friends 1:30-4:30 | Cinematheque 5:30-8:30

10/30: Seedpicker 5-8pm

11/1: Allan & Lynwood

11/2: Charissa Joy and The High Frequency

11/3: Liv Sloan

11/4: War Chile

11/5: Jared Stout Trio 1:30-4:30 | Jesse Ray Carter Duo 5:30-8:30

11/6: Jazzalachian Playboys 1-4pm | Rachael Hester and The Tennessee Walkers 5-8pm

11/8: Katie & Co. 5-8pm

11/9: Christian Q. and The Groove

11/10: Leonard Blush and The Camelcals 5:30-8:30

11/11: Becki & The Boom Booms 5:30-8:30

11/12: Jordan Harman Band 5:30-8:30

11/13: 1-4 TBD | 5-8pm Michael and The Pentecost

Live music Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

Fri 10/14 - Camp Culture - 8pm, $8 cover

Sat 10/15 - Darkside Experience - 8pm, Ticket Event $15 advance/$18 day of. Tickets can be purchased online at dogtownroadhouse.com, or in person the day of the show

Fri 10/21 - Chris Timbers Band - 8pm, $10 cover

Sat 10/22 - Seedpicker - 8pm, $8 cover

Fri 10/28 - MG Bailey - 8pm, $5 cover

Sat 10/29 - Funk -n- Disco Halloween Party: DJ Boomerang, party favors, photo booth, costume contest w/ prizes, Parkway Brewing Co tap takeover - 8pm, Ticket Event $15 advance/$18 day of

Tickets can be purchased online at dogtownroadhouse.com, or in person the day of the show

10/14: Pi Jacobs Trio, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

10/15: Ben McLaughlin, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

10/21: The Rarely Available Band, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

10/23: Lenny Marcus & Friends, 4 - 7 pm

10/27: Cameron Moore, 6 - 8:30 pm

10/28: Kyle Kelly, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

10/29: Chad Nickell & The Loose Change, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

10/30: Lenny Marcus & Friends, 4 - 7 pm

Music every Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.

10.14 Zach Wiley

10.15 Charissa Joy & Friends

10.16 Christian Q

10.21 Salsa Noke "Brewchata"

10.22 *CLOSED FOR JDRF PINTS & PEARLS*

10.23 Jeremy Davall

10.27 John Wheeler

10.28 The Boptet

10.29 The Pirates of Piedmont Halloween Jam

10/14: Daniel Neihoff 6-9

10:15: TBA

10/21: Brian McMahan 6-9

10/22: Ben Trout 6-9

10/28: TBA

10/29: Amanda Bocchi 6-9

Bands start at 9pm

Oct. 14 Mended Fences $15

Oct. 21 The Frequency $10

Oct. 28 Karlee Raye Band $10

Pizza Den, Salem

Shows at 9 p.m.; doors 8 p.m.

Oct. 14 - Four Thirty Four, Shattered Earth, and October

Oct. 22 - Dirtyfoot and local support (tba)

Oct. 29 - 1st annual Festival of Frights featuring Of the Oceans, Watersdeep, and London Dungeon (6 p.m. doors)

Nov. 4 - The Wrath of Autumn and Mourn the Illusion

Nov. 11 - Happy Hour Homicide, Sever The Wicked, and Within The Mist

Nov. 12 - PLAYLIST 4 LIFE fundraiser show- GOTE, jam rock.

Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016. All shows live and live-streamed from the venue.

Oct 14 - Davis Bradley Duo (4 Random Notes opening)

Oct 21 - Drew Gibson (Betsy Biesenbach opening)

Oct 23 - Special Sunday Show: Grace Pettis (no opener)

Oct 28 - Lana And Kim (Jeremy Elder opening)

10.14 Empty Bottles 6pm

10.16 Grass Puppies 5pm

10.20 Circus Mutt 6pm

10.21 Dog Rocket Blues Band 6pm

10.23 Hoppie Vaughan and Ministers of Soul 5pm

10.27 Jeremy Duvall and Brian Mckee 6pm

10.28 Jonathan Barker and Ministers of Soul 6pm

10.29 Mercy Creek 7pm

10.30 Dereck Kelly Trio 5pm

Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite every Wednesday

Fridays at 9 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

Friday Oct 14: Reckless Threat 9pm

Friday Oct 21: Harvest Blaque 9pm

Monday Oct. 24: Hillbilly Casino

11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market (weather permitting)

Every Saturday (weather permitting) 11:00am - 1:00 pm. LIVE Music on The Village Green & The Farmers Market, Downtown Floyd VA outside of Heathers of Floyd Boutique.

Bring your lunch and a chair and join us! Donations are greatly appreciated.

The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston

Music at 5 p.m. Sundays

Oct. 16 - Indian Run

Oct. 23 - Jeff Miller

Oct. 30 - Sam St. John

The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg

Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays

Oct. 16 - Velvet Spruce

Oct. 23 - Jeff Miller

Oct. 30 - Marc Baskind

2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke

10/14 Music Road Co Trio 8:00pm-11:00pm

10/15 Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul 8:00pm-11:00pm

10/29 Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul 8:00pm-11:00pm