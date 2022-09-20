Live music and more in valleys' venues: September-October

Oct. 8 Gospel of Love Festival featuring Pastor John P. Kee 6 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $47 and $37, parking $5
Oct. 15 GO Outside Festival - Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears With Shemekia Copeland. 4:30 p.m. Elmwood Park. $20
Oct. 22 Zach Williams, with Ben Fuller 7 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. VIP $201.75, $71.75, $31.75, $21.75, parking $5
Oct. 25 "Weird Al" Yankovic, with Emo Phillips 7:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $99, $84, $64, $44, VIP $329, parking $5
Oct. 27 MercyMe 7 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $129, $89, $65, $45, $32, parking $5
Oct. 29 Who’s Bad, Michael Jackson Tribute Band 7:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $49, $30, $25, parking $5
Sept. 30 Brett Young Elmwood Park
Sept. 24 - SW VA's Bigfoot & Friends - A Cryptid Celebration
Oct. 21 - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Romantic Broadway
Oct. 22 - Koe Wetzel
Oct. 28-30 - Kazim Shrine Circus
Sept. 23 - Javon Jackson with Nikki Giovanni 8 p.m.
Oct. 1 Immanuel Wilkins Jazz Club 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Fostek Hall https://www.jeffcenter.org/events/immanuel-wilkins
Oct. 12 Punch Brothers 7:30 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall https://www.jeffcenter.org/events/punch-brothers
Oct. 15 Lenny Marcus Trio 7 p.m. 9 p.m. Jazz Club in Fostek Hall https://www.jeffcenter.org/events/lenny-marcus-trio
Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount
Sept. 21 Henry Rollins
CANCELED - Sept. 23 Darin & Brooke Aldridge - CANCELED
Sept. 24 Josh Ritter
Sept. 30 Dan Tyminski Band
The Lyric Theatre, Blacksburg
Sept. 24 - Elizabeth Cook
Nov. 16 - Shawn Mullins
Martin's Downtown, Roanoke
09/20/22 Gote FREE
09/21/22 Kyle Kelly FREE
09/22/22 Jaded Ravins FREE
09/23/22 SIRSY $5
09/24/22 The Unlikely Candidates, with Orange Culture $12/$15
09/27/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE
09/28/22 Ben Trout Band FREE
09/29/22 Will Overman FREE
09/30/22 Empty Bottles $8
10/01/22 Eric Wayne Band $8
10/04/22 Gote FREE
10/05/22 Jared Stout Trio FREE
10/06/22 Eggs with Legs FREE
10/07/22 Villanova $8
10/08/22 Magnolia Boulevard $10
10/09/22 Comedy Show (Roanoke Comedy Fest Event) $20
10/11/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE
10/12/22 Kevin Daniel FREE
10/13/22 Ranford Almond FREE
10/14/22 Dance Candy $10
10/15/22 Wilson Springs Hotel $10
10/18/22 Gote FREE
10/19/22 Jack Marion & the Pearl Snap Prophets FREE
10/20/22 Chris Timbers Band FREE
10/21/22 Five Dollar Shake $8
10/22/22 The Kind $10
10/25/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE
10/26/22 Ben Trout Band FREE
10/27/22 Wright Ave. FREE
10/28/22 Black Mountain Revival $5
10/29/22 Halloween Street Party: Disco Risque, Kentucky Ruckus, Soul Patch $10
Saturday, 9/24/22 - 7:00pm - Dashawn & Wendy Hickman’s Sacred Steel. $20
Honky Tonk Thursdays
7:00-9:00pm - (suggested $10 donation)
9/22/22 - 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert & Friends
9/29/22 - 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert & Friends
The Friday Night Jamboree
9/23/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: TBA 7:30 (2) Dance Sets: Nobody’s Business
9/30/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: TBA 7:30 (2) Dance Sets: Cabin Creek Boys
Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon. Free:
9/24/22 - 12:00: The Brothers Young | 1:30: Scott Patrick & Casey Lewis
Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam
Live music on Fridays, Saturdays and some Wednesdays
Sept. 20 Line Dance Night
Sept, 22 Sidewinders Country Club
Sept, 23-24 Matt Tucker
Sept. 27 Line Dance Night
Sept, 29 Sidewinders Country Club
Sept. 30 - Oct. 1 Alex Key
Oct. 4 Line Dance Night
Oct. 6 Sidewinders Country Club
Oct. 7-8 Christian Yancey
Oct. 11 Line Dance Night
Oct. 13 Sidewinders Country Club
Oct. 14-15 Shelby Lee Lowe
Oct. 18 Line Dance Night
Oct. 20 Sidewinders Country Club
Oct. 21-22 Michael Leatherman
Oct. 25 Line Dance Night
Oct. 27 Sidewinders Country Club
Oct. 28-29 Jason Owens (Halloween Party Weekend)
9/22: Sexbruise? GA $14 ADV/$16 DOS seetickets.us/09222022
9/23: Lady Couch, with Charissa Joy & The High Frequency GA $15 ADV/$18 DOS seetickets.us/09232022
Oct. 6: Hayley Jane GA $10 ADV/$12 DOS seetickets.us/10062022
Oct. 8: Roanoke Comedy Fest feat. Jono Zalay GA $25 ADV/$27 DOS seetickets.us/10082022
Oct. 9 5PTS Open Mic Coffey Jams $10 Suggested Donation 5pointsmusic.com/events/open-mic/
Oct. 14 Josyln & The Sweet Compression GA $17 ADV/$19 DOS seetickets.us/10142022
Oct. 20 Kitchen Dwellers with Daniel Donaoto GA $22 ADV/$24 DOS seetickets.us/10202022
Oct. 22 Skydog GA $17 ADV/$19 DOS seetickets.us/10222022
Oct. 27 Lespecial with The Sweet Life GA $16 ADV/$20 DOS seetickets.us/10272022
Oct. 29 Dead Reckoning Halloween GA $22 ADV/$24 DOS seetickets.us/10292022
Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington
Oct. 8 – The Steel Wheels with Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno
First Fridays, downtown Roanoke
Oct. 7 - The Worx
Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke
Sept. 23 - Flashback Fridays-US & Floyd, with The Frequency
Oct. 5 Blues Traveler with The Jared Stout Band
Oct. 6 Jamey Johnson-Opener TBA
Oct. 7 Flashback Rewind-Shoot to Thrill with Stone Whiskey
Oct. 14 Flashback Rewind-KISS America with Last Nights Villain
Oct. 15 Flashback Fridays-Night Train-Opener TBA
Oct. 24 Dr Pepper Day *Market Square-Downtown Roanoke*
Oct. 28 Chris Cagle with the Eric Wayne Band
10/22 - Summer Music Series: Palmyra 6-10
Sept. 20 - Willy Tea Taylor with Special Guest Seph Custer
Sept. 23 - Taking Cover Fest - DAY 1 - Acoustic Night
Sept. 24 - Taking Cover Fest - DAY 2 - Band Night
Sept. 25 - Jackie Bristow & Rick Price
Sept. 28 - Zephaniah OHara & Elijiah Ocean
Oct. 1 Bourbon, Bubbly & Brew at The Vinton War Memorial
Oct.5 Darsombra / L.A. Dies / Dover & The Elevators
Oct. 8 Solazo
Oct. 15 Scott Miller
Oct. 16 Steve Forbert
Oct. 20 A Way With Words Vol. 2 The Leap Chronicles
Oct. 21 Eternal Summers / Carlos Truly / Lost In Space Camp
Oct. 28 Todd Sheaffer (Railroad Earth) & Chris Thompson (Coral Creek)
Oct. 29 Maiden & Crow: Halloween Bash
Oct. 31 MSPAINT / Public Opinion / Ex Parents
Music most weekday evenings, weekend afternoons and evenings
9/20: Gary John Duo 5-8pm
9/21: Bella's Bartok 5:30-8:30 (Pints with a Purpose- $1 of every pint donated to Virginia Breast Cancer Center)
9/22: GOTE 5:30-8:30 | 9/23: Ambassador and The Chosen Few 5:30-8:30
9/24: Mama Joy Rising 1:30-4:30 | Black Mountain Revival 5:30-8:30
9/25: Alex Arbaugh 1-4pm | Seph Custer and The Flatbreaks 5-8pm
9/27: Adam Markham 5-8pm
9/28: Blue Mule 5:30-8:30
9/29: Zach Wiley and The Pariahs 5:30-8:30
9/30: Mad Iguanas 5:30-8:30
10/1: Mason Creek 1:30-4:30 | Jesse Ray Carter Duo 5:30-8:30
10/2: Jazzalachian Playboys 1-4pm | Thomas Taylor Band 5-8pm
10/4: Allan & Lynwood
10/5: Craver, Chrisholm and Shay 5:30-8:30 (Pints with a Purpose for Suicide Prevention)
10/6: Eric Wayne Band 5:30-8:30
10/7: War Chile 5:30-8:30
10/8: Archer 1:30-4:30 | Jordan Harman Band 5:30-8:30
10/9: Christian Q Duo 1-4pm | Rachael Hester and The Tennessee Walkers 5-8pm
10/11: Katie & Co. 5-8pm
10/12: Ryan Greer 5:30-8:30
10/13: GOTE 5:30-8:30
10/14: Leonard Blush and The Camelcals 5:30-8:30
10/15: Adam Markham 1:30-4:30 | Nice Couch: 5:30-8:30
10/16: Mason Creek 1-4pm | Terry Brown Benefit 5-8pm
10/18: Gary John Duo 5-8pm
10/19: Dan it John 5:30-8:30pm
10/20: Jeff Miller 5:30-8:30
10/21: Josh Clark's Visible Spectrum (from Asheville) 5:30-8:30
10/22: Jesse Ray Carter (solo) 1:30-4:30 | Jive Exchange 5:30-8:30
10/23: Keith Goggin 1-4pm | Liv Sloan 5-8pm
10/25: Leonard Blush and The Camelcals 5-8pm
10/26: Mercy Creek 5:30-8:30
10/27: Blue Mule 5:30-8:30
10/28: Mad Iguanas 5:30-8:30
10/29: Willis Landon & Friends 1:30-4:30 | Cinematheque 5:30-8:30
10/30: Seedpicker 5-8pm
11/1: Allan & Lynwood
11/2: Charissa Joy and The High Frequency
11/3: Liv Sloan
Live music Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays
Fri 9/23 - The Wilson Springs Hotel - 8pm, door starts at 7pm. Ticket Event $8 advance/$10 day of. Purchase online at dogtownfloyd.com or in person
Sat 9/24 - Zak Saltz Band - 8pm, $8 cover
Fri 9/30 - Jive Exchange - 8pm, $8 cover
Sat 10/1 - Reggae in the Park at Warren G. Lineberry Park w/ Liontracks Reggae Band, Nyo Allen Music (youth musician in reggae highlight), ArkLight Sound System, DJ Rubystar. Portion of proceeds goes to Apple Ridge Farm - A youth serving organization that transforms the lives of our community's underserved children and families through engagement in unparalleled educational, cultural and outdoor experiences. To learn more about Apple Ridge Farm visit their website at www.appleridge.org. 4-9pm, Donations suggested & appreciated. PLUS DJ after party w/ ArkLight Sound System (indoors at Dogtown beginning at 9pm).
Fri 10/7 - Jordan Harman - 8pm, $10 cover
Sat 10/8 - Hustle Souls - 8pm, $10 cover
Fri 10/14 - Camp Culture - 8pm, $8 cover
Sat 10/15 - Darkside Experience - 8pm, Ticket Event $15 advance/$18 day of. Tickets can be purchased online at dogtownroadhouse.com, or in person the day of the show
Fri 10/21 - Chris Timbers Band - 8pm, $10 cover
Sat 10/22 - Seedpicker - 8pm, $8 cover
Fri 10/28 - Music Road Co - 8pm, $10 cover
Sat 10/29 - Funk -n- Disco Halloween Party: DJ Boomerang, party favors, photo booth, costume contest w/ prizes, Parkway Brewing Co tap takeover - 8pm, Ticket Event $15 advance/$18 day of
Tickets can be purchased online at dogtownroadhouse.com, or in person the day of the show
9/23: The River Tramps, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
9/30: Jacob Paul Allen, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
10/1: Glam'R Kiti, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
10/2: Lenny Marcus & Friends, 4 - 7 pm
10/7: Eric Wayne Band, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
10/8: Radio Rehab, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
10/13: Brother & The Hayes, 6 - 8:30 pm
10/14: Pi Jacobs Trio, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
10/15: Ben McLaughlin, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
10/21: The Rarely Available Band, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
10/23: Lenny Marcus & Friends, 4 - 7 pm
10/27: Cameron Moore, 6 - 8:30 pm
10/28: Kyle Kelly, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
10/29: Chad Nickell & The Loose Change, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
10/30: Lenny Marcus & Friends, 4 - 7 pm
Music every Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.
9.23 KEMISTRY
9.24 Kyle Forry
9.29 Will Easter Solo
9.30 Merty & The Monumentals
10.1 Two-Year Anniversary Party: Palmyra, The Jared Stout Band
10.2 Ryan Greer Solo
10.6 William Seymour (From Caitlin Krisko and The Broadcast)
10.7 Five Dollar Shake
10.8 Oktobertfest Jam: The Salty Pretzel Band
10.14 Zach Wiley
10.15 Charissa Joy & Friends
10.16 Christian Q
10.21 Salsa Noke "Brewchata"
10.22 *CLOSED FOR JDRF PINTS & PEARLS*
10.23 Jeremy Davall
10.27 John Wheeler
10.29 The Pirates of Piedmont Halloween Jam
9/23: Solacoustix Duo 6-9
9/24: Ryan Ward 6-9
9/30: $2 Shake 6-9
Sept. 23 - Hearts and Hand Grenades 9-12 $5
Bands start at 9pm
Sept. 23rd karaoke and dance no cover
Oct. 14 Mended Fences $15
Oct. 21 The Frequency $10
Oct. 28 Karlee Raye Band $10
Fri 9/23 That 80’s Band 7:30-11:30 pm
Sat 9/24 Fuzzy Logic 7:30-11:30 pm
$10 for all evening music events on the weekend.
Pizza Den, Salem
Shows at 8:45 p.m.; doors 8 p.m.
Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016.
Sept 23 - Wayne Willingham (The Dan and Adonna Show opening)
Sept 30 - Sara Trunzo (Mike Franke opening)
9.22 William Seymour 6-9pm
9.23 Empty Bottles 6-9pm
9.25 Charissa Joy Band 5-8pm
9.29 The Sunshine Band 6pm
9.30 Fretwell 6-9pm
10.1 The Kind Reggae Fest 7-10pm
10.2 Michael Parker and The Shoobies 5-8pm
10.7 Kemistry 6pm
10.9 Becki and The Boom Booms 5pm
10.14 Empty Bottles 6pm
10.16 Grass Puppies 5pm
10.20 Circus Mutt 6pm
10.21 Dog Rocket Blues Band 6pm
10.23 Hoppie Vaughan and Ministers of Soul 5pm
10.27 Jeremy Duvall and Brian Mckee 6pm
10.28 Jonathan Barker and Ministers of Soul 6pm
10.29 Mercy Creek 7pm
10.30 Dereck Kelly Trio 5pm
Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite every Wednesday
Fridays at 9 p.m. unless noted otherwise.
Sept 23 Cherry Moon 9 p.m.
Sept 30 JE Feazell and The Dive Bar Stars 9 p.m.
Friday Oct 7: Jesse Ray Carter 9pm
Friday Oct 14: Reckless Threat 9pm
Friday Oct 21: Harvest Blaque 9pm
Monday Oct. 24: Hillbilly Casino
Sept. 21 - William Seymour 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 - MANSGOTTAEAT feat. Foster Burton, Kris Hodges and Paul Tressel 4 p.m.
Sept. 28 - Jared Stout Duo 7 p.m.
11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market (weather permitting)
Every Saturday (weather permitting) 11:00am - 1:00 pm. LIVE Music on The Village Green & The Farmers Market, Downtown Floyd VA outside of Heathers of Floyd Boutique.
Bring your lunch and a chair and join us! Donations are greatly appreciated.
The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston
Music at 5 p.m. Sundays
Sept. 25- 5-7:30 - Brown Mountain Lighting Bugs from Winston Salem, NC
The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg
Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays
The Inn at Virginia at Tech
Sept. 25- Brown Mountain Lighting Bugs
2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke
09/24/2022 The Kemistry band 8pm-11pm
(All events 5-9pm). $5 admission and children 12 and under free
October 8 - Mended Fences
The Hangout Sports Bar & Lounge, Roanoke
Party in Elmwood, Roanoke
Sept 22 - The Kings