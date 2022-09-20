Live music and more in valleys' venues: September-October

Oct. 8 Gospel of Love Festival featuring Pastor John P. Kee 6 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $47 and $37, parking $5

Oct. 15 GO Outside Festival - Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears With Shemekia Copeland. 4:30 p.m. Elmwood Park. $20

Oct. 22 Zach Williams, with Ben Fuller 7 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. VIP $201.75, $71.75, $31.75, $21.75, parking $5

Oct. 25 "Weird Al" Yankovic, with Emo Phillips 7:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $99, $84, $64, $44, VIP $329, parking $5

Oct. 27 MercyMe 7 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $129, $89, $65, $45, $32, parking $5

Oct. 29 Who’s Bad, Michael Jackson Tribute Band 7:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $49, $30, $25, parking $5

Sept. 30 Brett Young Elmwood Park

Sept. 24 - SW VA's Bigfoot & Friends - A Cryptid Celebration

Oct. 21 - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Romantic Broadway

Oct. 22 - Koe Wetzel

Oct. 28-30 - Kazim Shrine Circus

Sept. 23 - Javon Jackson with Nikki Giovanni 8 p.m.

Oct. 1 Immanuel Wilkins Jazz Club 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Fostek Hall https://www.jeffcenter.org/events/immanuel-wilkins

Oct. 12 Punch Brothers 7:30 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall https://www.jeffcenter.org/events/punch-brothers

Oct. 15 Lenny Marcus Trio 7 p.m. 9 p.m. Jazz Club in Fostek Hall https://www.jeffcenter.org/events/lenny-marcus-trio

Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount

Sept. 21 Henry Rollins

CANCELED - Sept. 23 Darin & Brooke Aldridge - CANCELED

Sept. 24 Josh Ritter

Sept. 30 Dan Tyminski Band

The Lyric Theatre, Blacksburg

Sept. 24 - Elizabeth Cook

Nov. 16 - Shawn Mullins

09/20/22 Gote FREE

09/21/22 Kyle Kelly FREE

09/22/22 Jaded Ravins FREE

09/23/22 SIRSY $5

09/24/22 The Unlikely Candidates, with Orange Culture $12/$15

09/27/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE

09/28/22 Ben Trout Band FREE

09/29/22 Will Overman FREE

09/30/22 Empty Bottles $8

10/01/22 Eric Wayne Band $8

10/04/22 Gote FREE

10/05/22 Jared Stout Trio FREE

10/06/22 Eggs with Legs FREE

10/07/22 Villanova $8

10/08/22 Magnolia Boulevard $10

10/09/22 Comedy Show (Roanoke Comedy Fest Event) $20

10/11/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE

10/12/22 Kevin Daniel FREE

10/13/22 Ranford Almond FREE

10/14/22 Dance Candy $10

10/15/22 Wilson Springs Hotel $10

10/18/22 Gote FREE

10/19/22 Jack Marion & the Pearl Snap Prophets FREE

10/20/22 Chris Timbers Band FREE

10/21/22 Five Dollar Shake $8

10/22/22 The Kind $10

10/25/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE

10/26/22 Ben Trout Band FREE

10/27/22 Wright Ave. FREE

10/28/22 Black Mountain Revival $5

10/29/22 Halloween Street Party: Disco Risque, Kentucky Ruckus, Soul Patch $10

Saturday, 9/24/22 - 7:00pm - Dashawn & Wendy Hickman’s Sacred Steel. $20

Honky Tonk Thursdays

7:00-9:00pm - (suggested $10 donation)

9/22/22 - 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert & Friends

9/29/22 - 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert & Friends

The Friday Night Jamboree

9/23/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: TBA 7:30 (2) Dance Sets: Nobody’s Business

9/30/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: TBA 7:30 (2) Dance Sets: Cabin Creek Boys

Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon. Free:

9/24/22 - 12:00: The Brothers Young | 1:30: Scott Patrick & Casey Lewis

Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam

Live music on Fridays, Saturdays and some Wednesdays

Sept. 20 Line Dance Night

Sept, 22 Sidewinders Country Club

Sept, 23-24 Matt Tucker

Sept. 27 Line Dance Night

Sept, 29 Sidewinders Country Club

Sept. 30 - Oct. 1 Alex Key

Oct. 4 Line Dance Night

Oct. 6 Sidewinders Country Club

Oct. 7-8 Christian Yancey

Oct. 11 Line Dance Night

Oct. 13 Sidewinders Country Club

Oct. 14-15 Shelby Lee Lowe

Oct. 18 Line Dance Night

Oct. 20 Sidewinders Country Club

Oct. 21-22 Michael Leatherman

Oct. 25 Line Dance Night

Oct. 27 Sidewinders Country Club

Oct. 28-29 Jason Owens (Halloween Party Weekend)

9/22: Sexbruise? GA $14 ADV/$16 DOS seetickets.us/09222022

9/23: Lady Couch, with Charissa Joy & The High Frequency GA $15 ADV/$18 DOS seetickets.us/09232022

Oct. 6: Hayley Jane GA $10 ADV/$12 DOS seetickets.us/10062022

Oct. 8: Roanoke Comedy Fest feat. Jono Zalay GA $25 ADV/$27 DOS seetickets.us/10082022

Oct. 9 5PTS Open Mic Coffey Jams $10 Suggested Donation 5pointsmusic.com/events/open-mic/

Oct. 14 Josyln & The Sweet Compression GA $17 ADV/$19 DOS seetickets.us/10142022

Oct. 20 Kitchen Dwellers with Daniel Donaoto GA $22 ADV/$24 DOS seetickets.us/10202022

Oct. 22 Skydog GA $17 ADV/$19 DOS seetickets.us/10222022

Oct. 27 Lespecial with The Sweet Life GA $16 ADV/$20 DOS seetickets.us/10272022

Oct. 29 Dead Reckoning Halloween GA $22 ADV/$24 DOS seetickets.us/10292022

Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington

Oct. 8 – The Steel Wheels with Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno

First Fridays, downtown Roanoke

Oct. 7 - The Worx

Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke

Sept. 23 - Flashback Fridays-US & Floyd, with The Frequency

Oct. 5 Blues Traveler with The Jared Stout Band

Oct. 6 Jamey Johnson-Opener TBA

Oct. 7 Flashback Rewind-Shoot to Thrill with Stone Whiskey

Oct. 14 Flashback Rewind-KISS America with Last Nights Villain

Oct. 15 Flashback Fridays-Night Train-Opener TBA

Oct. 24 Dr Pepper Day *Market Square-Downtown Roanoke*

Oct. 28 Chris Cagle with the Eric Wayne Band

10/22 - Summer Music Series: Palmyra 6-10

Sept. 20 - Willy Tea Taylor with Special Guest Seph Custer

Sept. 23 - Taking Cover Fest - DAY 1 - Acoustic Night

Sept. 24 - Taking Cover Fest - DAY 2 - Band Night

Sept. 25 - Jackie Bristow & Rick Price

Sept. 28 - Zephaniah OHara & Elijiah Ocean

Oct. 1 Bourbon, Bubbly & Brew at The Vinton War Memorial

Oct.5 Darsombra / L.A. Dies / Dover & The Elevators

Oct. 8 Solazo

Oct. 15 Scott Miller

Oct. 16 Steve Forbert

Oct. 20 A Way With Words Vol. 2 The Leap Chronicles

Oct. 21 Eternal Summers / Carlos Truly / Lost In Space Camp

Oct. 28 Todd Sheaffer (Railroad Earth) & Chris Thompson (Coral Creek)

Oct. 29 Maiden & Crow: Halloween Bash

Oct. 31 MSPAINT / Public Opinion / Ex Parents

Music most weekday evenings, weekend afternoons and evenings

9/20: Gary John Duo 5-8pm

9/21: Bella's Bartok 5:30-8:30 (Pints with a Purpose- $1 of every pint donated to Virginia Breast Cancer Center)

9/22: GOTE 5:30-8:30 | 9/23: Ambassador and The Chosen Few 5:30-8:30

9/24: Mama Joy Rising 1:30-4:30 | Black Mountain Revival 5:30-8:30

9/25: Alex Arbaugh 1-4pm | Seph Custer and The Flatbreaks 5-8pm

9/27: Adam Markham 5-8pm

9/28: Blue Mule 5:30-8:30

9/29: Zach Wiley and The Pariahs 5:30-8:30

9/30: Mad Iguanas 5:30-8:30

10/1: Mason Creek 1:30-4:30 | Jesse Ray Carter Duo 5:30-8:30

10/2: Jazzalachian Playboys 1-4pm | Thomas Taylor Band 5-8pm

10/4: Allan & Lynwood

10/5: Craver, Chrisholm and Shay 5:30-8:30 (Pints with a Purpose for Suicide Prevention)

10/6: Eric Wayne Band 5:30-8:30

10/7: War Chile 5:30-8:30

10/8: Archer 1:30-4:30 | Jordan Harman Band 5:30-8:30

10/9: Christian Q Duo 1-4pm | Rachael Hester and The Tennessee Walkers 5-8pm

10/11: Katie & Co. 5-8pm

10/12: Ryan Greer 5:30-8:30

10/13: GOTE 5:30-8:30

10/14: Leonard Blush and The Camelcals 5:30-8:30

10/15: Adam Markham 1:30-4:30 | Nice Couch: 5:30-8:30

10/16: Mason Creek 1-4pm | Terry Brown Benefit 5-8pm

10/18: Gary John Duo 5-8pm

10/19: Dan it John 5:30-8:30pm

10/20: Jeff Miller 5:30-8:30

10/21: Josh Clark's Visible Spectrum (from Asheville) 5:30-8:30

10/22: Jesse Ray Carter (solo) 1:30-4:30 | Jive Exchange 5:30-8:30

10/23: Keith Goggin 1-4pm | Liv Sloan 5-8pm

10/25: Leonard Blush and The Camelcals 5-8pm

10/26: Mercy Creek 5:30-8:30

10/27: Blue Mule 5:30-8:30

10/28: Mad Iguanas 5:30-8:30

10/29: Willis Landon & Friends 1:30-4:30 | Cinematheque 5:30-8:30

10/30: Seedpicker 5-8pm

11/1: Allan & Lynwood

11/2: Charissa Joy and The High Frequency

11/3: Liv Sloan

Live music Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

Fri 9/23 - The Wilson Springs Hotel - 8pm, door starts at 7pm. Ticket Event $8 advance/$10 day of. Purchase online at dogtownfloyd.com or in person

Sat 9/24 - Zak Saltz Band - 8pm, $8 cover

Fri 9/30 - Jive Exchange - 8pm, $8 cover

Sat 10/1 - Reggae in the Park at Warren G. Lineberry Park w/ Liontracks Reggae Band, Nyo Allen Music (youth musician in reggae highlight), ArkLight Sound System, DJ Rubystar. Portion of proceeds goes to Apple Ridge Farm - A youth serving organization that transforms the lives of our community's underserved children and families through engagement in unparalleled educational, cultural and outdoor experiences. To learn more about Apple Ridge Farm visit their website at www.appleridge.org. 4-9pm, Donations suggested & appreciated. PLUS DJ after party w/ ArkLight Sound System (indoors at Dogtown beginning at 9pm).

Fri 10/7 - Jordan Harman - 8pm, $10 cover

Sat 10/8 - Hustle Souls - 8pm, $10 cover

Fri 10/14 - Camp Culture - 8pm, $8 cover

Sat 10/15 - Darkside Experience - 8pm, Ticket Event $15 advance/$18 day of. Tickets can be purchased online at dogtownroadhouse.com, or in person the day of the show

Fri 10/21 - Chris Timbers Band - 8pm, $10 cover

Sat 10/22 - Seedpicker - 8pm, $8 cover

Fri 10/28 - Music Road Co - 8pm, $10 cover

Sat 10/29 - Funk -n- Disco Halloween Party: DJ Boomerang, party favors, photo booth, costume contest w/ prizes, Parkway Brewing Co tap takeover - 8pm, Ticket Event $15 advance/$18 day of

Tickets can be purchased online at dogtownroadhouse.com, or in person the day of the show

9/23: The River Tramps, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

9/30: Jacob Paul Allen, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

10/1: Glam'R Kiti, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

10/2: Lenny Marcus & Friends, 4 - 7 pm

10/7: Eric Wayne Band, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

10/8: Radio Rehab, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

10/13: Brother & The Hayes, 6 - 8:30 pm

10/14: Pi Jacobs Trio, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

10/15: Ben McLaughlin, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

10/21: The Rarely Available Band, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

10/23: Lenny Marcus & Friends, 4 - 7 pm

10/27: Cameron Moore, 6 - 8:30 pm

10/28: Kyle Kelly, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

10/29: Chad Nickell & The Loose Change, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

10/30: Lenny Marcus & Friends, 4 - 7 pm

Music every Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.

9.23 KEMISTRY

9.24 Kyle Forry

9.29 Will Easter Solo

9.30 Merty & The Monumentals

10.1 Two-Year Anniversary Party: Palmyra, The Jared Stout Band

10.2 Ryan Greer Solo

10.6 William Seymour (From Caitlin Krisko and The Broadcast)

10.7 Five Dollar Shake

10.8 Oktobertfest Jam: The Salty Pretzel Band

10.14 Zach Wiley

10.15 Charissa Joy & Friends

10.16 Christian Q

10.21 Salsa Noke "Brewchata"

10.22 *CLOSED FOR JDRF PINTS & PEARLS*

10.23 Jeremy Davall

10.27 John Wheeler

10.29 The Pirates of Piedmont Halloween Jam

9/23: Solacoustix Duo 6-9

9/24: Ryan Ward 6-9

9/30: $2 Shake 6-9

Sept. 23 - Hearts and Hand Grenades 9-12 $5

Bands start at 9pm

Sept. 23rd karaoke and dance no cover

Oct. 14 Mended Fences $15

Oct. 21 The Frequency $10

Oct. 28 Karlee Raye Band $10

Fri 9/23 That 80’s Band 7:30-11:30 pm

Sat 9/24 Fuzzy Logic 7:30-11:30 pm

$10 for all evening music events on the weekend.

Pizza Den, Salem

Shows at 8:45 p.m.; doors 8 p.m.

Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016.

Sept 23 - Wayne Willingham (The Dan and Adonna Show opening)

Sept 30 - Sara Trunzo (Mike Franke opening)

9.22 William Seymour 6-9pm

9.23 Empty Bottles 6-9pm

9.25 Charissa Joy Band 5-8pm

9.29 The Sunshine Band 6pm

9.30 Fretwell 6-9pm

10.1 The Kind Reggae Fest 7-10pm

10.2 Michael Parker and The Shoobies 5-8pm

10.7 Kemistry 6pm

10.9 Becki and The Boom Booms 5pm

10.14 Empty Bottles 6pm

10.16 Grass Puppies 5pm

10.20 Circus Mutt 6pm

10.21 Dog Rocket Blues Band 6pm

10.23 Hoppie Vaughan and Ministers of Soul 5pm

10.27 Jeremy Duvall and Brian Mckee 6pm

10.28 Jonathan Barker and Ministers of Soul 6pm

10.29 Mercy Creek 7pm

10.30 Dereck Kelly Trio 5pm

Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite every Wednesday

Fridays at 9 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

Sept 23 Cherry Moon 9 p.m.

Sept 30 JE Feazell and The Dive Bar Stars 9 p.m.

Friday Oct 7: Jesse Ray Carter 9pm

Friday Oct 14: Reckless Threat 9pm

Friday Oct 21: Harvest Blaque 9pm

Monday Oct. 24: Hillbilly Casino

Sept. 21 - William Seymour 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 - MANSGOTTAEAT feat. Foster Burton, Kris Hodges and Paul Tressel 4 p.m.

Sept. 28 - Jared Stout Duo 7 p.m.

11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market (weather permitting)

Every Saturday (weather permitting) 11:00am - 1:00 pm. LIVE Music on The Village Green & The Farmers Market, Downtown Floyd VA outside of Heathers of Floyd Boutique.

Bring your lunch and a chair and join us! Donations are greatly appreciated.

The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston

Music at 5 p.m. Sundays

Sept. 25- 5-7:30 - Brown Mountain Lighting Bugs from Winston Salem, NC

The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg

Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays

The Inn at Virginia at Tech

Sept. 25- Brown Mountain Lighting Bugs

2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke

09/24/2022 The Kemistry band 8pm-11pm

(All events 5-9pm). $5 admission and children 12 and under free

October 8 - Mended Fences

Party in Elmwood, Roanoke

Sept 22 - The Kings