Live music and more in valleys' venues: September

Sept 21 - Wheel of Fortune

Sept. 30 Brett Young Elmwood Park

Sept. 17 - Gary Allan

Sept. 24 - SW VA's Bigfoot & Friends - A Cryptid Celebration

Sept. 13 - Tuba Skinny 7:30PM

Sept. 23 - Javon Jackson with Nikki Giovanni 8 p.m.

Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount

Sept. 21 Henry Rollins

Sept. 23 Darin & Brooke Aldridge

Sept. 24 Josh Ritter

Sept. 30 Dan Tyminski Band

The Lyric Theatre, Blacksburg

Nov. 16 - Shawn Mullins

09/13/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE

09/14/22 Anthony Wayne Vibe FREE

09/15/22 Threesound FREE

09/16/22 The Grass is Dead $12/$15

09/17/22 Dark Moon Hollow $10

09/20/22 Gote FREE

09/21/22 Kyle Kelly FREE

09/22/22 Jaded Ravins FREE

09/23/22 SIRSY $5

09/24/22 The Unlikely Candidates, with Orange Culture $12/$15

09/27/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE

09/28/22 Ben Trout Band FREE

09/29/22 Will Overman FREE

09/30/22 Empty Bottles $8

Thursday, 9/15/22 - 7:00pm - Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers Live. $30

Saturday, 9/17/22 - 7:00pm - Bill & The Belles. $20

Saturday, 9/24/22 - 7:00pm - Dashawn & Wendy Hickman’s Sacred Steel. $20

Honky Tonk Thursdays

7:00-9:00pm - (suggested $10 donation)

9/22/22 - 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert & Friends

9/29/22 - 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert & Friends

The Friday Night Jamboree

9/16/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: The Farleys 7:30 (2) Dance Sets: The Slate Mountain Ramblers

9/23/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: TBA 7:30 (2) Dance Sets: Nobody’s Business

9/30/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: TBA 7:30 (2) Dance Sets: Cabin Creek Boys

Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon. Free:

9/17/22 - 12:00: Songwriters in the Round | 1:30: Songwriters in the Round

9/24/22 - 12:00: The Brothers Young | 1:30: Scott Patrick & Casey Lewis

Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam

Live music on Fridays, Saturdays and some Wednesdays

Sept. 13 Line Dance Night

Sept. 14 Concert Series with Ernest (Shelby Lee Lowe to open)

Sept. 15 Sidewinders Country Club

Sept. 16-17 Shelby Lee Lowe

Sept. 20 Line Dance Night

Sept, 22 Sidewinders Country Club

Sept, 23-24 Matt Tucker

Sept. 27 Line Dance Night

Sept, 29 Sidewinders Country Club

Sept. 30 - Oct. 1 Alex Key

9/22: Sexbruise? GA $14 ADV/$16 DOS seetickets.us/09222022

9/23: Lady Couch, with Charissa Joy & The High Frequency GA $15 ADV/$18 DOS seetickets.us/09232022

Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington

SOLD OUT - Sept. 17 – The Milk Carton Kids with Kaia Kater

First Fridays, downtown Roanoke

Sept. 16 - Fuzzy Logic

Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke

Sept. 23 - Flashback Fridays-US & Floyd, with The Frequency

9/17 - Summer Music Series: Monster Atlantic 6-10

Sept. 16 - Maiden & Crow: Seasons / Fractured Frames / Blackwater Drowning

Sept. 20 - Willy Tea Taylor with Special Guest Seph Custer

Sept. 23 - Taking Cover Fest - DAY 1 - Acoustic Night

Sept. 24 - Taking Cover Fest - DAY 2 - Band Night

Sept. 25 - Jackie Bristow & Rick Price

Sept. 28 - Zephaniah OHara & Elijiah Ocean

Music most weekday evenings, weekend afternoons and evenings

Live music Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

Fri 9/16 - Phlegar Hill - 8pm, $8 cover

Sat 9/17 - Will Easter & The Nomads - 8pm, $8 cover

Fri 9/23 - The Wilson Springs Hotel - 8pm, door starts at 7pm. Ticket Event $8 advance/$10 day of. Purchase online at dogtownfloyd.com or in person

Sat 9/24 - Zak Saltz Band - 8pm, $8 cover

Fri 9/30 - Jive Exchange - 8pm, $8 cover

9/15: TJ Ellis, 6 - 8:30 pm

9/16: William Seymour, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

9/17: The Jared Stout Band, 2:30 - 5:30 pm & Billingsley, 6:30 - 9:30 pm *BLBC Anniversary Party*

9/23: The River Tramps, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

9/30: Jacob Paul Allen, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

Music every Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.

9.16 Jeremy Davall Solo

9.17 Touch of Class

9.18 Charissa Joy Solo

9.23 KEMISTRY

9.24 Kyle Forry

9.29 Will Easter Solo

9.30 Merty & The Monumentals

5th Anniversary Can Garden Weekend:

9/16: Charissa Joy 6-8 Can Garden Stage

9/16: The River Tramps 8-10 Side Stage

9/17: TBA

9/18: Ryan Greer Trio 4-7 Can Garden Stage

9/23: Solacoustix Duo 6-9

9/24: Ryan Ward 6-9

9/30: $2 Shake 6-9

Sept. 23 - Hearts and Hand Grenades 9-12 $5

Bands start at 9pm

Sept. 16 Mended Fences $15

Sept. 23rd karaoke and dance no cover

9/17 JoJo Stockton & Solacoustix

$5 cover, children 12 and under free (no pets, outside containers, food/beverages, tents or umbrellas).

Fri 9/16 Eric Wayne 7:30-11:30 pm

Sat 9/17 Mended Fences 7:30-11:30 pm

Sun 9/18 Tyler Parrish 2:00-6:00 pm

Fri 9/23 That 80’s Band 7:30-11:30 pm

Sat 9/24 Fuzzy Logic 7:30-11:30 pm

$10 for all evening music events on the weekend.

Pizza Den, Salem

Shows at 8:45 p.m.; doors 8 p.m.

Tickets available online via www.aberrationmusicgroup.com | Cash and cards accepted at the door

Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016.

Sept 16 - Ash Devine (Bob Schmucker opening)

Sept 23 - Wayne Willingham (The Dan and Adonna Show opening)

Sept 30 - Sara Trunzo (Mike Franke opening

Friday music at 6 p.m., Sundays music at 5 p.m.

Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite every Wednesday

Fridays at 9 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

Sept. 18 - Jason Lankford 5 p.m.

Sept. 21 - William Seymour 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 - MANSGOTTAEAT feat. Foster Burton, Kris Hodges and Paul Tressel 4 p.m.

Sept. 28 - Jared Stout Duo 7 p.m.

11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market (weather permitting)

Every Saturday (weather permitting) 11:00am - 1:00 pm. LIVE Music on The Village Green & The Farmers Market, Downtown Floyd VA outside of Heathers of Floyd Boutique.

Bring your lunch and a chair and join us! Donations are greatly appreciated.

The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston

Music at 5 p.m. Sundays

The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg

Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays

2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke

09/10/2022 Adam Markham & David Gilley 8pm-11pm

09/16/2022 Hoppie Vaughan & Ministers of Soul 8pm-11pm

09/17/2022 The Boptet Live Jazz 7:30pm-10:30pm

09/24/2022 The Kemistry band 8pm-11pm

(All events 5-9pm). $5 admission and children 12 and under free

October 8 - Mended Fences

Sept. 16th Chad Cox 7 pm – 10 pm

Sept. 17th 3DT 6 pm – 10 pm

Party in Elmwood, Roanoke

Sept 15 - The Holiday Band

Sept 22 - The Kings