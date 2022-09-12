Live music and more in valleys' venues: September

Sept 21 - Wheel of Fortune
Sept. 30 Brett Young Elmwood Park
Sept. 17 - Gary Allan
Sept. 24 - SW VA's Bigfoot & Friends - A Cryptid Celebration
Sept. 13 - Tuba Skinny 7:30PM
Sept. 23 - Javon Jackson with Nikki Giovanni 8 p.m.
Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount
Sept. 21 Henry Rollins
Sept. 23 Darin & Brooke Aldridge
Sept. 24 Josh Ritter
Sept. 30 Dan Tyminski Band
The Lyric Theatre, Blacksburg
Nov. 16 - Shawn Mullins
Martin's Downtown, Roanoke
09/13/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE
09/14/22 Anthony Wayne Vibe FREE
09/15/22 Threesound FREE
09/16/22 The Grass is Dead $12/$15
09/17/22 Dark Moon Hollow $10
09/20/22 Gote FREE
09/21/22 Kyle Kelly FREE
09/22/22 Jaded Ravins FREE
09/23/22 SIRSY $5
09/24/22 The Unlikely Candidates, with Orange Culture $12/$15
09/27/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE
09/28/22 Ben Trout Band FREE
09/29/22 Will Overman FREE
09/30/22 Empty Bottles $8
Thursday, 9/15/22 - 7:00pm - Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers Live. $30
Saturday, 9/17/22 - 7:00pm - Bill & The Belles. $20
Saturday, 9/24/22 - 7:00pm - Dashawn & Wendy Hickman’s Sacred Steel. $20
Honky Tonk Thursdays
7:00-9:00pm - (suggested $10 donation)
9/22/22 - 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert & Friends
9/29/22 - 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert & Friends
The Friday Night Jamboree
9/16/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: The Farleys 7:30 (2) Dance Sets: The Slate Mountain Ramblers
9/23/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: TBA 7:30 (2) Dance Sets: Nobody’s Business
9/30/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: TBA 7:30 (2) Dance Sets: Cabin Creek Boys
Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon. Free:
9/17/22 - 12:00: Songwriters in the Round | 1:30: Songwriters in the Round
9/24/22 - 12:00: The Brothers Young | 1:30: Scott Patrick & Casey Lewis
Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam
Live music on Fridays, Saturdays and some Wednesdays
Sept. 13 Line Dance Night
Sept. 14 Concert Series with Ernest (Shelby Lee Lowe to open)
Sept. 15 Sidewinders Country Club
Sept. 16-17 Shelby Lee Lowe
Sept. 20 Line Dance Night
Sept, 22 Sidewinders Country Club
Sept, 23-24 Matt Tucker
Sept. 27 Line Dance Night
Sept, 29 Sidewinders Country Club
Sept. 30 - Oct. 1 Alex Key
9/22: Sexbruise? GA $14 ADV/$16 DOS seetickets.us/09222022
9/23: Lady Couch, with Charissa Joy & The High Frequency GA $15 ADV/$18 DOS seetickets.us/09232022
Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington
SOLD OUT - Sept. 17 – The Milk Carton Kids with Kaia Kater
First Fridays, downtown Roanoke
Sept. 16 - Fuzzy Logic
Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke
Sept. 23 - Flashback Fridays-US & Floyd, with The Frequency
9/17 - Summer Music Series: Monster Atlantic 6-10
Sept. 16 - Maiden & Crow: Seasons / Fractured Frames / Blackwater Drowning
Sept. 20 - Willy Tea Taylor with Special Guest Seph Custer
Sept. 23 - Taking Cover Fest - DAY 1 - Acoustic Night
Sept. 24 - Taking Cover Fest - DAY 2 - Band Night
Sept. 25 - Jackie Bristow & Rick Price
Sept. 28 - Zephaniah OHara & Elijiah Ocean
Music most weekday evenings, weekend afternoons and evenings
Live music Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays
Fri 9/16 - Phlegar Hill - 8pm, $8 cover
Sat 9/17 - Will Easter & The Nomads - 8pm, $8 cover
Fri 9/23 - The Wilson Springs Hotel - 8pm, door starts at 7pm. Ticket Event $8 advance/$10 day of. Purchase online at dogtownfloyd.com or in person
Sat 9/24 - Zak Saltz Band - 8pm, $8 cover
Fri 9/30 - Jive Exchange - 8pm, $8 cover
9/15: TJ Ellis, 6 - 8:30 pm
9/16: William Seymour, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
9/17: The Jared Stout Band, 2:30 - 5:30 pm & Billingsley, 6:30 - 9:30 pm *BLBC Anniversary Party*
9/23: The River Tramps, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
9/30: Jacob Paul Allen, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
Music every Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.
9.16 Jeremy Davall Solo
9.17 Touch of Class
9.18 Charissa Joy Solo
9.23 KEMISTRY
9.24 Kyle Forry
9.29 Will Easter Solo
9.30 Merty & The Monumentals
5th Anniversary Can Garden Weekend:
9/16: Charissa Joy 6-8 Can Garden Stage
9/16: The River Tramps 8-10 Side Stage
9/17: TBA
9/18: Ryan Greer Trio 4-7 Can Garden Stage
9/23: Solacoustix Duo 6-9
9/24: Ryan Ward 6-9
9/30: $2 Shake 6-9
Sept. 23 - Hearts and Hand Grenades 9-12 $5
Bands start at 9pm
Sept. 16 Mended Fences $15
Sept. 23rd karaoke and dance no cover
9/17 JoJo Stockton & Solacoustix
$5 cover, children 12 and under free (no pets, outside containers, food/beverages, tents or umbrellas).
Fri 9/16 Eric Wayne 7:30-11:30 pm
Sat 9/17 Mended Fences 7:30-11:30 pm
Sun 9/18 Tyler Parrish 2:00-6:00 pm
Fri 9/23 That 80’s Band 7:30-11:30 pm
Sat 9/24 Fuzzy Logic 7:30-11:30 pm
$10 for all evening music events on the weekend.
Pizza Den, Salem
Shows at 8:45 p.m.; doors 8 p.m.
Tickets available online via www.aberrationmusicgroup.com | Cash and cards accepted at the door
Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016.
Sept 16 - Ash Devine (Bob Schmucker opening)
Sept 23 - Wayne Willingham (The Dan and Adonna Show opening)
Sept 30 - Sara Trunzo (Mike Franke opening
Friday music at 6 p.m., Sundays music at 5 p.m.
Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite every Wednesday
Fridays at 9 p.m. unless noted otherwise.
Sept. 18 - Jason Lankford 5 p.m.
Sept. 21 - William Seymour 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 - MANSGOTTAEAT feat. Foster Burton, Kris Hodges and Paul Tressel 4 p.m.
Sept. 28 - Jared Stout Duo 7 p.m.
11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market (weather permitting)
Every Saturday (weather permitting) 11:00am - 1:00 pm. LIVE Music on The Village Green & The Farmers Market, Downtown Floyd VA outside of Heathers of Floyd Boutique.
Bring your lunch and a chair and join us! Donations are greatly appreciated.
The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston
Music at 5 p.m. Sundays
The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg
Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays
2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke
09/10/2022 Adam Markham & David Gilley 8pm-11pm
09/16/2022 Hoppie Vaughan & Ministers of Soul 8pm-11pm
09/17/2022 The Boptet Live Jazz 7:30pm-10:30pm
09/24/2022 The Kemistry band 8pm-11pm
(All events 5-9pm). $5 admission and children 12 and under free
October 8 - Mended Fences
The Hangout Sports Bar & Lounge, Roanoke
Sept. 16th Chad Cox 7 pm – 10 pm
Sept. 17th 3DT 6 pm – 10 pm
Party in Elmwood, Roanoke
Sept 15 - The Holiday Band
Sept 22 - The Kings