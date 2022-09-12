 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Live music and more in valleys' venues: September

  • 0
Lady Couch (copy)

From left, Allen Thompson and Keshia Bailey of Lady Couch. The band plays 5 Points Music Sanctuary on Sept. 23.

 Michael Weintrob photo

Berglund Center, Roanoke

Sept 21 - Wheel of Fortune

Downtown Roanoke Inc.

Sept. 30 Brett Young Elmwood Park

Salem Civic Center, Salem

Sept. 17 - Gary Allan

Sept. 24 - SW VA's Bigfoot & Friends - A Cryptid Celebration

Jefferson Center, Roanoke

Sept. 13 - Tuba Skinny 7:30PM  

People are also reading…

Sept. 23 - Javon Jackson with Nikki Giovanni 8 p.m. 

Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount

Sept. 21 Henry Rollins

Sept. 23 Darin & Brooke Aldridge

Sept. 24 Josh Ritter

Sept. 30 Dan Tyminski Band

The Lyric Theatre, Blacksburg

Nov. 16 - Shawn Mullins

Martin's Downtown, Roanoke

09/13/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE

09/14/22 Anthony Wayne Vibe FREE

09/15/22 Threesound FREE

09/16/22 The Grass is Dead $12/$15

09/17/22 Dark Moon Hollow $10

09/20/22 Gote FREE

09/21/22 Kyle Kelly FREE

09/22/22 Jaded Ravins FREE

09/23/22 SIRSY $5

09/24/22 The Unlikely Candidates, with Orange Culture $12/$15

09/27/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE

09/28/22 Ben Trout Band FREE

09/29/22 Will Overman FREE

09/30/22 Empty Bottles $8

The Floyd Country Store, Floyd

Thursday, 9/15/22 - 7:00pm - Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers Live. $30

Saturday, 9/17/22 - 7:00pm - Bill & The Belles. $20

Saturday, 9/24/22 - 7:00pm - Dashawn & Wendy Hickman’s Sacred Steel. $20

Honky Tonk Thursdays

7:00-9:00pm - (suggested $10 donation)

9/22/22 - 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert & Friends

9/29/22 - 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert & Friends

The Friday Night Jamboree

9/16/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: The Farleys 7:30 (2) Dance Sets: The Slate Mountain Ramblers

9/23/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: TBA 7:30 (2) Dance Sets: Nobody’s Business

9/30/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: TBA 7:30 (2) Dance Sets: Cabin Creek Boys

Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon. Free:

9/17/22 - 12:00: Songwriters in the Round | 1:30: Songwriters in the Round

9/24/22 - 12:00: The Brothers Young | 1:30: Scott Patrick & Casey Lewis

Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam

Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke

Live music on Fridays, Saturdays and some Wednesdays

Sept. 13 Line Dance Night

Sept. 14 Concert Series with Ernest (Shelby Lee Lowe to open)

Sept. 15 Sidewinders Country Club

Sept. 16-17 Shelby Lee Lowe

Sept. 20 Line Dance Night

Sept, 22 Sidewinders Country Club

Sept, 23-24 Matt Tucker

Sept. 27 Line Dance Night

Sept, 29 Sidewinders Country Club

Sept. 30 - Oct. 1 Alex Key

5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke

9/22: Sexbruise? GA $14 ADV/$16 DOS seetickets.us/09222022

9/23: Lady Couch, with Charissa Joy & The High Frequency GA $15 ADV/$18 DOS seetickets.us/09232022

Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington

SOLD OUT - Sept. 17 – The Milk Carton Kids with Kaia Kater

First Fridays, downtown Roanoke

Sept. 16 - Fuzzy Logic

Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke

Sept. 23 - Flashback Fridays-US & Floyd, with The Frequency

Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle

9/17 - Summer Music Series: Monster Atlantic 6-10 

The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke

Sept. 16 - Maiden & Crow: Seasons / Fractured Frames / Blackwater Drowning

Sept. 20 - Willy Tea Taylor with Special Guest Seph Custer

Sept. 23 - Taking Cover Fest - DAY 1 - Acoustic Night

Sept. 24 - Taking Cover Fest - DAY 2 - Band Night

Sept. 25 - Jackie Bristow & Rick Price

Sept. 28 - Zephaniah OHara & Elijiah Ocean

Music most weekday evenings, weekend afternoons and evenings

Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd

Live music Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

Fri 9/16 - Phlegar Hill - 8pm, $8 cover

Sat 9/17 - Will Easter & The Nomads - 8pm, $8 cover

Fri 9/23 - The Wilson Springs Hotel - 8pm, door starts at 7pm. Ticket Event $8 advance/$10 day of. Purchase online at dogtownfloyd.com or in person

Sat 9/24 - Zak Saltz Band - 8pm, $8 cover

Fri 9/30 - Jive Exchange - 8pm, $8 cover

Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke

9/15: TJ Ellis, 6 - 8:30 pm

9/16: William Seymour, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

9/17: The Jared Stout Band, 2:30 - 5:30 pm & Billingsley, 6:30 - 9:30 pm *BLBC Anniversary Party*

9/23: The River Tramps, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

9/30: Jacob Paul Allen, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke

Music every Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.

9.16 Jeremy Davall Solo

9.17 Touch of Class

9.18 Charissa Joy Solo

9.23 KEMISTRY

9.24 Kyle Forry

9.29 Will Easter Solo

9.30 Merty & The Monumentals

Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke

5th Anniversary Can Garden Weekend:

9/16: Charissa Joy 6-8 Can Garden Stage

9/16: The River Tramps 8-10 Side Stage

9/17: TBA

9/18: Ryan Greer Trio 4-7 Can Garden Stage

9/23: Solacoustix Duo 6-9

9/24: Ryan Ward 6-9

9/30: $2 Shake 6-9

Awful Arthur's, Roanoke

Sept. 23 - Hearts and Hand Grenades 9-12 $5

Ippy's, Rocky Mount

Bands start at 9pm

Sept. 16 Mended Fences $15

Sept. 23rd karaoke and dance no cover

Black Dog Salvage, Roanoke

9/17 JoJo Stockton & Solacoustix

$5 cover, children 12 and under free (no pets, outside containers, food/beverages, tents or umbrellas).

Mango's Bar & Grill, Moneta

Fri 9/16 Eric Wayne 7:30-11:30 pm

Sat 9/17 Mended Fences 7:30-11:30 pm

Sun 9/18 Tyler Parrish 2:00-6:00 pm

Fri 9/23 That 80’s Band 7:30-11:30 pm

Sat 9/24 Fuzzy Logic 7:30-11:30 pm

$10 for all evening music events on the weekend.

Pizza Den, Salem

Shows at 8:45 p.m.; doors 8 p.m.

Tickets available online via www.aberrationmusicgroup.com | Cash and cards accepted at the door

3rd Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke

Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016.

Sept 16 - Ash Devine (Bob Schmucker opening)

Sept 23 - Wayne Willingham (The Dan and Adonna Show opening)

Sept 30 - Sara Trunzo (Mike Franke opening

Fork in the Alley, Roanoke

Friday music at 6 p.m., Sundays music at 5 p.m.

Fork in the Market, Roanoke

Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite every Wednesday 

Fridays at 9 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

Village Grill, Roanoke

Sept. 18 - Jason Lankford 5 p.m.

Sept. 21 - William Seymour 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 - MANSGOTTAEAT feat. Foster Burton, Kris Hodges and Paul Tressel 4 p.m.

Sept. 28 - Jared Stout Duo 7 p.m.

Live Music on the Village Green, Floyd

11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market (weather permitting)

Every Saturday (weather permitting) 11:00am - 1:00 pm. LIVE Music on The Village Green & The Farmers Market, Downtown Floyd VA outside of Heathers of Floyd Boutique.

Bring your lunch and a chair and join us! Donations are greatly appreciated.

The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston

Music at 5 p.m. Sundays

The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg

Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays

2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke

09/10/2022 Adam Markham & David Gilley 8pm-11pm

09/16/2022 Hoppie Vaughan & Ministers of Soul 8pm-11pm

09/17/2022 The Boptet Live Jazz 7:30pm-10:30pm

09/24/2022 The Kemistry band 8pm-11pm

Daleville Summer Concert Series at Daleville Town Center

(All events 5-9pm).  $5 admission and children 12 and under free

October 8 - Mended Fences

The Hangout Sports Bar & Lounge, Roanoke

Sept. 16th Chad Cox 7 pm – 10 pm

Sept. 17th 3DT 6 pm – 10 pm

Party in Elmwood, Roanoke

Sept 15 - The Holiday Band

Sept 22 - The Kings

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kanye West decides to let go of grudges following Queen Elizabeth's death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert