Live music in valleys' venues: November 2021

Nov. 5 - Crowder
Nov. 18 - A Magical Cirque Christmas
Nov. 20 - Jeff Dunham
Nov. 27 - WWE Supershow
Nov. 12 - Rodney Carrington LIVE
Nov 2 - Broadway in Blacksburg: "Waitress"
Nov. 9 - Conrad Tao, piano
Nov. 4: The Steel Wheels
Nov. 9: Bob James Quartet
Nov. 11: Martin Sexton
Nov. 12: Dark Desert Eagles
Nov. 13: Blackhawk
Nov. 19: California Guitar Trio & Trace Bundy
Nov. 20: Black Jacket Symphony "Dark Side of the Moon"
Nov. 23: Chris Thile
Nov. 5 - Second City Comedy Troupe
11/02/21 Gote FREE
11/03/21 The Last Real Circus FREE
11/04/21 Rainbow Full of Sound (Dead Tribute) $10
11/05/21 Audacity Brass Band $8
11/06/21 SexBruise?, with Natalie Brooke $12
11/09/21 Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks FREE
11/10/21 Dirty Grass Players FREE
11/11/21 Beggars Clan FREE
11/12/21 Gak! (90's Tribute) $5
11/13/21 Cinémathèque $5
11/16/21 Gote FREE
11/17/21 EG Vines FREE
11/18/21 Wilson Springs Hotel FREE
11/19/21 Abby Bryant & the Echoes $10
11/20/21 Dance Candy $8
11/23/21 Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks FREE
11/24/21 Ben Trout Band FREE
11/25/21 The Dead Reckoning $10
11/26/21 Isaac Hadden Band $5
11/27/21 Anthony Rosano & The Conqueroos $8
11/30/21 Gote FREE
Special Events:
Saturday, 11/6/21 - 7:30 pm - The Floyd Radio Show. Hosted by Ashlee Watkins & Andrew Small, with Guests: The Trey Wellington Band & The Red Herrings. Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets $15 in advance / $18 day of show
Saturday, 11/13/21 - 7:30pm - From Mali to Appalachia: A Musical Exploration with Cheick Hamala Diabate, Danny Knicely and Earl White. Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets $20 in advance / $25 day of show
Saturday, 11/20/21 - 7:30pm - Old Time Dance with Larry Sigmon & Martha Spencer. Admission $10 at the Door / $5 Friends & Fixture Card Holders
Sunday, 11/21/21 - 7:30pm - Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper. Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets $32 in advance / $36 day of show.
Honky Tonk Thursdays
11/4/21 - Honky Tonk Thursdays (by donation) 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band
11/11/21 - Honky Tonk Thursdays (by donation) 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band
11/18/21 - Honky Tonk Thursdays (by donation) 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band
11/25/21 - Store Closed for Thanksgiving
The Friday Night Jamboree
NOTICE: For the early part of the fall, the Friday Night Jamboree may be held in the back yard of the Floyd Country Store from 6-8pm, with admission by suggested donation ($8). Online Live Streams will resume during October on our Facebook and Youtube channels. Subject to changes, check our website for updated information.
11/5/21 - 6:30 Gospel Set: Gate 10 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: The Mustard Cutters
11/12/21 - 6:30 Gospel Set: Josh Blankenship & Friends 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: Corbin Hayslett Band
11/19/21 - 6:30 Gospel Set: The Comptons 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: Gap Civil
11/26/21 - 6:30 Gospel Set: Epperly Mill Singers 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: The New Macedon Rangers
Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:
11/6/21 - 12:30: Casey Lewis | 1:30: Hazy Mountain Stringband
11/13/21 - 12:30: The Brothers Young | 1:30: Rhoda Jam
11/20/21 - 12:30: Erika Joy Olsen | 1:30: Redd Volkaert
11/27/21 - 12:30: Scott Patrick & Casey Lewis | 1:30: David Cannaday & Seph Custer
Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam
Each week, Old time jam includes rotating host bands who lead tunes at a moderate speed— traditional instruments and dancers welcome.
Nov. 2 Line Dance Night
Nov. 4 Sidewinders Country Club
Nov. 5 and 6 Corey Dakota
Nov. 9 Line Dance Night
Nov. 11 Sidewinders Country Club
Nov. 12 and 13 Justin Walden
Nov. 16 Line Dance Night
Nov. 18 Sidewinders Country Club
Nov. 19 and 20 Justin Lee Partin
Nov. 23 Line Dance Night
Nov. 25 Thanksgiving
Nov. 26 and 27 Cooper Greer
11/4 - lespecial w. The Sweet Life, Orange Culture
11/5 - Circles Around The Sun
11/11 - Pink Talking Fish
11/12 - Marcus Rezak's Shred Is Dead
11/19 - 5 Points Open House: Dog Rocket Blues Band
11/20 - 5 Points Open House: Phat Laces w. JGC
11/26 - 5 Points Open House: Jared Stout Band
Nov. 5 - Soulvember w/Macklyn & Friends
Nov. 6 - Christiana, Bugel, & Sivilli (CBS) "It's a YarnMuffin Thing"
Nov. 12 - Will Overman
Nov. 13 - Caleb Michael Settje
Nov. 18 - Bar Jay Bar
Nov. 19 - The Wormholes / Lost In Space Camp
Nov. 20 - D. Reynolds presents PWR Poetry Jam
11/3 - Christian Q 5:30-8:30
11/4 - Smokestack Lightnin' Blues Band 5:30-8:30
11/5 - McFadden and Friends 5:30-8:30
11/6 - Palmyra 1:30-4:30 and Jesse Ray Carter Duo 5:30-8:30
11/7 - Mason Creek Bluegrass 3-6pm
11/10 - Blue Mule 5:30-8:30
11/11 - Chariss Joy and The High Frequency 5:30-8:30
11/12 - Seedpicker 5:30-8:30
11/13 - Molly Murphy (of the Judy Chops) & Ash Devine 1:30-4:30 and Jared Stout Band 5:30-8:30pm
11/14 - Jazzalachian Playboys 3-6pm
11/17 - William Seymour 5:30-8:30
11/18 - War Chile 5:30-8:30
11/19 - Seph Custer 5:30-8:30
11/20 - Jesse Ray Carter solo 1:30-4:30 and Audacity Brass Band 5:30-8:30
11/21 - David Via and special guests 3-6pm
11/24 - Orange Culture 5:30-8:30
11/26 - Mad Iguanas 5:30-8:30
11/27 - Isaac Hadden & John Colby Elswick 1:30-4:30 and Half Moon 5:30-8:30pm
11/28 - Groove Kontrol 3-6pm
11.5 The Jive Exchange • 8pm $5 Cover
11.6 Concert For Climate - A Neil Young Tribute • 8pm $5 Cover
11.7 Sunday Open Mic Night • 5 pm Free
11.12 The Jared Stout Band • 8pm $5 Cover
11.13 Seph Custer & The Customs • 8pm $5 Cover
11.14 Sunday Open Mic Night • 5pm Free
11/19 The Ambassador • 8pm $5 Cover
11.20 ***TBD • 8pm
11.21 Sunday Open Mic Night • 5pm Free
11.26 Will Easter & The Nomads • 8pm $5 cover
11.27 The Dead Reckoning • 8pm **Ticket Event** $8 Adv/$10 day-of Tickets: dogtownroadhouse.com/event/the-dead-reckoning/
11.28 Sunday Open Mic Night • 5pm Free
Fri. 10/29: Mad Iguanas 6:30 - 9:30 pm
Sat. 10/30: Jared Stout Band 6:30 - 9:30 pm *Halloween Party*
Friday, 11/5: Jesse Ray Carter - 6:30 - 9:30 pm
Saturday, 11/6: Steele Y Dan! - 6 - 9 pm
Saturday, 11/13: Matchbox Rodeo - 6 - 9 pm
Friday, 11/19: Goodfellers - 6 - 9 pm
Saturday, 11/20: Ferdinand The Bull - 6:30 - 9:30 pm
Saturday, 11/27: Cinematheque - 6:30 - 9:30 pm
November 6 Appalachian Mountaineer Floorboards
November 13 CycleCross Race
11/5 JStop Latin Soul
11/6 Ryan Greer Band
11/12 The Boptet
11/13 Blue Mule
11/19 William Seymour Solo
11/20 Empty Bottles
11/26 Mason Creek
11/27 Jacob Doss Benefit with Charissa Morrison, JoJo Stockton and Stuart Brown. Matt Faszewski, Ben Hite, Gabe Saker, Adam Markham, Pete Turpin, Zack Wiley duo, Isaac Hadden, Kevin Daye, Danny Farmer, Christian Q, Seph Custer, Katie Walthall, Brian Gray
11/6 Charissa Joy & the High Frequency 2-5 | Tristan Dougherty 6-9
11/12 Jonah Carden 6-9
11/13 Southern Shine 6-9
11/17 Daniel Neihoff
11/19 Lua Flora Trio 6-9
11/20 Beth Snapp 6-9
11/24 90's Night at Starr Hill: Tyler Parrish 5:30-7:30 | GAK! 8-10
11/26 Troy Batey 4:30-6:30 | Solacoustix 7:30-9:30
11/27 $2 Shake 6-9
Fork in Front
Friday Nov 5 $5 Shake 6-9pm
Sunday Nov 7 Palmyra 4-7pm
Sunday Nov 14 Jive Exchange 4-7pm
Friday Nov 19 Solacoustix 6-9pm
Saturday Nov 20 Black Mountain Revival 6-9pm
Sunday Nov 21 William Seymour 4-7pm
Wednesday Nov 24 COLLEGE REUNION NIGHT AT THE ALLEY, Christian Quesenberry Band 8pm to 11pm
Sunday Nov 28 Jared Stout Band 4-7
Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite is every wed.