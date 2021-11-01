 Skip to main content
Live music in valleys' venues: November 2021
Live music in valleys' venues: November 2021

Jacob Doss (copy)

A benefit in honor of the late Jacob Doss (pictured) is scheduled for Nov. 27 at Twisted Track Brewpub.

 Courtesy of Jennifer McFadyen

Berglund Center, Roanoke

Nov. 5 - Crowder

Nov. 18 - A Magical Cirque Christmas

Nov. 20 - Jeff Dunham

Nov. 27 - WWE Supershow

Salem Civic Center, Salem

Nov. 12 - Rodney Carrington LIVE

Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg

Nov 2 - Broadway in Blacksburg: "Waitress" 

Nov. 9 - Conrad Tao, piano 

Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount

Nov. 4: The Steel Wheels

Nov. 9: Bob James Quartet

Nov. 11: Martin Sexton

Nov. 12: Dark Desert Eagles

Nov. 13: Blackhawk

Nov. 19: California Guitar Trio & Trace Bundy

Nov. 20: Black Jacket Symphony "Dark Side of the Moon"

Nov. 23: Chris Thile

Nov. 5 - Second City Comedy Troupe

Martin's Downtown, Roanoke

11/02/21 Gote FREE

11/03/21 The Last Real Circus FREE

11/04/21 Rainbow Full of Sound (Dead Tribute) $10

11/05/21 Audacity Brass Band $8

11/06/21 SexBruise?, with Natalie Brooke $12

11/09/21 Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks FREE

11/10/21 Dirty Grass Players FREE

11/11/21 Beggars Clan FREE

11/12/21 Gak! (90's Tribute) $5

11/13/21 Cinémathèque $5

11/16/21 Gote FREE

11/17/21 EG Vines FREE

11/18/21 Wilson Springs Hotel FREE

11/19/21 Abby Bryant & the Echoes $10

11/20/21 Dance Candy $8

11/23/21 Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks FREE

11/24/21 Ben Trout Band FREE

11/25/21 The Dead Reckoning $10

11/26/21 Isaac Hadden Band $5

11/27/21 Anthony Rosano & The Conqueroos $8

11/30/21 Gote FREE

The Floyd Country Store, Floyd

Special Events:

Saturday, 11/6/21 - 7:30 pm - The Floyd Radio Show. Hosted by Ashlee Watkins & Andrew Small, with Guests: The Trey Wellington Band & The Red Herrings. Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets $15 in advance / $18 day of show

Saturday, 11/13/21 - 7:30pm - From Mali to Appalachia: A Musical Exploration with Cheick Hamala Diabate, Danny Knicely and Earl White. Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets $20 in advance / $25 day of show

Saturday, 11/20/21 - 7:30pm - Old Time Dance with Larry Sigmon & Martha Spencer. Admission $10 at the Door / $5 Friends & Fixture Card Holders

Sunday, 11/21/21 - 7:30pm - Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper. Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets $32 in advance / $36 day of show. 

Honky Tonk Thursdays

11/4/21 - Honky Tonk Thursdays (by donation) 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band

11/11/21 - Honky Tonk Thursdays (by donation) 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band

11/18/21 - Honky Tonk Thursdays (by donation) 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band

11/25/21 - Store Closed for Thanksgiving

The Friday Night Jamboree

NOTICE: For the early part of the fall, the Friday Night Jamboree may be held in the back yard of the Floyd Country Store from 6-8pm, with admission by suggested donation ($8). Online Live Streams will resume during October on our Facebook and Youtube channels. Subject to changes, check our website for updated information.

11/5/21 - 6:30 Gospel Set: Gate 10 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: The Mustard Cutters

11/12/21 - 6:30 Gospel Set: Josh Blankenship & Friends 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: Corbin Hayslett Band

11/19/21 - 6:30 Gospel Set: The Comptons 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: Gap Civil

11/26/21 - 6:30 Gospel Set: Epperly Mill Singers 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: The New Macedon Rangers

Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:

11/6/21 - 12:30: Casey Lewis | 1:30: Hazy Mountain Stringband

11/13/21 - 12:30: The Brothers Young | 1:30: Rhoda Jam

11/20/21 - 12:30: Erika Joy Olsen | 1:30: Redd Volkaert

11/27/21 - 12:30: Scott Patrick & Casey Lewis | 1:30: David Cannaday & Seph Custer

Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam

Each week, Old time jam includes rotating host bands who lead tunes at a moderate speed— traditional instruments and dancers welcome.

Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke

Nov. 2 Line Dance Night

Nov. 4 Sidewinders Country Club

Nov. 5 and 6 Corey Dakota

Nov. 9 Line Dance Night

Nov. 11 Sidewinders Country Club

Nov. 12 and 13 Justin Walden

Nov. 16 Line Dance Night

Nov. 18 Sidewinders Country Club

Nov. 19 and 20 Justin Lee Partin

Nov. 23 Line Dance Night

Nov. 25 Thanksgiving

Nov. 26 and 27 Cooper Greer

5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke

11/4 - lespecial w. The Sweet Life, Orange Culture

11/5 - Circles Around The Sun

11/11 - Pink Talking Fish

11/12 - Marcus Rezak's Shred Is Dead

11/19 - 5 Points Open House: Dog Rocket Blues Band

11/20 - 5 Points Open House: Phat Laces w. JGC

11/26 - 5 Points Open House: Jared Stout Band

The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke

Nov. 5 - Soulvember w/Macklyn & Friends

Nov. 6 - Christiana, Bugel, & Sivilli (CBS) "It's a YarnMuffin Thing"

Nov. 12 - Will Overman

Nov. 13 - Caleb Michael Settje

Nov. 18 - Bar Jay Bar

Nov. 19 - The Wormholes / Lost In Space Camp

Nov. 20 - D. Reynolds presents PWR Poetry Jam

Parkway Brewing Co., Salem

11/3 - Christian Q 5:30-8:30

11/4 - Smokestack Lightnin' Blues Band 5:30-8:30

11/5 - McFadden and Friends 5:30-8:30

11/6 - Palmyra 1:30-4:30 and Jesse Ray Carter Duo 5:30-8:30

11/7 - Mason Creek Bluegrass 3-6pm

11/10 - Blue Mule 5:30-8:30

11/11 - Chariss Joy and The High Frequency 5:30-8:30

11/12 - Seedpicker 5:30-8:30

11/13 - Molly Murphy (of the Judy Chops) & Ash Devine 1:30-4:30 and Jared Stout Band 5:30-8:30pm

11/14 - Jazzalachian Playboys 3-6pm

11/17 - William Seymour 5:30-8:30

11/18 - War Chile 5:30-8:30

11/19 - Seph Custer 5:30-8:30

11/20 - Jesse Ray Carter solo 1:30-4:30 and Audacity Brass Band 5:30-8:30

11/21 - David Via and special guests 3-6pm

11/24 - Orange Culture 5:30-8:30

11/26 - Mad Iguanas 5:30-8:30

11/27 - Isaac Hadden & John Colby Elswick 1:30-4:30 and Half Moon 5:30-8:30pm

11/28 - Groove Kontrol 3-6pm

Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd

11.5 The Jive Exchange • 8pm $5 Cover

11.6 Concert For Climate - A Neil Young Tribute • 8pm $5 Cover

11.7 Sunday Open Mic Night • 5 pm Free

11.12 The Jared Stout Band • 8pm $5 Cover

11.13 Seph Custer & The Customs • 8pm $5 Cover

11.14 Sunday Open Mic Night • 5pm Free

11/19 The Ambassador • 8pm $5 Cover

11.20 ***TBD • 8pm

11.21 Sunday Open Mic Night • 5pm Free

11.26 Will Easter & The Nomads • 8pm $5 cover

11.27 The Dead Reckoning • 8pm **Ticket Event** $8 Adv/$10 day-of Tickets: dogtownroadhouse.com/event/the-dead-reckoning/

11.28 Sunday Open Mic Night • 5pm Free

Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke

Fri. 10/29: Mad Iguanas 6:30 - 9:30 pm

Sat. 10/30: Jared Stout Band 6:30 - 9:30 pm *Halloween Party*

Friday, 11/5: Jesse Ray Carter - 6:30 - 9:30 pm

Saturday, 11/6: Steele Y Dan! - 6 - 9 pm

Saturday, 11/13: Matchbox Rodeo - 6 - 9 pm

Friday, 11/19: Goodfellers - 6 - 9 pm

Saturday, 11/20: Ferdinand The Bull - 6:30 - 9:30 pm

Saturday, 11/27: Cinematheque - 6:30 - 9:30 pm

November 6 Appalachian Mountaineer Floorboards

November 13 CycleCross Race

Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke

11/5 JStop Latin Soul

11/6 Ryan Greer Band

11/12 The Boptet

11/13 Blue Mule

11/19 William Seymour Solo

11/20 Empty Bottles

11/26 Mason Creek

11/27 Jacob Doss Benefit with Charissa Morrison, JoJo Stockton and Stuart Brown. Matt Faszewski, Ben Hite, Gabe Saker, Adam Markham, Pete Turpin, Zack Wiley duo, Isaac Hadden, Kevin Daye, Danny Farmer, Christian Q, Seph Custer, Katie Walthall, Brian Gray

Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke

11/6 Charissa Joy & the High Frequency 2-5 | Tristan Dougherty 6-9

11/12 Jonah Carden 6-9

11/13 Southern Shine 6-9

11/17 Daniel Neihoff

11/19 Lua Flora Trio 6-9

11/20 Beth Snapp 6-9

11/24 90's Night at Starr Hill: Tyler Parrish 5:30-7:30 | GAK! 8-10

11/26 Troy Batey 4:30-6:30 | Solacoustix 7:30-9:30

11/27 $2 Shake 6-9

Fork in the Alley, Roanoke

Fork in Front

Friday Nov 5 $5 Shake 6-9pm

Sunday Nov 7 Palmyra 4-7pm

Sunday Nov 14 Jive Exchange 4-7pm

Friday Nov 19 Solacoustix 6-9pm

Saturday Nov 20 Black Mountain Revival 6-9pm

Sunday Nov 21 William Seymour 4-7pm

Wednesday Nov 24 COLLEGE REUNION NIGHT AT THE ALLEY, Christian Quesenberry Band 8pm to 11pm

Sunday Nov 28 Jared Stout Band 4-7

Fork in the Market, Roanoke

Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite is every wed. 

Live Music on the Village Green, Floyd

11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market (weather permitting)

November 6 - Stella Trudel

November 13 - Mack Belcher

November 20 - Henry Hardt`s Mudcats

