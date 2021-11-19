Live music in valleys' venues: November-December 2021

Nov. 20 - Jeff Dunham
Nov. 27 - WWE Supershow
Nov. 19 - Conrad Tao, piano
Nov. 19: California Guitar Trio & Trace Bundy
Nov. 20: Black Jacket Symphony "Dark Side of the Moon"
Nov. 23: Chris Thile
Dec. 1 - Squirrel Nut Zippers, Holiday Show
11/19/21 Abby Bryant & the Echoes $10
11/20/21 Dance Candy $8
11/23/21 Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks FREE
11/24/21 Ben Trout Band FREE
11/25/21 The Dead Reckoning $10
11/26/21 Isaac Hadden Band $5
11/27/21 Anthony Rosano & The Conqueroos $8
11/30/21 Gote FREE
12/01/21 JGC Trio FREE
12/02/21 TBD FREE
12/03/21 Lazy Man Dub Band $10
12/04/21 Seedpicker $5
12/07/21 Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks FREE
12/08/21 Chasing Fall FREE
12/09/21 Jesse James de Canto & Pinkerton Raid FREE
12/10/21 Music Road Company $8
12/11/21 Sol Roots Band $8
12/14/21 Gote FREE
12/15/21 Tate Tuck FREE
12/16/21 Tuatha Dea FREE
12/17/21 Jared Stout Band $10
12/18/21 Half Moon Christmas Jam $10
12/21/21 Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks FREE
12/22/21 John Colby Elswick FREE
12/23/21 Solacoustix FREE
12/28/21 Gote FREE
12/29/21 Ben Trout Band FREE
12/30/21 Grass Monkey Reunion FREE
12/31/21 The Ambassador $20
Saturday, 11/20/21 - 7:30pm - Old Time Dance with Larry Sigmon & Martha Spencer. Admission $10 at the Door / $5 Friends & Fixture Card Holders
Sunday, 11/21/21 - 7:30pm - Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper. Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets $32 in advance / $36 day of show.
Honky Tonk Thursdays
11/18/21 - Honky Tonk Thursdays (by donation) 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band
11/25/21 - Store Closed for Thanksgiving
The Friday Night Jamboree
NOTICE: For the early part of the fall, the Friday Night Jamboree may be held in the back yard of the Floyd Country Store from 6-8pm, with admission by suggested donation ($8). Online Live Streams will resume during October on our Facebook and Youtube channels. Subject to changes, check our website for updated information.
11/19/21 - 6:30 Gospel Set: The Comptons 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: Gap Civil
11/26/21 - 6:30 Gospel Set: Epperly Mill Singers 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: The New Macedon Rangers
Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:
11/20/21 - 12:30: Erika Joy Olsen | 1:30: Redd Volkaert
11/27/21 - 12:30: Scott Patrick & Casey Lewis | 1:30: David Cannaday & Seph Custer
Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam
Each week, Old time jam includes rotating host bands who lead tunes at a moderate speed— traditional instruments and dancers welcome.
Nov. 19 and 20 Justin Lee Partin
Nov. 23 Line Dance Night
Nov. 25 Thanksgiving
Nov. 26 and 27 Cooper Greer
11/19 - 5 Points Open House: Dog Rocket Blues Band
11/20 - 5 Points Open House: Phat Laces w. JGC
11/26 - 5 Points Open House: Jared Stout Band
Nov. 19 - The Wormholes / Lost In Space Camp
Nov. 20 - D. Reynolds presents PWR Poetry Jam
11/19 - Seph Custer 5:30-8:30
11/20 - Jesse Ray Carter solo 1:30-4:30 and Audacity Brass Band 5:30-8:30
11/21 - David Via and special guests 3-6pm
11/24 - Orange Culture 5:30-8:30
11/26 - Mad Iguanas 5:30-8:30
11/27 - Isaac Hadden & John Colby Elswick 1:30-4:30 and Half Moon 5:30-8:30pm
11/28 - Groove Kontrol 3-6pm
11/19 The Ambassador • 8pm $5 Cover
11.20 ***TBD • 8pm
11.21 Sunday Open Mic Night • 5pm Free
11.26 Will Easter & The Nomads • 8pm $5 cover
11.27 The Dead Reckoning • 8pm **Ticket Event** $8 Adv/$10 day-of Tickets: dogtownroadhouse.com/event/the-dead-reckoning/
11.28 Sunday Open Mic Night • 5pm Free
Friday, 11/19: Goodfellers - 6 - 9 pm
Saturday, 11/20: Ferdinand The Bull - 6:30 - 9:30 pm
Saturday, 11/27: Cinematheque - 6:30 - 9:30 pm
11/19 William Seymour Solo
11/20 Empty Bottles
11/26 Mason Creek
11/27 Jacob Doss Benefit with Charissa Morrison, JoJo Stockton and Stuart Brown. Matt Faszewski, Ben Hite, Gabe Saker, Adam Markham, Pete Turpin, Zack Wiley duo, Isaac Hadden, Kevin Daye, Danny Farmer, Christian Q, Seph Custer, Katie Walthall, Brian Gray
11/19 Lua Flora Trio 6-9
11/20 Beth Snapp 6-9
11/24 90's Night at Starr Hill: Tyler Parrish 5:30-7:30 | GAK! 8-10
11/26 Troy Batey 4:30-6:30 | Solacoustix 7:30-9:30
11/27 $2 Shake 6-9
12/3: Eric Wayne Duo 6-9
12/4: Jordan Harman 6-9
12/5: Corey Hunley & Matt Powell 4-7
12/10: Marie Anderson 6-9
12/11: Travis Elliott 6-9
12/12: Isaac Hadden 4-7
12/17: Solacoustix 6-9
12/18: Jared Stout Duo 6-9
12/24: William Seymour 1-4
12/29: Daniel Neihoff 6-9
12/31: Zach Wiley 4 p.m.
11/19 Sam Robbins (Mike Franke opening)
11/26 Closed for Thanksgiving
Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016.
Fork in Front
Friday Nov 19 Solacoustix 6-9pm
Saturday Nov 20 Black Mountain Revival 6-9pm
Sunday Nov 21 William Seymour 4-7pm
Wednesday Nov 24 COLLEGE REUNION NIGHT AT THE ALLEY, Christian Quesenberry Band 8pm to 11pm
Sunday Nov 28 Jared Stout Band 4-7
Friday Nov 19 Black Mountain Revival 9pm to 12mn
Sunday Nov 21 Travis Fitch 6-9pm
Monday Nov 22 Juicy After Dark 9pm to midnight
Friday Nov 26 JE Feazell and the Dive Bar Stars 9pm to Midnight
Sunday Nov 28 Accoustic Punk Rock Showcase 6pm to 9pm
Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite is every wed.
Live Music on the Village Green, Floyd
11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market (weather permitting)