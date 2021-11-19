 Skip to main content
Live music in valleys' venues: November-December 2021
Jacob Doss (copy)

A benefit in honor of the late Jacob Doss (pictured) is scheduled for Nov. 27 at Twisted Track Brewpub.

 Courtesy of Jennifer McFadyen

Berglund Center, Roanoke

Nov. 20 - Jeff Dunham

Nov. 27 - WWE Supershow

Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg

Nov. 19 - Conrad Tao, piano 

Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount

Nov. 19: California Guitar Trio & Trace Bundy

Nov. 20: Black Jacket Symphony "Dark Side of the Moon"

Nov. 23: Chris Thile

The Lyric Theatre, Blacksburg

Dec. 1 - Squirrel Nut Zippers, Holiday Show

Martin's Downtown, Roanoke

11/19/21 Abby Bryant & the Echoes $10

11/20/21 Dance Candy $8

11/23/21 Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks FREE

11/24/21 Ben Trout Band FREE

11/25/21 The Dead Reckoning $10

11/26/21 Isaac Hadden Band $5

11/27/21 Anthony Rosano & The Conqueroos $8

11/30/21 Gote FREE

12/01/21 JGC Trio FREE

12/02/21 TBD FREE

12/03/21 Lazy Man Dub Band $10

12/04/21 Seedpicker $5

12/07/21 Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks FREE

12/08/21 Chasing Fall FREE

12/09/21 Jesse James de Canto & Pinkerton Raid FREE

12/10/21 Music Road Company $8

12/11/21 Sol Roots Band $8

12/14/21 Gote FREE

12/15/21 Tate Tuck FREE

12/16/21 Tuatha Dea FREE

12/17/21 Jared Stout Band $10

12/18/21 Half Moon Christmas Jam $10

12/21/21 Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks FREE

12/22/21 John Colby Elswick FREE

12/23/21 Solacoustix FREE

12/28/21 Gote FREE

12/29/21 Ben Trout Band FREE

12/30/21 Grass Monkey Reunion FREE

12/31/21 The Ambassador $20

The Floyd Country Store, Floyd

Saturday, 11/20/21 - 7:30pm - Old Time Dance with Larry Sigmon & Martha Spencer. Admission $10 at the Door / $5 Friends & Fixture Card Holders

Sunday, 11/21/21 - 7:30pm - Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper. Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets $32 in advance / $36 day of show. 

Honky Tonk Thursdays

11/18/21 - Honky Tonk Thursdays (by donation) 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band

11/25/21 - Store Closed for Thanksgiving

The Friday Night Jamboree

NOTICE: For the early part of the fall, the Friday Night Jamboree may be held in the back yard of the Floyd Country Store from 6-8pm, with admission by suggested donation ($8). Online Live Streams will resume during October on our Facebook and Youtube channels. Subject to changes, check our website for updated information.

11/19/21 - 6:30 Gospel Set: The Comptons 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: Gap Civil

11/26/21 - 6:30 Gospel Set: Epperly Mill Singers 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: The New Macedon Rangers

Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:

11/20/21 - 12:30: Erika Joy Olsen | 1:30: Redd Volkaert

11/27/21 - 12:30: Scott Patrick & Casey Lewis | 1:30: David Cannaday & Seph Custer

Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam

Each week, Old time jam includes rotating host bands who lead tunes at a moderate speed— traditional instruments and dancers welcome.

Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke

Nov. 19 and 20 Justin Lee Partin

Nov. 23 Line Dance Night

Nov. 25 Thanksgiving

Nov. 26 and 27 Cooper Greer

5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke

11/19 - 5 Points Open House: Dog Rocket Blues Band

11/20 - 5 Points Open House: Phat Laces w. JGC

11/26 - 5 Points Open House: Jared Stout Band

The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke

Nov. 19 - The Wormholes / Lost In Space Camp

Nov. 20 - D. Reynolds presents PWR Poetry Jam

Parkway Brewing Co., Salem

11/19 - Seph Custer 5:30-8:30

11/20 - Jesse Ray Carter solo 1:30-4:30 and Audacity Brass Band 5:30-8:30

11/21 - David Via and special guests 3-6pm

11/24 - Orange Culture 5:30-8:30

11/26 - Mad Iguanas 5:30-8:30

11/27 - Isaac Hadden & John Colby Elswick 1:30-4:30 and Half Moon 5:30-8:30pm

11/28 - Groove Kontrol 3-6pm

Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd

11/19 The Ambassador • 8pm $5 Cover

11.20 ***TBD • 8pm

11.21 Sunday Open Mic Night • 5pm Free

11.26 Will Easter & The Nomads • 8pm $5 cover

11.27 The Dead Reckoning • 8pm **Ticket Event** $8 Adv/$10 day-of Tickets: dogtownroadhouse.com/event/the-dead-reckoning/

11.28 Sunday Open Mic Night • 5pm Free

Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke

Friday, 11/19: Goodfellers - 6 - 9 pm

Saturday, 11/20: Ferdinand The Bull - 6:30 - 9:30 pm

Saturday, 11/27: Cinematheque - 6:30 - 9:30 pm

Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke

11/19 William Seymour Solo

11/20 Empty Bottles

11/26 Mason Creek

11/27 Jacob Doss Benefit with Charissa Morrison, JoJo Stockton and Stuart Brown. Matt Faszewski, Ben Hite, Gabe Saker, Adam Markham, Pete Turpin, Zack Wiley duo, Isaac Hadden, Kevin Daye, Danny Farmer, Christian Q, Seph Custer, Katie Walthall, Brian Gray

Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke

11/19 Lua Flora Trio 6-9

11/20 Beth Snapp 6-9

11/24 90's Night at Starr Hill: Tyler Parrish 5:30-7:30 | GAK! 8-10

11/26 Troy Batey 4:30-6:30 | Solacoustix 7:30-9:30

11/27 $2 Shake 6-9

12/3: Eric Wayne Duo 6-9

12/4: Jordan Harman 6-9

12/5: Corey Hunley & Matt Powell 4-7

12/10: Marie Anderson 6-9

12/11: Travis Elliott 6-9

12/12: Isaac Hadden 4-7

12/17: Solacoustix 6-9

12/18: Jared Stout Duo 6-9

12/24: William Seymour 1-4

12/29: Daniel Neihoff 6-9

12/31: Zach Wiley 4 p.m.

Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke

11/19 Sam Robbins (Mike Franke opening)

11/26 Closed for Thanksgiving

Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016.

Fork in the Alley, Roanoke

Fork in Front

Friday Nov 19 Solacoustix 6-9pm

Saturday Nov 20 Black Mountain Revival 6-9pm

Sunday Nov 21 William Seymour 4-7pm

Wednesday Nov 24 COLLEGE REUNION NIGHT AT THE ALLEY, Christian Quesenberry Band 8pm to 11pm

Sunday Nov 28 Jared Stout Band 4-7

Fork in the Market, Roanoke

Friday Nov 19 Black Mountain Revival 9pm to 12mn

Sunday Nov 21 Travis Fitch 6-9pm

Monday Nov 22 Juicy After Dark 9pm to midnight

Friday Nov 26 JE Feazell and the Dive Bar Stars 9pm to Midnight

Sunday Nov 28 Accoustic Punk Rock Showcase 6pm to 9pm

Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite is every wed. 

Live Music on the Village Green, Floyd

11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market (weather permitting)

November 20 - Henry Hardt`s Mudcats

