Live music in valleys' venues: October 2021

NOTICE: For the early part of the fall, the Friday Night Jamboree may be held in the back yard of the Floyd Country Store from 6-8pm, with admission by suggested donation ($8). Online Live Streams will resume during October on our Facebook and Youtube channels. Subject to changes, check our website for updated information.

10/15/21 - TBD

10/22/21 - The New Macedon Rangers

10/29/21 - The Little Stoney Nighthawks

Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:

Free live music from the The Floyd Country Store stage starting at noon. Stay tuned to our website for up-to-date acts in old time, bluegrass, country, and folk music!

Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam

Each week, Old time jam includes rotating host bands who lead tunes at a moderate speed— traditional instruments and dancers welcome!

Our bluegrass jam rotates hosts who lead the group in traditional bluegrass songs and tunes, with selections and solos going around the circle.