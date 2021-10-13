Live music in valleys' venues: October 2021

Oct. 16 - Vintage Trouble at Elmwood Park, for Go Fest
Oct. 29 - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Every Breath You Take
Oct. 22: Gipsy Kings | $76, $62, $52, $44
Oct. 11-Oct. 14 - DeLanna Studi "And So We Walked"
Oct. 28 - Imani Winds and Catalyst Quartet "(im)migration: music of change "
Oct. 30 - Pink Martini feat. China Forbes
Oct. 20: Mavis Staples
CANCELED - Oct. 22: Perpetual Groove - CANCELED
Oct. 23: Jake Hoot
10/23 Tab Benoit with War Chile GA $45 ADV/$50 DOS seetickets.us/10232021
10/30 Crawford & Power GA $15 ADV/$20 DOS seetickets.us/10302021
October 15th - 38 Special with Crobar Cane
October 22nd Wait No More Arena Tour feat. Motley Crue & Def Leppard Tributes
10/12/21 Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks FREE
10/13/21 Vintage Pistol FREE
10/14/21 Kayla Lynn & The Change FREE
10/15/21 Pasadena '78 (VH Tribute) $10
10/16/21 The Broadcast $10
10/19/21 Gote FREE
10/20/21 Tenth Mountain Division FREE
10/21/21 Shorty Slim FREE
10/22/21 TBD TBD
10/23/21 TBD TBD
10/26/21 Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks FREE
10/27/21 Ben Trout Band FREE
10/28/21 Litz FREE
10/29/21 Eric Wayne Band $5
10/30/21 Halloween Street Party: The Mantras, Kentucky Ruckus $10 / $15
Special events
Saturday, 10/16/21 - 7:30pm - Jeff Little Trio. Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets $20 in advance / $25 day of show
Saturday, 10/23/21 - 7:30pm - Blue Ridge Girls. Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets $10 in advance / $15 day of show
Saturday, 10/31/21 - 7:30pm - Old Time Halloween Dance with Whitetop Mountain Band. Admission $8 at the Door / $5 Friends & Fixture Card Holders
Honky Tonk Thursdays
6:00-8:00pm - (suggested donation)
10/14/21 - 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band
10/21/21 - 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Nick Falk & Friends
10/28/21 - 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Kelley & The Cowboys
The Friday Night Jamboree
Tickets for Friday Night Jamboree available at the door starting at 4:45pm, $8 admission ($5 kids under 12, under 6 free). Some reserved seating available in advance (purchased online).
NOTICE: For the early part of the fall, the Friday Night Jamboree may be held in the back yard of the Floyd Country Store from 6-8pm, with admission by suggested donation ($8). Online Live Streams will resume during October on our Facebook and Youtube channels. Subject to changes, check our website for updated information.
10/15/21 - TBD
10/22/21 - The New Macedon Rangers
10/29/21 - The Little Stoney Nighthawks
Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:
Free live music from the The Floyd Country Store stage starting at noon. Stay tuned to our website for up-to-date acts in old time, bluegrass, country, and folk music!
Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam
Each week, Old time jam includes rotating host bands who lead tunes at a moderate speed— traditional instruments and dancers welcome!
Our bluegrass jam rotates hosts who lead the group in traditional bluegrass songs and tunes, with selections and solos going around the circle.
Sunday Jams are a great way to see traditional music the way it has been played and handed down for centuries, amongst friends and family in a community setting. Free to the public.
Oct 14. Sidewinders Country Club
Oct 15-16 Jake Dodds
Oct.19. Line Dance Night
Oct.21. Sidewinders Country Club
Oct.22-23 Adam Calvert
Oct. 26. Line Dance Night
Oct. 28. Sidewinders Country Club
Oct. 29-30. Roads Below
10/21 Town Mountain with Cruz & Molly Contreras GA $18 ADV/$20 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/10212021
10/29 The Kind Thieves GA $12 ADV/$14 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/10292021
10/30 Dead Reckoning Hallowee: Spirit Animals GA $23, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/20211030
10/31 Tales from the Stripped: Halloween Burlesque Bash GA $15, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/10312021
Oct. 15 - Orange Culture / Incavalli / Her Majesty
Oct. 16 - Dylan Dent
Oct. 23 - Blister in The Spot: Allan & Lynwood perform Violent Femmes
Oct. 29 - Harvest Blaque presents Bump in the Night
Oct. 30 - Fractured Frames / Divisive / Heirloom
10/13 - Troublesome Blues Band 5:30-8:30
10/14 - Charissa Joy and The High Frequency 5:30-8:30
10/15 - McFadden and Friends 5:30-8:30
10/16 - Black Mountain Revival 4-7pm and After Dark with Arkansauce 8-11pm
10/17 - Jazzalachian Playboys 3-6pm
10/19 - Veteran and Active Military Appreciation (free sub and 1 beer) | Lynwood & Allan 5:30-8:30
10/20 - Kemistry Band 5:30-8:30
10/21 - GOTE 5:30-8:30
10/22 - Mad Iguanas 5:30-8:30
10/23 - Jesse Ray Carter 1:30-4:30 and Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul 5:30-8:30
10/27 - Eric Wayne Band 5:30-8:30
10/28 - GOTE 5:30-8:30
10/29 - The Thrillbillyz 5:30-8:30
10/30 - Tom Floyd Trio 1:00-4:00 and Cinemateque Halloween Show 5:30-8:30
10/31 - Folked Up Foxes 1-4 and Spring Fed Roots Band 5-8pm
11/3 - Christian Q 5:30-8:30
11/4 - Smokestack Lightnin' Blues Band 5:30-8:30
10/15 - Phlegar Hill 8pm $5 Cover
10/16 - Strung Like a Horse 8pm $5 cover
10/17 - Sunday Open Mic Night 5pm Free
10/22 - Surrender Dorothy 8pm $5 cover
10/23 - WAR CHILE 8pm $5 Cover
10/24 - Sunday Open Mic Night 5pm Free
10/29 - Music Road Co 8pm $5 cover
10/30 - 80's Halloween Party with That 80’s Show - presented by Out of Spite. 8pm *Ticket Event* Tickets: dogtownroadhouse.com/events
10/31 - Sunday Open Mic Night 5pm Free
Thurs. 10/14: The Jive Exchange 6 - 8:30 pm
Sat. 10/16: Virginia Electric 6:30 - 9:30 pm
Sat. 10/23: Daisychain 6:30 - 9:30 pm
Sun. 10/24: Matthew Schwartz of Pacifico 4 - 7 pm
Fri. 10/29: Mad Iguanas 6:30 - 9:30 pm
Sat. 10/30: Jared Stout Band 6:30 - 9:30 pm *Halloween Party*
October 16 Monster Atlantic 6:30
October 30, Pirates of the Piedmont 6:30
10/15 Joe Crandall
10/16 Oktoberfest at the Brewpub with the Salty Pretzel Band
10/22 The Snap Wranglers
10/23 JoJo Stockton & Solacoustix
10/29 The Flatbreaks
10/30 Anthony Wayne Band
10/15: Terry Brown Ascension Project 6-9
10/16: Charissa Morrison 6-9
10/22: Eric Wayne Duo 6-9
10/23: Ryan Ward 6-9
10/29: Tyler Parrish 6-9
10/30: Em & Me 7-9
10/15 Davis Bradley Duo (Alice Black opening)
10/22 The McKenzies (4 Random Notes opening)
10/29 Davey O. (Bob Schmucker opening)
Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016.
Fork in Front
Oct 14 Dog Rocket Blues Band 6-9pm
Oct 15 Mercy Creek 6-9pm
Oct 16 Circus Mutt 7-10om
Oct 17 Wilson Springs Hotel Project 5-8pm
Oct 21 Empty Bottles 6-9pm
Oct 22 $5 Shake 6-9
Oct 23 Kyle and Corey 7-10pm
Oct 24 Possum 5-8pm
Oct 31 Pre-Halloween Event- Christian Quesenberry 4-7
Oct 15 (Go Fest Weekend): Scott Smith- Yacht Rock- spinning vinyl 4-8pm | Jesse Ray Carter 9-midnight
Oct 16 Possum 4-7pm
Oct 17 Harvest Blaque 5-8pm
Oct 24 Travis Fitch 5-8pm
Oct 29 Solacoustix 10pm to 1am
Oct 30 Forkaween Market Street Block Party
Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite is every wed.
Oct 13 - Christian Q
Oct 16 - Seph Custer & Colby Helms
Oct 20 - Andrew Winn & Brian Mesko
Oct 27 - John Colby Elswick
Oct. 15 - Charissa Joy & the High Frequency
Live Music on the Village Green, Floyd
11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market (weather permitting)
October 16 - Carrie Hinkley
October 23 - Fork Mountain Ramblers
October 30 - Seph Custer
November 6 - Stella Trudel
Gates open at 6 p.m.; bands at 7 p.m. Food trucks, beer and wine on site. Tickets at gate or in advance at www.SinklandFarms.com.
10/15 - The WORX Band
1029 - Jared Stout Band