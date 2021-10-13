 Skip to main content
Live music in valleys' venues: October 2021
0 comments

Live music in valleys' venues: October 2021

Tab Benoit

Tab Benoit (second from left) leads his trio to The Coves Amphitheater on Oct. 23.

 Courtesy of Scott T. Wiest Sr.

Berglund Center, Roanoke

Oct. 16 - Vintage Trouble at Elmwood Park, for Go Fest

Salem Civic Center, Salem

Oct. 29 - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Every Breath You Take

Jefferson Center, Roanoke

Oct. 22: Gipsy Kings | $76, $62, $52, $44

Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg

Oct. 11-Oct. 14 - DeLanna Studi "And So We Walked"

Oct. 28 - Imani Winds and Catalyst Quartet "(im)migration: music of change "

Oct. 30 - Pink Martini feat. China Forbes

Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount

Oct. 20: Mavis Staples

CANCELED - Oct. 22: Perpetual Groove - CANCELED

Oct. 23: Jake Hoot

The Coves Amphitheater at SML, Union Hall

10/23 Tab Benoit with War Chile GA $45 ADV/$50 DOS seetickets.us/10232021

10/30 Crawford & Power GA $15 ADV/$20 DOS seetickets.us/10302021

Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke

October 15th - 38 Special with Crobar Cane

October 22nd Wait No More Arena Tour feat. Motley Crue & Def Leppard Tributes

Martin's Downtown, Roanoke

10/12/21 Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks FREE

10/13/21 Vintage Pistol FREE

10/14/21 Kayla Lynn & The Change FREE

10/15/21 Pasadena '78 (VH Tribute) $10

10/16/21 The Broadcast $10

10/19/21 Gote FREE

10/20/21 Tenth Mountain Division FREE

10/21/21 Shorty Slim FREE

10/22/21 TBD TBD

10/23/21 TBD TBD

10/26/21 Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks FREE

10/27/21 Ben Trout Band FREE

10/28/21 Litz FREE

10/29/21 Eric Wayne Band $5

10/30/21 Halloween Street Party: The Mantras, Kentucky Ruckus $10 / $15

The Floyd Country Store, Floyd

Special events

Saturday, 10/16/21 - 7:30pm - Jeff Little Trio. Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets $20 in advance / $25 day of show

Saturday, 10/23/21 - 7:30pm - Blue Ridge Girls. Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets $10 in advance / $15 day of show

Saturday, 10/31/21 - 7:30pm - Old Time Halloween Dance with Whitetop Mountain Band. Admission $8 at the Door / $5 Friends & Fixture Card Holders

Honky Tonk Thursdays

6:00-8:00pm - (suggested donation)

10/14/21 - 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band

10/21/21 - 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Nick Falk & Friends

10/28/21 - 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Kelley & The Cowboys

The Friday Night Jamboree

Tickets for Friday Night Jamboree available at the door starting at 4:45pm, $8 admission ($5 kids under 12, under 6 free). Some reserved seating available in advance (purchased online).

NOTICE: For the early part of the fall, the Friday Night Jamboree may be held in the back yard of the Floyd Country Store from 6-8pm, with admission by suggested donation ($8). Online Live Streams will resume during October on our Facebook and Youtube channels. Subject to changes, check our website for updated information.

10/15/21 - TBD

10/22/21 - The New Macedon Rangers

10/29/21 - The Little Stoney Nighthawks

Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:

Free live music from the The Floyd Country Store stage starting at noon. Stay tuned to our website for up-to-date acts in old time, bluegrass, country, and folk music!

Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam

Each week, Old time jam includes rotating host bands who lead tunes at a moderate speed— traditional instruments and dancers welcome!

Our bluegrass jam rotates hosts who lead the group in traditional bluegrass songs and tunes, with selections and solos going around the circle.

Sunday Jams are a great way to see traditional music the way it has been played and handed down for centuries, amongst friends and family in a community setting. Free to the public.

Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke

Oct 14. Sidewinders Country Club

Oct 15-16 Jake Dodds

Oct.19. Line Dance Night

Oct.21. Sidewinders Country Club

Oct.22-23 Adam Calvert

Oct. 26. Line Dance Night

Oct. 28. Sidewinders Country Club

Oct. 29-30. Roads Below

5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke

10/21 Town Mountain with Cruz & Molly Contreras GA $18 ADV/$20 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/10212021

10/29 The Kind Thieves GA $12 ADV/$14 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/10292021

10/30 Dead Reckoning Hallowee: Spirit Animals GA $23, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/20211030

10/31 Tales from the Stripped: Halloween Burlesque Bash GA $15, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/10312021

The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke

Oct. 15 - Orange Culture / Incavalli / Her Majesty

Oct. 16 - Dylan Dent

Oct. 23 - Blister in The Spot: Allan & Lynwood perform Violent Femmes

Oct. 29 - Harvest Blaque presents Bump in the Night

Oct. 30 - Fractured Frames / Divisive / Heirloom

Parkway Brewing Co., Salem

10/13 - Troublesome Blues Band 5:30-8:30

10/14 - Charissa Joy and The High Frequency 5:30-8:30

10/15 - McFadden and Friends 5:30-8:30

10/16 - Black Mountain Revival 4-7pm and After Dark with Arkansauce 8-11pm

10/17 - Jazzalachian Playboys 3-6pm

10/19 - Veteran and Active Military Appreciation (free sub and 1 beer) | Lynwood & Allan 5:30-8:30

10/20 - Kemistry Band 5:30-8:30

10/21 - GOTE 5:30-8:30

10/22 - Mad Iguanas 5:30-8:30

10/23 - Jesse Ray Carter 1:30-4:30 and Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul 5:30-8:30

10/27 - Eric Wayne Band 5:30-8:30

10/28 - GOTE 5:30-8:30

10/29 - The Thrillbillyz 5:30-8:30

10/30 - Tom Floyd Trio 1:00-4:00 and Cinemateque Halloween Show 5:30-8:30

10/31 - Folked Up Foxes 1-4 and Spring Fed Roots Band 5-8pm

11/3 - Christian Q 5:30-8:30

11/4 - Smokestack Lightnin' Blues Band 5:30-8:30

Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd

10/15 - Phlegar Hill 8pm $5 Cover

10/16 - Strung Like a Horse 8pm $5 cover

10/17 - Sunday Open Mic Night 5pm Free

10/22 - Surrender Dorothy 8pm $5 cover

10/23 - WAR CHILE 8pm $5 Cover

10/24 - Sunday Open Mic Night 5pm Free

10/29 - Music Road Co 8pm $5 cover

10/30 - 80's Halloween Party with That 80’s Show - presented by Out of Spite. 8pm *Ticket Event* Tickets: dogtownroadhouse.com/events

10/31 - Sunday Open Mic Night 5pm Free

Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke

Thurs. 10/14: The Jive Exchange 6 - 8:30 pm

Sat. 10/16: Virginia Electric 6:30 - 9:30 pm

Sat. 10/23: Daisychain 6:30 - 9:30 pm

Sun. 10/24: Matthew Schwartz of Pacifico 4 - 7 pm

Fri. 10/29: Mad Iguanas 6:30 - 9:30 pm

Sat. 10/30: Jared Stout Band 6:30 - 9:30 pm *Halloween Party*

October 16 Monster Atlantic 6:30

October 30, Pirates of the Piedmont 6:30

Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke

10/15 Joe Crandall

10/16 Oktoberfest at the Brewpub with the Salty Pretzel Band

10/22 The Snap Wranglers

10/23 JoJo Stockton & Solacoustix

10/29 The Flatbreaks

10/30 Anthony Wayne Band

Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke

10/15: Terry Brown Ascension Project 6-9

10/16: Charissa Morrison 6-9

10/22: Eric Wayne Duo 6-9

10/23: Ryan Ward 6-9

10/29: Tyler Parrish 6-9

10/30: Em & Me 7-9

Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke

10/15 Davis Bradley Duo (Alice Black opening)

10/22 The McKenzies (4 Random Notes opening)

10/29 Davey O. (Bob Schmucker opening)

Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016.

Fork in the Alley, Roanoke

Fork in Front

Oct 14 Dog Rocket Blues Band 6-9pm

Oct 15 Mercy Creek 6-9pm

Oct 16 Circus Mutt 7-10om

Oct 17 Wilson Springs Hotel Project 5-8pm

Oct 21 Empty Bottles 6-9pm

Oct 22 $5 Shake 6-9

Oct 23 Kyle and Corey 7-10pm

Oct 24 Possum 5-8pm

Oct 31 Pre-Halloween Event- Christian Quesenberry 4-7

Fork in the Market, Roanoke

Oct 15 (Go Fest Weekend): Scott Smith- Yacht Rock- spinning vinyl 4-8pm | Jesse Ray Carter 9-midnight

Oct 16 Possum 4-7pm

Oct 17 Harvest Blaque 5-8pm

Oct 24 Travis Fitch 5-8pm

Oct 29 Solacoustix 10pm to 1am

Oct 30 Forkaween Market Street Block Party

Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite is every wed. 

Village Grill, Roanoke

Oct 13 - Christian Q

Oct 16 - Seph Custer & Colby Helms

Oct 20 - Andrew Winn & Brian Mesko

Oct 27 - John Colby Elswick

Sweet Donkey Coffee, Roanoke

Oct. 15 - Charissa Joy & the High Frequency

Live Music on the Village Green, Floyd

11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market (weather permitting)

October 16 - Carrie Hinkley

October 23 - Fork Mountain Ramblers

October 30 - Seph Custer

November 6 - Stella Trudel

Friday Night Concert Series at Sinkland Farms, Christiansburg

Gates open at 6 p.m.; bands at 7 p.m. Food trucks, beer and wine on site. Tickets at gate or in advance at www.SinklandFarms.com.

10/15 - The WORX Band

1029 - Jared Stout Band

