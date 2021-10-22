 Skip to main content
Live music in valleys' venues: October-November 2021
Live music in valleys' venues: October-November 2021

Pink Martini.jpg (copy)

Pink Martini plays Moss Arts Center on Oct. 30.

 Courtesy of Chris Hornbecker

Berglund Center, Roanoke

Nov. 5 - Crowder

Nov. 18 - A Magical Cirque Christmas

Nov. 20 - Jeff Dunham

Nov. 27 - WWE Supershow

Salem Civic Center, Salem

Oct. 29 - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Every Breath You Take

Nov. 12 - Rodney Carrington LIVE

Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg

Oct. 28 - Imani Winds and Catalyst Quartet "(im)migration: music of change "

Oct. 30 - Pink Martini feat. China Forbes

Nov 2 - Broadway in Blacksburg: "Waitress" 

Nov. 9 - Conrad Tao, piano 

Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount

CANCELED - Oct. 22: Perpetual Groove - CANCELED

Oct. 23: Jake Hoot

Nov. 4: The Steel Wheels

Nov. 9: Bob James Quartet

Nov. 11: Martin Sexton

Nov. 12: Dark Desert Eagles

Nov. 13: Blackhawk

Nov. 19: California Guitar Trio & Trace Bundy ["and," not "with"]

Nov. 20: Black Jacket Symphony "Dark Side of the Moon"

Nov. 23: Chris Thile

Nov. 5 - Second City Comedy Troupe

The Coves Amphitheater at SML, Union Hall

10/23 Tab Benoit with War Chile GA $45 ADV/$50 DOS seetickets.us/10232021

10/30 Crawford & Power GA $15 ADV/$20 DOS seetickets.us/10302021

Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke

October 22nd Wait No More Arena Tour feat. Motley Crue & Def Leppard Tributes

Martin's Downtown, Roanoke

10/22/21 Ripejive

10/23/21 TBD TBD

10/26/21 Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks FREE

10/27/21 Ben Trout Band FREE

10/28/21 Litz FREE

10/29/21 Eric Wayne Band $5

10/30/21 Halloween Street Party: The Mantras, Kentucky Ruckus $10 / $15

The Floyd Country Store, Floyd

Special events

Saturday, 10/23/21 - 7:30pm - Blue Ridge Girls. Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets $10 in advance / $15 day of show

Saturday, 10/31/21 - 7:30pm - Old Time Halloween Dance with Whitetop Mountain Band. Admission $8 at the Door / $5 Friends & Fixture Card Holders

Honky Tonk Thursdays

6:00-8:00pm - (suggested donation)

10/28/21 - 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Kelley & The Cowboys

The Friday Night Jamboree

Tickets for Friday Night Jamboree available at the door starting at 4:45pm, $8 admission ($5 kids under 12, under 6 free). Some reserved seating available in advance (purchased online).

NOTICE: For the early part of the fall, the Friday Night Jamboree may be held in the back yard of the Floyd Country Store from 6-8pm, with admission by suggested donation ($8). Online Live Streams will resume during October on our Facebook and Youtube channels. Subject to changes, check our website for updated information.

10/22/21 - The New Macedon Rangers

10/29/21 - The Little Stoney Nighthawks

Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:

Free live music from the The Floyd Country Store stage starting at noon. Stay tuned to our website for up-to-date acts in old time, bluegrass, country, and folk music!

Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam

Each week, Old time jam includes rotating host bands who lead tunes at a moderate speed— traditional instruments and dancers welcome!

Our bluegrass jam rotates hosts who lead the group in traditional bluegrass songs and tunes, with selections and solos going around the circle.

Sunday Jams are a great way to see traditional music the way it has been played and handed down for centuries, amongst friends and family in a community setting. Free to the public.

Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke

Oct.22-23 Adam Calvert

Oct. 26. Line Dance Night

Oct. 28. Sidewinders Country Club

Oct. 29-30. Roads Below

5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke

10/29 The Kind Thieves GA $12 ADV/$14 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/10292021

10/30 Dead Reckoning Halloween: Spirit Animals GA $23, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/20211030

10/31 Tales from the Stripped: Halloween Burlesque Bash GA $15, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/10312021

11/4 - lespecial w. The Sweet Life, Orange Culture

11/5 - Circles Around The Sun

11/11 - Pink Talking Fish

11/12 - Marcus Rezak's Shred Is Dead

11/19 - 5 Points Open House: Dog Rocket Blues Band

11/20 - 5 Points Open House: Phat Laces w. JGC

11/26 - 5 Points Open House: Jared Stout Band

The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke

Oct. 23 - Blister in The Spot: Allan & Lynwood perform Violent Femmes

Oct. 29 - Harvest Blaque presents Bump in the Night

Oct. 30 - Fractured Frames / Divisive / Heirloom

Parkway Brewing Co., Salem

10/22 - Mad Iguanas 5:30-8:30

10/23 - Jesse Ray Carter 1:30-4:30 and Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul 5:30-8:30

10/27 - Eric Wayne Band 5:30-8:30

10/28 - GOTE 5:30-8:30

10/29 - The Thrillbillyz 5:30-8:30

10/30 - Tom Floyd Trio 1:00-4:00 and Cinemateque Halloween Show 5:30-8:30

10/31 - Folked Up Foxes 1-4 and Spring Fed Roots Band 5-8pm

11/3 - Christian Q 5:30-8:30

11/4 - Smokestack Lightnin' Blues Band 5:30-8:30

Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd

10/22 - Surrender Dorothy 8pm $5 cover

10/23 - Little Rodger and the Cheap Thrills

10/24 - Sunday Open Mic Night 5pm Free

10/29 - Music Road Co 8pm $5 cover

10/30 - 80's Halloween Party with That 80’s Show - presented by Out of Spite. 8pm *Ticket Event* Tickets: dogtownroadhouse.com/events

10/31 - Sunday Open Mic Night 5pm Free

Outer Space, Floyd

Oct. 31 - Halloween Spooky fun Space Bash will feature Dj, dancing, games, prizes, face painting and art vending

Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke

Sat. 10/23: Daisychain 6:30 - 9:30 pm

Sun. 10/24: Matthew Schwartz of Pacifico 4 - 7 pm

Fri. 10/29: Mad Iguanas 6:30 - 9:30 pm

Sat. 10/30: Jared Stout Band 6:30 - 9:30 pm *Halloween Party*

October 30, Pirates of the Piedmont 6:30

Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke

10/22 The Snap Wranglers

10/23 JoJo Stockton & Solacoustix

10/29 The Flatbreaks

10/30 Anthony Wayne Band

Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke

10/22: Eric Wayne Duo 6-9

10/23: Ryan Ward 6-9

10/29: Tyler Parrish 6-9

10/30: Em & Me 7-9

11/6 Charissa Joy & the High Frequency 2-5 | Tristan Dougherty 6-9

11/12 Jonah Carden 6-9

11/13 Southern Shine 6-9

11/17 Daniel Neihoff

11/19 Lua Flora Trio 6-9

11/20 Beth Snapp 6-9

11/24 90's Night at Starr Hill: Tyler Parrish 5:30-7:30 | GAK! 8-10

11/26 Troy Batey 4:30-6:30 | Solacoustix 7:30-9:30

11/27 $2 Shake 6-9

Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke

10/22 The McKenzies (4 Random Notes opening)

10/29 Davey O. (Bob Schmucker opening)

Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016.

Fork in the Alley, Roanoke

Fork in Front

Oct 21 Empty Bottles 6-9pm

Oct 22 $5 Shake 6-9

Oct 23 Kyle and Corey 7-10pm

Oct 24 Possum 5-8pm

Oct 31 Pre-Halloween Event- Christian Quesenberry 4-7

Fork in the Market, Roanoke

Oct 24 Travis Fitch 5-8pm

Oct 29 Solacoustix 10pm to 1am

Oct 30 Forkaween Market Street Block Party

Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite is every wed. 

Village Grill, Roanoke

Oct 27 - John Colby Elswick

Oct. 30 - The Pickin' Porch

Live Music on the Village Green, Floyd

11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market (weather permitting)

October 23 - Fork Mountain Ramblers

October 30 - Seph Custer

November 6 - Stella Trudel

Friday Night Concert Series at Sinkland Farms, Christiansburg

Gates open at 6 p.m.; bands at 7 p.m. Food trucks, beer and wine on site. Tickets at gate or in advance at www.SinklandFarms.com.

10/29 - Jared Stout Band

