Live music in valleys' venues: September 2021

Sept. 17: Bela Fleck My Bluegrass Heart, feat. Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz, Bryan Sutton | $56, $48, $40, $32
Sept. 19: Gladys Knight | $122, $102, $89, $74 (SOLD OUT)
Sept. 30: Mike Super | $34, $29
Sept. 3: Kerosene Willy w/ Wound Tight - FREE - includes unveiling of Town of Rocky Mount's new logo and brand strategy
Sept. 4: Blue Öyster Cult
Sept. 8: Todd Snider w/ Jamie Lin Wilson
Sept. 20: Melissa Etheridge - SOLD OUT
Sept. 21: Christopher Cross - ONE TICKET LEFT
Sept. 22: Amy Grant
Sept. 25: The Steel Woods
Sept. 30: Robert Cray Band
THUR 9/23 An Evening With KENNY G $89.50 ADV / $94.50 DOS seetickets.us/09232021
9.9 Blackberry Smoke
9.18 Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
10.8 Pink Floyd Tribute: Us and Floyd
10.15 38 Special
Martin's Downtown, Roanoke
09/01/21 Tate Tuck FREE
09/02/21 Hambone Relay FREE
09/03/21 The Thrillbillyz $5
09/04/21 Sirsy $5
09/07/21 Gote FREE
09/08/21 Tre Smith BLSD Duo FREE
09/09/21 The BLNDRS FREE
09/10/21 Seedpicker $5
09/11/21 Lady Couch $8
09/14/21 Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks FREE
09/15/21 Creamery Station FREE
09/16/21 TBD FREE
09/17/21 Testiphy $8
09/18/21 Music Road Company $8
09/21/21 Gote FREE
09/22/21 June Star FREE
09/23/21 Low Water Bridge FREE
09/24/21 Lengthwise (Phish Tribute) $10
09/25/21 Funktoberfest $15/$20 - Funk You, RipeJive, Shabudikah
09/28/21 Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks FREE
09/29/21 Ben Trout Band FREE
09/30/21 Paper Aliens FREE
Saturday, 9/4/21 - 7:30 pm - The Floyd Radio Show Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets $15 in advance/ $18 day of show Hosted by Ashlee Watkins & Andrew Small September Guests: Hubby Jenkins, Twin Creeks Stringband
Saturday, 9/11/21 - 7:30pm - Lonesome River Band in Concert Live at The Floyd Country Store - SOLD OUT
Saturday, 9/18/21 - 7:30pm - Bruce Molsky in Concert Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets $15 in advance / $20 day of show
Saturday, 9/25/21 - 7:30pm - Old Time Dance with Five Mile Mountain Road Admission $8 at the Door / $5 Friends & Fixture Card Holders
Honky Tonk Thursdays
6:00-8:00pm - (suggested donation)
9/4/21 - Honky Tonk Thursdays (by donation) 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band
9/9/21 - Honky Tonk Thursdays (by donation) 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Kelley & The Cowboys
9/16/21 - Honky Tonk Thursdays (by donation) 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band
9/23/21 - Honky Tonk Thursdays (by donation) 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band
9/30/21 - Honky Tonk Thursdays (by donation) 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band
The Friday Night Jamboree
9/3/21 6:30 Gospel Set: The Farleys 7:30 & 8:45 Dance Sets: Slate Mountain Ramblers
9/10/21 6:30 Pm: Gospel Set: TBD 7:30 & 8:45 Dance Sets: The Crooked Road Ramblers
9/17/21 6:30 Pm: Gospel Set: TBD 7:30 & 8:45 Dance Sets: TBD
9/24/21 6:30 PM: Gospel Set: The Comptons 7:30 & 8:45 Dance Sets: Whitetop Mountain Band
Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:
9/3/21 - Americana Afternoons (starting at noon - free) Music by: Souvenirs | TBD
9/11/21 - Americana Afternoons (starting at noon - free) Music by: Brothers Young | Honey Magpie
9/18/21 - Americana Afternoons (starting at noon - free) Music by: Palmyra
9/25/21 - Americana Afternoons (starting at noon - free) Music by: Route 8 Ramblers | Nick Weitzenfeld
Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam
Sept. 2 Sidewinders Country Club
Sept. 3,4. Justin Walden
Sept. 7 Line Dance Night
Sept. 9 Sidewinders Country Club
Sept. 10,11 Cooper Greer
Sept. 14 Line Dance Night
Sept. 16 Sidewinders Country Club
Sept. 17,18 Garrett Biggs
Sept. 21 Line Dance Night
Sept. 23 Sidewinders Country Club
Sept. 24,25. Kyle Elliott
Sept. 28 Line Dance Night
Sept. 30 Sidewinders Country Club
Oct. 1,2 Matt Tucker
5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke
FRI 9/10 OPEN HOUSE w. EMPTY BOTTLES, GA FREE, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/09102021
FRI 9/11 LENGTHWISE A to Phish, GA FREE, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/09112021
9.2.2021- Roanoke (The Band)
9.4.2021 - Shaping Sounds: Star City Playlist Series One
9.11.2021 - Palmyra
9.24.2021 - Mick Flannery & Susan O'Neill
9/1 Logan Sowder Trio 5-8pm
9/2 Adam Markham 5-8pm
9/3 Blue Mule 5:30-8:30
Seedpicker Trio • Fri 9/3 • 8pm $5 Cover
Lua Flora + Pearl Snap Prophets • Sat 9/4 • 8pm $5 Cover
Sunday Open Mic Night • Sun 9/5 • 5pm Free (sign up at 4:30 p.m. day of)
Ryan Greer Band • Fri 9/10 • 8pm $3 Cover
The Runaway Grooms • Sat 9/11 • 8pm $5 Cover
Sunday Open Mic Night • Sun 9/12 • 5pm Free
Jangling Sparrows • Fri 9/17 • 8pm $3 Cover
The Wildlife • Sat 9/18 • 8pm $3 cover
Sunday Open Mic Night • Sun 9/19 • 5pm Free
Solazo • Fri 9/24 • 8pm *Ticket Event* Tickets: dogtownroadhouse.com
Virginia Electric • Sat 9/25 • 8pm $3 Cover
Sunday Open Mic Night • Sat 9/26 • 5pm Free
9/4 Lazy Morrison 1-4pm | Big Lick Tonic 5:30-8:30
9/5 Yoga with Nest Yoga 11-12 | Jazzalachian Playboys 3-6pm
Thurs. 9/2: Leonard Blush & the Camelcals 6-8:30
Fri. 9/3: Emma’s Lounge 8-9:30
Sat. 9/4: Jess Lee (from The Voice) 6:00-9:00
Mon. 9/6: Will Overman w/ John McBroom 2-4:30
Fri. 9/10: Orange Culture 6:30-9:30
Sat. 9/11: War Chile 6:30-9:30
Fri. 9/17: Big Lick Tonic 6-9:00
Sat. 9/18: BLBC 7th Anny-Music All Day *Chad Nickell & Loose Change 12:30-2:45 *Carver Commodore 3:30-6:00 *Vintage Pistol 6:30-9:30
Sat. 9/25: Jesse Ray Carter 6:30-9:30
Sun. 9/26: The Jive Exchange 4:00-7:00
Thurs. 9/30: The Jive Exchange – Part 2 6-8:30
September 4, JGC Trio 6:30
September 11, The Wilson Springs Hotel 6:30
September 18, Thrillbillyz 6:30
9/4: Charissa Morrison 6-9
9/10: Solacoustix Duo 6-8 outside Kyle Forry & TBD 8-10 inside
9/11: Karlee Raye Trio 2-4/4:30-6:30 outside Jordan Harman 7-9 inside
9/12: Jared Stout Trio 4-7 outside
9/17: Skylar Love Duo 6-9
9/19: Seth and Sara 3-6
9/24: William Seymour 6-9
9/25: Eric Wayne Duo 6-9
Fri 9/3 The Fuzzy Duo 7:30-11:30 pm
Sat 9/4 Fuzzy Logic 7:30-11:30 pm
Sun 9/5 That 80’s Band 7:00-11:00 pm
Fri 9/10 The Eric Wayne Band 7:30-11:30 pm
Sat 9/11 Apple Butter Soul 7:30-11:30 pm
Sun 9/12 Tyler Parrish 2:00-6:00 pm
Fri 9/17 $5 Shake 7:30-11:30 pm
Sat 9/18 Vinyl Nation 7:30-11:30 pm
Fri 9/24 Mended Fences 7:30-11:30 pm
Sat 9/25 Fuzzy Logic 7:30-11:30 pm
Karaoke every Thursday night.
$10 for all evening music events on the weekend.
9/3 Eric Sommer (Larry Sakayama opening)
9/10 Kray Van Kirk (Betsy Biesenbach opening)
9/17 Probably Whiskey (Mike Franke opening)
9/24 Andrew Kasab (Mike Pearrell opening)
Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016.
Friday Sept 3 Becki and The Boom Booms 6pm
Friday Sept 10 John Thisdell and Electric Road 6pm
Saturday Sept 11 Kyle Forry and Corey Hunley 7pm
Sunday Sept 12 Solacoustix 5pm
Thursday Sept 16 The Winn Brothers 6pm
Friday Sept 17 The Wilson Springs Hotel 6pm
Sunday Sept 19 Thrillbillyz 5pm
Friday Sept 24 Jive Exchange 6pm
Sunday Sept 26 Christian Quesenberry 5pm
Thursday Sept 30 William Seymour 6pm
9/1 Adam Markham
9/8 Andrew Winn
9/15 John Colby Elswick
9/22 Colby Helms and Seph Custer
9/29 William Seymour
September 3rd - Paulo Franco
September 10th - Ash Devine
17th - Amanda Bocchi
September 24th - Christian Quessenberry
Live Music on the Village Green, Floyd
11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market (weather permitting)
Sept. 4 - Stella Trudell
Sept. 11 - Carrie Hinkley
Sept. 18 - Jake Retting
Sept. 25 - Jeff Levy