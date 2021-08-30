 Skip to main content
Live music in valleys' venues: September 2021
Jefferson Center, Roanoke

Sept. 17: Bela Fleck My Bluegrass Heart, feat. Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz, Bryan Sutton | $56, $48, $40, $32

Sept. 19: Gladys Knight | $122, $102, $89, $74 (SOLD OUT)

Sept. 30: Mike Super | $34, $29

Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount

Sept. 3: Kerosene Willy w/ Wound Tight - FREE - includes unveiling of Town of Rocky Mount's new logo and brand strategy

Sept. 4: Blue Öyster Cult

Sept. 8: Todd Snider w/ Jamie Lin Wilson

Sept. 20: Melissa Etheridge - SOLD OUT

Sept. 21: Christopher Cross - ONE TICKET LEFT

Sept. 22: Amy Grant

Sept. 25: The Steel Woods

Sept. 30: Robert Cray Band

The Coves Amphitheater at SML, Union Hall

THUR 9/23 An Evening With KENNY G $89.50 ADV / $94.50 DOS seetickets.us/09232021

Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke

9.9 Blackberry Smoke

9.18 Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

10.8 Pink Floyd Tribute: Us and Floyd

10.15 38 Special

Martin's Downtown, Roanoke

09/01/21 Tate Tuck FREE

09/02/21 Hambone Relay FREE

09/03/21 The Thrillbillyz $5

09/04/21 Sirsy $5

09/07/21 Gote FREE

09/08/21 Tre Smith BLSD Duo FREE

09/09/21 The BLNDRS FREE

09/10/21 Seedpicker $5

09/11/21 Lady Couch $8

09/14/21 Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks FREE

09/15/21 Creamery Station FREE

09/16/21 TBD FREE

09/17/21 Testiphy $8

09/18/21 Music Road Company $8

09/21/21 Gote FREE

09/22/21 June Star FREE

09/23/21 Low Water Bridge FREE

09/24/21 Lengthwise (Phish Tribute) $10

09/25/21 Funktoberfest $15/$20 - Funk You, RipeJive, Shabudikah

09/28/21 Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks FREE

09/29/21 Ben Trout Band FREE

09/30/21 Paper Aliens FREE

The Floyd Country Store, Floyd

Saturday, 9/4/21 - 7:30 pm - The Floyd Radio Show Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets $15 in advance/ $18 day of show Hosted by Ashlee Watkins & Andrew Small September Guests: Hubby Jenkins, Twin Creeks Stringband

Saturday, 9/11/21 - 7:30pm - Lonesome River Band in Concert Live at The Floyd Country Store - SOLD OUT

Saturday, 9/18/21 - 7:30pm - Bruce Molsky in Concert Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets $15 in advance / $20 day of show

Saturday, 9/25/21 - 7:30pm - Old Time Dance with Five Mile Mountain Road Admission $8 at the Door / $5 Friends & Fixture Card Holders

Honky Tonk Thursdays

6:00-8:00pm - (suggested donation)

9/4/21 - Honky Tonk Thursdays (by donation) 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band

9/9/21 - Honky Tonk Thursdays (by donation) 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Kelley & The Cowboys

9/16/21 - Honky Tonk Thursdays (by donation) 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band

9/23/21 - Honky Tonk Thursdays (by donation) 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band

9/30/21 - Honky Tonk Thursdays (by donation) 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band

The Friday Night Jamboree

9/3/21 6:30 Gospel Set: The Farleys 7:30 & 8:45 Dance Sets: Slate Mountain Ramblers

9/10/21 6:30 Pm: Gospel Set: TBD 7:30 & 8:45 Dance Sets: The Crooked Road Ramblers

9/17/21 6:30 Pm: Gospel Set: TBD 7:30 & 8:45 Dance Sets: TBD

9/24/21 6:30 PM: Gospel Set: The Comptons 7:30 & 8:45 Dance Sets: Whitetop Mountain Band

Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:

9/3/21 - Americana Afternoons (starting at noon - free) Music by: Souvenirs | TBD

9/11/21 - Americana Afternoons (starting at noon - free) Music by: Brothers Young | Honey Magpie

9/18/21 - Americana Afternoons (starting at noon - free) Music by: Palmyra

9/25/21 - Americana Afternoons (starting at noon - free) Music by: Route 8 Ramblers | Nick Weitzenfeld

Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam

Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke

Sept. 2 Sidewinders Country Club

Sept. 3,4. Justin Walden

Sept. 7 Line Dance Night

Sept. 9 Sidewinders Country Club

Sept. 10,11 Cooper Greer

Sept. 14 Line Dance Night

Sept. 16 Sidewinders Country Club

Sept. 17,18 Garrett Biggs

Sept. 21 Line Dance Night

Sept. 23 Sidewinders Country Club

Sept. 24,25. Kyle Elliott

Sept. 28 Line Dance Night

Sept. 30 Sidewinders Country Club

Oct. 1,2 Matt Tucker

5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke

FRI 9/10 OPEN HOUSE w. EMPTY BOTTLES, GA FREE, Seating Upgrades  Available seetickets.us/09102021

FRI 9/11 LENGTHWISE A to Phish, GA FREE, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/09112021

The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke

9.2.2021- Roanoke (The Band)

9.4.2021 - Shaping Sounds: Star City Playlist Series One

9.11.2021 - Palmyra

9.24.2021 - Mick Flannery & Susan O'Neill

Parkway Brewing Co., Salem

9/1 Logan Sowder Trio 5-8pm

9/2 Adam Markham 5-8pm

9/3 Blue Mule 5:30-8:30

Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd

Seedpicker Trio • Fri 9/3 • 8pm $5 Cover

Lua Flora + Pearl Snap Prophets • Sat 9/4 • 8pm $5 Cover

Sunday Open Mic Night • Sun 9/5 • 5pm Free (sign up at 4:30 p.m. day of)

Ryan Greer Band • Fri 9/10 • 8pm $3 Cover

The Runaway Grooms • Sat 9/11 • 8pm $5 Cover

Sunday Open Mic Night • Sun 9/12 • 5pm Free

Jangling Sparrows • Fri 9/17 • 8pm $3 Cover

The Wildlife • Sat 9/18 • 8pm $3 cover

Sunday Open Mic Night • Sun 9/19 • 5pm Free

Solazo • Fri 9/24 • 8pm *Ticket Event* Tickets: dogtownroadhouse.com

Virginia Electric • Sat 9/25 • 8pm $3 Cover

Sunday Open Mic Night • Sat 9/26 • 5pm Free

9/4 Lazy Morrison 1-4pm | Big Lick Tonic 5:30-8:30

9/5 Yoga with Nest Yoga 11-12 | Jazzalachian Playboys 3-6pm

Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke

Thurs. 9/2: Leonard Blush & the Camelcals 6-8:30

Fri. 9/3: Emma’s Lounge 8-9:30

Sat. 9/4: Jess Lee (from The Voice) 6:00-9:00

Mon. 9/6: Will Overman w/ John McBroom 2-4:30

Fri. 9/10: Orange Culture 6:30-9:30

Sat. 9/11: War Chile 6:30-9:30

Fri. 9/17: Big Lick Tonic 6-9:00

Sat. 9/18: BLBC 7th Anny-Music All Day *Chad Nickell & Loose Change 12:30-2:45 *Carver Commodore 3:30-6:00 *Vintage Pistol 6:30-9:30

Sat. 9/25: Jesse Ray Carter 6:30-9:30

Sun. 9/26: The Jive Exchange 4:00-7:00

Thurs. 9/30: The Jive Exchange – Part 2 6-8:30

Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle

September 4, JGC Trio 6:30

September 11, The Wilson Springs Hotel 6:30

September 18, Thrillbillyz 6:30

Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke

9/4: Charissa Morrison 6-9

9/10: Solacoustix Duo 6-8 outside Kyle Forry & TBD 8-10 inside

9/11: Karlee Raye Trio 2-4/4:30-6:30 outside Jordan Harman 7-9 inside

9/12: Jared Stout Trio 4-7 outside

9/17: Skylar Love Duo 6-9

9/19: Seth and Sara 3-6

9/24: William Seymour 6-9

9/25: Eric Wayne Duo 6-9

Mango's Bar & Grill, Moneta

Fri 9/3 The Fuzzy Duo 7:30-11:30 pm

Sat 9/4 Fuzzy Logic 7:30-11:30 pm

Sun 9/5 That 80’s Band 7:00-11:00 pm

Fri 9/10 The Eric Wayne Band 7:30-11:30 pm

Sat 9/11 Apple Butter Soul 7:30-11:30 pm

Sun 9/12 Tyler Parrish 2:00-6:00 pm

Fri 9/17 $5 Shake 7:30-11:30 pm

Sat 9/18 Vinyl Nation 7:30-11:30 pm

Fri 9/24 Mended Fences 7:30-11:30 pm

Sat 9/25 Fuzzy Logic 7:30-11:30 pm

Karaoke every Thursday night.

$10 for all evening music events on the weekend.

Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke

9/3 Eric Sommer (Larry Sakayama opening)

9/10 Kray Van Kirk (Betsy Biesenbach opening)

9/17 Probably Whiskey (Mike Franke opening)

9/24 Andrew Kasab (Mike Pearrell opening)

Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016.

Fork in the Alley, Roanoke

Friday Sept 3 Becki and The Boom Booms 6pm

Friday Sept 10 John Thisdell and Electric Road 6pm

Saturday Sept 11 Kyle Forry and Corey Hunley 7pm

Sunday Sept 12 Solacoustix 5pm

Thursday Sept 16 The Winn Brothers 6pm

Friday Sept 17 The Wilson Springs Hotel 6pm

Sunday Sept 19 Thrillbillyz 5pm

Friday Sept 24 Jive Exchange 6pm

Sunday Sept 26 Christian Quesenberry 5pm

Thursday Sept 30 William Seymour 6pm

Village Grill, Roanoke

9/1 Adam Markham

9/8 Andrew Winn

9/15 John Colby Elswick

9/22 Colby Helms and Seph Custer

9/29 William Seymour

Sweet Donkey Coffee, Roanoke

September 3rd - Paulo Franco

September 10th - Ash Devine

17th - Amanda Bocchi

September 24th - Christian Quessenberry

Live Music on the Village Green, Floyd

11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market (weather permitting)

Sept. 4 - Stella Trudell

Sept. 11 - Carrie Hinkley

Sept. 18 - Jake Retting

Sept. 25 - Jeff Levy

