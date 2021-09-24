 Skip to main content
Live music in valleys' venues: September-October 2021
Live music in valleys' venues: September-October 2021

roosevelt 031518

Roosevelt Collier plays Martin's Downtown on Oct. 6.

 Courtesy Carlos Topo Maseda

Berglund Center, Roanoke

Sept. 24 - Billy Idol with Liz Cooper, at Elmwood Park

Sept. 25 - The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience, in theater

Oct. 3 - Gin Blossoms, with Uncle Kracker, Sister Hazel

Oct. 9 - Lauren Daigle, with The War & Treaty

Oct. 16 - Vintage Trouble at Elmwood Park, for Go Fest

Salem Civic Center, Salem

Oct. 29 - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Every Breath You Take

Jefferson Center, Roanoke

CANCELED - Sept. 30: Mike Super | $34, $29 - CANCELED

Oct. 22: Gipsy Kings | $76, $62, $52, $44

Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg

Sept. 22-23, "Welcome to Indian Country" Indigenous Performance Productions

Sept. 28-29, Miwa Matreyek "This World Made Itself" and "Infinitely Yours"

Sept 30, "Duets" Dianne Reeves, Chucho Valdés and Joe Lovano

Oct. 11-Oct. 14 - DeLanna Studi "And So We Walked"

Oct. 28 - Imani Winds and Catalyst Quartet "(im)migration: music of change "

Oct. 30 - Pink Martini feat. China Forbes

Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount

Sept. 25: The Steel Woods

Sept. 30: Robert Cray Band

Oct. 2: Albert Cummings

Oct. 3: John Berry

Oct. 7: Yola

Oct. 8: Brent Cobb w/Adam Hood

Oct. 20: Mavis Staples

Oct. 22: Perpetual Groove

Oct. 23: Jake Hoot

The Coves Amphitheater at SML, Union Hall

10/1 Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers with John Mailander's Forecast GA $55 ADV/$60 DOS seetickets.us/10012021

10/23 Tab Benoit GA $45 ADV/$50 DOS seetickets.us/10232021

10/30 Crawford & Power GA $15 ADV/$20 DOS seetickets.us/10302021

Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke

October 15th - 38 Special with Crobar Cane

October 22nd Wait No More Arena Tour feat. Motley Crue & Def Leppard Tributes

Martin's Downtown, Roanoke

09/24/21 Lengthwise (Phish Tribute) $10

09/25/21 Funktoberfest $15/$20 - Funk You, RipeJive, Shabudikah

09/28/21 Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks FREE

09/29/21 Ben Trout Band FREE

09/30/21 Paper Aliens FREE

10/01/21 Pathway, with Whistler $5

10/02/21 Five Dollar Shake $5

10/05/21 Gote FREE

10/06/21 Roosevelt Collier $5

10/07/21 The Mighty Good Times FREE

10/08/21 Jared Stout Band $8

10/09/21 Tin Can Locomotive $5

10/12/21 Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks FREE

10/13/21 Vintage Pistol FREE

10/14/21 Kayla Lynn & The Change FREE

10/15/21 Pasadena '78 (VH Tribute) $10

10/16/21 The Broadcast $10

10/19/21 Gote FREE

10/20/21 Tenth Mountain Division FREE

10/21/21 Shorty Slim FREE

10/22/21 TBD TBD

10/23/21 TBD TBD

10/26/21 Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks FREE

10/27/21 Ben Trout Band FREE

10/28/21 Litz FREE

10/29/21 Eric Wayne Band $5

10/30/21 Halloween Street Party: The Mantras, Kentucky Ruckus $10 / $15

The Floyd Country Store, Floyd

Saturday, 9/25/21 - 7:30pm - Old Time Dance with Five Mile Mountain Road Admission $8 at the Door / $5 Friends & Fixture Card Holders

Honky Tonk Thursdays

6:00-8:00pm - (suggested donation)

9/23/21 - Honky Tonk Thursdays (by donation) 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band

9/30/21 - Honky Tonk Thursdays (by donation) 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band

The Friday Night Jamboree

9/24/21 6:30 PM: Gospel Set: The Comptons 7:30 & 8:45 Dance Sets: Whitetop Mountain Band

Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:

9/18/21 - Americana Afternoons (starting at noon - free) Music by: Palmyra

9/25/21 - Americana Afternoons (starting at noon - free) Music by: Route 8 Ramblers | Nick Weitzenfeld

Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam

Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke

Sept. 24-25 Kyle Elliott

Sept. 28 Line Dance Night

Sept. 30 Sidewinders Country Club

Oct. 1-2 Matt Tucker

Oct. 5 Line Dance Night

Oct 6. Walker Hayes. Sidewinders Concert Series - SOLD OUT

Oct. 7 Sidewinders Country Club

Oct. 8-9 Shelby Lee Lowe

Oct 12 Line Dance Night

Oct 14. Sidewinders Country Club

Oct 15-16 Jake Dodds

Oct.19. Line Dance Night

Oct.21. Sidewinders Country Club

Oct.22-23 Adam Calvert

Oct. 26. Line Dance Night

Oct. 28. Sidewinders Country Club

Oct. 29-30. Roads Below

5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke

10/9 Roanoke Comedy Fest: Tony Deyo GA $23, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/10092021

10/21 Town Mountain with Cruz & Molly Contreras GA $18 ADV/$20 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/10212021

10/29 The Kind Thieves GA $12 ADV/$14 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/10292021

10/30 Dead Reckoning Hallowee: Spirit Animals GA $23, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/20211030

10/31 Tales from the Stripped: Halloween Burlesque Bash GA $15, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/10312021

The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke

9.24.2021 - Mick Flannery & Susan O'Neill

Oct. 1 - Amanda Bocchi & The Soul Flood / Shagwüf

Oct. 15 - Orange Culture / Incavalli / Her Majesty

Oct. 16 - Dylan Dent

Oct. 23 - Blister in The Spot: Allan & Lynwood perform Violent Femmes

Oct. 29 - Harvest Blaque presents Bump in the Night

Oct. 30 - Fractured Frames / Divisive / Heirloom

Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd

Solazo • Fri 9/24 • 8pm *Ticket Event* Tickets: dogtownroadhouse.com

Virginia Electric • Sat 9/25 • 8pm $3 Cover

Sunday Open Mic Night • Sat 9/26 • 5pm Free

9/4 Lazy Morrison 1-4pm | Big Lick Tonic 5:30-8:30

9/5 Yoga with Nest Yoga 11-12 | Jazzalachian Playboys 3-6pm

Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke

Sat. 9/25: Jesse Ray Carter 6:30-9:30

Sun. 9/26: The Jive Exchange 4:00-7:00

Thurs. 9/30: The Jive Exchange – Part 2 6-8:30

Sat. 10/2: Ryan Greer Band 6 - 9 pm

Fri. 10/8: Virginia Man 6:30 - 9:30 pm

Sat. 10/9: The Lazy Morrison Band 6 - 9 pm

Thurs. 10/14: The Jive Exchange 6 - 8:30 pm

Sat. 10/16: Virginia Electric 6:30 - 9:30 pm

Sat. 10/23: Daisychain 6:30 - 9:30 pm

Sun. 10/24: Matthew Schwartz of Pacifico 4 - 7 pm

Fri. 10/29: Mad Iguanas 6:30 - 9:30 pm

Sat. 10/30: Jared Stout Band 6:30 - 9:30 pm *Halloween Party*

Oct. 2, JoJo Stockton & Solacoustix 6:30

October 9 Public square dance

October 16 Monster Atlantic 6:30

October 30, Pirates of the Piedmont 6:30

Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke

9/24 The Oddfellows

9/25 Electric Road

9/26 Bruce Mahin

Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke

9/24: William Seymour 6-9

9/25: Eric Wayne Duo 6-9

10/1: Foster Burton & TBA 6-9

10/2: Dan Carrell 6-9

10/7: TBA 6-9

10/8: Daniel McBroom 6-8 Can Garden Stage

Johnny Lex 8-10 Inside stage

10/9: Mesko's Electric Revue 2-6:30 Can Garden Stage

Corey Hunley & Matt Powell 7-9 Inside Stage

10/10: Jared Stout Trio 4-7 Can Garden Stage

10/15: Terry Brown Ascension Project 6-9

10/16: Charissa Morrison 6-9

10/22: Eric Wayne Duo 6-9

10/23: Ryan Ward 6-9

10/29: Tyler Parrish 6-9

10/30: Em & Me 7-9

Mango's Bar & Grill, Moneta

Fri 9/24 Mended Fences 7:30-11:30 pm

Sat 9/25 Fuzzy Logic 7:30-11:30 pm

Karaoke every Thursday night.

$10 for all evening music events on the weekend.

Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke

9/24 Andrew Kasab (Mike Pearrell opening)

Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016.

Fork in the Alley, Roanoke

Friday Sept 24 Jive Exchange 6 pm

Sunday Sept 26 Christian Quesenberry 5 pm

Thursday Sept 30 William Seymour 6 pm

Fork in the Market, Roanoke

9/24: Black Mountain Revival

9/26: Travis Fitch

9/27:Solacoustix

Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite is every wed. 

Village Grill, Roanoke

9/29 William Seymour

Oct 2 - Troublesome Blues Band

0ct 6 - Five Dollar Shake

Oct 9 - The Willies

Oct 13 - Christian Q

Oct 16 - Seph Custer & Colby Helms

Oct 20 - Andrew Winn & Brian Mesko

Oct 27 - John Colby Elswick

Sweet Donkey Coffee, Roanoke

September 24th - Christian Quesenberry

Live Music on the Village Green, Floyd

11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market (weather permitting)

Sept. 25 - Jeff Levy

Friday Night Concert Series at Sinkland Farms, Christiansburg

Gates open at 6 p.m.; bands at 7 p.m. Food trucks, beer and wine on site. Tickets at gate or in advance at www.SinklandFarms.com.

9/24 - Gracia Harrison from "The VOICE"

10/1 - Hoppie Vaughan and The Ministers of Soul

10/8 - Appalachian Space Train

10/15 - The WORX Band

1029 - Jared Stout Band

