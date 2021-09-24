Live music in valleys' venues: September-October 2021

Sept. 24 - Billy Idol with Liz Cooper, at Elmwood Park
Sept. 25 - The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience, in theater
Oct. 3 - Gin Blossoms, with Uncle Kracker, Sister Hazel
Oct. 9 - Lauren Daigle, with The War & Treaty
Oct. 16 - Vintage Trouble at Elmwood Park, for Go Fest
Oct. 29 - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Every Breath You Take
CANCELED - Sept. 30: Mike Super | $34, $29 - CANCELED
Oct. 22: Gipsy Kings | $76, $62, $52, $44
Sept. 22-23, "Welcome to Indian Country" Indigenous Performance Productions
Sept. 28-29, Miwa Matreyek "This World Made Itself" and "Infinitely Yours"
Sept 30, "Duets" Dianne Reeves, Chucho Valdés and Joe Lovano
Oct. 11-Oct. 14 - DeLanna Studi "And So We Walked"
Oct. 28 - Imani Winds and Catalyst Quartet "(im)migration: music of change "
Oct. 30 - Pink Martini feat. China Forbes
Sept. 25: The Steel Woods
Sept. 30: Robert Cray Band
Oct. 2: Albert Cummings
Oct. 3: John Berry
Oct. 7: Yola
Oct. 8: Brent Cobb w/Adam Hood
Oct. 20: Mavis Staples
Oct. 22: Perpetual Groove
Oct. 23: Jake Hoot
10/1 Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers with John Mailander's Forecast GA $55 ADV/$60 DOS seetickets.us/10012021
10/23 Tab Benoit GA $45 ADV/$50 DOS seetickets.us/10232021
10/30 Crawford & Power GA $15 ADV/$20 DOS seetickets.us/10302021
October 15th - 38 Special with Crobar Cane
October 22nd Wait No More Arena Tour feat. Motley Crue & Def Leppard Tributes
09/24/21 Lengthwise (Phish Tribute) $10
09/25/21 Funktoberfest $15/$20 - Funk You, RipeJive, Shabudikah
09/28/21 Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks FREE
09/29/21 Ben Trout Band FREE
09/30/21 Paper Aliens FREE
10/01/21 Pathway, with Whistler $5
10/02/21 Five Dollar Shake $5
10/05/21 Gote FREE
10/06/21 Roosevelt Collier $5
10/07/21 The Mighty Good Times FREE
10/08/21 Jared Stout Band $8
10/09/21 Tin Can Locomotive $5
10/12/21 Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks FREE
10/13/21 Vintage Pistol FREE
10/14/21 Kayla Lynn & The Change FREE
10/15/21 Pasadena '78 (VH Tribute) $10
10/16/21 The Broadcast $10
10/19/21 Gote FREE
10/20/21 Tenth Mountain Division FREE
10/21/21 Shorty Slim FREE
10/22/21 TBD TBD
10/23/21 TBD TBD
10/26/21 Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks FREE
10/27/21 Ben Trout Band FREE
10/28/21 Litz FREE
10/29/21 Eric Wayne Band $5
10/30/21 Halloween Street Party: The Mantras, Kentucky Ruckus $10 / $15
Saturday, 9/25/21 - 7:30pm - Old Time Dance with Five Mile Mountain Road Admission $8 at the Door / $5 Friends & Fixture Card Holders
Honky Tonk Thursdays
6:00-8:00pm - (suggested donation)
9/23/21 - Honky Tonk Thursdays (by donation) 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band
9/30/21 - Honky Tonk Thursdays (by donation) 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band
The Friday Night Jamboree
9/24/21 6:30 PM: Gospel Set: The Comptons 7:30 & 8:45 Dance Sets: Whitetop Mountain Band
Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:
9/18/21 - Americana Afternoons (starting at noon - free) Music by: Palmyra
9/25/21 - Americana Afternoons (starting at noon - free) Music by: Route 8 Ramblers | Nick Weitzenfeld
Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam
Sept. 24-25 Kyle Elliott
Sept. 28 Line Dance Night
Sept. 30 Sidewinders Country Club
Oct. 1-2 Matt Tucker
Oct. 5 Line Dance Night
Oct 6. Walker Hayes. Sidewinders Concert Series - SOLD OUT
Oct. 7 Sidewinders Country Club
Oct. 8-9 Shelby Lee Lowe
Oct 12 Line Dance Night
Oct 14. Sidewinders Country Club
Oct 15-16 Jake Dodds
Oct.19. Line Dance Night
Oct.21. Sidewinders Country Club
Oct.22-23 Adam Calvert
Oct. 26. Line Dance Night
Oct. 28. Sidewinders Country Club
Oct. 29-30. Roads Below
10/9 Roanoke Comedy Fest: Tony Deyo GA $23, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/10092021
10/21 Town Mountain with Cruz & Molly Contreras GA $18 ADV/$20 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/10212021
10/29 The Kind Thieves GA $12 ADV/$14 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/10292021
10/30 Dead Reckoning Hallowee: Spirit Animals GA $23, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/20211030
10/31 Tales from the Stripped: Halloween Burlesque Bash GA $15, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/10312021
9.24.2021 - Mick Flannery & Susan O'Neill
Oct. 1 - Amanda Bocchi & The Soul Flood / Shagwüf
Oct. 15 - Orange Culture / Incavalli / Her Majesty
Oct. 16 - Dylan Dent
Oct. 23 - Blister in The Spot: Allan & Lynwood perform Violent Femmes
Oct. 29 - Harvest Blaque presents Bump in the Night
Oct. 30 - Fractured Frames / Divisive / Heirloom
Solazo • Fri 9/24 • 8pm *Ticket Event* Tickets: dogtownroadhouse.com
Virginia Electric • Sat 9/25 • 8pm $3 Cover
Sunday Open Mic Night • Sat 9/26 • 5pm Free
9/4 Lazy Morrison 1-4pm | Big Lick Tonic 5:30-8:30
9/5 Yoga with Nest Yoga 11-12 | Jazzalachian Playboys 3-6pm
Sat. 9/25: Jesse Ray Carter 6:30-9:30
Sun. 9/26: The Jive Exchange 4:00-7:00
Thurs. 9/30: The Jive Exchange – Part 2 6-8:30
Sat. 10/2: Ryan Greer Band 6 - 9 pm
Fri. 10/8: Virginia Man 6:30 - 9:30 pm
Sat. 10/9: The Lazy Morrison Band 6 - 9 pm
Thurs. 10/14: The Jive Exchange 6 - 8:30 pm
Sat. 10/16: Virginia Electric 6:30 - 9:30 pm
Sat. 10/23: Daisychain 6:30 - 9:30 pm
Sun. 10/24: Matthew Schwartz of Pacifico 4 - 7 pm
Fri. 10/29: Mad Iguanas 6:30 - 9:30 pm
Sat. 10/30: Jared Stout Band 6:30 - 9:30 pm *Halloween Party*
Oct. 2, JoJo Stockton & Solacoustix 6:30
October 9 Public square dance
October 16 Monster Atlantic 6:30
October 30, Pirates of the Piedmont 6:30
9/24 The Oddfellows
9/25 Electric Road
9/26 Bruce Mahin
9/24: William Seymour 6-9
9/25: Eric Wayne Duo 6-9
10/1: Foster Burton & TBA 6-9
10/2: Dan Carrell 6-9
10/7: TBA 6-9
10/8: Daniel McBroom 6-8 Can Garden Stage
Johnny Lex 8-10 Inside stage
10/9: Mesko's Electric Revue 2-6:30 Can Garden Stage
Corey Hunley & Matt Powell 7-9 Inside Stage
10/10: Jared Stout Trio 4-7 Can Garden Stage
10/15: Terry Brown Ascension Project 6-9
10/16: Charissa Morrison 6-9
10/22: Eric Wayne Duo 6-9
10/23: Ryan Ward 6-9
10/29: Tyler Parrish 6-9
10/30: Em & Me 7-9
Fri 9/24 Mended Fences 7:30-11:30 pm
Sat 9/25 Fuzzy Logic 7:30-11:30 pm
Karaoke every Thursday night.
$10 for all evening music events on the weekend.
9/24 Andrew Kasab (Mike Pearrell opening)
Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016.
Friday Sept 24 Jive Exchange 6 pm
Sunday Sept 26 Christian Quesenberry 5 pm
Thursday Sept 30 William Seymour 6 pm
9/24: Black Mountain Revival
9/26: Travis Fitch
9/27:Solacoustix
Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite is every wed.
9/29 William Seymour
Oct 2 - Troublesome Blues Band
0ct 6 - Five Dollar Shake
Oct 9 - The Willies
Oct 13 - Christian Q
Oct 16 - Seph Custer & Colby Helms
Oct 20 - Andrew Winn & Brian Mesko
Oct 27 - John Colby Elswick
September 24th - Christian Quesenberry
Live Music on the Village Green, Floyd
11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market (weather permitting)
Sept. 25 - Jeff Levy
Gates open at 6 p.m.; bands at 7 p.m. Food trucks, beer and wine on site. Tickets at gate or in advance at www.SinklandFarms.com.
9/24 - Gracia Harrison from "The VOICE"
10/1 - Hoppie Vaughan and The Ministers of Soul