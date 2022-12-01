Longtime favorites Leftover Salmon, Keller Williams returning to FloydFest

Ttwo acts that combined to create a FloydFest institution are returning in 2023, festival organizers announced on Thursday.

Leftover Salmon and Keller Williams were both on the bill in 2016, when Gregg Allman canceled his headlining performance, due to illness. The acts, already established festival favorites by that time, brainstormed a mainstage event that would be called Buffalo Mountain Jam. They've been doing it ever since.

So it was no surprise that both are on the FloydFest 23~Forever bill, at the event's new and permanent digs in the Floyd County community of Check. Williams, whose yearly appearances have included multiple musical partners, will team up with The Hillbenders, bluegrass fusionists whose output includes recording their own cover of The Who's rock opera, "Tommy."

Newgrass stalwart Leftover Salmon includes singer/guitarist Vince Herman, who last month released a straight-up country album (no "bro" stuff), "Enjoy The Ride." It's a safe bet that another Buffalo Mountain Jam will be in the works for late Saturday night fun at the new spot, FestivalPark.

Another FloydFest perennial, soul-rocking Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast, was on Thursday's announcement, along with Americana-soul slinger J.R. Carroll's FloydFest debut and shenanigan-bringers Sexbruise? (2021 On-the-Rise contest runner-up).

They join a lineup that features The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow, Goose and about two dozen other acts, with more to come.

Get more info and check for tickets via floydfest.com/lineup and aftontickets.com/floydfest23. Folks looking to buy or sell after-market tickets at face value should check out cashortrade.org/floydfest-tickets, festival organizers suggest.