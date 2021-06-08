Mandolin master Chris Thile coming to Harvester

A day after publicizing a list of its rescheduled shows, Rocky Mount's Harvester Performance Center has announced a newly scheduled one.

Chris Thile, mandolinist and singer of Nickel Creek and Punch Brothers fame, is coming to the venue on Nov. 23. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. A news release about the performance did not include ticket prices, nor did the venue's website.

Thile, who has eight Grammy Awards from various projects, last week released a new album, "Laysong." Check out the title cut from the literally solo project at youtu.be/s8spApolIdE. If his Rocky Mount show is a solo one, it wouldn't be unusual for him. The musically adventurous performer played such a gig, featuring plenty of Bach, at Roanoke's Jefferson Center in 2013.

Harvester management, in a news release announcing the date, added that this will be its first concert to feature new seating options, to vary depending on the show. The choices include two levels of reserved seating; a dinner-and-show package that includes a catered, pre-show meal at the venue; and an elevated section at the back of the hall, featuring tables and table service.

