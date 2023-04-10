Melissa Etheridge, whose hits include “Come To My Window” and”I’m The Only One,” is set for a Dr Pepper Park date on Aug. 1. Tickets are $59, $40 and $149 (VIP) and go on sale Friday at drpepperpark.com .

Etheridge has two Grammys — both Female Rock Vocal awards in the early 1990s, for “Ain’t It Heavy” and “Come To My Window” — and has 15 nominations. Another Etheridge number, “I Need to Wake Up,” won an Academy Award in 2006 for Best Song, having been on the soundtrack for documentary “An Inconvenient Truth.”