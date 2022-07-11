MercyMe returning to Berglund

If Christian pop-rock hitmakers MercyMe carry an atlas on the road, it's likely dog-eared for Southwest Virginia. The band returns to the Roanoke Valley for a Berglund Performing Arts Theatre show on Oct. 27.

Tickets are $129, $89, $65, $45 and $32, and go on sale Friday at the Berglund Center box office, 853-5483 and berglundcenter.live.

The band — with a long list of Dove Awards, American Music Awards and Billboard Awards — last hit Berglund in 2019. It headlined Salem Civic Center in 2016, with other Roanoke dates in 2010 and 2008.

In its 21-year history, MercyMe has sold more than nine million combined CDs, singles and DVDs and about 50 No. 1 multi-format radio singles, according to a Berglund Center news release. The band made Christian music history in 2014 when its “I Can Only Imagine” surpassed two million digital downloads — the first in its genre to go platinum and double-platinum, digitally. The song has since gone digital quadruple-platinum, the news release read.