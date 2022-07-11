 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story spotlight

MercyMe returning to Berglund

  • 0
mercyme

MercyMe

 Courtesy Berglund Center

If Christian pop-rock hitmakers MercyMe carry an atlas on the road, it's likely dog-eared for Southwest Virginia. The band returns to the Roanoke Valley for a Berglund Performing Arts Theatre show on Oct. 27.

Tickets are $129, $89, $65, $45 and $32, and go on sale Friday at the Berglund Center box office, 853-5483 and berglundcenter.live.

The band — with a long list of Dove Awards, American Music Awards and Billboard Awards — last hit Berglund in 2019. It headlined Salem Civic Center in 2016, with other Roanoke dates in 2010 and 2008.

In its 21-year history, MercyMe has sold more than nine million combined CDs, singles and DVDs and about 50 No. 1 multi-format radio singles, according to a Berglund Center news release. The band made Christian music history in 2014 when its “I Can Only Imagine” surpassed two million digital downloads — the first in its genre to go platinum and double-platinum, digitally. The song has since gone digital quadruple-platinum, the news release read.

— The Roanoke Times

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

One-hit wonders of the 1970s

One-hit wonders of the 1970s

From folk bands like Mouth & MacNeal to rock groups like Nazareth, these recording artists all had one enduring popular song, but flamed out before they could replicate that success.

Watch Now: Related Video

Shawn Mendes postponing tour to focus on mental health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert