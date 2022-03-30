More guitar! Radford University International Guitar Festival returns

For the first time in three years, the sound of the classical guitar will be heard in Davis Performance Hall by participants at Radford University’s International Guitar Festival. For the last two years, the event was online, with prerecorded performances.

It’s not just about the pleasure of live music; returning to the old format makes organizer Robert Trent’s job a lot easier.

“It’s so much harder on virtual,” said Trent in an interview from his home in Radford. “I had to pull in folks with expertise that I don’t have, that is, how to organize all those things online. So we’re excited about this, going back into the concert hall, and having people.”

Radford’s 21st annual stringfest is set for Friday and Saturday. All events are free.

Headliner Gohar Vardanyan puts the “international” in this year’s festival. She’s from Armenia, although New York is home now. Among her many credits, she has performed on National Public Radio, appeared on the cover of Classical Guitar magazine, and authored four books for Mel Bay. “She’s so clean and clear and expressive,” Trent said.

“I’m playing a mostly Spanish and Latin American program that includes pieces written for the guitar as well as transcribed for the guitar from piano,” she said. “The program includes music by Astor Piazzolla, Joaquin Rodrigo, Isaac Albeniz and Dionisio Aguado.”

She’ll also teach a master class.

“Since everyone plays at a different level, they need different advice,” she said. “Usually we concentrate on musicality and technique and I try to give the student advice that will help them improve their playing.”

The other featured performer is Andy Jurik. The Rochester, New York, native lives in Asheville, North Carolina, and teaches at UNC-Asheville and Western Carolina University.

“The pieces I’ll perform at my concert reflect the idea of classical music blending with another element — jazz, rock, etc.,” Jurik said. “’Chorale’ by Nicholas Walker fuses the influence of Bach and jazz with a hint of bluegrass.

“Likewise, I’ll play a few pieces by Ralph Towner, one of the most important classical/jazz fusion guitarists of our day. I also have a set of tunes by The Police, Radiohead, and the Beatles, tunes I’ve rearranged in a way that looks at them in a new light while still honoring the songs and the songwriters.”

Jurik will also lecture on “the process for arranging music from several sources (classical, rock tunes, jazz standards, etc.). I’m going to walk through a number of these pieces and discuss how I planned them out, how I solved any tricky problems, and why I think they work well on the guitar. I’ll also talk about what arranging has done for me — my album, building concerts, and how I’ve gone about publishing a handful of them.”

As usual, Trent also provides a venue for Radford guitar alumni. Max Hiner will perform his arrangement of Mozart Piano Sonata No. 12, a piece by sixteenth-century composer Alonso Mudarra, and original works. His classical piano adaptations are “incredibly difficult to play but he’s a guy who can pull them off and make them believable,” Trent said.

Hiner lives in Radford and teaches for Trent, as well as at Kristopher Hale’s studio in Salem.

Fellow alum Kareem McCullough teaches in Loudoun County. In 2021, he released his debut album, “Under Quarantine.” He will perform all original works.

Trent invites alumni not only to give them a showcase, “but to show our present students, here’s a path forward. They see the very next step, what that could be like.”

Trent, the school’s director of guitar/lute studies, has eight guitar students in the bachelor’s and master’s programs.

“It’s really the students and me as an advisor that makes this happen. They write the grants. They present options of performers and they vote on them and I try to facilitate all that for them and with them. What we try to do is be inclusive. In very much a male-dominated field, we always try to find women players and present them. And that’s true this year with Gohar.”

The headliner, for one, is “really excited” to be playing in front of people again. “I never liked virtual performances,” she said. “It’s not the same as being in the same room with the audience.”