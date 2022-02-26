Multi-faceted John Jorgenson brings bluegrass band to Floyd

It’s not too hard for John Jorgenson to turn on the TV or click on a random video and see a music legend he’s performed with.

“The other day I was watching this documentary called ‘Summer of Soul,’ made in 1969 in Harlem,” Jorgenson said. “As I was watching it, I kind of couldn’t believe that I played with Stevie Wonder, I’ve played with Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis, and I’ve played with Rose Stone from Sly and the Family Stone. To watch something like that and realize I’ve crossed paths with a lot of those performers, it kind of blows my mind, and I do feel extremely lucky and grateful for what I’ve been able to do.”

Jorgenson, who plays multiple instruments in multiple styles, brings his John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band to Floyd Country Store on March 2.

Jorgenson, 65, was born in Wisconsin but raised in Southern California. “I really consider myself a Californian,” he said in an interview from his home in Ventura.

West Coast folk rock, country rock and the singer-songwriter style all influence his music.

After working as a freelance musician in Southern California, Jorgenson met Byrds co-founder Chris Hillman at a National Association of Music Merchants show in Anaheim in 1985. “I was jamming with [mandolinist] David Grisman and that’s where Chris and I met, and he invited me to start playing with him. And within four or five months I was kind of pushing him to expand the band and turn it into what became the Desert Rose Band.”

Desert Rose scored two number one country singles, and Jorgenson’s work earned him Guitarist of the Year from the Academy of Country Music.

Fellow Desert Rose co-founder, banjoist Herb Pedersen, is part of the John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band (J2B2), along with Mark Fain on bass and Patrick Sauber on guitar. Jorgenson plays guitar and mandolin.

J2B2’s debut album, “From The Crow’s Nest,” was recorded in Sheryl Crow’s home studio in Nashville and released in 2015 as part of Jorgenson’s three-CD set, “Divertuoso.”

“I was trying to come up with a word that means diverse, but not jack of all trades, master of none,” he said.

The other styles represented in the set are gypsy jazz (Jorgenson portrayed Django Reinhardt in a 2004 film, “Head in the Clouds”) and electric guitar instrumentals.

The bluegrass album, re-released as a standalone disc in 2018, features material from Guy Clark, Jon Randall, Rodney Crowell, J.D. Souther, Hillman, Pedersen and Jorgenson. “It showcases our style, which has one foot firmly in traditional bluegrass, and another foot in the slightly California, West Coast singer-songwriter style,” he said.

“I love the traditional bluegrass and was fortunate enough to get to perform many times and record with Earl Scruggs. But I felt like the thing that I could maybe bring to it, was some more interesting lyrical content and try to bring some new songs into the style. Because there’s a lot of bands that do the traditional songs really well and no reason to do more of that. And because Herb and I are both from California, we have sort of a West Coast take on bluegrass as well.

“It’s funny, we’re probably more traditional than most acts that call themselves bluegrass these days, which I find kind of interesting, because we don’t try to stay really traditional. But I think our roots are in the traditional music a lot, as opposed to younger acts that are more influenced by jamgrass.”

Herb Pedersen was a member of The Dillards and bluegrass supergroup Old & In the Way. Bassist Mark Fain toured and recorded with Ricky Skaggs for 13 years. Multi-instrumentalist Patrick Sauber toured with Peter Rowan.

Space does not allow for mention of every famous musician that Jorgenson and his bandmates have worked with, but this article cannot end without dropping one very big name.

In 1988 the Desert Rose Band was performing at the Roxy in Los Angeles, for a glittering audience including Bernie Taupin and Elton John. This led to a friendship with Elton and his longtime guitarist, Davey Johnstone. Six years later, Elton called Jorgenson and asked him to join his upcoming tour.

“That tour started in 1995 and I was with him from ‘95 to 2001, and then I’ve been back sporadically to fill in or record. Most recently, in 2019, during his farewell tour in Europe, I joined the tour for a couple months. I kind of jokingly and affectionately refer to it as sort of like the Mafia — once you’re in, if you don’t do anything wrong, you’re kind of part of that organization for life.

“When Davey and I are both there, I would play more various instruments, pedal steel and saxophone, mandolin. If I’m filling in for Davey then I obviously have to cover the main guitar parts as well. And also sing a lot of harmonies with Elton. That was one of the main reasons they asked me in the first place, they wanted a strong harmony singer.”

At Floyd Country Store, expect to hear harmonies, bluegrass with a California flavor, and stellar instrumental work, plus some stories from a rich musical life.