Music of Our Mountains: Floyd Country Store launches digital music project to bridge past and future

Hunter Holmes sat on the stage of the Floyd Country Store, guitar in hand, and sang a sad old song that sounded like it was ripped from today’s headlines.

I remember when dry goods were cheap as dirt,

We could take two bits and buy a dandy shirt.

Now we pay three bucks or more,

Maybe get a shirt that another man wore.

Even though the lyrics could have been about the quest for thrift-store deals in these inflationary times, they were actually penned nearly a century ago by Alfred Reed, a blind fiddle player from Floyd County who summed up the working-class existential dilemma in his song, “How Can a Poor Man Stand Such Times and Live?”

That a Depression-era song — Reed recorded the number for the Victor label in New York in December, 1929, just two months after the stock market crash that precipitated financial ruin for much of America — sounds so relevant today is one of the reasons why Holmes sang it at the Floyd Country Store during an April 23 performance. Music from Southwest Virginia provides an everlasting soundtrack with a taproot that stretches across years, oceans and continents and still sprouts new branches in the 21st century.

The story of the music, the people and the region make up an ambitious project centered on the Floyd Country Store and headed by store owners Dylan Locke and Heather Krantz, along with the help of others. The store, long an epicenter of bluegrass and old-time mountain music performances, along with its in-house Handmade Music School, received a Virginia Humanities grant to launch an online project called Music of Our Mountains, a web-based resource that will document the legacy of Southwest Virginia music predominantly from five counties: Floyd, Franklin, Grayson, Patrick and Carroll.

The website, officially unveiled during the country store’s evening of music and stories performed by an array of musicians, is still a work in progress and aims to be “a living document,” Locke said, that will continuously be updated to cover musicians from generations ago up to contemporary artists.

The site (which can be found at musicofourmountains.com) will include stories, profiles, maps and songs from the region, with Floyd at the center. Eventually, videos and documentaries produced by Beehive Productions in upstate New York will be added.

“It’s like Wikipedia for old-time music,” Locke said.

Eventually, the site will be home to a “record club,” as Locke described it, where fans can purchase music, including new vinyl records of old recordings combined with updated versions by contemporary performers. People will also be invited to submit stories or other ideas to the project.

Mac Traynham, a Floyd County musician whose videos for the country store’s website (floydcountrystore.com) served as a precursor to the online project, said that the purpose of exploring the legacy of Southwest Virginia music is “to solve some of the mysteries and uncover other ones.”

Other digital archives already document much of Southwest Virginia’s musical heritage. Ferrum College’s Blue Ridge Institute, Berea (Kentucky) College, the University of Virginia, the Birthplace of Country Music and other institutions hold troves of songs, interviews and other recordings. Locke said that Music of Our Mountains can draw on those resources and make them accessible to a general audience that might not know that much about mountain music.

“Our goal is to chronicle and exchange the musical and cultural ideas across Appalachia,” Locke said. “Why do people play a tune a certain way? What were their influences? What were the geographic things that made all that happen here on the Blue Ridge plateau?”

Historian and musician Kinney Rorrer calls Southwest Virginia “the fertile crescent” of old-time music, a sound best described as music centered on fiddle, banjo, guitar and other acoustic instruments that were commonly learned by people who lived in the mountains more than a century ago.

Those sounds are really an aural stew that mixed European, African and native-born influences into a truly American music.

The website aims to document people whose stories are well known among traditional music aficionados — the lives and recordings of performers such as Ernest Stoneman from Carroll County and Charlie Poole from North Carolina are well-documented by music historians — with regular folks who played music but never were as well-known.

People such as Preston Young, a singer from Franklin County whose recording of “Rollin’ In My Sweet Baby’s Arms” in 1931 with fiddler Posey Rorrer (who was Kinney’s kin) inspired countless cover versions from the likes of bluegrass legends Flatt and Scruggs to Jerry Garcia, is an example of somebody who made influential music but is little-remembered today.

“These are musicians who have been overlooked,” Rorrer said, noting that Appalachian music history can be summed up by invoking the oft-quoted phrase about African-American history — “Lost, stolen or strayed.”

In fact, mountain music could not exist without the influence of Black performers. The banjo, a centerpiece of mountain and bluegrass sounds, traces its roots to West Africa. Blues tunes provided a template for innumerable bluegrass and country hoedown songs. Currently, the Music of Our Mountains site is filled mostly of stories of white performers from the early days of recording, primarily in the 1920s and ‘30s. But Locke said the site will grow with stories of Black, women and other neglected performers.

The April 23 launch event for the project drew about 100 music-lovers to the Floyd Country store, where they heard two hours of songs and stories. Rorrer, who was the long-time voice of “Back to the Blue Ridge” on public radio station WVTF-FM (89.1) and who hosted The County Sales Radio Hour podcast (sponsored by the record store that Locke and Krantz also own), picked banjo and told funny tales of rambling Charlie Poole and other performers who made records in the early days of country music.

Holmes, a South Carolina musician, performed with Corbin Hayslett, a musician and the manager of the County Sales record store, and talked about Reed, the fiddler from Indian Valley in Floyd County who recorded under the name Blind Alfred Reed.

The showcase demonstrated the ties that still bind the musical past with the present. Martha Spencer, a Grayson County musician who grew up singing and dancing in her family’s Whitetop Mountain Band, sang old songs with Jackson Cunningham and Trevor McKenzie and talked about her family’s connection to the music.

Her uncle, the great fiddler and instrument-maker Albert Hash, once played music with Henry Whitter, a cotton-mill worker from the tiny town of Fries who made some of the first records to be considered country music.

“I see everything as a living thing,” Spencer said about mountain music. She mentioned that performing helps keep the memory of her late father Thornton Spencer, a well-known fiddler, alive.

“When I play music, I think of my dad and a little piece of him lives on,” she said. “I think of how a little piece of Albert lived on in him, and how a little piece of Henry Whitter lived on in Albert, and how a little piece of [fiddler] G.B. Grayson lived on in Henry. Because of that, they all live on forever.”

As the evening wrapped up, with Traynham and musician Andy Buckman playing a few old dance numbers, 12-year-old Margo MacSweeney from Floyd got up to dance the flat-foot style that has been the calling card of the Floyd Country Store’s Friday Night Jamboree for nearly four decades. Soon, Margo was joined by her mother, Robyn Reitz, then a couple more dancers and then a few more until a dozen people clogged to show-closing fiddle number, “Ragtime Annie.”

For a moment, it all came together, the old and the new. A little girl danced to an ancient fiddle tune while silhouetted by the glow of a high-definition television that showed the Music of Our Mountains internet project on the screen. The past and the future coupled like dancers.