Musica Viva presents final concert of the season May 1

Musica Viva will present its final concert of the 2021-22 season on Sunday, May 1, at 3 p.m. in the Moss Arts Center. Performers include Yevgeny Dokshansky, clarinet; David Ehrlich and Stefan Hersh, violins; David Yang, viola; Benjamin Wyatt, cello; and Teresa Ehrlich, piano.

This concert, entitled “Remembrance & Meditation,” is a very special event, a memorial to the victims of the Holocaust. Part of the history of the Holocaust is the story of Terezin and what happened in that terrible place that was kept hidden from the world. Terezin was chosen by the Nazis to be the place for Jews to come to rest, relax and be safe, a kind of "spa" where they would be completely protected during the war. All of this was a huge lie and cover up. The concert will include history, chamber music, visual art, slides and poetry from the camp.

The timing of this concert is of tremendous relevance and significance with the current situation in Ukraine. It is extremely important to remember the Holocaust each year, but who would have imagined that we would once again be witnessing such atrocities. Please join us for this special evening of remembrance and meditation.

Tickets are adults $25 in advance, $30 day of concert; students with ID $15; under 18 $7. They can be purchased at the Moss Arts Center ticket office (231-5300 or https://tickets.artscenter.vt.edu); at Musica Viva’s new website (www.musicaviva-swva.org); or at the door.

- Submitted by David Ehrlich