Musica Viva’s final concert of the 2022-2023 season, "The Great Masters," will be presented Sunday, April 30, at 3 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Blacksburg.

This show brings together a wonderfully diverse group of outstanding chamber musicians, all with international careers. Pianist Peter Laul, cellist Dmitry Kouzov and violinist Wayne Lee have performed together over many years; this concert will be a reunion of these three remarkable artists.

The music includes the “Dumky” Piano Trio by Dvorak, one of his best-known works; Shostakovitch’s Piano Trio No. 2 (which he dedicated to the memory of a recently lost friend); and solo pieces by Rachmaninov and Tchaikovsky.

Music lovers will not want to miss this event! The church is located at 1301 Gladewood Drive. Tickets are $20 in advance for adults ($25 day of concert); $15 for students with ID; and $7 for under 18. They can be purchased at the door, or on the website: www.musicaviva-swva.org.

