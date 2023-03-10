“Passion and Fun”: those words perfectly describe the atmosphere for the next concert in Musica Viva’s current season, which will feature the Arutiunian Trio for clarinet, violin and piano, Klezmer music, and improvisations on some well-known tunes.

Nikola Djurica, clarinetist from Serbia, returns as a Musica Viva audience favorite, sure to delight listeners with his expressive playing. Anthony Bracewell, violinist from New York, is appearing with Musica Viva for the first time, but he and Nikola are longtime friends who have performed together on many stages. Rounding out the musicians are Ben Wyatt on cello, Teresa Ehrlich on piano and Daivd Ehrlich on violin, all well-known and popular with regular Musica Viva patrons.

This concert is being dedicated to the memory of John Leshyn, a Musica Viva fan and loyal supporter through the years.

“Passion and Fun” will be performed on Saturday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, located at 1301 Gladewood Drive in Blacksburg.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door for adults; $15 for students with ID; and $7 for children under 18. Advance tickets can be purchased online at www.musicaviva-swva.org.

- The Roanoke Times