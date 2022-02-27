Musica Viva's next concert is March 12

Musica Viva is proud to present a special chamber music concert at the Virginia Tech Moss Arts Center in Blacksburg on Saturday, March 12, at 7:30 p.m. “Brilliance, Beauty, and Drama” will feature the music of Dohnányi and Tchaikowsky.

Typical chamber music concerts for Musica Viva musicians include trios and quartets, but Artistic Director David Ehrlich wanted to make this program more “grand,” so this program features a piano quintet and a string sextet. Dohnányi’s Piano Quintet in C minor is one of the most treasured quintets, very romantic and expressive. Dohnányi himself was a great pianist and lived for music.

Following intermission will be a performance of the great “Souvenir De Florence,” by Tchaikovsky, a work he composed after a long trip visiting France and Italy. Tchaikovsky planned and succeeded in writing a large work for strings where the musicians play sounds from the softest dynamics possible to the maximum sound they can produce on their instruments.

Guest artists Sibbi Bernhardssohn, violin professor at Oberlin Conservatory; Nicole Johnson, cello, and Sarah Adams, viola, from New York, both former members of the Cassatt Quartet; and Luca Trombetta, viola professor at Liberty University, will join Teresa Ehrlich, piano; David Ehrlich, violin; and Benjamin Wyatt, cello, all frequent regular performers on the Musica Viva series.

Tickets are available at the Moss Arts Center, on the Musica Viva new website www.musicaviva-swva.org, by phone at 866 585-4960, or at the door.

- Submitted by Elena Leshyn