Musician Jack Hinshelwood releases CD set with shows on for next week

Jack Hinshelwood calls his latest CD project “50 Years In The Making,” but its roots date back even earlier.

“I had a fascination with the guitar as a young child,” he said in an interview from his home in Abingdon. “There was a guitar I found in the attic. It had four strings on it, I think. At 4, 5, years old, I was captivated by it.”

That was the beginning of a lifelong passion for acoustic music, captured in a new two-CD set to be released at concerts on April 4 at Emory & Henry College and April 5 at Virginia Tech. Among the talented guests on the CDs are blues harmonica master Phil Wiggins, Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame member Doyle Lawson, and Dobro ace Rob Ickes. (A Dobro is a brand of acoustic guitar with a built-in metal resonator.)

The 22 songs span the spectrum of acoustic styles from bluegrass and blues to old-time, folk and Celtic. “These were songs that I’ve loved, many of them for a great many years. Being 65 … I want to record those songs while I’m still able to pick up a guitar and get a noise out of it.”

Hinshelwood was about 13 when he first head “The Cremation of Sam Magee,” a poem by Robert Service, recited by a Scoutmaster around a campfire. “It made such an impact on me, I’ve wanted to do it for so many years, and I finally set it to music. That may be the oldest thing in the collection in terms of things gathering in my repertoire.”

Coincidentally, the newest, “Something Told The Wild Geese,” is also an old poem set to music by Hinshelwood. He chose a spare guitar/vocal setting to highlight the stark beauty of Rachel Field’s words.

The rest of the tracks offer lots of hot picking and playing.

“Frankie & Johnny,” a traditional tale of love gone wrong, features the rollicking piano of Brennen Ernst and the sinuous harmonica of Piedmont blues man Phil Wiggins.

Ronan Browne plays uilleann pipes (similar to bagpipes) and pennywhistle on “The Unquiet Grave,” which also features Dori Freeman singing the part of the narrator’s dead love.

Dom Flemons, formerly of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, plays the bones on “New Old Molly Hare.” Doug Jernigan adds pedal steel licks to the Texas-swing “Oklahoma Hills.” Rob Ickes, 15-time International Bluegrass Music Association Dobro Player of the Year, performs on three tracks.

The euphonium, a brass instrument not typically heard at old-time jams, is played by Steven Mead, a music professor at Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, England. The song, “Geordie,” is set in Europe several centuries ago, Hinshelwood said.

“Horns are an instrument that I associate with kingly courts and I thought that would be a good setting for it,” he said. “I wasn’t looking for a euphonium player. I didn’t even know what a euphonium was, I was looking for a horn player. Just researching, I came to understand what a baritone [horn] was versus a euphonium and started looking for euphonium players, and I found Steven Mead on the internet … and he said he’d love to do it. It’s been a great experience to reach across the ocean and be able to collaborate musically with someone.”

Hinshelwood recorded his guitar and vocals at his home studio. Of the 24 guests, Debbie Yates and Sandy Shortridge came to Hinshelwood to record, but the other parts were recorded either at the guests’ homes, or at studios near their homes. Mixing is by Wesley Easter, of Cana.

As steeped in music as he is, Hinshelwood never seriously considered pursuing music full time, even after winning the Knoxville World’s Fair Guitar Championship, the Wayne Henderson Guitar Championship, and the Galax Old Fiddlers’ Convention guitar contest (twice).

“I think I had some sense of how tough a life that is, particularly if you are fond of your home and your community, to give that up and travel as a job all the time. I have no regrets. For me it was never a living. I certainly enjoyed working in engineering.”

After graduating from Christiansburg High School in 1974, he earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Virginia Tech. He is a project engineer for the Virginia Department of Health. He was executive director of The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail from 2010 to 2019.

Hinshelwood’s musical road will bring him to the McGlothlin Center at Emory & Henry on Monday, for a CD release benefitting Appalachian Sustainable Development. He’ll bring the same show on Tuesday at Virginia Tech’s Moss Arts Center, for the benefit of the Montgomery Museum of Art and History. Many, though not all, of the artists on the CDs will join him at the live shows, including Ickes, Wiggins, Brown and Hensley.

The CDs will be available for sale at the shows and also at bandcamp.com.