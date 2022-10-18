Neko Case to play Jefferson Center in January

"Fox Confesor" bring the concert. Neko Case is coming to Roanoke.

Case, who has built a mercurially gorgeous career with such albums as "Fox Confessor Brings The Flood" and "Middle Cyclone," is set for Jefferson Center's Shaftman Performance Hall on Jan. 29, 2023. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday to donors of at least $100 and seasson subscribers, and at 10 a.m. Friday to the rest.

Prices are $65, $55, $45 and $35. According to Jefferson Center, $1 from every ticket will go to Peer Solutions, www.peersolutions.org.

She last played the Roanoke Valley in 2011, at the erstwhile Down by the River Festival.

Case, whose first recordings were wild and rollicking honky-tonk, cycled through Americana before arriving in recent years at an inimatible style that has brought critical acclaim and audience love.

Her latest release on the ANTI- label is "Wild Creatures," a career retrospective spanning more than 20 years.