A new series at Dr Pepper Park will feature rock and country artists playing acoustically.

Country music up-and-comer Jackson Dean is the first act announced for The Bank of Botetourt Amped Up/Acoustic lineup, according to a Dr Pepper Park news release. FM radio stations WSLC 94.9 Star Country and WZZU 97.3 The Rock Channel are partnering with the venue to present the shows, billed as "amped up acoustic performances by some of today’s biggest names in each genre," according to the release.

Dean will perform on May 31. It will be his second show there, where in 2021 he opened for the Cadillac Three, Dr Pepper Park President Waynette Anderson said in the news release.

Tickets are $39, $20 and $99 (VIP) in advance via drpepperpark.com and go on sale Friday. General admission tickets will be $25 at the gate.

Dean's single “Don’t Come Lookin’” is on the soundtrack for Netflix's "The Ice Road" and Paramount+ hit "Yellowstone." Kelly Clarkson covered it on her namesake TV show's "Kellyoke" segment. See Clarkson's version at youtu.be/fbOx1xe3PJ0, and check Dean's original via youtu.be/xH2hFHiteRQ.

The song, which has been on the Billboard country radio chart and has more than 70 million streams, is part of Dean's debut album, "Greenbroke."

