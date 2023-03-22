When the acoustic trio Nickel Creek reunites every so often, a Southwest Virginia stop is typically on the tour schedule. This time around, the band is playing The Coves Amphitheater.

The Union Hall venue by Smith Mountain Lake announced Tuesdsay on its Facebook page that it has booked Nickel Creek for a July 24 show. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via seetickets.us/072423. The venue hadn't yet listed ticket prices. Artist pre-sale tickets were set to go online at 10 a.m. Wednesday via the band's website, nickelcreek.com.

Mandolinist Chris Thile and siblings Sean (guitar) and Sara (violin) Watkins last played the Roanoke Valley in 2014, at the auditorium now called Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. The harmony-friendly trio had played Jefferson Center seven years previously, on its "Farewell (for now) Tour."

Since that original haitus, the three have played multiple venues in the region, with Thile performing solo or fronting Punch Brothers, and the Watkins siblings leading their own acts or teaming for The Watkins Family Hour. Sara Watkins has also played with acoustic supergroup I'm With Her.

One of her I'm With Her bandmates, Aiofe O'Donovan, is scheduled to open the show at The Coves.

Nickel Creek is scheduled to release a new album, "Celebrants," on Friday. The band's tour to support that record also stops at Charlottesville's Ting Pavilion, on May 1, and Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, set for Sept. 8-10.

— The Roanoke Times