Nickel Creek, Margo Price set for Bristol Rhythm & Roots

1 - NickelCreek.jpg

Nickel Creek

 COURTESY BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC

A reunited Nickel Creek will perform in September at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Margo Price is also atop the weekend bill.

The Sept. 8-10 schedule includes Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, Watchhouse, The Mavericks, 49 Winchester, Larkin Poe, Allison Russell, Amythyst Kiah and Walderado, according to a Thursday news release from the downtown Bristol festival. Organizers will announce more acts in the spring.

MARGO PRICE

Margo Price

The news release follows reports that Nickel Creek will drop its first album in nine years. The band's Chris Thile, Sara Watkins and Sean Watkins have "Celebrants" scheduled for March 24, according to Rolling Stone, which on Wednesday embedded a video for the record's first single, "Strangers." Go to this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to see it.

Price has new music, too, with "Strays" already on the market and boasting a 7.4 score from Pitchfork. The album "bursts with easy confidence and kind, stoic pearls of wisdom," according to the Pitchfork review.

Ana De Armas: From a Cuban soap opera to the Oscars

