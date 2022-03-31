 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No fooling: Outdoor music in Roanoke to include Booty Band, Toubab Krewe

It’s April 1, but we wouldn’t try to sucker you. In this case, at least, the truth is much more fun: Yo Mama’s Big Fat Booty Band has returned to Roanoke.

The Asheville, North Carolina-based funk band is doing a rooftop gig today at Center in the Square. The Booty Band hasn’t been to Roanoke since a couple of outdoor festivals in 2016, about the time the band’s album “Funk Life” came out.

If you haven’t been acquainted, visit bootyband.bandcamp.com to hear that record and more. If you already know, then you might already have tickets for today’s Live at the Penthouse show, supporting Center in the Square.

Across town, a plethora of dance-worthy bands will be part of another outdoor event, 5 Points Music Sanctuary’s Neomenia — A Celebration of the New Moon. The event, on Maple Avenue, right by the venue, will feature another Asheville-based acts, the Afro-rock fusionists of Toubab Krewe. Joslyn & The Sweet Compression and Lespecial will round out the Friday bill.

People are also reading…

The Neomenia will roll into Saturday, with headliner Freekbass & The Bump Assembly feat. Sammi Garett, with Marcus Rezak’s Shred Is Dead opening. The fest’s afternoon lineup will be local-centric — Empty Bottles, Y.H.A.L.E. and War Chile.

5PTS Outdoors on Maple Ave presents: Neomenia — A Celebration of the New Moon

With: Toubab Krewe, Bajah, Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, Lespecial (Friday), Freekbass & The Bump Assembly feat. Sammi Garett, Marcus Rezak’s Shred Is Dead, Empty Bottles, Y.H.A.L.E., War Chile (Saturday)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday

Where: 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke

Tickets: $40 weekend pass; Friday $20 advance for Toubab Krewe, $22 day of show, $12 advance Lespecial (inside) with seating options available, $15 day of show; Saturday $15 advance, $22 day of show (afternoon music free)

More info: 5pointsmusic.comtoubabkrewe.comfreekbass.com

Live at the Penthouse Spring Party

With: Yo Mama's Big Fat Booty Band, DJ Six

When: 9 p.m. Friday

Where: Center in the Square, rooftop

Tickets: $35, $21 via bit.ly/bootybandtix

More info: facebook.com/penthouseroanokebootyband.com

