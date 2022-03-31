No fooling: Outdoor music in Roanoke to include Booty Band, Toubab Krewe

It’s April 1, but we wouldn’t try to sucker you. In this case, at least, the truth is much more fun: Yo Mama’s Big Fat Booty Band has returned to Roanoke.

The Asheville, North Carolina-based funk band is doing a rooftop gig today at Center in the Square. The Booty Band hasn’t been to Roanoke since a couple of outdoor festivals in 2016, about the time the band’s album “Funk Life” came out.

If you haven’t been acquainted, visit bootyband.bandcamp.com to hear that record and more. If you already know, then you might already have tickets for today’s Live at the Penthouse show, supporting Center in the Square.

Across town, a plethora of dance-worthy bands will be part of another outdoor event, 5 Points Music Sanctuary’s Neomenia — A Celebration of the New Moon. The event, on Maple Avenue, right by the venue, will feature another Asheville-based acts, the Afro-rock fusionists of Toubab Krewe. Joslyn & The Sweet Compression and Lespecial will round out the Friday bill.

The Neomenia will roll into Saturday, with headliner Freekbass & The Bump Assembly feat. Sammi Garett, with Marcus Rezak’s Shred Is Dead opening. The fest’s afternoon lineup will be local-centric — Empty Bottles, Y.H.A.L.E. and War Chile.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.