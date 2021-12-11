No Rush to fame: Grammy-winning bluesman Bobby Rush, enjoying late-career success, plays solo show at Epperly Mill on Wednesday

Bluesman Bobby Rush is 88 and still touring. He had just returned from Chicago to his home in Jackson, Mississippi, when he spoke to The Roanoke Times by phone last week. His Chicago gig was at blues icon Buddy Guy’s venue, Legends.
“Sold-out crowd,” Rush said. “It was all good.”
Rush and Guy, both Louisiana natives, are among the last survivors of a Southern-born generation of blues performers who came of age in 1950s-era Chicago. Rush, a two-time Grammy winner and Blues Hall of Fame inductee, brings his one-man show to Floyd’s Epperly Mill on Wednesday.
He doesn’t come from the Mississippi Delta, but his is a classic blues biography, regardless. He was born in a shotgun house, one of 10 children in a sharecropping family. Rush picked cotton and chopped sugarcane. He hid his first guitar from his preacher father. His first instruments were a broomstick bass and a piece of baling wire nailed to the side of his house. Slide guitarist Elmore James was briefly in his backup band. He played with Pinetop Perkins at the piano player’s last show.
Those blues legends and many more of his peers have passed to the great juke joint in the sky, but Rush is still recording, still performing and still upbeat.
“I’m so blessed to be around still doing what I’m doing, and enjoying it,” he said.
Rush was born Emmett Ellis, Jr., in Northern Louisiana’s sugarcane region. Money was scarce. For instance, the pay was 33 cents for helping return escaped mules to a wealthy white man’s corral.
A relative gave him his first guitar when he was about 10. His first real performance was in a 4-H contest, playing guitar, harmonica and syrup-can drum and singing “Hambone.” When he started playing the blues — considered by some the Devil’s music — he adopted a stage name.
“I changed my name not because of no political reasons, just because of the love I had for my father, what he stood for as a preacher, as a minister,” Rush said.
His father did not oppose the harmonica, however, and in fact introduced him to it.
Rush moved to Chicago, where he became friends with Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf, and shared stages with Jimmy Reed, John Lee Hooker, Little Walter and Willie Dixon.
His biggest chart hit was “Chicken Heads” which reached number 34 on Billboard’s R&B chart in 1971. Over his long career, Rush issued blues, soul, and funk records, but when asked which style he identifies with most, he said, “it’s been all blues.”
For his 2020 album “Rawer Than Raw,” Rush returned to his acoustic roots, singing and playing guitar and harp on a mix of originals and classics.
“There’s nobody on it but me,” Rush said. “You probably think there’s two guitar players on it, because my thumb is playing the bass, and my fingers are playing the lead, and I got the harp wrapped around my neck.”
The effort paid off with a Grammy for Best Traditional Blues Album, cementing his reputation as a blues icon. It was his second Grammy for Rush, who in 2016 took one home for another trad-blues effort, “Porcupine Meat.” He played music from that record in 2018, when he was part of a blues and soul package at Roanoke’s Jefferson Center.
Mississippi record producer Randy Everett has known Rush for about 20 years and produced “Rawer Than Raw.”
“I came up with him doing an homage to the original blues masters,” Everett said. “I thought that since he was at his age, and his legitimacy as a blues artist, he was well suited to do this type of project. Other people have done these projects before, as far back as Cream doing ‘Crossroads,’ but having a real blues guy … it gave it so much credence.
“His career in the early days, he was all blues. He was on that chitlin’ circuit for so many years. He puts on a different coat sometimes, like ‘this is my disco record,’ but … underneath that all is his blues foundation.”
At Epperly Mill, listeners can expect “a solo show, just me, myself and I,” Rush said. “The harmonica, guitar and myself and my big feet,” tapping the rhythm.
He will likely share tales from his autobiography, “I Ain’t Studdin’ Ya,” released earlier this year.
“I ain’t studdin’ ya means I’m not thinking about you,” he said, in other words, not studying you. “It’s a Black term, language that we used when I was a kid, Do what you want to do, say what you want to say about me, I’m not thinking about you.”
That doesn’t mean he disrespects his fans. “I’m still enthused about what I do.” he said. “I’m looking forward to meeting and greeting my fans and having new fans and greeting people that know me, and the ones that don’t know me, getting to know ‘em.”
"I'm so blessed to be around still doing what I'm doing, and enjoying it."
-- Bobby Rush, bluesman