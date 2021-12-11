No Rush to fame: Grammy-winning bluesman Bobby Rush, enjoying late-career success, plays solo show at Epperly Mill on Wednesday

“There’s nobody on it but me,” Rush said. “You probably think there’s two guitar players on it, because my thumb is playing the bass, and my fingers are playing the lead, and I got the harp wrapped around my neck.”

The effort paid off with a Grammy for Best Traditional Blues Album, cementing his reputation as a blues icon. It was his second Grammy for Rush, who in 2016 took one home for another trad-blues effort, “Porcupine Meat.” He played music from that record in 2018, when he was part of a blues and soul package at Roanoke’s Jefferson Center.

Mississippi record producer Randy Everett has known Rush for about 20 years and produced “Rawer Than Raw.”

“I came up with him doing an homage to the original blues masters,” Everett said. “I thought that since he was at his age, and his legitimacy as a blues artist, he was well suited to do this type of project. Other people have done these projects before, as far back as Cream doing ‘Crossroads,’ but having a real blues guy … it gave it so much credence.