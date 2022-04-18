Not grungy: Candlebox brings unplugged show to Harvester

As a rock group that arose in Seattle in the wake of Nirvana and Pearl Jam, Candlebox was sometimes called a grunge band.

Musically there was some justification for the term, but frontman Kevin Martin might be the least grungy rock star ever. Before hitting it big, he was a shoe salesman who wore nice suits. An atypical rock star and self-admitted neat freak, Martin brings a stripped-down Candlebox to the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount on Saturday.

He formed Candlebox in the early 1990s with bassist Bardi Martin (no relation), guitarist Peter Klett and drummer Scott Mercado. “We weren’t even friends. We didn’t really know one another,” Martin said on a Zoom call from Palm Springs, California, where his family has a second home. “We were kind of a boy band that was put together by a group of musical friends. I only got to know Peter and Bardi and Scott through touring over five, six years.”

Released in 1993, the group’s self-titled debut went quadruple platinum behind the hit singles “You” and “Far Behind.” The follow-up, 1995’s “Lucy,” went gold largely on the strength of its predecessor, but further success proved elusive, and the group folded in 2000.

Los Angeles-based Martin and lead guitarist Brian Quinn head the reconstituted lineup. Guitarist Island Styles, bassist Adam Kury and drummer B.J. Kerwin round it out. Only Martin and Quinn will be at the Harvester, for the “unplugged”-style show.

“Wolves” was released in 2021. “I think the title came about right around the second year of our former president’s term; there’s such a drastic change in society,” Martin said.

He has described the wolf as an animal that can work for the common good of the pack, but can also become aggressive or violent when feeling lost or betrayed.

“It’s very unnerving for me,” he said. “I’m a 52-year-old man. And I’ve been through a lot of things. I’d never seen the divisiveness in society quite like I had right around 2018, and certainly 2019 when we were in the heart of it.”

In “Don’t Count Me Out,” he sings, “So helpless, I witness the cunning hate; we reap, yes, we reap what we’ve sown.”

The songwriting process differed from the classic Candlebox method. “Back in the day, working with Peter, Bardi and Scott, we would have tried to kind of break the song down, tear it apart, make sure it was working. We were just young kids that really had no idea what we were doing and luckily we wrote a couple of hit songs that have continued to pay our rent for the past 30 years.

“This album … it’s the first time as a band collectively, we wrote a record without any concern whatsoever as to whether the songs were considered hits, or whether or not we felt somebody was going to like them. We wanted to make a record that we wanted to make, with no holds barred.”

Martin doesn’t need a hit record to pay the bills. He and his wife started a line of women’s clothing, the Natalie Martin Collection, that is a multi-million dollar business.

“That came from merely me coming home one day from tour saying, ‘Listen, we’re leaving Los Angeles, I’m done with this town, it’s far too expensive, and we’re gonna move to Texas,’ and she’s like, ‘I don’t like Texas, I’m going to start a clothing line.’ So that’s how that started. And we started with $30,000.”

Natalie Martin dresses, handmade in Bali, sell in the $250 to $400 range.

“It’s very bohemian. It’s very beautiful, and women love it. It’s silks and rayons. I have nothing to do with the designs. I’m merely just an IT guy, which is kind of funny. When the computers go down, I’m the one that gets the call to fix them.”

Martin admits that he does not eat, breathe and sleep music. “I in no way, shape, or form take for granted the opportunities that had been given to me and the career that I have. But there are other things outside of that, that are far more important. Like my family, and my wife and my son, and my sister and my brothers and my mom and my cousins.

“It’s not that I don’t love performing for the fans and playing the music. I’ve gotta be careful with what I say there because I don’t want people to think that I don’t care. You know, my lyrics and that stuff are serious, but when it comes to actually performing and playing this stuff live, I don’t take it too serious. I love the opportunities of messing up on stage and screwing up a chord or the drummer missing a part. So I think that’s what makes music so interesting for me, is the realness of it and the fact that it is an imperfect species.”

The Harvester audience can expect to hear cuts from “Wolves,” classic Candlebox hits, jokes and stories from life on the road.

Martin, by the way, might have the tidiest tour bus in rock history.

“It drives the guys in my band nuts because we have crazy rules on the tour buses. If it doesn’t have a butt, it doesn’t get on the seat. If the shoes aren’t in a closet, they’re going in the trash and that sort of thing. It makes the guys crazy. But I mean, at the end of the day, I think everybody’s happy. Because, you know where your stuff is. It’s a clean environment for you to live your life.”

The performance benefits Martin’s new philanthropy, Riptide Society, which supports struggling teens and young adults. Los Angeles rock/pop band Whole Damn Mess opens.