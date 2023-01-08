 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CROOKED ROAD

NRCC Concert Series returns Jan. 14

New River Community College will kick off the new year with a free concert on Saturday, Jan.14, featuring the music of The Country Boys and Slate Mountain Ramblers.

The show will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall on the NRCC campus in Dublin. Doors will open at 5 p.m. While there is no charge for admission, donations will be accepted to help offset travel expenses for the musicians.

The Country Boys have been playing traditional bluegrass and bluegrass gospel music throughout North Carolina and Virginia for more than 40 years.

The present band members include Donald Clifton, Johnny Joyce, Hersie McMillian, Billy Hawks, Marsha Todd and Doug Joyce. The Slate Mountain Ramblers is a family old-time group from Mt. Airy, North Carolina. Members Richard Bowman, Barbara Bowman, Marsha Bowman Todd and Randy Hiatt play for dances, shows, family and community gatherings and benefits, as well as competing and winning prizes at fiddlers’ conventions.

NRCC is a Crooked Road affiliated venue. Corporate sponsors help support this annual series. Concerts are typically held the second Saturday of each month through April. For more information, please contact Tim Jones at 540-674-3625 or visit www.nr.edu/concerts.

- The Roanoke Times

