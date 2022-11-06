NRCC Concert Series to hold free concert Nov. 12

The Java Brothers bluegrass band members met during a Monday Night Radford Fiddle and Banjo jam. Their musical influences include Bill Monroe, Stanley Brothers, Jimmy Martin, Old and In the Way, The Seldom Scene, Sam Bush, Tony Rice, JD Crowe and Doyle Lawson. The group mixes standard bluegrass and newgrass with fiery original tunes in their live shows. Members include Joe Abercrombie on banjo, Ralph Berrier on fiddle, Chris Burgoyne on mandolin, Doug Capobianco on string bass, and Wayne Frye on guitar.

The New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters have been playing old-time mountain music in the Galax area since 1986. Dennis Hall is the founder of the band and continues to serve as band leader. The group was named for the small stream in Galax where Hall grew up and still resides, as well as in honor of Uncle Eck Dunford, a member of the original Bogtrotters band from the 1920s. The current group includes Hall on guitar, Eddie Bond on fiddle and vocals, Bonnie Bond on bass and vocals, Josh Ellis on banjo and vocals, and Caroline Noel Beverley on mandolin and vocals. The band has played at festivals across the U.S. and participated in the Friends of American Old Time Music and Dance Festival in Gainsborough, England. Several members have played internationally in Scotland, England, Ireland and Australia. Since 1986, the band has placed first at the Galax Old Fiddlers Convention a total of 10 times.