The music of Sassafras Bluegrass Band will be featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Saturday, April 8. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin.

Sassafras Bluegrass Band is based in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. The group pays homage to the Bill Monroe and Flatt & Scruggs era but also enjoys pushing the edge of progressive Newgrass music as well. Their repertoire also includes a range of musical styles including old-time, country, folk, western swing and originals.

Sassafras Bluegrass Band members have performed at a long list of festivals and venues including Merlefest, Walnut Valley Festival, Riverhawk Music Festival, Songs of the Mountain, King Pup Syndicated Radio, Red White and Bluegrass Festival, Albino Skunk Festival, Plum Hollow Festival, Chomp & Stomp Festival, Mean Fiddler, Bean Blossom Bluegrass Festival, Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival, High Mountain Bluegrass Festival, Pickin’ on the Plains, Rogersville Bluegrass Festival, Outer Banks Bluegrass Festival, Wickenburg Bluegrass Festival and many others. Collectively, they have shared the stage or studio with Doc Watson, Jack Lawrence, Charlie Waller, Josh Graves, John Cowan, Jim Lauderdale, Ronnie Bowman, Tony Rice, Russell Moore, Jim Buchanan, Allison Krauss, Tim O’Brien, Mark O’Connor, Laurie Lewis, Tony Furtado and many others. The group includes Wes Tuttle on mandolin, fiddle and vocals; Gray Tuttle on banjo and vocals; Josh Scott on bass and vocals; and Randy Gambill on guitar and vocals.

Corporate sponsors of these music events include Anderson Audiology, Dublin; August Jewelers & Boutique Inc., Radford; CCCKY LLC – Fazoli’s, Dublin; Deanie Hall – State Farm Agent, Dublin; Estes Auto & Truck Parts Inc., Pilot; First Community Bank, Pulaski; Gregory Seeding and Landscaping Company, Pulaski; King Tire Service, Pulaski; Lee’s Body Shop, Pearisburg; Martin’s Pharmacy, Pulaski; Pepsi Cola Bottling Co., Dublin; Pulaski Patriot, Pulaski; SERVPRO, Montgomery & Pulaski Counties; and Southern Furniture Warehouse, Radford.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for the show. Admission is free; however, donations will be accepted to help offset the travel expenses for the musicians. Music events are typically held the second Saturday of each month through April at NRCC, a Crooked Road affiliated venue.

For more information about the NRCC Concert Series, please contact Tim Jones at 540-674-3625 or visit www.nr.edu/concerts.

- Submitted by Kelly Kaiser