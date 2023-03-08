The music of Adam McPeak & Mountain Thunder and the Blue Ridge Girls will be featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Saturday, March 11. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin.

The band Adam McPeak & Mountain Thunder is composed primarily of young bluegrass musicians from Virginia, with mandolin player Adam at the helm. The band includes Mike McPeak, Adam’s father, who plays guitar and sings lead and harmony vocals; Nikki Wright, who plays fiddle and sings lead and harmony vocals; David Chrisley, who plays bass and sings harmony vocals; and Steve Chrisley, David’s father, who plays banjo. The group began playing at fiddlers' conventions and then went on to play their own shows and participate in competitions. They placed ninth and 10th at Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America National Band Championship events in Nashville. They have also appeared on public television’s “Song of the Mountains.”

The Blue Ridge Girls, like their name, invoke a picturesque simplicity with their take on traditional mountain music. The trio features Martha Spencer, Jamie Collins and Brett Morris and features a variety of old-time, bluegrass and country songs, flatfooting to fiddle and banjo tunes, original songwriting, and unique takes on other familiar crowd-pleasers. All three women grew up in musical families and are working to preserve and promote the Blue Ridge's rich musical heritage. The Blue Ridge Girls traveled to historic Muscle Shoals, Alabama, during the summer of 2021 to record their first album.

The doors open at 5 p.m. for the show. Admission is free; however, donations will be accepted to help offset the travel expenses for the musicians. The music events are typically held the second Saturday of each month through April at NRCC, a Crooked Road affiliated venue.

For more information about the NRCC Concert Series, please contact Tim Jones at 540-674-3625 or visit www.nr.edu/concerts.

- Submitted by Kelly Kaiser