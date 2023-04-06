The Old Pros Big Band Orchestra of New River Community College will present their 50th Anniversary Celebration concert on Sunday, April 16, from 3 to 5 p.m. in Rooker Hall's Richardson Auditorium at the college's main campus in Dublin.

Admission is free, and donations will be accepted to the NRCC Educational Foundation to support the band. The foundation assists New River Community College in the endowment and distribution of scholarship funds, the purchase of equipment and furnishings, and the financial support of academic and community enrichment programs, such as The Old Pros.

"It is a privilege and honor to come back to Dublin and celebrate this milestone 50th anniversary of The Old Pros,” said Larry Long, an original member of the orchestra. “Only eight of us got together that first Sunday night, but they had the bug and desire to play and within a month or so we had over 20 musicians each week. I am here to not only represent that original group but to include my respect and admiration to those who have followed in keeping The Old Pros together for a remarkable 50 years. I also want to add my special appreciation to the administration of New River Community College for the continued support."

Under the direction of Dean Chiapetto, the band plays music from the heyday of the Big Band Era as well as today’s modern sounds. Over the years, the band has performed for events such as Gov. John Dalton’s inaugural ball, the NRV Air Show, Virginia Lions Club Convention, NRCC graduation and many more. The band’s members include professionals, small business owners, teachers, retirees and students with varied musical backgrounds.

For more information about The Old Pros and to view their concert schedule, visit www.nr.edu/oldpros/.

- Submitted by Kelly Kaiser