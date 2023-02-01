NRCC's next Concert Series show to be held Feb. 11

The music of Blue Connection and Nobody’s Business will be featured during New River Community College’s next Concert Series event on Saturday, Feb. 11. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin.

Blue Connection is a hard-driving traditional-style bluegrass band that was formed in 2013. They play traditional standard bluegrass and country songs with some contemporary country and rock as well. The band includes Matt Spence, from Catawba, on bass, lead and harmony vocals; Kenny Hamblin, from Catawba, on banjo, lead and harmony vocals; Paul Boone, from Hardy, on mandolin, lead and harmony vocals; and John Hamilton, from Eagle Rock, on guitar, lead and harmony vocals.

Nobody’s Business is an old-time band from the Grayson Highlands region of Southwest Virginia, where the state meets North Carolina and Tennessee. The band is steeped in the traditions of rural old-time mountain music that have been passed down through generations in this unique area of the Blue Ridge mountains. Nobody’s Business shows feature a diverse and entertaining collection of hard-driving fiddle and banjo tunes, mountain ballads, old-time sacred songs and square dance music. The band includes Jackson Cunningham, from Grayson County, on guitar and mandolin; Trevor McKenzie, from Wythe County, on fiddle; Stu Geisbert on bass; and Corbin Hayslett, from Floyd County, on the five-string banjo.

Corporate sponsors of the jamborees include Anderson Audiology, Dublin; August Jewelers & Boutique Inc., Radford; CCCKY LLC – Fazoli’s, Dublin; Deanie Hall – State Farm Agent, Dublin; Estes Auto & Truck Parts Inc., Pilot; First Community Bank, Pulaski; Gregory Seeding and Landscaping Company, Pulaski; King Tire Service, Pulaski; Lee’s Body Shop, Pearisburg; Martin’s Pharmacy, Pulaski; Pepsi Cola Bottling Co., Dublin; Pulaski Patriot, Pulaski; SERVPRO, Montgomery & Pulaski Counties; and Southern Furniture Warehouse, Radford.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Admission is free; however, donations will be accepted to help offset the travel expenses for the musicians. The music events are typically held the second Saturday of each month through April at NRCC, a Crooked Road affiliated venue.

For more information about the NRCC Concert Series, please contact Tim Jones at 540-674-3625 or visit www.nr.edu/concerts.

- Submitted by Kelly Kaiser