Old Crow Medicine Show returns to Roanoke

"Walkin' due south out of Roanoke / I caught a trucker out of Philly / Had a nice long toke / But he's a headed west from the Cumberland Gap / To Johnson City, Tennessee"

If you recognize that geographically challenged verse (maybe the nice long toke caused the confusion), then you might be an Old Crow Medicine Show fan. The lyrics are part of "Wagon Wheel," Old Crow's signature song, and later a massive country hit for Darius Rucker.

Songwriter Ketch Secor, who piggybacked on an obscure Bob Dylan tune to create the number, and his bandmates return to Roanoke for a Feb. 25 show at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre.

Tickets are $90, $65, $59.75, $49.75 and $39.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the venue's box office (avoid pesky purchase fees), 540-853-5483 or berglundcenter.live.

It's the band's first time back in the Berglund theater since 2008, when a rowdy crowd tried to invade the orchestra section and found its match in a group of security guards, arms locked together to hold back the bum-rush.

That concert also included most of the band's original lineup, including singer/guitarist Willie Watson and Secor's childhood friend in Harrisonburg, Chris "Critter" Fuqua. None of them remain, though Secor has surrounded himself with an outstanding cast of musical characters including Mason Via.

Old Crow, a FloydFest favorite, released its seventh album, "Paint This Town," last year.

