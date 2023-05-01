One of Southwest Virginia's greatest musical success stories is returning home for a night.

Old Dominion, which features Botetourt County natives Matthew Ramsey and Whit Sellers, is scheduled for Oct. 5 at Berglund Center. Former Florida Georgia Line member Tyler Hubbard is among the show openers.

Tickets are $162, $132, $102, $82, $62 and $42 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via tour.weareolddominion.com.

Old Dominion, which has scored multiple hits including "One Man Band" and "Break Up With Him," recently received its eighth consecutive ACM Award nomination for Group of the Year. The band has won the trophy for five straight years, and the OD shelves are lined with other awards and platinum-selling songs.

Check out the band's new video, for new single "I Should Have Married You," at youtu.be/fsIvM8KhzaY.

It's been 2018 since Old Dominion last played Berglund Center Coliseum. The year before that, the quintet played Berglund's theater. By the time the group returns, front man Ramsey should be long recovered from a broken pelvis he sustained in a late March ATV accident, which forced him to postpone some shows.