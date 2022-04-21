Oliver Wood brings solo album and trio to Harvester

If not for the pandemic, Oliver Wood’s new solo album, “Always Smilin’,” would not exist.

“Between family life at home and touring with The Wood Brothers and writing and making records with The Wood Brothers — my schedule has been full,” Wood said on a Zoom call from his home in Nashville. “The hardcore part of the quarantine was a time where I found myself with a lot of free space and energy, and so that’s the only reason really that I was able to even get the idea that I could make a solo album.”

The singer-songwriter brings his new music, as well as Wood Brothers favorites, to the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount on Sunday.

The solo project doesn’t mean the end of the band. “The Wood Brothers are going stronger than ever,” he said.

Wood, however, was playing in bands and writing songs for years before teaming up with his bass playing sibling, Chris Wood. And before the pandemic, he had started writing with friends as a creative exercise.

“I had a couple of cool songs that were starting to build up,” he said. “It was a great time just to make a record, and it was fun to do something different.”

Polite and soft-spoken, Wood, 56, is the son of a biologist dad and a poet mom. He was born in Pasadena, California, and moved to Boulder, Colorado, when he was 10.

“As a kid, I was not consciously aware of how cool my mom’s poetry was because I didn’t care about poetry when I was young,” he said. “So there was a lot of subconscious input from her.

“In addition to being a scientist, my dad’s always been a musician, as well. My dad was a hardcore folk singer, and even writer. And in his heyday in the late ‘50s, early ‘60s, he was playing the folk circuit and still to this day has a huge repertoire of songs in his head from that era.”

Bill Wood played with Joan Baez and had a high school band with John Hartford, Wood said.

“And so my brother and I grew up with a lot of music in our house, both from just live music, him playing and either entertaining the family and himself or people who came over, and then, you know, his record collection was pretty chill as well.”

It’s not surprising then that Oliver and his brother became musicians. Chris was one-third of Medeski Martin & Wood. Oliver, a former sideman for blues-rocker Tinsley Ellis, co-founded Atlanta-based King Johnson. Joining forces, The Wood Brothers released their debut, “Ways Not To Lose,” on Blue Note in 2006. Drummer Jano Rix would later join as the third “brother.” The trio’s 2018 release, “One Drop of Truth,” received a Grammy nomination for Best Americana Album.

“Always Smilin’” is a genre-bending blend of blues, Americana, country, folk and rock. Wood called it “evocative roots music and somehow traditional, yet original, but it’s not modern and it’s not electronic, and it’s often acoustic, or played with pawnshop electric guitars or, instead of drums, I’ve got some chicken coop percussion.”

Yes, a chicken coop, as in a miniature prison for chickens. Wood said his old Atlanta friend, the late drummer Donnie McCormick, gave him the idea.

“He beats it with sticks and he runs his sticks across the slats and you can connect jingles and things to it,” Wood said. “I just feel like we all do some of our best work when we’re a little uncomfortable and outside of our normal comfort zone or box. That’s the purpose of the chicken coop.”

Nick Falk and Jano Rix play this musical instrument, which cannot be ordered from Sweetwater, on “Always Smilin’.”

Smiling all the time is “more of an aspiration than a reality,” Wood said. “I do feel like I’ve known, I know, people that come off that way to me, and that I always gravitate towards, and who inspire me, and so I don’t think I was writing about myself.”

Wood is familiar with the Harvester, having played there with the Brothers.

“I love the Harvester. It’s small enough and intimate enough and the audience is captive enough that one can play just about anything, and it’s quieter as well,” he said. “We’ll rock out a little bit too, but I like to be able to play some funky, weird, soft stuff as well.”

Wood will bring Rix and bassist Ted Pecchio. The latter has played with the late Col. Bruce Hampton and Susan Tedeschi, among others. Dori Freeman, an Americana singer-songwriter from Galax, is opening the show, promoting her latest album, “Ten Thousand Roses.” Freeman’s husband, the aforementioned Falk, will be onstage with her.