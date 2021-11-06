Opera Roanoke delivers a smart and creative 'Béla Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle'

Béla Bartók wrote his lone opera in 1911, a decade after Sigmund Freud’s “The Interpretation of Dreams” introduced the “subconscious” into art.
More than a century later, Opera Roanoke hoped to open minds with Bartók's “Bluebeard’s Castle,” at Jefferson Center's Shaftman Performance Hall. Advance publicity had made much of its post-Halloween timing, and there was a hint of zombie at the end. In total, the audience received a smart, creative staging of this unique opera.
The Bluebeard fairy tale comes to us in many versions. In our day, a Freudian reading lends itself naturally to the story’s haunted spaces, where a series of locked castle doors can be read as recesses of mind and memory, something far from the fable's somewhat misogynistic roots. Unlocking these doors reveals the opera's engine, and Opera Roanoke’s creative team — Artistic Director Steven White, lighting designer Tláloc López-Watermann, and technical director Joey Neighbors — found surprising (and wonderful) ways to unlock them.
Balázs’ libretto narrows the plot's gruesomeness, a bit. Bluebeard brings home Judith, his fourth wife, not his seventh. This affords Bartòk the opportunity for fantastical music at each door’s enumerated reveal — torture chamber, armory, treasury, secret garden, and, most fantastic of all, his vast empire. Spoiler alert: things don’t end well for Judith (welcome to opera, right?). This is not the curtain of a Verdi or Puccini heroine. The opera inhabits a grim world. Judith’s final reckoning is certainly the most unnatural end for any diva in operatic history.
The cast for this production boasts two rising stars, the extraordinary bass-baritone Kyle Albertson and the radiant mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano. Albertson, whose Scarpia and Wotan figure on the international stage with increasing frequency, delivered a regal Bluebeard whose sadness morphs into warmth and love before revealing a tainted soul’s steely resignation.
His magnificent tone moved effortlessly between the dark and gleaming poles required by this austere role. Cano’s Judith tugged at Bluebeard’s (and our) heart strings, driving her husband to impose a ruinous finish. Her mastery of tender intimacy and thrilling to-the-rafters sound was matched by a deft turn at representing Judith’s conflicted motivations.
Maestro White led Roanoke’s Amici Musicorum — a new ensemble first heard a year ago online at the height of the pandemic in a remarkable chamber performance of Mahler’s “Song of the Earth.” The ensemble’s 36 players are among the region’s finest, and Maestro White ranks among today’s expert conductors. Bartok’s 1921 version calls for a massive orchestra of more than 100, but Opera Roanoke presents it as the American premiere of German composer Eberhard Kloke's 2018 arrangement.
Kloke reduces Bartok’s orchestra to a third its original size, adding alto flute, alto saxophone and contrabass clarinet to the forces, while also asking musicians to play multiple instruments.
Kloke claims that his transcription makes it possible to dispense with the opera pit: “the small orchestra can be positioned on, beside or behind the stage.” Unfortunately, Opera Roanoke’s decision to place the orchestra on stage posed a problem for balance between the singers and players. Where the music took the voices into mid-level dynamics or moments of lowered intensity, the orchestral sound almost buried them. Nonetheless, the performance delivered a brilliant rendering of this dark, disturbing work.
The final performance of Opera Roanoke’s “Béla Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle” is at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, at Shaftman.
— Gordon Marsh is a professor of music at Roanoke College.