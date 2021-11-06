Opera Roanoke delivers a smart and creative 'Béla Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle'

Béla Bartók wrote his lone opera in 1911, a decade after Sigmund Freud’s “The Interpretation of Dreams” introduced the “subconscious” into art.

More than a century later, Opera Roanoke hoped to open minds with Bartók's “Bluebeard’s Castle,” at Jefferson Center's Shaftman Performance Hall. Advance publicity had made much of its post-Halloween timing, and there was a hint of zombie at the end. In total, the audience received a smart, creative staging of this unique opera.

The Bluebeard fairy tale comes to us in many versions. In our day, a Freudian reading lends itself naturally to the story’s haunted spaces, where a series of locked castle doors can be read as recesses of mind and memory, something far from the fable's somewhat misogynistic roots. Unlocking these doors reveals the opera's engine, and Opera Roanoke’s creative team — Artistic Director Steven White, lighting designer Tláloc López-Watermann, and technical director Joey Neighbors — found surprising (and wonderful) ways to unlock them.