Out & About: 25th Annual Fathers Day Music Fest

It’s the 25th anniversary for guitarist Richard Kiser’s annual Fathers Day Music Fest, and Kiser says it will be the biggest yet.

The event, set for Saturday at Living Well Church of the Nazarene, will as usual feature some popular Nashville pickers.

Country Music Hall of Fame harmonica player Charlie McCoy returns to the event. The Oak Hill, West Virginia, native is a multi-instrumentalist and singer who made a huge mark as a Nashville studio session man. Jason Coleman is another returning favorite. Coleman follows a piano-playing family tradition that made a legend of his grandfather, Country Music and Rock and Roll hall of famer Floyd Cramer.

Kiser himself is a top fret man, a finger-picking master who can remind a listener of Chet Atkins one minute and Merle Travis the next, while flashing plenty of his own style. And his wife, Denise Kiser, a cousin of Patsy Cline, will sing. “And she’s awesome,” Kiser wrote in a message exchange.

Kiser, who has put on the show to aid various charities over the years, will once again lead his Wire Choir of more than 40 guitarists. This year’s concert benefits Mayor’s Military Kids, which according to its website funds Christian education for active duty military and wounded personnel.

“Come if you can,” Kiser wrote in a message exchange. “Gonna be a first-rate show.”

— Tad Dickens

