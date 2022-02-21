Out & About: Anais Mitchell, Bonny Light Horseman at Jefferson Center

Six years ago, singer and songwriter Anais Mitchell was on Jefferson Center’s main stage, singing and playing with Patty Griffin and Sara Watkins.

“Here’s hoping we get more here from Mitchell, who has a uniquely beautiful voice, a dexterity for finger picking and an intriguing lyrical style,” we wrote at the time about that February 2016 show.

It took some time, but she is about to reappear, on Wednesday at the Jeff’s Shaftman Performance Hall stage.

The ensuing years have been good, even history-making for Mitchell. Her folk musical, “Hadestown,” dominated the 2019 Tony Awards, taking eight trophies, including best musical and best score. She was the first woman to single-handedly write the book, music and lyrics, according to the publishing society ASCAP’s website.

The production’s critical success continued the next year, with the “Hadestown” soundtrack winning the Grammy Award for best musical theater album.

Mitchell in effect will be opening the show for herself on Wednesday, as part of the trio Bonny Light Horseman, her project with Eric D. Johnson (Fruit Bats, The Shins) and Josh Kaufman (Hiss Golden Messenger, Bob Weir). This act is up for two Grammy Awards of its own this year, for folk album and American roots performance.

Mitchell will close the show with her own band, and will surely be playing music from her self-titled, late January album.

